Liverpool Champions League final news conference

'It's really big'
Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp ends an upbeat press conference on an extremely positive note.
"If we were not in a strong place psychologically, then we would not be here," he said.
"We are strong. We faced so many difficult situations, we went through. We are as a group long together. I am really happy with the place we are in. We don't have to make it too big, but it's really big.
"It's still something you can enjoy. We will try and we know what it would mean for all the people in Liverpool and all the people around the world if we could do that."
'This game I really want to play'
The Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp talks about handling the game "as an opportunity" and played down any talk of pressure on his players to perform against Real Madrid.
"This game I really want to play, it will be exciting" he says.
"We will try in a very positive way, to show the boys why it makes so much sense to be really brave. It was not easy to be brave against Man City, it was not easy to be brave against Roma. In both games here and there the boys did it."
'We are full of desire'
The Liverpool manager is laughing and joking and appears totally relaxed ahead of the Champions League final. Here's some more of what he had to say about his team's chances of success against Real Madrid.
"We are a really good football team and we are full of desire. We really work for our dreams. We hope that we can show that," he says.
"Let's got there and try to perform on a level that people would maybe say is not possible for us. But it is possible."
The Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that Emre Can is making good progress towards full fitness but cannot shed any light on the German international's future beyond this season.
'They are very strong'
Real Madrid are going for their third consecutive Champions League trophy and a fourth in five years so Jurgen Klopp quickly ponders a response to a question asking if his team are underdogs against that experience.
"I'm thinking about the answer," he jokes
"I don't want to play that game. Real Madrid are more experienced. Experience is very important in life but not the only thing, especially in football. It's an advantage to be experienced but you can level it with desire, attitude and work-rate.
"I've not had as long with this group as Real Madrid who've played the last two or three finals with the same team. They are very strong that's a fact but we have a chance and let's give it a try."
'We deserve to be where we are'
The Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp sounds in a very confident mood.
"It's a very good moment for us. Having the time we have now to prepare for the game now is really good. We have done a lot of things in training and not had to cram it in to two or three sessions.
"We feel really good and we deserve to be where we are. Now we want to bring it to the best possible end."
The Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is in the room....
Stopping Ronaldo?
One problem that Dejan Lovren will face this Saturday is just how to stop Real Madrid's number seven, Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Portuguese forward has already scored 50 goals in 48 outings for club and country this season and has won the Champions League on four occasions. Not that he's that important or anything
"Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah and Lionel Messi, you need to respect these players
a lot," Lovren says.
"Every year he scores
more than 30 goals. Even if he has a bad season he scores 30 goals. We know how
to defend like a team. When you want to stop Ronaldo we will stop him together.
"In some parts of the game it will be one against one. It will be tough - it’s a challenge I will
be ready for. I've been working hard and I’m ready for everything."
'We have players and staff to beat any team'
Now Sadio Mane is up. The Senegalese forward has scored 19 league goals for Liverpool this season and is aiming to add to his tally at the weekend.
"As a striker you love to score every game and help your team," he says.
"I will try and do my best to help the team and score. It's one of the most important games in our career. It will not be easy, because they have experience and quality. We expect a lot, but we also have players and staff to beat any team in the world."
'The biggest chance in our lives'
Now Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren turns his attention to Real Madrid and the Champions League final.
"I would say this is a dream come true for every one of our players," he said.
"I always dreamed to be in the Champions League and one day to lift the trophy. Now we have the biggest chance in our lives, for some of us maybe the only one, for some many more hopefully."
'Brilliant lad and an even better player'
We may be here to talk about the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Kiev on Saturday but the opening question continues the World Cup theme, as Dejan Lovren gives his thoughts on Trent Alexander-Arnold's inclusion in the England squad.
Lovren says: "I want to congratulate him. He's a brilliant lad and an even better player. He deserves this - he's had a brilliant season.
"He is really mature for his age, he looks like a 14-15 year-old not like a 19-year-old. Hopefully he will stay here for a long time."
I'm just waiting for the Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to make his entrance at Anfield but it looks like Dejan Lovren and Sadio Mane are kicking things off.
Marouanne Fellaini update
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
There has been a lot of discussion about Marouane Fellaini's non-participation in Saturday's FA Cup final.
Fellaini had missed three games with a muscle strain prior to the defeat by Chelsea.
He also missed training sessions in the build-up to the game and didn't feel he was fit enough to do himself justice.
De Bruyne, Hazard & Lukaku included for Belgium
Roberto Martinez obviously does like to keep his options open, including 15 Premier League players on his provisional list which will be trimmed down to 23 on 4 June.
Headline acts Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne, Chelsea forward Eden Hazard and Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku are likely to be part of that streamlined squad while Marouane Fellaini is also still well in the mix despite non featuring in the FA Cup final.
Former Wigan and Everton boss, Roberto Martinez has also named Belgium's initial 28-man squad for Russia 2018.
He's got one or two decent midfielders in there but surprisingly Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan is not one of them for tactical reasons apparently.
"Radja Nainggolan is a top player. The reason is tactical," Martinez said.
"In the past two years the team has worked in a specific manner. Other players had those roles.
"We know Radja has a very important role in his club and we cannot give him that role in our squad."
No Morata in Spain squad
It's been a busy morning as far as World Cup squad announcements as well.
And the big news is that Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has been left out of the Spain squad.
The 25-year-old managed only 11 league goals for the Blues this season and only appeared as a last-minute substitute in Saturday's FA Cup final victory over Manchester United.
Fellow Premier League based players Cesc Fabregas, Marcos Alonso and Hector Bellerin have also been left out of Julen Lopetegui's 23-man squad but Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta, Arsenal's Nacho Monreal and David Silva of Manchester City all make the cut.
Four of Steve McClaren's last six managerial jobs have lasted under 32 games. So he understandably played down the importance of not being given a longer term deal at QPR.
"Contracts in football now you don't know but It's not about the contract," he said.
"It's about in two years if you progress and go forward and that's what I hope to do and demonstrate.
"QPR have finished 18th and 16th over the last two seasons. We’re looking to add to this squad and if we do that we can progress."
'It's not about budgets'
Steve McClaren has been given a two-year contract at Loftus Road but says that the budget he gets for new signings and wages will not necessarily determine success.
"It's not about budgets or big players, yes that can get you a certain place but there are lots of clubs who have proved you don't need a big budget to get into the play-offs," he said.
"You need experience around youth and in the future that's something we'll look at.
"I've got a couple of days now with Les [Ferdinand] where we can sit down and have a look at where the club is and how to take it forward and what resources we have."
'Targets are not set'
Steve McClaren was of course famously lambasted for his use of an umbrella while England coach. To his credit he's modified his approach since then and seems happier getting soaked these days.
I'm not sure how much rain he encountered as a coaching consultant at Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv, but cold wet winter nights now await in the Championship again. Aside from a regular soaking what else can he look forward to?
"Targets are not set," he said.
"The priority is winning football matches which we'll try to do every game and with a certain style and I believe with this squad we can achieve that.
"I'm just pleased that QPR have given me a chance to come back into the game at a coaching level."
