World Cup begins - plus Premier League fixtures

Russia have slipped to 70th in the Fifa world rankings and have not won a match since October.

In front of a home crowd, midfielder Aleksandr Samedov has labelled the opening game of the tournament against Saudi Arabia as "the biggest event of our lives".

"We've learned about Saudi Arabia, we know that they like to keep the ball and are a technical team.

"We've got our plan for how to succeed against them."