A Russia fan gets behind his team and enjoyd the atmosphere on Nikolskaya Street in Moscow

World Cup begins - plus Premier League fixtures

By Greg O'Keeffe and Daryl Hammond

All times stated are UK

'Biggest event of our lives'

Aleksandr Samedov
Reute

Russia have slipped to 70th in the Fifa world rankings and have not won a match since October.

In front of a home crowd, midfielder Aleksandr Samedov has labelled the opening game of the tournament against Saudi Arabia as "the biggest event of our lives".

"We've learned about Saudi Arabia, we know that they like to keep the ball and are a technical team.

"We've got our plan for how to succeed against them."

Blank canvas

It is, of course, Group A starting today and even looking at the blank table - and some of the exciting teams involved, is getting me all giddy.

Is that a bit sad?

It is isn't it?

The table for Group A
BBC Sport

Russia inspired by history

Russia will look to the days of Lev Yashin and Nikita Simonyan playing for the USSR as motivation ahead to their opening group game.

Will hosts Russia rise to World Cup glory?

It kicks off with the hosts Russia facing Saudi Arabia at 16:00 today.

How are you going to watch it?

Early dart from the office? Watch it in work? Listen in the car? Catch the highlights later?

You can catch the build-up and commentary on BBC Radio 5 live from 15:00.

A Russian fan
Getty Images

A melting pot of memories and emotions...

For football fans the world over, just sleeping would have been difficult in anticipation of the world's greatest football tournament. But just in case you still need to get in the mood…

This will get you in the mood for the World Cup - BBC Sport's World Cup 2018 opener

Here we go

World Cup day one

A general view of the Luzhniki Stadium ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia
Getty Images
A general view of the Luzhniki Stadium ahead of today's opening game

Are you ready?

64 matches, 32 teams. 11 cities, four different time zones.

Russia 20118 - it all begins today...

Let's go.

