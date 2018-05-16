Reaction to England squad announcement

I think Gareth Southgate has got a squad to be excited about. It buys the team some time in terms of if it doesn't go right, they can say this is not the tournament they were targeting, it is a squad for the future. There are five or six players with experience in the squad but a young squad.

On form those are the best three goalies in the squad but there are not a lot of caps between them. But they will be invited to squads in the future.

If you look at the successful sides like Manchester City, they have gone for someone as young as you can get in Ederson, a baby in goalkeeping terms.

Modern day football moving away from experience, you look at guys and say if good enough old enough. Hart is not even on standby, that is a conscious move to move away and give youngsters a go and blood them in tournaments.