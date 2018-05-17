England manager Southgate's news conference

Southgate was also complimentary of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after the Spaniard led his club to a record-breaking Premier League season.
"He's in danger of having an impact on English football," he joked.
"I felt he already had that at Barcelona because when the Champions League was on terrestrial football and most people watched it, dads and parents who coach junior football watched and that impact was enormous on football people.
"When I watch kids football now, when they can get on pitches that aren't flooded or frozen. I see them playing from the back and that;s been an impact of his team with (Andres) Iniesta and Xavi.
"Along with us playing on smaller pitches that has had an impact and now he's having an impact on the Premier League and the top level here."
The England manager explained how he told Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to tell teenager Trent Alexander-Arnold he had been called-up for the first time.
"I said 'you can give the news, I can give the horrible phone calls'", Southgate said.
'We can think about captains on Sunday'
Gareth Southgate is still yet to name an England captain for the World Cup with Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Eric Dier three of the players who have filled in the role.
"We've been through a process of developing leaders in the group, more voices in meetings and not feel it's the captain who is the only one who can make decisions and speak first," Southgate said.
"When we get together we'll speak about that in more detail.
"When we've been more successful like in '96 we had six or seven captain in the team.
"We get together on Sunday and can think about it then."
'Normally Lallana wouldn't be near squad'
Adam Lallana was placed on England's standby list for the squad despite only playing 14 games this season due to injury.
Southgate said normally
a player who has played the amount of football Lallana has this season “wouldn’t
be near” the squad but is “a player and a person we have a hell of a lot of
time for".
"Maybe if we give him 10 days and who knows what happens," Southgate added.
"He
might have a big impact in the Champions League final and we have an issue (an
injury). The reality of the conversations have had with him is that to find performances
on the back of the limited minutes will be really difficult."
Southgate on expectations
More from Gareth Southgate:
"I don't think when you're involved with England you can ever write any tournament off.
"That wouldn't be acceptable. We know that teams who win them tend to be more experienced.
That's what Germany and Spain have done over the years.
"With this group we don't really know. We have faith in them and know they lack big match experience but can be very exciting now and even more in the future.
"But I don't want to limit them: they're young and hungry and want to have a go. We will embrace the tournament."
'Discipline not a factor against Shelvey'
Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is another player who has been left out of the England World Cup squad.
This is what Southgate said on the issue:
"We've watched a lot of games this year myself and Steve Holland. We know all of the English players in the league; their strengths and weaknesses and the players we've picked are ahead of the ones we haven't.
"In terms of temperament: we assess someone on the way they fit into the way we want to play. Some of our finest players: Gerrard, and others who were not out like Vieira and Keane have more red cards than most so we can't just pick players who don't get booked.
"It's not the primary factor for us. It's how their style of play fits, do they have the attributes to play in our system."
England manager Gareth Southgate says he is in a "unique situation" in picking a squad from such a limited pool of English players in the Premier League.
"Maybe it is brave to take players without the number of caps but we have to give these guys belief," he says.
"We know we have not got the number of caps of Germany, Spain or Brazil but that’s where we are at.
"We pick from 33% of the league which is quite a unique situation but there is excitement with where we are going.
"We are starting to make a connection back with the fans and rebuild confidence in the team."
More from Gareth Southgate:
"They (Jack Butland, Nick Pope and Jordan Pickford) are the best three English goalkeepers in the league. We are not picking young
inexperienced players because they are young or to buy time.
"We are picking
young players because we believe they are the best in their positions. The goalkeepers
have been the best three in the Premier League."
More from Southgate on the omission of Jack Wilshere from his squad: "Jack Wilshere has of course been in our thoughts. We selected him in March but he hasn't played a game for us.
"We've been pleased with the players who played in November and March. The only midfielder we added is Fabian Delph who had a fantastic season with the champions.
"Jack had a good spell but was maybe not as effective towards the end of the season. We're very open minded in terms of what we want."
On Hart, Southgate said: "Absolutely Joe (Hart) could play again. I pick payers on form. There's no reason it has to be the end. He has an important career decision this summer and we hope he can be back at his best."
Jack Wilshere was also left out of Southgate's World Cup squad.
On the Arsenal midfielder, Southgate said: "Jack had good spell in the lead up to Christmas and just after, not as effective towards the end of the season. We think other guys deserve their place in the squad."
Not the end for Hart - Southgate
Southgate says Joe Hart and Ryan Bertrand took his decision not to include them in his World Cup squad "very professionally".
He says there is "no reason" this has to be the end for Hart.
Before answering questions the England manager pays tribute to England World Cup winner Ray Wilson and former Aston Villa and Bolton defender Jlloyd Samuel.
Buffon's pride
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
There are very few players who spend 20 years at the highest level.
Ryan Giggs is an obvious example, Paulo Maldini is another.
Add Gianluigi Buffon's name to that list. Buffon won the Coppa Italia and Uefa Cup with Parma in 1999, when he was just 21.
Of course, Juventus is where Buffon made his name.
It is interesting though, that he has offers to play on.
Wonder if any of them are in the Premier League.
Buffon - Juve have offered me a role
Speaking at a media conference, Buffon said: "On Saturday I will play a match and this is the only thing that is certain. Then I will have a continuous dialogue with the President and he is aware of what's going on around me.
I would like to rely on his advice support and suggestions.
"15 days ago it was known I wanted to stop playing football but now some proposals on and off the pitch have arrived and one of them, off the pitch, came from Andrea (Agnelli, Juventus' President).
"I will decide next week to follow my spirit."
There is no mention of retirement. He said that 15 days ago he had decided he wanted to stop playing but he has proposals on and off the pitch and will make a decision next week.
Saturday will be the Italian's final game for Juventus.
Buffon has played 639 times in Serie A.
He joined Juventus in 2001. This is what our website looked like back then...
Buffon - I'm not broken down
He said: "Saturday will be my last match with Juventus and I believe it will be the best way to conclude this adventure.
"My fear was to get to the end as a player with a broken engine but it's not like this. I'm proud that up to 40-years-of-age I've tried to express top performances up to expectations and Juventus' name."
Saturday to be Buffon's final Juve match
"Saturday will be my last match at Juventus," Buffon says.
The end of an era.
Agnelli has confirmed Wojciech Szczęsny will be Juventus' goalkeeper next season. He says Gianluigi Buffon has many options for next season.
Gigi Buffon is in the house suited and booted...
Allardyce - 'It was amicable'
Everton
He said: “I think when it’s so open in the press, from the day before, it was highly unlikely it was going to be anything else.
"I prepared myself for what was being said by the press a couple of days before. My meeting with Farhad was amicable.
"We conducted ourselves amicably but I expressed a disappointment with how it got out.”
Allardyce - 'I'm surprised and disappointed'
Everton
Sam Allardyce, who was sacked by Everton yesterday, has been speaking about his fate on TalkSport.
He said: "I’m surprised how it came about. It seemed to be done and dusted through the media before I met Farhad Moshiri (Everton's owner).
"I think it was out there in the open for a couple of days. That leaves you with the certainty of what was going to happen.
“It was slightly disappointing. Who was involved in that I couldn’t tell you, but something as delicate as that is something you want to be confidential.”
West Ham latest
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
As recently as Tuesday morning, it was being stressed David Moyes had not been ruled out as potentially staying on at West Ham on a long-term contract.
Co-chairman David Gold reinforced this on Tuesday evening, when he said he hoped Moyes would remain as manager.
However, in their early soundings and from expressions of interest already received, it has become clear West Ham had more favourable options, which is why they told Moyes yesterday he was not being retained, a decision the Scot had felt was coming anyway.
Shakhtar Donetsk boss Paulo Fonseca remains on the list of potential candidates and has not turned the club down.
But there are others. Rafael Benitez remains of huge interest although, evidently, he is still in a job, even if the situation at Newcastle is not entirely straightforward.
New Fifa Rankings
Fifa's latest rankings are out but there's little movement due to the lack of internationals during April.
Most of the top 50 is unchanged, with Germany, Brazil and Belgium at the summit of the same top 10 as last month.
England stay 13th, below Denmark, Peru, Poland and Switzerland. Wales stay 21st, Northern Ireland remain 27th and Scotland are still 34th.
Outside the top 50, Kuwait (160th) are up 16 places thanks partly to their 2-0 friendly victory over Palestine and the Philippines (111th) are up two after qualifying for their maiden AFC Asian Cup.
The next rankings are out on 7 June.
West Ham latest
The latest on the West Ham job is that the club are keen to investigate
the possibility of approaching Rafael Benitez to become their new manager.
The former Liverpool boss spoke to West Ham about
becoming their manager in 2015, only for Real Madrid to offer him a deal
instead.
Benitez still has 12 months remaining on his current
Newcastle contract but is yet to commit to an
extension as he wants guarantees about funding.
There has been plenty of interest in the Hammers job from other managers.
We're having a debate this morning around fan expectations and what constitutes success at your club following Sam Allardyce's sacking by Everton and David Moyes leaving West Ham yesterday.
Get involved with your views.
After finishing four consecutive seasons in the top eight including qualifying for the UEFA Cup, Bolton sacked Allardyce and have since been as low as League One. Allardyce went to Newcastle whose fans didn't like his style so he was soon dispatched. They were relegated two seasons later. Blackburn Rovers sacked him after he saved them and were soon down in League One.
Moyes rescued Everton at the expense of Leeds United in 2004 and went on to make them a regular top six side.
Everton and West Ham fans might look back on this week with similar regrets.
People show an extraordinary ignorance about Allardyce's history. Once he had Bolton established he had them playing good football. When has he been given the chance to develop that? Everton were in freefall and he saved them and got them to 8th. Now the fans want someone more like... Well, Koeman? As for 'tainted' - what, for doing absolutely nothing wrong as England manager?
Here are some thoughts from those in the pro-Allardyce camp.
Ryan Joyce: A lot of people missing the point we have about Allardyce. He didn’t respect us as a club and was just taking us for a ride, laughing at us in interviews etc.
Michael Scarn: People keep saying Allardyce was brought in "to keep them up", but this is a team that spent £200m. They were never in any danger of relegation, any manager could have kept them up
I hope West Ham and Everton fans were watching the final last night. Atletico is the perfect example of what a club can do if they haven't got the same funds as the top club. But if simeone was at West Ham they'd be moaning about his 'boring defensive approach' rather than how effective it is. Moronic fans.
