Josip Drmic and Cesar Azpilicueta

World Cup friendlies - Switzerland draw with Spain, Brazil win, NI beaten

Summary

  1. Odriozola volleys Spain in front against Switzerland
  2. De Gea error allows Rodriguez to earn Swiss a draw
  3. Venegas, Campbell & Calvo with goals for Costa Rica v NI
  4. Neymar and Firmino score for Brazil in win over Croatia

By Tom Rostance

Good night

We bid you all farewell. Thanks as ever for your company, we'll be back on Monday for more...

Another defeat for Scotland

Mexico 1-0 Scotland

Highlights - Mexico 1-0 Scotland

Giovani dos Santos' early goal was enough to ensure a victory for World Cup-bound Mexico as Scotland ended their Americas tour with two defeats.

Dos Santos' side-footed finish off the inside of a post came after only 13 minutes in the Estadio Azteca.

Miguel Layun and Hirving Lozano both hit the woodwork for Mexico.

Scotland's Oli McBurnie did the same, but it was the hosts who dominated and Oribe Peralta also had the ball in the net but was flagged offside.

NI well beaten

Costa Rica 3-0 Northern Ireland

Highlights: Northern Ireland fall to Costa Rica defeat

Northern Ireland completed their Central American tour with a defeat by World Cup-bound Costa Rica in San Jose.

Liam Boyce lobbed wide for Michael O'Neill's men before the hosts seized control in sweltering conditions.

Johan Venegas nodded in the opener and Arsenal loanee Joel Campbell slotted home to make it 2-0 before a Francisco Calvo header sealed the victory.

The pacy Costa Ricans take on England at Elland Road on Thursday night.

Navneet: So England beat Nigeria, Germany lose to Austria, Belgium draw with Portugal and Spain draw with Switzerland. Positive result for England so you know what that means?!?! England won't go far in the world cup again

Neymar's back

Brazil 2-0 Croatia

Neymar
Getty Images

Neymar scored a brilliant goal on his return from injury as Brazil began their World Cup preparations with a win over Croatia at Anfield.

The Paris St-Germain star, 26, smashed a shot in off the bar after a slick move involving Chelsea's Willian and Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho.

Croatia's high tempo created first-half chances for Dejan Lovren and Andrej Kramaric.

But Liverpool's Roberto Firmino scored in added time to seal the victory.

If you're just tuning in here's what you may have missed...

The weak link?

Spain 1-1 Switzerland

Andy West

Spanish football writer

Rodrigo
EPA

Not convinced by Rodrigo at international level. He's the weak link in the Spain squad for me. Hopefully they won't need him.

19 unbeaten

Spain 1-1 Switzerland

Longest unbeaten streaks (running):

  • 19 - Spain
  • 17 - Belgium
  • 16 - Morocco
  • 14 - Peru
  • 14 - Denmark
  • 14 - Lebanon

FULL-TIME

Spain 1-1 Switzerland

Switzerland celebrate
AFP

Spain 1-1 Switzerland

Another half chance! Rodrigo can't get his head on to the ball as it is flicked across goal, he just didn't time his jump.

HITS THE WOODWORK

Spain 1-1 Switzerland

Unlucky! Marco Asensio's free-kick is poor but it comes back to him, it is passed along the 18-yard line with nobody wanting to take it on, and defender Nacho eventually clips a lovely curler around his marker but against the angle of post and bar!

Nacho then heads wide from a corner. Two great chances!

Spain 1-1 Switzerland

Spain win a free-kick on the edge of the area, wide right. Chance.

Mark: Having watched England impress yesterday and now watching the Spaniards pass it about, I'm afraid to say they are on a different planet

Spain 1-1 Switzerland

It wasn't Nacho, it was Rodrigo, who had that chance. My mistake. Seconds later Thiago dives in to meet a cross from Nacho Monreal but he heads wide.

GREAT SAVE!

Spain 1-1 Switzerland

Goodness me that was good! Lucas Vazquez plays in Nacho with a ridiculous bit of skill but his Real Madrid team-mate is denied by a fine block from Yann Sommer!

Spain pushing hard for the second goal they deserve.

Spain 1-1 Switzerland

Into the last 10 minutes. Spain should be annoyed if they don't win this, I know it's only a friendly but they should have put it to bed. Thiago plays a lovely pass with the outside of hs boot for the 17th time this evening.

SUBSTITUTIONS

Spain 1-1 Switzerland

More changes as Francois Moubandje comes on for Switzerland and Nacho Monreal gets on for Spain. Both sides swap their left-backs.

Aleksander: Haven't seen that from De Gea since his first two games for Man United

Nes: De Gea with a howler, good to get it out of his system whilst with Spain

Anon: With all the recent howlers, I swear Karius has opened a Pandora's Box of goalkeeping blunders!

Spain 1-1 Switzerland

Spain now fully on top again, Nacho's fine cross from the right is right through the penalty area. Diego Costa would have loved that, but he went off a while back.

A bit of transfer news for you

Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Brazilian midfielder Fred is expected to finalise his move to Manchester United early this week.

The Shakhtar Donetsk man came on as a second-half substitute in Brazil's 2-0 win against Croatia at Anfield earlier on.

After the match, Brazil coach Tite said he wanted his players' domestic futures sorted out as quickly as possible so they could concentrate their efforts on helping Brazil in Russia.

It is now anticipated Fred will have a medical at United before completing his switch to Old Trafford for a reported £52million.

Provided the deal goes through as anticpated, it would make Fred United manager Jose Mourinho's first signing of the summer, although he is also closing in on the transfer of 19-year-old Porto full-back Diogo Dalot.

Fred, 25, joined Shakhtar in 2013 and was part of the Brazil squad for the 2015 Copa America.

