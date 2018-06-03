World Cup friendlies - Switzerland draw with Spain, Brazil win, NI beaten

Highlights - Mexico 1-0 Scotland

Giovani dos Santos' early goal was enough to ensure a victory for World Cup-bound Mexico as Scotland ended their Americas tour with two defeats.

Dos Santos' side-footed finish off the inside of a post came after only 13 minutes in the Estadio Azteca.

Miguel Layun and Hirving Lozano both hit the woodwork for Mexico.

Scotland's Oli McBurnie did the same, but it was the hosts who dominated and Oribe Peralta also had the ball in the net but was flagged offside.