Eden Hazard

World Cup friendlies - Belgium draw with Portugal after England beat Nigeria

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Cahill & Kane score for England, Iwobi for Nigeria
  2. Belgium and Portugal play to goalless draw
  3. Austria secure surprise win over World Cup holders Germany
  4. Republic of Ireland defeat USA with late winner

Live Reporting

By Shamoon Hafez

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Goodbye

Here are some pieces to get stuck in to:

England beat Nigeria in World Cup warm-up

How did you rate the players in England's win over Nigeria?

Phil McNulty's England World Cup squad watch

Kompany injury concern as Belgium draw with Portugal

Germany lose to Austria in Neuer's comeback

Thanks for joining me.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

FULL-TIME

Republic of Ireland 2-1 USA

A brilliant second-half turnaround sees Republic of Ireland come from behind to beat the USA.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GOAL - Republic of Ireland 2-1 USA

Alan Judge (90 mins)

Alan Judge celebrates
PA

What a substitution.

Two minutes after coming on, Alan Judge grabs the winner for the Republic of Ireland.

The Brentford man is played a pass by James McClean and lashes a finish into the back of the net.

The Aviva Stadium erupts!

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Republic of Ireland 1-1 USA

Seamus Coleman
Reuters

The Republic are pushing men forward with five minutes to go. They earn a corner which is scrambled away by USA.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Republic of Ireland 1-1 USA

Jon Walters still out there ploughing away for the Republic.

Can he find the winner?

10 to go.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

CLOSE!

Republic of Ireland 1-1 USA

USA are looking to regain their advantage but Weston McKennie's well-struck effort is pushed out by Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Colin Doyle.

Less than 15 minutes left in Dublin.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

FULL-TIME

Belgium 0-0 Portugal

Vincent Kompany
AFP

It ends goalless in Brussels.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Belgium 0-0 Portugal

Portugal goalkeeper Beto is down on the turf deep in injury-time, holding his hamstring.

Not what you need less than two weeks before the start of a World Cup.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

CLOSE!

Belgium 0-0 Portugal

Belgium do almost find the opener, but defender Dedryck Boyata cannot get his head onto Kevin de Bruyne's cross towards the far post.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Belgium 0-0 Portugal

Adnan Januzaj has a chance late on, but fires into the sidenetting for Belgium from the angle.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Belgium 0-0 Portugal

Five to go.

This one is ending goalless.

Let's go home already.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Elsewhere...

Republic of Ireland players celebrate
Reuters

The Republic of Ireland have equalised against USA.

Darragh Lenihan slotting in from six yards out, but did Graham Burke get a touch on the line to pinch the goal from his team-mate?

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Belgium 0-0 Portugal

15 minutes remaining.

Someone give us a goal, please.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

CLOSE!

Belgium 0-0 Portugal

Nacer Chadli
AFP

West Brom finished bottom of the Premier League, but winger Nacer Chadli's performances were deemed worthy of a Belgium call-up.

He works a yard past Bernardo Silva and swings in a teasing cross which misses the head of Christian Benteke, but also skips past the far post.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Belgium 0-0 Portugal

William Carvalho has been linked with a move to the Premier League AGAIN, but teams will not be signing him for his goalscoring prowess.

The Portugal midfielder strides forward, but then lashes a wild shot high over the woodwork.

Not good.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Belgium 0-0 Portugal

Magic spray does the job.

A thumbs up from Thibaut Courtois and he is OK to continue.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Belgium 0-0 Portugal

Ricardo Quaresma
AFP

Injury concern for Thibaut Courtois?

The Belgium goalkeeper has stayed down in the box after Portugal sub Ricardo Quaresma steps on his hand while going round the Chelsea player.

Quaresma is flagged offside, but Courtois needs the physio.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

GREAT SAVE!

Belgium 0-0 Portugal

Portugal goalkeeper Beto has made a couple of brilliant stops now.

Belgium full-back Thomas Meunier gets into the box and side-foots a strike towards the far post, but Beto gets down sharply low to his left to tip the ball away.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

SUBSTITUTION

Belgium 0-0 Portugal

Ricardo Quaresma is still playing????

He has just come on for Portugal in place of Gelson Martins.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

CLOSE!

Belgium 0-0 Portugal

Gelson Martins
Getty Images

What a chance.

Goncalo Guedes breaks the offside trap, looks up and picks out Gelson Martins, but the Portugal midfielder horribly shanks his first-time strike into the stand from eight yards out.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top