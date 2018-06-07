[Hidden Stream Test] World Cup Rewind: England v Tunisia 98
Summary
- England's first game in a World Cup since 1990 SF
- Shearer heads opener
- Beckham and Owen both left on the bench
- Match overshadowed by trouble in Marseille
- Gascoigne left out of squad
Live Reporting
By Tom Rostance
All times stated are UK
Still dreaming Steve?
England 1-0 Tunisia
Plenty of signs for cautious optimism in this opening game so far for England. At times they can mesh together and play some really nice stuff, the latest example of which ends with Paul Scholes having a shot charged down after good work from Alan Shearer. Scholes is then close to a flying header but can't grow enough.
YELLOW CARD
England 1-0 Tunisia
He's got a bit of that in his game, Paul Scholes. He goes up for a header but catches keeper Chokri el Ouaer in the groin area with his left foot. A bit nasty.
Jose Clayton is now booked for chopping down Darren Anderton.
KICK-OFF
England 1-0 Tunisia
And away we go once more...
England 1-0 Tunisia
Here come the sides again - Gary Neville and Martin Keown have been warming up during the break but there's no sign of a change.
Zoubeir Baya is on at the break for Tunisia though.
Everything changes but you...
'England a bit quiet'
England 1-0 Tunisia
David Ginola
Tottenham and France winger
France looked good in their opening game but we have to be positive. England are leading the game and winning is the most important thing.
I thought we would see more passion from England. They are a bit quiet.
Have our half-time pitchside team of Waddle and Lineker got much of a future in broadcasting?
'England controlled the game'
England 1-0 Tunisia
Chris Waddle
Ex-England winger in Marseille
There were a few nerves in the opening 20 minutes but England settled down and controlled the game. England had a lot of corners and free-kicks, crosses coming in and that's what the man Shearer lives on.
He wants to be top scorer and there are more goals out there for him.
The back three haven't been tested and the midfield have dominated with the wing-backs putting some great crosses in. Darren Anderton has done well, he gives the side good balance.
Tunisia are not a test at all for England - they have to come out now if they are to create anything.
Outstanding longevity...
Are you watching Gareth?
Current (2018) boss Gareth Southgate was out there on the pitch back in 1998 of course, he had a good game too.Here he is reflecting on it...
'You can't do anything worse'
England 1-0 Tunisia
Jimmy Hill
BBC Sport pundit
It was the sort of goal you see week by week in English football. We are traditionally strong in the air.
The goalkeeper was in no-man's land, nowhere near the ball, nowhere near his line. You can't do anything worse.
David Kendra: 1998 England are tremendously profligate here, wasted quite a few chances. Could be three up by now. But then England rarely do things the easy way, huh?
Stuart Johnson: I still have my England 98 shirt and tried it on recently. It's baggy and itchy and not breathable at all. How on earth they played in that heat with them on I don't know
'Not in the same country...'
England 1-0 Tunisia
Alan Hansen
Former Scotland and Liverpool defender
In the last 25 minutes England could have had three or four goals. The philosophy has always been: If the opposition have a weakness, hit them and hit them hard.
When the goalkeeper comes for crosses, at times he's not in the same country as the ball, I'm not kidding you. He's coming and missing by a mile.
England had two or three chances but they didn't come to the main man. If you put the ball near Alan Shearer, he won't let you down.
This is how to dress for work...
England 1-0 Tunisia
England 1-0 Tunisia
Des Lynam
BBC MOTD presenter
All is well in the world and we all love Mondays...
England 1-0 Tunisia
Barry Davies
BBC commentator at Stade Velodrome
A half which may well have been predicted. Cagey at the start, a moment or two of concern but England getting better as the half wore on.
They could have had a penalty but got the goal - the scorer? Shearer.
HALF-TIME
England 1-0 Tunisia
CLOSE!
England 1-0 Tunisia
England could have had three or four already. Graeme Le Saux puts in a fine cross on the run and Darren Anderton heads over at the near post.