England's Alan Shearer and Tunisia's Khaled Badra

[Hidden Stream Test] World Cup Rewind: England v Tunisia 98

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. England's first game in a World Cup since 1990 SF
  2. Shearer heads opener
  3. Beckham and Owen both left on the bench
  4. Match overshadowed by trouble in Marseille
  5. Gascoigne left out of squad

Live Reporting

By Tom Rostance

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Where were you in 98?

#bbcfootball or 81111 on text

Still dreaming Steve?

I got told off in a GCSE exam the morning of the England vs Tunisia game for banging along to various England songs I was playing in my head. Luckily the exam was short & I raced around a friends house where we watched on dreaming of World Cup success.

Stephen, Clapham

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

England 1-0 Tunisia

Plenty of signs for cautious optimism in this opening game so far for England. At times they can mesh together and play some really nice stuff, the latest example of which ends with Paul Scholes having a shot charged down after good work from Alan Shearer. Scholes is then close to a flying header but can't grow enough.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

YELLOW CARD

England 1-0 Tunisia

He's got a bit of that in his game, Paul Scholes. He goes up for a header but catches keeper Chokri el Ouaer in the groin area with his left foot. A bit nasty.

Jose Clayton is now booked for chopping down Darren Anderton.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

KICK-OFF

England 1-0 Tunisia

And away we go once more...

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

England 1-0 Tunisia

Here come the sides again - Gary Neville and Martin Keown have been warming up during the break but there's no sign of a change.

Zoubeir Baya is on at the break for Tunisia though.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Everything changes but you...

#bbcfootball or 81111 on text

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'England a bit quiet'

England 1-0 Tunisia

David Ginola

Tottenham and France winger

France looked good in their opening game but we have to be positive. England are leading the game and winning is the most important thing.

I thought we would see more passion from England. They are a bit quiet.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Have our half-time pitchside team of Waddle and Lineker got much of a future in broadcasting?

Waddle
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'England controlled the game'

England 1-0 Tunisia

Chris Waddle

Ex-England winger in Marseille

Alan Shearer
Rex Features

There were a few nerves in the opening 20 minutes but England settled down and controlled the game. England had a lot of corners and free-kicks, crosses coming in and that's what the man Shearer lives on.

He wants to be top scorer and there are more goals out there for him.

The back three haven't been tested and the midfield have dominated with the wing-backs putting some great crosses in. Darren Anderton has done well, he gives the side good balance.

Tunisia are not a test at all for England - they have to come out now if they are to create anything.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Outstanding longevity...

Half time cuppa in the same mug I had a half time cuppa in twenty years ago...#bbcfootball
Half time cuppa in the same mug I had a half time cuppa in twenty years ago...#bbcfootball

David Kendra

davidkendra

Half time cuppa in the same mug I had a half time cuppa in twenty years ago...#bbcfootball

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Where were you in 98?

#bbcfootball or 81111 on text

Watched this game in The Punch House in Chichester after extra hours the week before so I could just work the morning. Inflatable mini Shearers, Campbells & Seamans (off the front of Shoot magazines) being throw around the pub as we sang rounds of Vindaloo & We On Our Way!! Good times.

Jason, then aged 24

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Are you watching Gareth?

Current (2018) boss Gareth Southgate was out there on the pitch back in 1998 of course, he had a good game too.Here he is reflecting on it...

Gareth Southgate says England v Tunisia in '98 was best day in his footballing life

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'You can't do anything worse'

England 1-0 Tunisia

Jimmy Hill

BBC Sport pundit

Fifa World Cup 1998: Alan Shearer scores as England lead 1-0 against Tunisia

It was the sort of goal you see week by week in English football. We are traditionally strong in the air.

The goalkeeper was in no-man's land, nowhere near the ball, nowhere near his line. You can't do anything worse.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Involved

#bbcfootball or 81111 on text

David Kendra: 1998 England are tremendously profligate here, wasted quite a few chances. Could be three up by now. But then England rarely do things the easy way, huh?

Stuart Johnson: I still have my England 98 shirt and tried it on recently. It's baggy and itchy and not breathable at all. How on earth they played in that heat with them on I don't know

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Not in the same country...'

England 1-0 Tunisia

Alan Hansen

Former Scotland and Liverpool defender

Alan Shearer
Rex Features

In the last 25 minutes England could have had three or four goals. The philosophy has always been: If the opposition have a weakness, hit them and hit them hard.

When the goalkeeper comes for crosses, at times he's not in the same country as the ball, I'm not kidding you. He's coming and missing by a mile.

England had two or three chances but they didn't come to the main man. If you put the ball near Alan Shearer, he won't let you down.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

This is how to dress for work...

England 1-0 Tunisia

Jimmy Hill
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

England 1-0 Tunisia

Des Lynam

BBC MOTD presenter

All is well in the world and we all love Mondays...

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

England 1-0 Tunisia

Barry Davies

BBC commentator at Stade Velodrome

Paul Scholes
Rex Features
Was that a penalty?

A half which may well have been predicted. Cagey at the start, a moment or two of concern but England getting better as the half wore on.

They could have had a penalty but got the goal - the scorer? Shearer.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

HALF-TIME

England 1-0 Tunisia

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

CLOSE!

England 1-0 Tunisia

England could have had three or four already. Graeme Le Saux puts in a fine cross on the run and Darren Anderton heads over at the near post.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top