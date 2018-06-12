World Cup of kits and latest from Russia

Yup, we'll aim to bring you the latest news from the World Cup camp - although they're expected to be en route to Russia some time today, and we don't have a phone link to the plane sadly :( Anyway, here's a World Cup newsbite for you: Only 60% of Brazilians interviewed in a survey by Nielsen Sports said they were interested\nin football. Pardon?!! The United Arab Emirates (80%) came top of the table, followed by\nThailand (78%) and Chile, Portugal and Turkey (all 75%)\n- five-time world champions Brazil were 13th. Maybe the #worldcupofkits will revive their interest.
Live Reporting
By Saj Chowdhury and Emlyn Begley
All times stated are UK
We will also bring you the latest World Cup news...
Yes, we had a first-round draw.
The 32 kits were selected by a panel of BBC Sport journalists, and former England internationals Danny Mills and Stephen Warnock kindly pulled out the names.
Here are the 'ties':
Jamaica 1998 v Slovenia 2002
Spain 2010 v Angola 2006
Brazil 1970 v Senegal 2002 (away)
Republic of Ireland 1990 v USA 1994 (away)
Nigeria 1994 (away) v Paraguay 2002
Netherlands 1978 v England 1966 (away)
Mexico 1978 v Italy 1990
Croatia 1998 v Belgium 1982
Northern Ireland 1986 v Ghana 2014
Scotland 1978 v Colombia 1990 (away)
Chile 1998 v South Korea 2002
Denmark 1986 v Uruguay 1930
Cameroon 1990 v West Germany 1990
Soviet Union 1966 v Argentina 1986
Zaire 1974 (away) v Wales 1958
France 1982 v Peru 1978
World Cup of Kits - you decide
*Cue World Cup of Kits music and video montage of great kits over the years on a giant screen inside an auditorium filled with football dignitaries, players and Bradley Cooper*
"Welcome the world!"
Less of that nonsense.
Hello all. This is our very first BBC Sport World Cup of Kits where you decide which is the greatest/most popular kit in the entire history of the competition from our large selection.
There are five knockout rounds, including the final.
We start off with '16 matches' and you can choose which 16 go through to our next round from 09:00 BST.
Yes, ladies and gentlemen, the World Cup has peaked before it's even started!!!