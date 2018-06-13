Fifa World Cup 2026 vote - LIVE

AFP

Eight years on from scandal and controversy, we are back here again - The Fifa World Cup host vote.

After allegations of corruption against the award of the 2022 tournament to Qatar, Fifa president Gianni Infantino has "challenged anyone" to find a fairer or more transparent bid process than the one for the 2026 World Cup.

One day before the 2018 edition kicks off in Russia, the 68th Fifa congress will decide between just two nations to host the world's biggest football competition.

A joint bid of the US, Canada and Mexico or Morocco.