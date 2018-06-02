World Cup friendlies - Belgium draw with Portugal after England beat Nigeria
- Cahill & Kane score for England, Iwobi for Nigeria
- Belgium and Portugal play to goalless draw
- Austria secure surprise win over World Cup holders Germany
- Republic of Ireland defeat USA with late winner
FULL-TIME
Republic of Ireland 2-1 USA
A brilliant second-half turnaround sees Republic of Ireland come from behind to beat the USA.
GOAL - Republic of Ireland 2-1 USA
Alan Judge (90 mins)
What a substitution.
Two minutes after coming on, Alan Judge grabs the winner for the Republic of Ireland.
The Brentford man is played a pass by James McClean and lashes a finish into the back of the net.
The Aviva Stadium erupts!
Republic of Ireland 1-1 USA
The Republic are pushing men forward with five minutes to go. They earn a corner which is scrambled away by USA.
Republic of Ireland 1-1 USA
Jon Walters still out there ploughing away for the Republic.
Can he find the winner?
10 to go.
CLOSE!
Republic of Ireland 1-1 USA
USA are looking to regain their advantage but Weston McKennie's well-struck effort is pushed out by Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Colin Doyle.
Less than 15 minutes left in Dublin.
FULL-TIME
Belgium 0-0 Portugal
It ends goalless in Brussels.
Belgium 0-0 Portugal
Portugal goalkeeper Beto is down on the turf deep in injury-time, holding his hamstring.
Not what you need less than two weeks before the start of a World Cup.
CLOSE!
Belgium 0-0 Portugal
Belgium do almost find the opener, but defender Dedryck Boyata cannot get his head onto Kevin de Bruyne's cross towards the far post.
Belgium 0-0 Portugal
Adnan Januzaj has a chance late on, but fires into the sidenetting for Belgium from the angle.
Belgium 0-0 Portugal
Five to go.
This one is ending goalless.
Let's go home already.
Elsewhere...
The Republic of Ireland have equalised against USA.
Darragh Lenihan slotting in from six yards out, but did Graham Burke get a touch on the line to pinch the goal from his team-mate?
Belgium 0-0 Portugal
15 minutes remaining.
Someone give us a goal, please.
CLOSE!
Belgium 0-0 Portugal
West Brom finished bottom of the Premier League, but winger Nacer Chadli's performances were deemed worthy of a Belgium call-up.
He works a yard past Bernardo Silva and swings in a teasing cross which misses the head of Christian Benteke, but also skips past the far post.
Belgium 0-0 Portugal
William Carvalho has been linked with a move to the Premier League AGAIN, but teams will not be signing him for his goalscoring prowess.
The Portugal midfielder strides forward, but then lashes a wild shot high over the woodwork.
Not good.
Belgium 0-0 Portugal
Magic spray does the job.
A thumbs up from Thibaut Courtois and he is OK to continue.
Belgium 0-0 Portugal
Injury concern for Thibaut Courtois?
The Belgium goalkeeper has stayed down in the box after Portugal sub Ricardo Quaresma steps on his hand while going round the Chelsea player.
Quaresma is flagged offside, but Courtois needs the physio.
GREAT SAVE!
Belgium 0-0 Portugal
Portugal goalkeeper Beto has made a couple of brilliant stops now.
Belgium full-back Thomas Meunier gets into the box and side-foots a strike towards the far post, but Beto gets down sharply low to his left to tip the ball away.
SUBSTITUTION
Belgium 0-0 Portugal
Ricardo Quaresma is still playing????
He has just come on for Portugal in place of Gelson Martins.
CLOSE!
Belgium 0-0 Portugal
What a chance.
Goncalo Guedes breaks the offside trap, looks up and picks out Gelson Martins, but the Portugal midfielder horribly shanks his first-time strike into the stand from eight yards out.