World Cup warm-up: Belgium v Egypt - Fellaini, Lukaku & Hazard score

That is us done for the evening. But check back tomorrow evening for live text and radio commentary on England's final pre-World Cup warm-up as they take on Costa Rica at Elland Road. Gareth Southgate has been talking about how his squad will react if they encounter racism in Russia ahead of that game.
Belgium 3-0 Egypt
FULL-TIME
Belgium 3-0 Egypt
Roberto Martinez hugs his subs and marches off to the dressing room on the back of a competent performance against limited opposition.
Egypt will be focusing on Mo Salah's shoulder joint like England were locked on Wayne Rooney's metatarsal in 2006.
GOAL - Belgium 3-0 Egypt
Marouane Fellaini
Egpyt defender Ali Gabr is going to need several hours of physio for a severe case of twisted blood.
Michy Batshuayi leaves him with his legs in a tangle and his backside on the floor with a dazzling change of feet.
It is then a simple cut-back for Marouane Fellaini to tap in.
Job done,
INJURY TIME
Belgium 2-0 Egypt
Three minutes added on at the end.
Belgium 2-0 Egypt
The female assistant referee Chrysoula Kourompylia flags as Michy Batshuayi, retreating from an offside position, controls a cross that was heading for the distinctly onside Yannick Carrasco.
Where was the shout?
Belgium 2-0 Egypt
Five minutes to go and the game is petering out rather than coming to any crescendo.
It all makes the appetite sharper for the World Cup and some real competitive football.
CLOSE!
Belgium 2-0 Egypt
Could have been three.
Adnan Januzaj's snap shot bobbles invitingly in front of Michy Batshuayi but the stretching Chelsea man's shot fizzes just by the top corner.
SUBSTITUTION
Belgium 2-0 Egypt
Celtic's Dedryck Boyata is on in place of Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen in the Belgian defence.
Belgium 2-0 Egypt
Wigan's Sam Morsi leaves a foot in on Kevin de Bruyne bringing down the Belgian man.
The pair have a little chinwag about the rights and wrongs of that call.
De Bruyne steps up to have a look at the angles from 25 yards. A decent hit. But Mohamad Elshenawy claims at the second grab.
Belgium 2-0 Egypt
...not bad.
But Belgium's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois claims as Ahmed Elmohamady's deep cross is nodded back into the mix.
Belgium 2-0 Egypt
The game has broken down a bit - all the substitutions robbing proceedings of some rhythm and momentum.
Egypt win a corner through Laurent Ciman's inelegant attempt to flick clear...
Belgium 2-0 Egypt
Yannick Carrasco gets away a shot through a packed penalty area with a short back-lift and plenty of poke.
The Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Elshenawy is a little unsighted but gets two hands behind the ball.
SUBSTITUTION
Belgium 2-0 Egypt
Wigan's Sam Morsi is into the fray.
The 26-year-old was born in Wolverhampton and doesn't speak any Arabic, but qualifies for Egypt though his father. He made his international debut in August 2016.
Belgium 2-0 Egypt
Where will Nacer Chadli be playing his club football next season?
He shows the sort of wing-play chops that were sorely missing at the Hawthorns next season as he dances down the left and lofts a lovely sand-wedge cross to the back stick.
Thomas Meunier, on the stretch, can only prod over the bar though.
Belgium 2-0 Egypt
Kevin De Bruyne's long-range radar is off kilter. The Belgian midfielder hoofs another effort well over the bar from distance.
Belgium 2-0 Egypt
Belgium have had six shot on goal and finally Egypt register a shot on target with substitute Trezeguet scuffing a effort straight at Thibaut Courtois.
Belgium 2-0 Egypt
Michy Batshuayi picks himself up from a heavy challenge and dusts himself down.
No real harm done.
Belgium 2-0 Egypt
Toby Alderweireld has a dig from fully 35 yards, plenty of whip, dip and swerve on that but it is always clearing the bar.
Belgium are on the ball so much the Monopolies and Mergers Commission have opened an investigation.
KICK-OFF
Belgium 2-0 Egypt
And we are back up and running.
SUBSTITUTION
HT: Belgium 2-0 Egypt
Michy Batshuayi is on as well for Belgium, alongside Nacer Chadli and Adnan Januzaj.
Dries Mertens, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku make way.