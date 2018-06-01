World Cup friendly matches - France 3-1 Italy

Italy manager Roberto Mancini: "This can help to gain experience. Nobody likes to lose, ever, but there were moments where we had the chances to make it 2-2. Naturally, there is a difference between us and France at the moment.

“It was a totally different game to Saudi Arabia and the players did very well. Perhaps the most important thing is that the debutants did well and if we continue like this, in a year we’ll be at their level, or close to it.

“At this moment, unfortunately, France are superior to us and have so many players available to them. We must work and learn to get close to them, but we’re on the right track.”