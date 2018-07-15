World Cup Barbershop Ballers - Alternative World Cup analysis from BBC Radio 1Xtra
Related Video and Audio
Play video Fra v Cro: Preview with Manga St Hilare, Reece Parkinson & Jeremiah Asiamah from BBC Radio 1Xtra
Play video Fra v Cro: Post match with Manga St Hilare, Reece Parkinson & Jeremiah Asiamah from BBC Radio 1Xtra
RTL
Summary
- Click 'play icon' to watch in this page
- Presented by BBC Radio 1Xtra's Nick Bright
- Guests today are music artist Manga St Hilare and 1Xtra's Reece Parkinson & Jeremiah Asiamah
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Today on Barbershop Ballers
With today being the final day of a brilliant tournament, we haven't just got one episode, we've got two for you. What a treat!
Make sure you join us pre-match and after the game, as BBC Radio 1Xtra's Nick Bright is joined by musicians and DJ’s to debate all the action from today's final between France and Croatia.
Tonight's guests include musician Manga St Hilare and 1Xtra's Reece Parkinson & Jeremiah Asiamah.
Catch-up
Missed any of the series so far? You've missed out on a lot, catch up over here right now!
You're welcome.
Get Involved
#barbershopballers
Today is the big one! Who do you think is going to win? What's the score going to be? Who's going to be the star player?
Want to get involved? Use the #Barbershopballers and get in on the action.