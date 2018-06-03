World Cup friendlies - Switzerland draw with Spain, Brazil win, NI beaten
- Odriozola volleys Spain in front against Switzerland
- De Gea error allows Rodriguez to earn Swiss a draw
- Venegas, Campbell & Calvo with goals for Costa Rica v NI
- Neymar and Firmino score for Brazil in win over Croatia
By Tom Rostance
All times stated are UK
Another defeat for Scotland
Mexico 1-0 Scotland
Giovani dos Santos' early goal was enough to ensure a victory for World Cup-bound Mexico as Scotland ended their Americas tour with two defeats.
Dos Santos' side-footed finish off the inside of a post came after only 13 minutes in the Estadio Azteca.
Miguel Layun and Hirving Lozano both hit the woodwork for Mexico.
Scotland's Oli McBurnie did the same, but it was the hosts who dominated and Oribe Peralta also had the ball in the net but was flagged offside.
NI well beaten
Costa Rica 3-0 Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland completed their Central American tour with a defeat by World Cup-bound Costa Rica in San Jose.
Liam Boyce lobbed wide for Michael O'Neill's men before the hosts seized control in sweltering conditions.
Johan Venegas nodded in the opener and Arsenal loanee Joel Campbell slotted home to make it 2-0 before a Francisco Calvo header sealed the victory.
The pacy Costa Ricans take on England at Elland Road on Thursday night.
Neymar's back
Brazil 2-0 Croatia
Neymar scored a brilliant goal on his return from injury as Brazil began their World Cup preparations with a win over Croatia at Anfield.
The Paris St-Germain star, 26, smashed a shot in off the bar after a slick move involving Chelsea's Willian and Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho.
Croatia's high tempo created first-half chances for Dejan Lovren and Andrej Kramaric.
But Liverpool's Roberto Firmino scored in added time to seal the victory.
If you're just tuning in here's what you may have missed...
The weak link?
Spain 1-1 Switzerland
Andy West
Spanish football writer
Not convinced by Rodrigo at international level. He's the weak link in the Spain squad for me. Hopefully they won't need him.
19 unbeaten
Spain 1-1 Switzerland
Longest unbeaten streaks (running):
FULL-TIME
Spain 1-1 Switzerland
Another half chance! Rodrigo can't get his head on to the ball as it is flicked across goal, he just didn't time his jump.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Spain 1-1 Switzerland
Unlucky! Marco Asensio's free-kick is poor but it comes back to him, it is passed along the 18-yard line with nobody wanting to take it on, and defender Nacho eventually clips a lovely curler around his marker but against the angle of post and bar!
Nacho then heads wide from a corner. Two great chances!
Spain 1-1 Switzerland
Spain win a free-kick on the edge of the area, wide right. Chance.
Spain 1-1 Switzerland
It wasn't Nacho, it was Rodrigo, who had that chance. My mistake. Seconds later Thiago dives in to meet a cross from Nacho Monreal but he heads wide.
GREAT SAVE!
Spain 1-1 Switzerland
Goodness me that was good! Lucas Vazquez plays in Nacho with a ridiculous bit of skill but his Real Madrid team-mate is denied by a fine block from Yann Sommer!
Spain pushing hard for the second goal they deserve.
Spain 1-1 Switzerland
Into the last 10 minutes. Spain should be annoyed if they don't win this, I know it's only a friendly but they should have put it to bed. Thiago plays a lovely pass with the outside of hs boot for the 17th time this evening.
SUBSTITUTIONS
Spain 1-1 Switzerland
More changes as Francois Moubandje comes on for Switzerland and Nacho Monreal gets on for Spain. Both sides swap their left-backs.
Spain 1-1 Switzerland
Spain now fully on top again, Nacho's fine cross from the right is right through the penalty area. Diego Costa would have loved that, but he went off a while back.
A bit of transfer news for you
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Brazilian midfielder Fred is expected to finalise his move to Manchester United early this week.
The Shakhtar Donetsk man came on as a second-half substitute in Brazil's 2-0 win against Croatia at Anfield earlier on.
After the match, Brazil coach Tite said he wanted his players' domestic futures sorted out as quickly as possible so they could concentrate their efforts on helping Brazil in Russia.
It is now anticipated Fred will have a medical at United before completing his switch to Old Trafford for a reported £52million.
Provided the deal goes through as anticpated, it would make Fred United manager Jose Mourinho's first signing of the summer, although he is also closing in on the transfer of 19-year-old Porto full-back Diogo Dalot.
Fred, 25, joined Shakhtar in 2013 and was part of the Brazil squad for the 2015 Copa America.