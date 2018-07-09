Catch-up: England's last World Cup semi-final

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Everyone just wanted to get home but we were all blown away really by the reception we got when landing at Luton airport. There were thousands of people there to welcome us and that's when it really hit home how well we had done.

We didn't win it but we went further than any other England team had done away from home and I'm very proud of that.

Then when I got back to my village in Leicestershire there were 40 or 50 people waiting to clap me out of my car. They had put flags up and all sorts. I couldn't believe it.