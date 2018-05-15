Football latest, gossip and debate

Getty Images

All this talk of managers for next season, but no one has mentioned Harry Redknapp yet.

Well, he is available.

The 71-year-old ex-West Ham, Portsmouth and Tottenham boss has been out of the game since being sacked by Birmingham City in September.

Redknapp, speaking to BBC Radio Solent to mark 10 years since Pompey's FA Cup win, said: "I could still do it. I still feel as good as ever and I wouldn't have a problem doing it.

"Given the opportunity to go in and build a team, I know I'd do well.

"I wasn't going to go back but I went in at Birmingham when I got a phone call with three games (of the 2016-17 season) to go. They'd won one in 25 but I took the chance, took the job, won two games and kept them up.

"I came back this year, brought some players in on transfer deadline week and before I'd been given the chance to give them a game, seven games into the season I was gone. It was a crazy situation."