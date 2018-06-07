[Hidden Stream Test] World Cup Rewind: England v Tunisia 98

Rex Features

There were a few nerves in the opening 20 minutes but England settled down and controlled the game. England had a lot of corners and free-kicks, crosses coming in and that's what the man Shearer lives on.

He wants to be top scorer and there are more goals out there for him.

The back three haven't been tested and the midfield have dominated with the wing-backs putting some great crosses in. Darren Anderton has done well, he gives the side good balance.

Tunisia are not a test at all for England - they have to come out now if they are to create anything.