World Cup Barbershop Ballers - Alternative World Cup analysis from BBC Radio 1Xtra

Still in dream land after THAT game on Saturday? Want to re-live the Ballers post match reaction? Catch up with Trevor Nelson, and Jermaine & Akeem from Cheeky Sport by clicking here.
Tonight on Barbershop Ballers
BBC Sport & BBC Radio 1Xtra bring you alternative World Cup analysis live from a Barbershop in London.
Nick Bright is joined by musicians, DJ’s and sport stars to reflect on the latest action from Russia, including today's World Cup semi-final between Belgium and France.
Tonight's guests include: Arsenal and England Women's star Jordan Nobbs plus music artist Wavy Boy Smith and Wall of Comedy presenter Yung Filly.