Waddle misses pen

Catch-up: England's last World Cup semi-final

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. England's last World Cup semi-final
  2. Bobby Robson's men playing for a place in the final
  3. England play Croatia on Wednesday evening
  4. Watch full 1990 match in this page

Live Reporting

By Tom Rostance

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  • Send a text to 81111 (charged at your standard message rate)
  • Twitter: Use the hashtag
  • Facebook:

  1. Farewell!

    And on that note, we bow out.

    England have waited 28 long, largely barren years to play in a World Cup semi-final again. On Wednesday night they face Croatia for a place in the World Cup final.

    Join us.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Get Involved

    #bbcworldcup or text 81111

    SMS Message: My goodness, it could've finished about 5-4 to England after extra time. Thanks for the memories, even though I'm still fed up after 28 years! from Andrew, Wigan.
    Andrew, Wigan.
    SMS Message: Oh my... I wouldn't be able to take this on Wednesday night! from Ben
    Ben
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Dancing in the steets of Leicestershire?

    Peter Shilton

    Former England goalkeeper

    England fans
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Everyone just wanted to get home but we were all blown away really by the reception we got when landing at Luton airport. There were thousands of people there to welcome us and that's when it really hit home how well we had done.

    We didn't win it but we went further than any other England team had done away from home and I'm very proud of that.

    Then when I got back to my village in Leicestershire there were 40 or 50 people waiting to clap me out of my car. They had put flags up and all sorts. I couldn't believe it.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Post update

    England lose the semi-final

    David PLatt
    Copyright: Getty Images

    England midfielder David Platt: "Penalties put a huge amount of pressure on individual players and everybody is disappointed for Stuart [Pearce] and Chris [Waddle], but we know it could have been any one of us. It's a terrible way to go out. You have played here for four weeks and suddenly in seconds it's all over. We had our dream taken away when we could see light at the end of the tunnel.

    "I think we will look back in a few days' time with a lot of pride. At the moment there are 22 players, plus a great many staff, who are very disappointed. The supporters back home, the folks in the houses, people watching the game and who care about the game are probably as disappointed as we are. But life goes on. They have to get up to go to work tomorrow and so will we."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Post update

    Peter Shilton

    Former England goalkeeper

    Video content

    Video caption: ENG v W GER 1990 - Waddle misses decisive spot-kick

    From my point of view, I wouldn't have put Chrissy Waddle as last penalty taker. Hand on heart, I would have preferred Peter Beardsley there and maybe have Waddle earlier when there's not quite so much pressure.

    When he walked up to take his penalty I just didn't fancy him somehow. I know it's easy to say that in hindsight but he felt the pressure. Gazza would probably have been the man to take that one for us but his head was gone.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Post update

    Thank you Des for reminding me that that was not actually Bobby Robson's final game in charge - there's the third/fourth place play-off to come.

    The game nobody wants to play.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Get Involved

    #bbcworldcup or text 81111

    Joshua Pearce: With regards to Platt's offside, a player in the 1990 World Cup was considered offside if he was level with the penultimate defender. Hence a correct decision. It was subsequently changed after the World Cup, for the 1990/91 season onwards.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Post update

    CLASS ACT

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. 'It's a cruel situation'

    England lose the semi-final

    Sir Bobby Robson
    Copyright: Getty Images

    England manager Bobby Robson: "It's a cruel situation but you have to accept it. We wish West Germany every success in the final, they are a good team.

    "We matched them but it's over for us now, we have done well to get to the semis and can go home feeling very proud.

    "When you get to the four best teams in the world there is not a big difference between them, all have tremendous fitness, tactical knowledge and technical ability, but it comes down to the ability of the one individual to break the deadlock. It was always close."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. 'I was devastated'

    Peter Shilton

    Former England goalkeeper

    Penalties
    Copyright: Getty Images

    I'll never forget that moment when Chrissy blasted it over the bar. My stomach just dropped, it was awful. That was it. I was devastated.

    To make it worse myself and Stuart Pearce were both called in for a drugs test at the end of the tunnel, we never went back in to the dressing room with the lads, we only saw them about two hours later back in the hotel. By that time everyone was eating and it was like a morgue.

    The last thing you want at the end of a penalty shootout is to be sat in a small room opposite two German lads for an hour. To be fair, they were good lads. They were obviously very pleased but they realised how we were feeling and didn't make too much of it.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. 'Words cannot express...'

    Trevor Brooking

    Former England midfielder at Stadio delle Alpi

    Terry Butcher and Gazza
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Words cannot express what the England players must be experiencing, over the 120 minutes before penalties they were the better side and looked sharper.

    They didn't get the luck when they needed it and I am so disappointed and choked for them.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Post update

    That was the final match in charge for Bobby Robson. He's shattered. Still hurts to this day doesn't it?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. 'Dreams shattered'

    England lose the semi-final

    John Motson

    BBC commentator at Stadio delle Alpi

    West Germany celebrate
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Bobby Robson's dream is shattered in the coldest way possible. His England career ends sadly on the precipice of a great achievement and with it the hopes and dreams of every Englishman.

    Waddle belted his kick over the bar, and West Germany scored all four of their penalties. That is the sad and dramatic finish of England's World Cup adventure in Italy.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. BreakingPost update

    England lose the semi-final

    Ahhhhhh.

    One day that Chris Waddle pen is going to go in.

    Chris Waddle miss
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. MISSED IT! - West Germany 4-3 England

    Chris Waddle

    All over!

    Video content

    Video caption: ENG v W GER 1990 - Waddle misses decisive spot-kick
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. GOAL - West Germany 4-3 England

    Olaf Thon

    Thon opens up his body and coolly strikes in.

    England MUST SCORE in their next effort.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. SAVED! - West Germany 3-3 England

    Stuart Pearce

    Ohhhhh nooooo!!!!!

    Disaster for England. Pearce goes for power straight down the middle and Illgner saves with his legs.

    Video content

    Video caption: ENG v W GER 1990 - Pearce misses penalty in shoot-out
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. GOAL - West Germany 3-3 England

    Karl-Heinz Riedle

    Lovely penalty from Riedle, into the top corner ala Beardsley.

    Karl-Heinz Riedle
    Copyright: BBC
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. GOAL - West Germany 2-3 England

    David Platt

    Ooh, Illgner close to keeping that out. He gets a hand to it.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. GOAL - West Germany 2-2 England

    Lothar Matthaus

    Smashed home, he nearly broke the net!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 9
Navigate to the last page
Back to top