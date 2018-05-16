Reaction to England squad announcement
- Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad
- GK: Butland, Pickford, Pope; DF: Alexander-Arnold, Cahill, Jones, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Rose, Young
- MF: Dier, Alli, Lingard, Henderson, Delph, Loftus-Cheek; FW: Vardy, Rashford, Sterling, Welbeck, Kane
- Standby: Lallana, Heaton, Tarkowski, Cook, Livermore
- David Moyes leaves West Ham
- Sam Allardyce sacked as Everton boss
Chelsea fined for surrounding referee
Chelsea have been fined £20,000 by the Football Association after players surrounded referee Lee Mason at half-time during their 1-1 draw with Huddersfield earlier this month.
The club accepted a charge of failing to ensure their players "conducted themselves in an orderly fashion".
Players were unhappy when Mason blew the whistle for half-time before they could take a corner.
The result at Stamford Bridge saw Huddersfield avoid relegation.
Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad
Christopher Earnshaw: Be great if Pope got some minutes ahead of the WC. Wilshire won't last the tournament, the masses seem delusion on that front. But Shelvey deserves consideration. His disciplinary record has been vastly improved. Probably less of a disciplinary risk than Alli in my opinion.
Matthew Hobbs: Can understand the calls for more creativity in the middle but taking half-fit players has backfired in the past. Making England tough to beat whilst utilising pace out wide to counter-attack makes perfect sense and plays to the strengths we have.
Darren: In naming that squad today - Southgate has effectively drafted and printed his resignation letter - ready to be signed on 29th June.
'We're coming'
Marseille v Atletico Madrid (Europa League final - 19:45 BST)
Atletico Madrid have just tweeted to say they on their way to Lyon for tonight's Europa League.
Atletico defeated Arsenal in the semi-finals to deny the Gunners what could have been a thrilling farewell to Arsene Wenger.
Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad
Goalkeepers: Jack Butland, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope.
Defenders / wing-backs: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gary Cahill, Fabian Delph, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Danny Rose, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ashley Young.
Midfielders: Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
Forwards: Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Jamie Vardy, Danny Welbeck.
Stand-by: Tom Heaton, James Tarkowski, Lewis Cook, Jake Livermore and Adam Lallana.
But who would be in your team to play Tunisia on Monday, 18 June?
Now you have the chance to choose with our team selector.
Payet wants Marseille to 'write their names in the history books'
Marseille v Atletico Madrid (19:45 BST)
Marseille captain Dimitri Payet wants his side to "write their names" in the history books by beating Atletico Madrid in tonight's Europa League final.
The French side reached their first European final since 2005, when they lost in the Uefa Cup to Valencia. Spaniards Atletico won the competition in 2010 and 2012, and have lost in two Champions League finals since.
"We believe against Atletico because this season has shown that we are a real team," said Payet.
The former West Ham midfielder set up both goals to inspire his side to victory over Red Bull Salzburg in the semi-finals, while Atletico edged past Premier League side Arsenal.
Payet added: "Those who won the Champions League in 1993 are still heroes because nobody else has done it since. We know how tough it is. Of course, that is an added source of motivation, and if we do win the final, our names will be written into the club's history books forever."
Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad
Jonathan Fearby: Those calling for Wilshere need to get a grip - a World Cup Group is three games in 10 days and you need to play five in three weeks to make a quarter-final. When has he ever looked like doing that?
Jack Casey: Dier and Henderson the only two central midfielders in the squad. Seen that before and it has never been pretty. Why such an abundance of players in other positions? Surely Wilshere or Shelvey had to go.
Etna: Not bringing Lallana, Wilshere or Shelvey to the World Cup is a huge mistake. Where`s the creative force? Sterling will probably be on the wing.
'Can't wait for my first World Cup'
Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad
This man was always going to be included in Gareth Southgate's England World Cup squad and Tottenham striker Harry Kane, who scored 30 Premier League goals for his club this season, is crucial to England's hopes of doing well in Russia.
'Ray was a great man'
Ray Wilson's England team-mate Sir Bobby Charlton also paid tribute to his "close friend".
The 80-year-old said: "Lady Norma and I are deeply saddened by the awful news that Ray has passed away
"We shared some wonderful memories throughout our career and I had the pleasure of being his room-mate. Ray was a great man and he will be missed by so many people."
Tributes for World Cup Winner
Huddersfield said in a statement they were "devastated" to learn of Ray Wilson's death and added: "He was a regular supporter at home matchdays alongside his eldest son Russell despite battling Alzheimer's disease."
Everton also paid tribute to their former player, saying Wilson was "unquestionably one of the finest footballers to wear the royal blue jersey".
Former Toffees boss Joe Royle, who made his Everton debut the year Wilson helped them to FA Cup success, said: "He is a World Cup winner and played in the last England team that had four, maybe five, world-class players. He was certainly one of those.
"He was the best of his kind at the time. And he was a top guy, always there with a smile or a helpful word. I played a few reserve games with Ray and it was like listening to a maestro. He knew his stuff."
World Cup winner Ray Wilson dies aged 83
Ray Wilson, a member of England's World Cup-winning side, has died, aged 83.
At 31, the left-back was the oldest player in Sir Alf Ramsey's starting XI which overcame West Germany 4-2 in the 1966 final at Wembley.
He spent most of his club career at Huddersfield Town before moving to Everton, where he helped the Toffees win the 1966 FA Cup.
Derbyshire-born Wilson, who also played for Oldham and Bradford City, had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.
'Hard work pays off'
Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad
Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has tweeted after his inclusion in Gareth Southgate's 23-man England World Cup squad.
The stats - forwards
Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad
The stats - midfielders
The stats - wing-backs
Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad
The stats - central defenders
Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad
The stats - goalkeepers
Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad
Some stats for you on the World Cup squad members, courtesy of Opta.
Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad
Sam, Eastbourne: Would’ve loved to see Milner in the squad. I think our midfield looks a bit flimsy. I’ve been crunching the numbers on my desktop and I don’t see us getting out of the group.
Sam C: I do hope Southgate asked Milner to come out of retirement. I am big on my stats and Milner has the record for the most assists in the Champions League ever this year with nine. Based on that he is one of the best midfielders in Europe, very sad he isn't going to Russia.
'You deserve it'
Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad
No James Milner for England after he retired from international football back in August 2016, but the in-form Liverpool midfielder has praised two of his team-mates - Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson - for their call-ups.
From the stands to the World Cup
Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad
We've already heard from Leicester defender Harry Maguire, but this latest tweet is a good one.
Two years ago he was watching England from the stands, now in the World Cup he could be commanding things at the heart of defence.
Who will captain England this summer in Russia?
Ex-England midfielder Frank Lampard believes Harry Kane has the credentials to be England captain at the World Cup.
The former England midfielder (speaking before the squad was announced) will be part of the BBC Sport team in Russia and you can watch his views on Kane and some other English players in the video below.
'Let's do this'
Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad
Short and simple from Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck. The 27-year-old has 15 England goals in 37 international appearances. Ten goals this season for the Gunners, but none in the last eight games of the campaign.
'An absolute honour'
Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad
Leicester City defender Harry Maguire only made his international debut in the last World Cup qualifier against Lithuania in October, with England already secured of a place in Russia.
But the 25-year-old has clearly impressed and is delighted to be on the plane.
Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad
Tim: England or rather Gareth Southgate not taking Jack Wilshere to the World Cup just highlights the lack of ambition we have. Take Loftus-Cheek who has no experience in big games instead of a player who can come off the bench and change a game?
Alex: Not taking Jonjo Shelvey to the World Cup is a mistake.
Dan: Wilshere and Shelvey’s exclusion on what basis? Too much creativity for Southgate's liking? Lost for words how they don’t even make standby over relegated Spurs reject Jake Livermore.
'Amazing feeling'
Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad
It is a second World Cup for Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, who played for England four years ago in Brazil.
'We will give it our all'
Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad
What a season it has been for Tottenham wing-back Kieran Trippier, who has featured 39 times for his club in all competitions and now has a World Cup to look forward to.
'An honour to represent the Three Lions'
Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad
Trent Alexander-Arnold only started a Premier League game for the first time in January 2017, What a year and a half it has been for him. Now the 19-year-old is in the England squad.
'A move away from experience'
Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad
Rob Green
Huddersfield goalkeeper on BBC Radio 5 live
I think Gareth Southgate has got a squad to be excited about. It buys the team some time in terms of if it doesn't go right, they can say this is not the tournament they were targeting, it is a squad for the future. There are five or six players with experience in the squad but a young squad.
On form those are the best three goalies in the squad but there are not a lot of caps between them. But they will be invited to squads in the future.
If you look at the successful sides like Manchester City, they have gone for someone as young as you can get in Ederson, a baby in goalkeeping terms.
Modern day football moving away from experience, you look at guys and say if good enough old enough. Hart is not even on standby, that is a conscious move to move away and give youngsters a go and blood them in tournaments.
'No words to describe the feeling'
At the time of the last World Cup in 2014, Jamie Vardy had yet to make his Premier League debut, in 2010 he was still at eighth tier Stocksbridge Park Steels.
Now fast forward eight years and he is a Premier League title winner, has played in a Champions League quarter-final and is now heading for the World Cup
'Get me to Russia'
Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad
Four years ago Dele Alli was playing for MK Dons in League One, now the Tottenham midfielder can look forward to his first World Cup.
'Something extra special'
Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad
Stoke and England goalkeeper Jack Butland writes on Instagram: "Every call-up is an honour but a World Cup call-up is something extra special.
"I've always dreamt of this moment and can't wait for the couple of months. Let's go England."
'Mum, we're off to the World Cup'
Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford has tweeted his delight at being included in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad.
Neville optimistic about England
Gareth Southgate to name England World Cup squad
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Gary Neville was assistant manager to Roy Hodgson during England's last World Cup campaign, which ended with a disappointing exit at the group stage. It got little better at Euro 2016, when England were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Iceland.
However, when I spoke to Neville earlier this week, he said he hoped the experiences of those two tournaments would be a benefit to Gareth Southgate and his squad.
(Before the squad was announced) Neville said: "I hope the experiences of the previous two tournaments can stand the likes of Rashford, Stones, Sterling, Kane, Dier and Dele Alli in good stead. Tournaments are tough. It would be wrong to put too much pressure on the team. It would be wrong just to say we are going to get out of the group.
"Ultimately, England should always feel they are going to do well. I always remain optimistic."
Southgate on Joe Hart's omission
Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad
England manager Gareth Southgate has explained his decision to leave out Joe Hart, who has gained 75 caps and featured in the last three major tournaments.
Southgate said: “With Joe, we’ve got three other goalkeepers who have had very good seasons and the decision I was faced with was do I keep Joe in and have experience around the group? Or give the three guys who have basically had a better season a chance?
"We felt the players all needed to be in on merit after their performances this season."
From the eighth tier to the World Cup
Gareth Southgate names England World Cup squad
Suffolk non-league side Bury Town have tweeted a picture of a very young Nick Pope.
Pope was on the books of Ipswich Town as a youngster but released and joined Bury Town aged 16 in 2008 and spent three years there.
During that time Pope helped Bury Town to the title in the Southern League Division One Midlands division - the eighth tier of English football, before joining Charlton in 2011 and then Burnley in 2016.
Third youngest England squad
This will be the third youngest England squad ever. In 1958 they went out in the group phase without a win after drawing three times and losing once. In 2006 they reached the quarter-finals before losing 3-1 to Portugal on penalties after it had finished goalless.
The England squad club by club
Eleven different clubs are represented in Gareth Southgate's 23-man squad. Tottenham have the most with five players, with four from both Manchester City and Manchester United.
Arsenal: Danny Welbeck.
Burnley: Nick Pope.
Chelsea: Gary Cahill.
Crystal Palace: Ruben Loftus-Cheek (on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea).
Everton: Jordan Pickford
Leicester: Harry Maguire, Jamie Vardy.
Liverpool: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson
Manchester City: Fabian Delph, Raheem Sterling, John Stones, Kyle Walker
Manchester United: Phil Jones, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Ashley Young
Stoke: Jack Butland.
Tottenham: Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Harry Kane, Danny Rose, Kieran Trippier.