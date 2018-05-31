The best bits from Lampard's first Derby news conference

Getty Images

The man who gave Frank Lampard his Premier League debut at the age of 17 does not believe his lack of managerial experience will hold him back.

Harry Redknapp was West Ham manager when Lampard broke through and he believes his high levels of professionalism will rub off on his new charges.

"He'll get the best out of the players for sure, he's been around it all his life," Redknapp told BBC 5 live.

"His whole life has been in and around football, so he knows the pitfalls, he knows what it's like, he knows the ups and downs of the job and I'm sure he's going to do very well.

"He's going to demand high standards, which is not a bad thing, why shouldn't he demand high standards? They all get well paid, they should do extra after training, they should practise harder, that's what he did so I'm sure he's going to demand the same things from the players at Derby."