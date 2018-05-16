Reaction to England squad announcement

Summary

  1. Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad
  2. GK: Butland, Pickford, Pope; DF: Alexander-Arnold, Cahill, Jones, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Rose, Young
  3. MF: Dier, Alli, Lingard, Henderson, Delph, Loftus-Cheek; FW: Vardy, Rashford, Sterling, Welbeck, Kane
  4. Standby: Lallana, Heaton, Tarkowski, Cook, Livermore
  5. David Moyes leaves West Ham
  6. Sam Allardyce sacked as Everton boss
  Get involved: #bbcfootball

Live Reporting

By Michael Emons

All times stated are UK

Thanks and goodbye

And that ends what has been a very busy live page.

But that is not the end of the football today, no chance.

Follow our coverage of the Europa League final between Marseille and Atletico Madrid here.

Thanks for joining us today and for all your comments, until next time bye for now.

Chelsea fined for surrounding referee

Lee Mason surrounded by Chelsea players
Getty Images

Chelsea have been fined £20,000 by the Football Association after players surrounded referee Lee Mason at half-time during their 1-1 draw with Huddersfield earlier this month.

The club accepted a charge of failing to ensure their players "conducted themselves in an orderly fashion".

Players were unhappy when Mason blew the whistle for half-time before they could take a corner.

The result at Stamford Bridge saw Huddersfield avoid relegation.

Get Involved #bbcfootball

Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad

Christopher Earnshaw‏: Be great if Pope got some minutes ahead of the WC. Wilshire won't last the tournament, the masses seem delusion on that front. But Shelvey deserves consideration. His disciplinary record has been vastly improved. Probably less of a disciplinary risk than Alli in my opinion.

Matthew Hobbs‏: Can understand the calls for more creativity in the middle but taking half-fit players has backfired in the past. Making England tough to beat whilst utilising pace out wide to counter-attack makes perfect sense and plays to the strengths we have.

Darren: In naming that squad today - Southgate has effectively drafted and printed his resignation letter - ready to be signed on 29th June.

Dele Alli
Getty Images

Who is in the BBC's squad for Russia?

In case you missed it, watch BBC Sport 'announce' who will be our pundits for this summer's World Cup in Russia.

Some big, big names from the world of football are on the list.

BBC Sport 'announce' superstar World Cup signings

What it means to get Messi's signature

Watch as a South African football fan cried tears of joy after Lionel Messi signed his Barcelona shirt.

Barcelona are in South Africa to play Mamelodi Sundowns in the Mandela Cup. It commemorates 100 years since the birth of Nelson Mandela.

Messi leaves SA fan in tears after shirt signing

See how Chelsea Ladies won the women's Super League title

Watch highlights as Chelsea Ladies secured the Women's Super League title with a hard-fought 2-0 victory against Bristol City on Tuesday.

Available in the UK only.

Women's Super League: Chelsea Ladies seal domestic double

'We're coming'

Marseille v Atletico Madrid (Europa League final - 19:45 BST)

Atletico Madrid have just tweeted to say they on their way to Lyon for tonight's Europa League.

Atletico defeated Arsenal in the semi-finals to deny the Gunners what could have been a thrilling farewell to Arsene Wenger.

Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid

Pick the England team

Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad

Just in case you missed it, this is the England World Cup squad...

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope.

Defenders / wing-backs: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gary Cahill, Fabian Delph, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Danny Rose, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ashley Young.

Midfielders: Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Forwards: Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Jamie Vardy, Danny Welbeck.

Stand-by: Tom Heaton, James Tarkowski, Lewis Cook, Jake Livermore and Adam Lallana.

But who would be in your team to play Tunisia on Monday, 18 June?

Now you have the chance to choose with our team selector.

England team
Getty Images

Payet wants Marseille to 'write their names in the history books'

Marseille v Atletico Madrid (19:45 BST)

Marseille captain Dimitri Payet wants his side to "write their names" in the history books by beating Atletico Madrid in tonight's Europa League final.

The French side reached their first European final since 2005, when they lost in the Uefa Cup to Valencia. Spaniards Atletico won the competition in 2010 and 2012, and have lost in two Champions League finals since.

"We believe against Atletico because this season has shown that we are a real team," said Payet.

The former West Ham midfielder set up both goals to inspire his side to victory over Red Bull Salzburg in the semi-finals, while Atletico edged past Premier League side Arsenal.

Payet added: "Those who won the Champions League in 1993 are still heroes because nobody else has done it since. We know how tough it is. Of course, that is an added source of motivation, and if we do win the final, our names will be written into the club's history books forever."

Dimitri Payet
AFP

Get Involved #bbcfootball

Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad

Jonathan Fearby: Those calling for Wilshere need to get a grip - a World Cup Group is three games in 10 days and you need to play five in three weeks to make a quarter-final. When has he ever looked like doing that?

Jack Casey: Dier and Henderson the only two central midfielders in the squad. Seen that before and it has never been pretty. Why such an abundance of players in other positions? Surely Wilshere or Shelvey had to go.

Etna‏: Not bringing Lallana, Wilshere or Shelvey to the World Cup is a huge mistake. Where`s the creative force? Sterling will probably be on the wing.

Jack Wilshere
Getty Images

'Can't wait for my first World Cup'

Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad

This man was always going to be included in Gareth Southgate's England World Cup squad and Tottenham striker Harry Kane, who scored 30 Premier League goals for his club this season, is crucial to England's hopes of doing well in Russia.

Harry Kane
Harry Kane

'Ray was a great man'

Ray Wilson's England team-mate Sir Bobby Charlton also paid tribute to his "close friend".

The 80-year-old said: "Lady Norma and I are deeply saddened by the awful news that Ray has passed away

"We shared some wonderful memories throughout our career and I had the pleasure of being his room-mate. Ray was a great man and he will be missed by so many people."

Ray Wilson
Getty Images

Tributes for World Cup Winner

Huddersfield said in a statement they were "devastated" to learn of Ray Wilson's death and added: "He was a regular supporter at home matchdays alongside his eldest son Russell despite battling Alzheimer's disease."

Everton also paid tribute to their former player, saying Wilson was "unquestionably one of the finest footballers to wear the royal blue jersey".

Former Toffees boss Joe Royle, who made his Everton debut the year Wilson helped them to FA Cup success, said: "He is a World Cup winner and played in the last England team that had four, maybe five, world-class players. He was certainly one of those.

"He was the best of his kind at the time. And he was a top guy, always there with a smile or a helpful word. I played a few reserve games with Ray and it was like listening to a maestro. He knew his stuff."

Ray Wilson
Getty Images

World Cup winner Ray Wilson dies aged 83

Ray Wilson, a member of England's World Cup-winning side, has died, aged 83.

At 31, the left-back was the oldest player in Sir Alf Ramsey's starting XI which overcame West Germany 4-2 in the 1966 final at Wembley.

He spent most of his club career at Huddersfield Town before moving to Everton, where he helped the Toffees win the 1966 FA Cup.

Derbyshire-born Wilson, who also played for Oldham and Bradford City, had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

Ray Wilson
Getty Images

'Hard work pays off'

Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has tweeted after his inclusion in Gareth Southgate's 23-man England World Cup squad.

Jesse Lingard
Jesse Lingard

The stats - forwards

Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad

  • In 2017-18, Raheem Sterling became the first Englishman to reach double figures for both goals and assists in a single Premier League season for Man City (18 goals, 11 assists).
  • In 2017-18, Harry Kane scored 30 Premier League goals for the first time in his career – the first Englishman to do so since Kevin Phillips in 1999-2000 (also, 30).
  • Jamie Vardy (pictured) is the first Leicester City player to score 20+ goals in at least two different top-flight seasons since Gary Lineker in 1983-84 and 1984-85.
  • Marcus Rashford has scored on his Premier League, Europa League, Champions League & EFL Cup debut for Manchester United, as well as his England debut back in May 2016 versus Australia.
  • In 2017-18, Danny Welbeck reached double figures for goals in all competitions for the third time in his career (also 2011-12 and 2013-14).

Jamie Vardy
Getty Images

The stats - midfielders

  • Dele Alli provided 10 assists for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League in 2017-18 – his highest total in a single season in the competition.
  • Eric Dier completed more passes (1939) in 2017-18 than he did in any other Premier League season.
  • Jordan Henderson has provided four assists in 10 England appearances under Gareth Southgate, this after registering two assists in his previous 28 games for the Three Lions.
  • Jesse Lingard (13 goals) is one of four players to score 10+ goals in all competitions for Manchester United in 2017-18, alongside Marcus Rashford, Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial.
  • Ruben Loftus-Cheek (pictured) has been directly involved in five Premier League goals this term in 24 appearances (two goals, three assists), this after scoring just one goal (no assists) in his previous 22 games spanning three seasons.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Getty Images

The stats - wing-backs

Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad

  • Spurs won 70% of their Premier League matches in which Danny Rose featured this season (7 of 10), compared to 57.1% when he was absent (16 of 28).
  • Only one current teenager (Tom Davies, 1901 mins) played more minutes in the Premier League this season than Trent Alexander-Arnold (1575).
  • No Spurs player assisted Harry Kane more times in the Premier League in 2017-18 than Kieran Trippier (five).
  • Kyle Walker provided six assists for his Man City teammates in the Premier League this season - his best ever return in the competition.
  • Ashley Young (pictured) made 30 Premier League appearances this season, as many as in his previous two campaigns combined – he also provided four PL assists in 2017-18, one more than in 2016-17 and 2015-16 combined (three).
  • Fabian Delph completed 90.9% of his dribbles in the Premier League this season, a higher rate than any other Man City player (minimum 10 dribbles).

Ashley young
Getty Images

The stats - central defenders

Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad

  • Gary Cahill made more clearances than any other Chelsea player in the Premier League this season (123).
  • Manchester United kept a clean sheet in 15 of the 23 Premier League games in which Phil Jones played in 2017-18 (65%).
  • Harry Maguire was the only Leicester City player to feature in every minute of action in the 2017-18 Premier League campaign (3420 mins).
  • John Stones (pictured) was on the winning side in 83.3% of his 18 Premier League appearances in 2017-18 (15 wins), his best win percentage in a single campaign. Stones also posted the best passing accuracy in the Man City team (95.8%).

John Stones
Getty Images

The stats - goalkeepers

Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad

Some stats for you on the World Cup squad members, courtesy of Opta.

  • Jack Butland made more saves than any other goalkeeper in the Premier League in 2017-18 (144).
  • Jordan Pickford kept 10 clean sheets in the Premier League in 2017-18 - the third time in his five seasons in the top four tiers that he has registered 10+ shutouts in a league campaign.
  • Nick Pope (pictured) posted the highest save percentage of any English goalkeeper in the Premier League in 2017-18 (76.5%).

Nick Pope
Getty Images

Get Involved #bbcfootball

Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad

Sam, Eastbourne: Would’ve loved to see Milner in the squad. I think our midfield looks a bit flimsy. I’ve been crunching the numbers on my desktop and I don’t see us getting out of the group.

Sam C: I do hope Southgate asked Milner to come out of retirement. I am big on my stats and Milner has the record for the most assists in the Champions League ever this year with nine. Based on that he is one of the best midfielders in Europe, very sad he isn't going to Russia.

'You deserve it'

Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad

No James Milner for England after he retired from international football back in August 2016, but the in-form Liverpool midfielder has praised two of his team-mates - Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson - for their call-ups.

James Milner
James Milner

From the stands to the World Cup

Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad

We've already heard from Leicester defender Harry Maguire, but this latest tweet is a good one.

Two years ago he was watching England from the stands, now in the World Cup he could be commanding things at the heart of defence.

Harry Maguire
Harry Maguire

Who will captain England this summer in Russia?

Ex-England midfielder Frank Lampard believes Harry Kane has the credentials to be England captain at the World Cup.

The former England midfielder (speaking before the squad was announced) will be part of the BBC Sport team in Russia and you can watch his views on Kane and some other English players in the video below.

Frank Lampard - Kane has credentials to be England captain

'Let's do this'

Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad

Short and simple from Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck. The 27-year-old has 15 England goals in 37 international appearances. Ten goals this season for the Gunners, but none in the last eight games of the campaign.

Danny Welbeck
Danny Welbeck

'An absolute honour'

Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire only made his international debut in the last World Cup qualifier against Lithuania in October, with England already secured of a place in Russia.

But the 25-year-old has clearly impressed and is delighted to be on the plane.

Harry Maguire
Harry Maguire

Get Involved #bbcfootball

Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad

Tim: England or rather Gareth Southgate not taking Jack Wilshere to the World Cup just highlights the lack of ambition we have. Take Loftus-Cheek who has no experience in big games instead of a player who can come off the bench and change a game?

Alex: Not taking Jonjo Shelvey to the World Cup is a mistake.

Dan‏: Wilshere and Shelvey’s exclusion on what basis? Too much creativity for Southgate's liking? Lost for words how they don’t even make standby over relegated Spurs reject Jake Livermore.

Keep your thoughts coming in on Twitter, via the hashtag #bbcfootball.

Jonjo Shelvey
Getty Images

'Amazing feeling'

Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad

It is a second World Cup for Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, who played for England four years ago in Brazil.

Raheem Sterling
Raheem Sterling

'We will give it our all'

Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad

What a season it has been for Tottenham wing-back Kieran Trippier, who has featured 39 times for his club in all competitions and now has a World Cup to look forward to.

Kieran Trippier
Kieran Trippier

'An honour to represent the Three Lions'

Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad

Trent Alexander-Arnold only started a Premier League game for the first time in January 2017, What a year and a half it has been for him. Now the 19-year-old is in the England squad.

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold

'A move away from experience'

Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad

Rob Green

Huddersfield goalkeeper on BBC Radio 5 live

I think Gareth Southgate has got a squad to be excited about. It buys the team some time in terms of if it doesn't go right, they can say this is not the tournament they were targeting, it is a squad for the future. There are five or six players with experience in the squad but a young squad.

On form those are the best three goalies in the squad but there are not a lot of caps between them. But they will be invited to squads in the future.

If you look at the successful sides like Manchester City, they have gone for someone as young as you can get in Ederson, a baby in goalkeeping terms.

Modern day football moving away from experience, you look at guys and say if good enough old enough. Hart is not even on standby, that is a conscious move to move away and give youngsters a go and blood them in tournaments.

'No words to describe the feeling'

At the time of the last World Cup in 2014, Jamie Vardy had yet to make his Premier League debut, in 2010 he was still at eighth tier Stocksbridge Park Steels.

Now fast forward eight years and he is a Premier League title winner, has played in a Champions League quarter-final and is now heading for the World Cup

Jamie Vardy
Jamie Vardy

'Get me to Russia'

Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad

Four years ago Dele Alli was playing for MK Dons in League One, now the Tottenham midfielder can look forward to his first World Cup.

Dele Alli
Dele Alli

'Something extra special'

Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad

Stoke and England goalkeeper Jack Butland writes on Instagram: "Every call-up is an honour but a World Cup call-up is something extra special.

"I've always dreamt of this moment and can't wait for the couple of months. Let's go England."

Jack Butland
Jack Butland

'Mum, we're off to the World Cup'

Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford has tweeted his delight at being included in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad.

Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford

Neville optimistic about England

Gareth Southgate to name England World Cup squad

Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Gary Neville was assistant manager to Roy Hodgson during England's last World Cup campaign, which ended with a disappointing exit at the group stage. It got little better at Euro 2016, when England were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Iceland.

However, when I spoke to Neville earlier this week, he said he hoped the experiences of those two tournaments would be a benefit to Gareth Southgate and his squad.

(Before the squad was announced) Neville said: "I hope the experiences of the previous two tournaments can stand the likes of Rashford, Stones, Sterling, Kane, Dier and Dele Alli in good stead. Tournaments are tough. It would be wrong to put too much pressure on the team. It would be wrong just to say we are going to get out of the group.

"Ultimately, England should always feel they are going to do well. I always remain optimistic."

Southgate will pick a 'progressive England squad' - Neville

Southgate on Joe Hart's omission

Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad

England manager Gareth Southgate has explained his decision to leave out Joe Hart, who has gained 75 caps and featured in the last three major tournaments.

Southgate said: “With Joe, we’ve got three other goalkeepers who have had very good seasons and the decision I was faced with was do I keep Joe in and have experience around the group? Or give the three guys who have basically had a better season a chance?

"We felt the players all needed to be in on merit after their performances this season."

Joe Hart and Gareth Southgate
Getty Images

From the eighth tier to the World Cup

Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad

Bury town tweet on Nick Pope
Bury Town fc

Suffolk non-league side Bury Town have tweeted a picture of a very young Nick Pope.

Pope was on the books of Ipswich Town as a youngster but released and joined Bury Town aged 16 in 2008 and spent three years there.

During that time Pope helped Bury Town to the title in the Southern League Division One Midlands division - the eighth tier of English football, before joining Charlton in 2011 and then Burnley in 2016.

Third youngest England squad

This will be the third youngest England squad ever. In 1958 they went out in the group phase without a win after drawing three times and losing once. In 2006 they reached the quarter-finals before losing 3-1 to Portugal on penalties after it had finished goalless.

Opta Joe
Opta Joe

The England squad club by club

Eleven different clubs are represented in Gareth Southgate's 23-man squad. Tottenham have the most with five players, with four from both Manchester City and Manchester United.

Arsenal: Danny Welbeck.

Burnley: Nick Pope.

Chelsea: Gary Cahill.

Crystal Palace: Ruben Loftus-Cheek (on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea).

Everton: Jordan Pickford

Leicester: Harry Maguire, Jamie Vardy.

Liverpool: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson

Manchester City: Fabian Delph, Raheem Sterling, John Stones, Kyle Walker

Manchester United: Phil Jones, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Ashley Young

Stoke: Jack Butland.

Tottenham: Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Harry Kane, Danny Rose, Kieran Trippier.

Dele Alli and Harry Kane
Getty Images

