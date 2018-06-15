Reaction as Scottish fixtures announced

Can anybody challenge Celtic's dominance? Will Steven Gerrard's arrival transform Rangers into genuine contenders? Who will be in the mix for Europe? Which teams will be fighting to avoid the drop? How will promoted St Mirren and Livingston fare?

There are plenty of storylines to excite and intrigue ahead of the new campaign.

It all kicks off in a little over three weeks - before the World Cup has even finished - as Scotland's European representatives are thrust into qualifying action.

Celtic's opening match in the first qualifying round of the Champions League will be on Tuesday 10 or Wednesday 11 July, with Rangers and Hibernian involved in the first qualifying round of the Europa league on Thursday 12 July.

And the domestic football season actually kicks off four weeks today, on Friday 13 July, with Kilmarnock hosting St Mirren in the first group game of the League Cup, and 15 more matches the following day.

So enjoy the World Cup, the first week of Wimbledon, and we'll see you back here for the start of another season of Scottish fitba madness soon enough...