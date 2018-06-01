World Cup friendly matches - France 3-1 Italy
Summary
- Pogba, Kante, Griezmann return for France
- Roberto Mancini's second game in charge of Italy
- Egypt play Colombia without Mohamed Salah (20:15 BST)
- England's World Cup opponents Tunisia face Turkey (19:15 BST)
- Final date for World Cup squads is 4 June
Live Reporting
By Tom Rostance
All times stated are UK
FULL-TIME
Egypt 0-0 Colombia
All over in tonight's final friendly. Take Mo Salah out of the Egypt team and they struggle to score goals. Surprising.
France manager Didier Deschamps: "We conceded more situations in the second period, we have this ability to go fast and create many opportunities.You have to be more efficient.
"The players demonstrated the state of mind that is needed in both games. We need to keep what this group has in terms of ambition and enthusiasm. We do not do everything perfectly, but for now it's satisfactory. "
Seven heaven
France 3-1 Italy
'France among the favourites'
France 3-1 Italy
Italy captain Leonardo Bonucci: "They [France] have young players who are already experts, they play at big clubs for big prizes. They'll be among the favourites at the World Cup."
'France are superior to us'
France 3-1 Italy
Italy manager Roberto Mancini: "This can help to gain experience. Nobody likes to lose, ever, but there were moments where we had the chances to make it 2-2. Naturally, there is a difference between us and France at the moment.
“It was a totally different game to Saudi Arabia and the players did very well. Perhaps the most important thing is that the debutants did well and if we continue like this, in a year we’ll be at their level, or close to it.
“At this moment, unfortunately, France are superior to us and have so many players available to them. We must work and learn to get close to them, but we’re on the right track.”
France 3-1 Italy
You don't win anything in friendlies and Paul Pogba doesn't look too happy as he trudges off, hand over mouth as he chats away to Ngolo Kante.
He should be. Top performance.
FULL-TIME
France 3-1 Italy
Consider me impressed, France.
SUBSTITUTION
France 3-1 Italy
Here come the Premier League misfits as Simeone Zaza replaces Mario Balotelli while Steven Nzonzi comes on in place of Paul Pogba.
GREAT SAVE!
France 3-1 Italy
Almost four! Would have been a beauty too as Thomas Lemar reaches a ball on the left and stands up a cross, Florian Thauvin is free in the area and meets it with an acrobatic volley which Salvatore Sirigu palms away!
SUBSTITUTION
France 3-1 Italy
Kylian Mbappe comes off for France, on comes Florian Thauvin.
Didier Deschamps has a rep for being too cautious but if he doesn't start both Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele at the World Cup then he needs locking up, based on tonight's performance.
France 3-1 Italy
The first hour or so of this friendly was absolutely superb fare but we're into more traditional freindly stuff now. Almost down to walking pace. Into the last 10 we go.
SUBSTITUTION
France 3-1 Italy
More changes now, we're in wind down mode. The unnecessarily handsome Olivier Giroud is on up front, Antoine Griezmann comes off.
Also on is Blaise Matuidi for the very neat and tidy Corentin Tolisso. Mario Balotelli looks to be struggling a bit for Italy, groin injury?
Jorginho comes off, Giacomo Bonaventura is on.
France 3-1 Italy
France play Australia in their opening match at the World Cup, at 11:00 BST on Saturday morning, 16 June. Live on the BBC as well. We are truly spoiling you.
That's the glorious day which sees four matches being played. Drink it in, I swear you'll never see anything like this ever again...
SUBSTITUTIONS
Lorenzo Insigne and Alessandro Florenzi come on for Italy, with Danilo D'Ambrosio and Federico Chiesa coming off.
Kyle: This France side are brilliant and every chance of going all the way and winning the world cup. Great strength in depth they have to. I would love to see Dembele at either Arsenal or Liverpool too. He would be great to watch.
SUBSTITUTION
France 3-1 Italy
Ousmane Dembele, who looked every inch the player who Barcelona broke the bank to sign tonight, comes off and Thomas Lemar comes on.
There are 20 minutes left in Nice.
CLOSE!
France 3-1 Italy
I like that, I like that a lot. Italy's sub Bryan Cristante is picked out arriving on the edge of the box, Paul Scholes style, and he has no hesitation in pinging in a volley which scuttles into the side netting.
CLOSE!
France 3-1 Italy
It's a fair point Dave, proven as Mario Balotelli heads a presentable chance on to the roof of the net. But let's hope not eh, let's have an attacking World Cup full of goals and flair.
We can but dream.
