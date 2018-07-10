World Cup Barbershop Ballers - Alternative World Cup analysis from BBC Radio 1Xtra

Tonight on Barbershop Ballers

BBC Sport & BBC Radio 1Xtra bring you alternative World Cup analysis live from a Barbershop in London.

Nick Bright is joined by musicians, DJ’s and sport stars to reflect on the latest action from Russia, including today's World Cup semi-final between Belgium and France.

Tonight's guests include: Arsenal and England Women's star Jordan Nobbs plus music artist Wavy Boy Smith and Wall of Comedy presenter Yung Filly.