England manager Southgate's news conference

Southgate was also complimentary of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after the Spaniard led his club to a record-breaking Premier League season.

"He's in danger of having an impact on English football," he joked.

"I felt he already had that at Barcelona because when the Champions League was on terrestrial football and most people watched it, dads and parents who coach junior football watched and that impact was enormous on football people.

"When I watch kids football now, when they can get on pitches that aren't flooded or frozen. I see them playing from the back and that;s been an impact of his team with (Andres) Iniesta and Xavi.

"Along with us playing on smaller pitches that has had an impact and now he's having an impact on the Premier League and the top level here."