World Cup begins - plus Premier League fixtures
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Robbie Savage's World Cup Breakfast from BBC Radio 5 live
Summary
- News and updates before opening Group A game at Luzhniki Stadium (16:00 BST)
- The Premier League 2018/19 fixture list
- Spain manager sacking
- Latest from England camp
- Injury news, excitement in Moscow, plus more
- Get involved text 81111 or #bbcfootball
Live Reporting
By Greg O'Keeffe and Daryl Hammond
All times stated are UK
'Biggest event of our lives'
Russia have slipped to 70th in the Fifa world rankings and have not won a match since October.
In front of a home crowd, midfielder Aleksandr Samedov has labelled the opening game of the tournament against Saudi Arabia as "the biggest event of our lives".
"We've learned about Saudi Arabia, we know that they like to keep the ball and are a technical team.
"We've got our plan for how to succeed against them."
Blank canvas
It is, of course, Group A starting today and even looking at the blank table - and some of the exciting teams involved, is getting me all giddy.
Is that a bit sad?
It is isn't it?
Russia inspired by history
Russia will look to the days of Lev Yashin and Nikita Simonyan playing for the USSR as motivation ahead to their opening group game.
It kicks off with the hosts Russia facing Saudi Arabia at 16:00 today.
How are you going to watch it?
Early dart from the office? Watch it in work? Listen in the car? Catch the highlights later?
You can catch the build-up and commentary on BBC Radio 5 live from 15:00.
A melting pot of memories and emotions...
For football fans the world over, just sleeping would have been difficult in anticipation of the world's greatest football tournament. But just in case you still need to get in the mood…
Here we go
World Cup day one
Are you ready?
64 matches, 32 teams. 11 cities, four different time zones.
Russia 20118 - it all begins today...
Let's go.