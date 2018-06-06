Watch live: Southgate's England news conference

On the topic of racism, Southgate said: "It is completely unacceptable. For all of the players, a
lot of them have children. and our kids don’t think anything of who they
interact with and they are born into this world with no prejudice at all.
"We
should treat people with dignity and with respect. The landscape has changed
enormously in football. It is not perfect but we have made great improvements.
It is not perfect and we can't change everything because it is societal, but
maybe we can have a small impact from the way we conduct ourselves.
"The guys are
fantastic role models for kids, particularly on the children in the communities
they grew up in."
Butland to start
England v Costa Rica (Thurs, 20:00 BST)
Asked what his reaction would be if his players are subjected to racism, Southgate said: "In an idealistic world people would say to walk off the pitch but that means we would be thrown out of the tournament which many people would agree with. I don't think the players would want that because they have worked all their lives to play at a World Cup. It's important to get the balance right but it will be tough to please everybody. I think everyone knows how tight knit a group we are."
Asked about team selection, he added: "For sure Jack Butland plays in goal. We will make a lot of changes and Trent Alexander-Arnold will get a debut. One of the keys of us getting through these two matches was to try and make sure every member of our squad gets a significant member of game time.
"You want to know who is in form and any time a player has 10 minutes or 90 minutes of the filed they have an opportunity to make a statement in the way they play."
'I sympathise 100% with Danny'
England v Costa Rica (Thurs, 20:00 BST)
England coach Gareth Southgate on Danny Rose's experience of racism playing for England at age-grade level: "I sympathise 100%. he has had a personal experience of that. I asked him in front of the group because it might be helpful for the younger members of the group to hear that.
"He talked about the fines that seem to have not had any impact. We have this situation because of a lack of education generally speaking. We are decades into having a multi-racial society, and we are far from perfect. And other nations are sadly still not at the same stage that we are."
'I would have no qualms of starting Alexander-Arnold'
England v Costa Rica (Thurs, 20:00 BST)
England coach Gareth Southgate on Trent Alexander-Arnold: "I would have no qualms of putting him into the opening game. He is here on merit, his quality has been top and he has settled into the group really well. It is a huge moment for him, but fully deserved.
"There are a couple of places in the team where as a manager you are looking at who your better options are. A football team is an ever-moving, ever-evolving beast and there is no room for complacency or slipping of standards."
Butland to start, Alexander-Arnold to win first cap
Ian Dennis
Radio 5 live senior football reporter
Jack Butland will start in goal on Thursday against Costa Rica.
Trent Alexander-Arnold will make his England debut and five Yorkshire players will start at Elland Rd.
'The players are clear on where I stand'
England v Costa Rica (Thurs, 20:00 BST)
England coach Gareth Southgate on possible incidents of racism: "The players, like everyone else, doesn't really know what to expect. We have had conversations explaining that. We are all hopeful that it will go well, but we are having conversations in case it happens. We have a plan in place. We have personal support, team support and official protocol in place.
"The players are clear on where I stand and the support they have from me. We don't want to have to talk about it, but it is important that we do. The biggest impact we can have is as one of the most diverse squads to have left England and the way that they all get on and hopefully that message will come through."
On Danny Rose's comments about asking his family not to go to Russia, Southgate said: "I wasn't aware of the conversation he had had with his family. Everything else he has said he talked to us about because we had a meeting with the players a few nights ago.
"For the benefit of the other players I asked him to share his experiences in Serbia. What was clear was that he felt let down by the authorities and that was sad to hear. He is part of our team and part of our family for the next few months so we intend to protect our players. No one know what is going to happen in Russia but he felt there could something his family experiences and he thought that might distract from his football."
'Training with England is inevitably intense'
England v Costa Rica (Thurs, 20:00 BST)
England coach Gareth Southgate: "Whenever you are training with England it is intense. We have to be careful with that because they are all competing against each other for places and there is a desire to show what you can do. That is the nature of footballers and representative sides. it has a different dynamic.
"I didn't see it as a risk to put all 23 players up for interview yesterday. They are all able to speak to themselves. I told the communications guys that if they had a blank canvas what would they try and do and this was an idea they came up for it. The players seemed to enjoy it and you guys seemed to as well."
England v Costa Rica (Thurs, 20:00 BST)
The BBC's senior football reporter Ian Dennis believes it could all still to be play for between the sticks...
Alright Jack?
England v Costa Rica (Thurs, 20:00 BST)
Number 13. Unlucky for some.
It certainly didn't look like a good omen for Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland's when he was handed the number 13 shirt and rival Jordan Pickford was given squad number one.
"His decision making on crosses, the punch he made, his distribution and calmness to slide passes into midfield... that was really important to the way we want to play," said Southgate after the win at Wembley.
"Jordan can be very pleased with his performance."
Teenage kicks
Liverpool's teenage full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to win his first England cap against Costa Rica.
The 19-year-old has told the Independent that he found out about his call-up to the World Cup squad when Jurgen Klopp strolled up the aisle on the plane to Liverpool's pre-Champions League final training camp in Marbella.
Can he edge out Kieran Trippier for the right wing-back spot? It will have to be a huge performance,
'I’ve told my family I don’t want them going out'
Gareth Southgate is expected in front of the media in a little over 10 minutes time.
One of the first issues that he is likely to be asked about is how the squad plan to react if they are subject to racism during the World Cup.
Full-back Danny Rose told the Evening Standard yesterday that he had told his family not to travel to Russia for fear of the abuse they may receive.
Fifa fined the Russia football association £22,000 for racist chanting aimed at France players when the countries played a friendly in St Petersburg in March - the latest in a series of incidents involving Russian fans.
Twelve days until lift-off
England v Costa Rica (Thurs, 20:00 BST)
We are just 12 days away from England's World Cup opener against Tunisia in Volgograd.
Tomorrow night is the final warm-up game to tweak tactics and press claims.
Gareth Southgate's side will take on fellow finalists Costa Rica at Elland Road. It will be their first home game away from Wembley since May 2016's trip to Sunderland's Stadium of Light for a friendly against Australia.
Live Reporting
By Mike Henson
All times stated are UK
Get involved
'It is completely unacceptable'
England v Costa Rica (Thurs, 20:00 BST)
On the topic of racism, Southgate said: "It is completely unacceptable. For all of the players, a lot of them have children. and our kids don’t think anything of who they interact with and they are born into this world with no prejudice at all.
"We should treat people with dignity and with respect. The landscape has changed enormously in football. It is not perfect but we have made great improvements. It is not perfect and we can't change everything because it is societal, but maybe we can have a small impact from the way we conduct ourselves.
"The guys are fantastic role models for kids, particularly on the children in the communities they grew up in."
Butland to start
England v Costa Rica (Thurs, 20:00 BST)
Asked what his reaction would be if his players are subjected to racism, Southgate said: "In an idealistic world people would say to walk off the pitch but that means we would be thrown out of the tournament which many people would agree with. I don't think the players would want that because they have worked all their lives to play at a World Cup. It's important to get the balance right but it will be tough to please everybody. I think everyone knows how tight knit a group we are."
Asked about team selection, he added: "For sure Jack Butland plays in goal. We will make a lot of changes and Trent Alexander-Arnold will get a debut. One of the keys of us getting through these two matches was to try and make sure every member of our squad gets a significant member of game time.
"You want to know who is in form and any time a player has 10 minutes or 90 minutes of the filed they have an opportunity to make a statement in the way they play."
'I sympathise 100% with Danny'
England v Costa Rica (Thurs, 20:00 BST)
England coach Gareth Southgate on Danny Rose's experience of racism playing for England at age-grade level: "I sympathise 100%. he has had a personal experience of that. I asked him in front of the group because it might be helpful for the younger members of the group to hear that.
"He talked about the fines that seem to have not had any impact. We have this situation because of a lack of education generally speaking. We are decades into having a multi-racial society, and we are far from perfect. And other nations are sadly still not at the same stage that we are."
'I would have no qualms of starting Alexander-Arnold'
England v Costa Rica (Thurs, 20:00 BST)
England coach Gareth Southgate on Trent Alexander-Arnold: "I would have no qualms of putting him into the opening game. He is here on merit, his quality has been top and he has settled into the group really well. It is a huge moment for him, but fully deserved.
"There are a couple of places in the team where as a manager you are looking at who your better options are. A football team is an ever-moving, ever-evolving beast and there is no room for complacency or slipping of standards."
Butland to start, Alexander-Arnold to win first cap
Ian Dennis
Radio 5 live senior football reporter
Jack Butland will start in goal on Thursday against Costa Rica.
Trent Alexander-Arnold will make his England debut and five Yorkshire players will start at Elland Rd.
'The players are clear on where I stand'
England v Costa Rica (Thurs, 20:00 BST)
England coach Gareth Southgate on possible incidents of racism: "The players, like everyone else, doesn't really know what to expect. We have had conversations explaining that. We are all hopeful that it will go well, but we are having conversations in case it happens. We have a plan in place. We have personal support, team support and official protocol in place.
"The players are clear on where I stand and the support they have from me. We don't want to have to talk about it, but it is important that we do. The biggest impact we can have is as one of the most diverse squads to have left England and the way that they all get on and hopefully that message will come through."
On Danny Rose's comments about asking his family not to go to Russia, Southgate said: "I wasn't aware of the conversation he had had with his family. Everything else he has said he talked to us about because we had a meeting with the players a few nights ago.
"For the benefit of the other players I asked him to share his experiences in Serbia. What was clear was that he felt let down by the authorities and that was sad to hear. He is part of our team and part of our family for the next few months so we intend to protect our players. No one know what is going to happen in Russia but he felt there could something his family experiences and he thought that might distract from his football."
'Training with England is inevitably intense'
England v Costa Rica (Thurs, 20:00 BST)
England coach Gareth Southgate: "Whenever you are training with England it is intense. We have to be careful with that because they are all competing against each other for places and there is a desire to show what you can do. That is the nature of footballers and representative sides. it has a different dynamic.
"I didn't see it as a risk to put all 23 players up for interview yesterday. They are all able to speak to themselves. I told the communications guys that if they had a blank canvas what would they try and do and this was an idea they came up for it. The players seemed to enjoy it and you guys seemed to as well."
England v Costa Rica (Thurs, 20:00 BST)
The BBC's senior football reporter Ian Dennis believes it could all still to be play for between the sticks...
Alright Jack?
England v Costa Rica (Thurs, 20:00 BST)
Number 13. Unlucky for some.
It certainly didn't look like a good omen for Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland's when he was handed the number 13 shirt and rival Jordan Pickford was given squad number one.
Pickford certainly impressed Gareth Southgate in the 2-1 win over Nigeria on Saturday,
"His decision making on crosses, the punch he made, his distribution and calmness to slide passes into midfield... that was really important to the way we want to play," said Southgate after the win at Wembley.
"Jordan can be very pleased with his performance."
Teenage kicks
Liverpool's teenage full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to win his first England cap against Costa Rica.
The 19-year-old has told the Independent that he found out about his call-up to the World Cup squad when Jurgen Klopp strolled up the aisle on the plane to Liverpool's pre-Champions League final training camp in Marbella.
Can he edge out Kieran Trippier for the right wing-back spot? It will have to be a huge performance,
'I’ve told my family I don’t want them going out'
Gareth Southgate is expected in front of the media in a little over 10 minutes time.
One of the first issues that he is likely to be asked about is how the squad plan to react if they are subject to racism during the World Cup.
Full-back Danny Rose told the Evening Standard yesterday that he had told his family not to travel to Russia for fear of the abuse they may receive.
Fifa fined the Russia football association £22,000 for racist chanting aimed at France players when the countries played a friendly in St Petersburg in March - the latest in a series of incidents involving Russian fans.
Twelve days until lift-off
England v Costa Rica (Thurs, 20:00 BST)
We are just 12 days away from England's World Cup opener against Tunisia in Volgograd.
Tomorrow night is the final warm-up game to tweak tactics and press claims.
Gareth Southgate's side will take on fellow finalists Costa Rica at Elland Road. It will be their first home game away from Wembley since May 2016's trip to Sunderland's Stadium of Light for a friendly against Australia.