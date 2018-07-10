Babrbershop Ballers

World Cup Barbershop Ballers - Alternative World Cup analysis from BBC Radio 1Xtra

    Still in dream land after THAT game on Saturday?

    Want to re-live the Ballers post match reaction? Catch up with Trevor Nelson, and Jermaine & Akeem from Cheeky Sport by clicking here.

    Barbershop Ballers
  2. Tonight on Barbershop Ballers

    BBC Sport & BBC Radio 1Xtra bring you alternative World Cup analysis live from a Barbershop in London.

    Nick Bright is joined by musicians, DJ’s and sport stars to reflect on the latest action from Russia, including today's World Cup semi-final between Belgium and France.

    Tonight's guests include: Arsenal and England Women's star Jordan Nobbs plus music artist Wavy Boy Smith and Wall of Comedy presenter Yung Filly.

    Barbershop Ballers
