Watch: Southgate & Lingard news conference

Lingard casually referenced "Jose" a few times when discussing his Manchester United boss.
One reporter asked: "Do you call him Jose top his face?
"Manager or Jose," he said with a smile. "He doesn't mind either or."
Southgate - 'Babies no inconvenience'
Back on the issue of babies arriving during the tournament, Gareth Southgate shows his own lovely sense of humour when one reporter initially suggests Fabian Delph is "due" soon.
"I'm glad you said his wife," says the England manager.
"It's not an inconvenience - it's a brilliant part of life and our group's experience over the next months," he added.
"A couple of boys have got engaged and are going to be fathers for the first time or again and it's great to celebrate. The shared stories that make us closer."
Southgate - 'Sterling has a lovely sense of humour'
"I suppose when you're a high profile young man or woman and you're in the public eye there will be intrusion into your life - that's the world we're in but he's very focused on playing and working with us.
"He's a super talent and a mentally tough boy. I really enjoy working with him. He's got a lovely sense of humour and he's gaining the confidence to come and and speak in this sort of environment and he's done it well recently.
"People have seen the real person and the character behind the player as he gets his message and personality across. People judge the lads on small experiences of them."
England will be briefed by security experts from GCHQ before heading
to in Russia on how to stay safe from hackers.
Players and staff will be given advice by GCHQ's National Cyber Security Centre
(NCSC) on how to keep their devices secure during their stay in Russia.
An FA spokesman said: "We continue to receive security advice from all
relevant authorities."
Technology is likely to play a big part in the players' downtime during the
tournament, with several members of the squad, including captain Harry Kane and Dele Alli, well-known players of online games such as Fortnite.
The NCSC has already issued advice to supporters travelling to Russia for the
tournament, urging fans to take as few devices as possible and to ensure those
they do take with them are running up-to-date software and apps.
Lingard - 'Not worried about social media'
Jesse Lingard was asked whether he will be wary on social media during the World Cup - lest presumably the press make stories from anything he publishes.
"People from outside don't know what we're like as people," he said. "Like Gareth said only our close fiends and family know. It's the world we live in and as players we just want to concentrate on football.
"Our heads are firmly on that.
I won't be more wary ( on social media). It's all about personal experiences.
"A lot of players use social media to get their profile out there and people can see what they're up to."
App users may need to click the link to view this post.
Asked about the deep conversations with players he's alluded to Gareth Southgate said: "It's important you get to know players and what makes them tick.
"It's really important for me understand their motivation and thoughts."
Southgate - 'We won't police tattoos'
Back on the subject of Raheem Sterling's tattoo, Southgate said: "The tattoo was done a few months ago and there were pictures of him with it while he was in a Man City kit.
"You have to decide why it's story now and not then.
"Tattoos are very personal. A lot of our players have tattoos and they are wrapped up in a lot of deep stories. I don't see why we should be involved in policing that."
Southgate - Gerrard and Lampard not taken easy route
Asked if he had any advice for former national team-mates and new managers Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard, the England boss said: "Not so much advice. They both know if they ever want to speak I'm more than happy.
"They're really good characters and it's great to see two lads who have a lot to offer the game stay in the game.
"There's an easier route to go but they haven't taken it. They could both have a more comfortable life but maybe not as fulfilling.
"We want English coaches and in future when the England manager job is available more high quality candidates and guys who have played have obvious advantage in terms of what they can pass on."
Southgate tight-lipped on goalkeepers
The England goalkeeper situation was a major point of debate before the squad was announced.
Joe Hart missed out and Jordan Pickford, Jack Butland and Nick Pope will head to Russia.
But who will be number one? Will the friendlies with Nigeria and Costa Rica give us a hint who will start against Tunisia?
England manager Gareth Southgate: "We know what we want to see in that area and we're clear on what we think. There's no need for me to say too much on that publicly.
"I've told the players what we're looking for in these two matches and haven't told them the team yet."
Lingard - 'I've been misquoted'
Jesse Lingard says stories claiming he said he is more comfortable playing for England than Manchester United are inaccurate.
"It's all misquoted. I'm playing regularly in the England team and I feel comfortable," he said.
"Jose has given me opportunities to play week in week out at Manchester United and it's up to me to deliver performances.
"I'm as comfortable as United as I am with England."
Southgate - 'Door not closed on Lallana yet'
On Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana's fitness Southgate said: "We know there's a limitation in terms of how match fit he is and that's why he's been a standby player to improve that but we'll have to assess that if an opportunity arises.
Gareth Southgate says he hasn't told the players the team yet (although Jesse Lingard clearly knows he's playing now!)
'Jesse is a fantastic player'
Gareth Southgate confirms Jesse Lingard will start against Nigeria.
He also says the Manchester United forward is not in a straight fight for a
first-team place with Tottenham's Dele Alli.
"I don't see it as a straight contest between any individual, absolutely they
could play together," said Southgate.
"All of our attacking players have different attributes or strengths. Jesse is
a fantastic player at recognising the space, working away from the ball, a great
link between midfield and attack."
Southgate - No code of conduct
"I don't like codes of conduct because I don't know how you control every single incident and it puts you under pressure to react to every single thing you don't always have to.
"We have guidelines for the lads and respect for each other and if things need addressing we do it.
"The lads know the line but at the same time we want them relaxed and going into a tournament without millions of rules, and to represent England as best as possible."
Lingard - Team-mates reassure Sterling
Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard: "We've reassured him, that's what friends are for, that's what
team-mates are for.
"This England team is a tight-knit group, we stick together through the ups
and downs, the negatives and the positives.
"But at this point in time it's all about positive vibes from our side and
we're looking at the World Cup as a big test for us."
Gareth Southgate is pressed more on Raheem Streling's tattoo and how it could influence the team.
"Things only become a distraction if we allow them do," said Southgate.
"Raheem is extremely tough and really talented and I enjoy working with him."
Southgate - Sterling is inspirational story
"I think the personal story of a lot of our players is quite remark and people will highlight the issues and faults of all of the squad but for so many of them its incredible they've got to the point they have and they are a great example to kids about what you can achieve in life if you're dedicated and focused.
"Of course they have talent but there's more needed and Raheem embodies that because nothing is given to you in life and you have to fight all the way."
England team-mate support Sterling
Gareth Southgate confirms Phil Jones has been allowed to leave the camp with his partner due to give birth.
He will miss the friendly with Nigeria as his wife is expecting a child in the next few days.
"He has a very string character and he is focused on his football," says England manager Gareth Southgate.
App users may need to click the link to view this post.
