Watch live: Southgate's England news conference

On the topic of racism, Southgate said: "It is completely unacceptable. For all of the players, a lot of them have children. and our kids don’t think anything of who they interact with and they are born into this world with no prejudice at all.

"We should treat people with dignity and with respect. The landscape has changed enormously in football. It is not perfect but we have made great improvements. It is not perfect and we can't change everything because it is societal, but maybe we can have a small impact from the way we conduct ourselves.

"The guys are fantastic role models for kids, particularly on the children in the communities they grew up in."