Champions League final news conferences

Zidane on his similarities with Klopp: "I have a lot of respect for Jurgen Klopp. He has a lot of experience. He has done incredible things. I can't really say in which way we are similar. Everyone is different, every manager is completely different."
'We are not favourites'
Real Madrid v Liverpool (19:45 BST, 26 May)
More from Zidane: "We have the same chance as Liverpool. We are not favourites, Liverpool are not favourites. Favourites? In the dressing room that is not what we believe."
Just before Sergio Ramos went he was asked if Mo Salah was close to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
Ramos said: "They are in another orbit. Some are in fashion, some are not. Some are there briefly and then disappear. Others stay and become great players. Obviously Salah is a great player and has proved it this year.
“He has a very good opportunity.”
Real Madrid v Liverpool (19:45 BST, 26 May)
That's it from Sergio Ramos and Marcelo so off they go for a bit of training. The cameras now all focus on Zinedine Zidane.
Real Madrid v Liverpool (19:45 BST, 26 May)
Sergio Ramos on Real Madrid being compared to a 'Swiss watch' (!): "It is great we are compared to a Swiss watch.
"We have to try to keep them away from the areas they can damage us. We have to minimise their opportunities and then believe in our forward play. That is what we have done these last few years and hopefully that will be enough tomorrow to defend our title and take that trophy home."
'Hunger and desire key'
Real Madrid v Liverpool (19:45 BST, 26 May)
Back to Sergio Ramos now: "We understand each other, keeping this hunger and desire is the key to our success."
How well do you remember the 'Miracle of Istanbul'?
Trailing AC Milan 3-0 at half-time in the 2004-05 Champions League final, Liverpool recovered to take the game to extra time and then beat the Italian giants on penalties.
But who started for Rafael Benitez's Reds at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium?
Test your memory with our quiz here. You have three minutes to see how many you can name. And there were a few surprise starters...
'Last year I watched it at home with a curry'
Real Madrid v Liverpool (19:45 BST, 26 May)
How quickly things can change. Last year, Andrew Robertson watched the Champions League final on telly with a takeaway and some mates. This year, he is set to play in it.
“They all came around to mine, we got a curry,” the former Hull City left-back told Liverpoolfc.com.
“It was an incredible game; I think most of the world wanted [Gianluigi] Buffon to get his hands on the trophy, but it wasn’t meant to be for him, and Real Madrid did what they do best: showed up on the big occasion and won the trophy again.
“It’s been an incredible season, full of ups and downs, hard moments and very high moments. Hopefully we’ve got one more high moment left in us.”
It's a lively open
training session for Liverpool here in Kiev. Couple of decent saves by Loris
Karius but Alberto Moreno has just scored an absolute stunner. Plenty of pace
and commitment on show - no taking it easy as Jurgen Klopp watches from the
sidelines.
That's it from Zinedine Zidane, off he goes to oversee Real Madrid's training session.
All that's left now is to wait for the final to begin.
You can read our full preview here and join us from 16:00 BST tomorrow for build up to Real Madrid versus Liverpool.
See you then!
Real Madrid v Liverpool (19:45 BST, 26 May)
'Pressure is beautiful'
Real Madrid v Liverpool (19:45 BST, 26 May)
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer in Kiev
Zinedine Zidane smiling and relaxed, rather like Jurgen Klopp: "Being under pressure is more beautiful."
Doesn't actually look like a man under pressure.
'Ronaldo lives for these matches'
Real Madrid v Liverpool (19:45 BST, 26 May)
Zinedine Zidane: "To make it to a final is not easy. We are extremely happy to be here and play in another final."
On Ronaldo: "“He lives for these matches, to play in these matches.
“That’s what his life is all about. That’s what makes him tick.”
Real Madrid v Liverpool (19:45 BST, 26 May)
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer in Kiev
Sergio Ramos's answer to the Mo Salah question was actually respectful but clearly believes he must produce the brilliance of this season for many more before the comparison valid. Think most people would agree with that.
'Hunger and desire key'
Marcelo not biting
Real Madrid v Liverpool (19:45 BST, 26 May)
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer in Kiev
If Marcelo had a straight bat he has just used it there to flick away a question suggesting Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp doesn't rate him as a defender. Not biting on that one.
He said he hadn't heard Klopp denigrate him as a defender - the reason for that might be because no-one recalls Liverpool's manager actually saying it.
'It will be a great game'
Real Madrid v Liverpool (19:45 BST, 26 May)
Marcelo is also in attendance, along with Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane.
"It will be a great game, a great spectacle for the football aficionados," says Marcelo.
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Real Madrid defensive icon Sergio Ramos is here - and the look says "focused."
There's movement in the media room. Looks like the Real Madrid news conference is about to begin.
Real on their way
Real Madrid v Liverpool (19:45 BST, 26 May)
We should be hearing from Zinedine Zidane soon. The Real Madrid boss and his players set off from the team hotel to the stadium for some training and the news conference.
'It's a shambles'
Real Madrid v Liverpool (19:45 BST, 26 May)
Liverpool looking good
Real Madrid v Liverpool (19:45 BST, 26 May)
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer in Kiev
It's a lively open training session for Liverpool here in Kiev. Couple of decent saves by Loris Karius but Alberto Moreno has just scored an absolute stunner. Plenty of pace and commitment on show - no taking it easy as Jurgen Klopp watches from the sidelines.