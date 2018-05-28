World Cup warm-ups - France v Republic of Ireland & Portugal v Tunisia
Summary
- France start World Cup preparations with 2-0 win against Republic of Ireland
- Portugal throw away two-goal lead in 2-2 draw with Tunisia
- Also - Turkey take on Iran and Italy face Saudi Arabia
By Shamoon Hafez
All times stated are UK
FULL-TIME
France 2-0 Republic of Ireland
That's it, an easy victory for the French.
They will have much sterner tests in the World Cup.
CLOSE!
France 2-0 Republic of Ireland
Republic of Ireland force France goalkeeper Steve Mandanda into his first save in injury time.
Shaun Williams latches on to a through ball but his low shot is brillantly palmed out by the ex-Crystal Palace stopper.
CLOSE!
France 2-0 Republic of Ireland
Antoine Griezmann, on the back of scoring twice in the Europa League final for Atletico Madrid, has a pop from 30 yards out, but goalkeeper Colin Doyle stretches to his left to make the save.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
Darryll: Gotta back Portugal to come second in the World Cup. All those Silvas in the team.
Three in total today against Tunisia.
CLOSE!
France 2-0 Republic of Ireland
This is the closest Republic of Ireland have come to a goal.
James McClean steps up and drills a bouncing free-kick which skips off the soaking wet turf and wide of Steve Mandanda's goal.
France 2-0 Republic of Ireland
Roy Keane dripping wet while sat in the Republic dugout.
He is furiously chatting to one of the coaches.
France 2-0 Republic of Ireland
10 minutes to go in Paris.
France 2-0 Republic of Ireland
Almost an immediate impact from Paul Pogba.
The Manchester United man beats two defenders but cannot find the target with his left-footed shot from the edge of the box.
SUBSTITUTION
France 2-0 Republic of Ireland
#Pogback
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele getting a round out.
They replace Corentin Tolisso and the excellent Kylian Mbappe.
France 2-0 Republic of Ireland
A Mexican waves going round Stade de France. Are the home supporters bored?
Still 15 minutes remaining.
FULL-TIME
Portugal 2-2 Tunisia
All over in Braga, all square.
Credit to Tunisia for coming back from two goals behind.
YELLOW CARD
France 2-0 Republic of Ireland
Sub Harry Arter the next man into the book for the Republic for a late challenge on Kylian Mbappe.
Elsewhere...
Italy are now 2-1 up on Saudi Arabia.
Torino striker Andrea Belotti doubled the lead, but Yahya Al Shehri has pulled a goal back for the Saudis.
CLOSE!
France 2-0 Republic of Ireland
What a goal this would have been.
Kylian Mbappe sprints clear into the box and plays the ball into the path of team-mate Olivier Giroud, but the Chelsea man cannot take it in his stride it rolls away for a goal-kick.
Mbappe falls to the turf in disbelief.
France 2-0 Republic of Ireland
Absolutely lashing it down in Paris now.
SUBSTITUTION
France 2-0 Republic of Ireland
Here comes Antoine Griezmann.
On for the highly-impressive Nabil Fekir, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool.
CLOSE!
France 2-0 Republic of Ireland
Almost the third as Blaise Matuidi stoops to meet Djibil Sidibe's cross but the header is straight at Colin Doyle.
Portugal 2-2 Tunisia
10 minutes remaining in Braga.
Can either team find the winner?
CLOSE!
France 2-0 Republic of Ireland
Alan Browne was staring at embarrassment here as he drops back to help his team-mates.
The Preston man attempts to cut out a cross into the box, but manages to divert is narrowly over his own bar.
Goalkeeper Colin Doyle watched it go over his head, but drop onto the roof of the net.