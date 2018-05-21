Liverpool Champions League final news conference

Getty Images

Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp ends an upbeat press conference on an extremely positive note.

"If we were not in a strong place psychologically, then we would not be here," he said.

"We are strong. We faced so many difficult situations, we went through. We are as a group long together. I am really happy with the place we are in. We don't have to make it too big, but it's really big.

"It's still something you can enjoy. We will try and we know what it would mean for all the people in Liverpool and all the people around the world if we could do that."