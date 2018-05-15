Football latest, gossip and debate
Summary
- Fulham beat Derby 2-1 on aggregate to reach Championship play-off final
- Aston Villa v Middlesbrough (19:45 BST, Villa lead 1-0 after first leg)
Chesterfield appoint Allen as manager
Chesterfield have appointed former Barnet and Gillingham boss Martin Allen as their new manager.
Allen, 52, had five spells in charge of the Bees and left on 10 May after their relegation to the National League. The Spireites were also relegated from the English Football League this season after finishing bottom of League Two.
He is joined by Adrian Whitbread as his assistant, while former Spireites keeper Carl Muggleton will be head of recruitment and goalkeeper coach.
Allen, who most recently managed in the National League with Eastleigh, becomes Chesterfield's fifth permanent manager in three years. He succeeds Jack Lester, wholeft Chesterfield on 23 April, leaving Ian Evatt as caretaker boss.
Artificial Intelligence takes on Fantasy Football
Fantasy Premier League is a popular platform for football fans to compete during the season. But what if artificial intelligence could find a way of beating the human competition?
Dr Gopal Ramchurn and Dr Tim Matthews, from the University of Southampton, created Squadguru - to see if its algorithms could help a team top the leaderboard. BBC Click’s Omar Mehtab put together his own team - but how did he fare against the AI?
'This is a baptism of fire'
And another clip from last night's show as our pundits discuss what Steven Gerrard will achieve as the Rangers manager.
'Why is Dyche not being considered?'
A few more clips for you from BBC Radio 5 live's Monday Night Club, as our pundits discussed the 2017-18 Premier League season.
'I'm not concerned about Villa'
Aston Villa v Middlesbrough (1-0 after the first leg)
Middlesbrough face a tough task tonight, as they are 1-0 down after the first leg of the Championship play-off semi-final.
Boro manager Tony Pulis told BBC Radio Tees:
"I'm not concerned about Aston Villa, I'm more concerned about us and the way we play and what we're trying to achieve.
"That's the most important thing - that we turn up and we're a little bit more clinical in the final third - that was the only real negative, apart from conceding from a set play, of the game on Saturday.
"The most important thing is them clearing their minds, making sure they're focused and ready to go and they know their jobs and do their jobs.
'We've got an advantage'
Aston Villa v Middlesbrough (1-0 after the first leg)
Will Aston Villa join Fulham in the Championship play-off final?
Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce told BBC WM:
"We've given ourselves a chance, we've given ourselves a small advantage, but we've been around long enough to know that we can't get carried away with it, that's for sure.
"We're at Villa Park, I'm sure it'll be rocking, it should be a wonderful atmosphere.
"We've got an advantage, the crowd can hopefully play their part, but it's a big tie still ahead."
Team news
Aston Villa v Middlesbrough (1-0 after the first leg)
Egyptian midfielder Ahmed Elmohamady is Aston Villa's only injury concern for the Championship play-off second leg against Middlesbrough. Boss Steve Bruce has suggested he is a "big doubt" after going off in the closing stages of the first leg.
Middlesbrough, who trail 1-0, could be without defender Daniel Ayala. The centre-back was forced off with a knee injury in the second half on Saturday and will be assessed by the club's medical staff ahead of kick-off.
Marquez, 39, in preliminary Mexico squad
Rafael Marquez could become the third player to appear in five World Cups after being included in Mexico's preliminary 28-man squad.
The 39-year-old, who plays at centre-back or defensive midfield, would join German Lothar Matthaus and compatriot Antonio Carbajal in the select group.
Marquez, who won four Spanish titles and two Champions Leagues with Barcelona, will find out by 4 June if he makes the final 23 for Russia 2018.
The tournament begins on 14 June.
The Atlas player, who has 143 caps, became the first to captain a team in four World Cups at Brazil 2014.
Congratulations, Cesc
It has been a momentous day for Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, who has just tweeted to say that he and partner Daniella Semaan have just got married.
Congratulations to the happy couple.
Allardyce future set to be decided
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Everton manager Sam Allardyce's future is set to be decided within the next 48 hours - with former Watford boss Marco Silva the main candidate to replace him after just six months in charge.
Allardyce said he was not "confident" about his long-term prospects after the Toffees ended their season with a 3-1 defeat at West Ham on Sunday. The 63-year-old is set to hold talks with Everton owner Farhad Moshiri.
Allardyce replaced the sacked Ronald Koeman on an 18-month deal in November. Moshiri is now expected to reach a settlement on the final year of Allardyce's deal before moving quickly to appoint his successor.
And at the head of his list of candidates is 40-year-old Portuguese Silva, who was Moshiri's first choice when he dismissed Dutchman Koeman.
Everton, however, were unable to prise Silva away from Vicarage Road - despite being willing to pay around £15m in compensation - and were eventually threatened with legal action by Watford unless they ended their pursuit.
The Hornets then sacked Silva in January after a poor run of results, effectively blaming the Toffees' move for their manager in November as "the catalyst for this decision" and insisting they would have continued to prosper but for "an unwarranted approach".
Wales back at Principality to host Spain
Wales will play at Principality Stadium for the first time since 2011 when they face Spain in a friendly in autumn, 2018.
Ryan Giggs' side will host Spain in Cardiff on Thursday, 11 October and will then travel to Albania on Tuesday, 20 November.
Wales have not played at the national stadium since facing England in 2011 in a 2012 European Championship qualifier.
In recent years Wales have been based at the smaller Cardiff City Stadium. That is where they will continue to play forthcoming competitive games.
Cardiff City Stadium holds up to 33,000 fans, while the Principality has a capacity of 74,500.
'Happy'
Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has been named in the 27-man provisional Germany squad for the World Cup and has just tweeted his reaction...
Man Utd's Jones on FA Cup final nerves
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
There was a time, much earlier in his Manchester United career, when the thought of playing in an FA Cup final would have made Phil Jones so anxious he would have fallen ill.
Experience from almost 200 United appearances and a couple of major tournaments with England means Jones will avoid any such debilitating feelings before Saturday's game against Chelsea at Wembley.
Thankfully, the excitement of such a showpiece occasion remains.
"When I was younger I used to get really nervous before games, so much so that you are almost throwing up," he said. "Now I am used to it; I know what to expect. It is exciting - it's not every day you get to play in an FA Cup final."
Watch: Mancini scores for Italy at Euro 88
We heard from Roberto Mancini earlier on today in his first news conference since becoming the head coach of the Italy team.
He was also a fantastic player back in the day and here you can watch him scoring for his country against West Germany at Euro 88.
No Can or Mustafi for Germany
There are some big name players missing from the Germany World Cup Squad (see 12:31 entry).
As well as Mario Gotze, who scored the winner in the 1-0 win over Argentina in the 2014 final, former Chelsea forward Andre Schurrle also does not make the list, nor does Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi. Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is also not included, but he has not played for his club since 17 March.
However, Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has been named in the squad, despite being out of action since breaking his foot in September.
Manchester City's Leroy Sane and Ilkay Gundogan are among the Premier League players to be selected. They are joined by Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger and Arsenal's Mesut Ozil.
Fulham style 'may suit' Premier League
Fulham 2-0 Derby County (2-1 on aggregate)
Fulham defender Denis Odoi thinks their style of play would allow them to settle quickly in the Premier League if they win promotion via the play-offs.
The Whites reached the Championship play-off final by beating Derby and will face either Aston Villa or Middlesbrough on Saturday, 26 May.
"A few of my friends play in the Premier League and they say we would be a good team," he told BBC Radio London. "It is a big compliment but we are still not there so let's take it easy."
The 29-year-old Belgian added: "They all want us to go up as they like coming to Craven Cottage and it is a nice place to play football.
"I haven't played in the Premier League, but we may lose games as we play high and try to play. Cardiff may not play the same style as we do, but they got promoted automatically. Congrats to them and now we will try and get promoted with the way we play."
Rowett expects prudent transfer policy
Fulham 2-0 Derby County (2-1 on aggregate)
Derby County boss Gary Rowett expects to face a more prudent approach by the club in the transfer market this summer after defeat in the Championship play-off semi-finals against Fulham.
The Rams have been among the league's biggest spenders in recent seasons. Owner Mel Morris had said the books must be balanced if they did not go up.
"I'd want to make sure we're in a position to still challenge regardless of what we have to do financially," Rowett told BBC Radio Derby.
"Any manager would tell you that you would love to get in the play-offs and have a summer where you can recruit very strongly and try to improve the side. But the reality is, after lots of years and lots of managers doing that, I am the manager who has to balance it all out a little bit more."
The Rams were beaten 2-0 at Craven Cottage on Monday, with the Londoners earning a 2-1 aggregate success.
World Cup hero Gotze left out of Germany squad
He scored the winner four years ago to win the World Cup for Germany but Mario Gotze has been left out of his country's 27-man provisional squad for this summer's tournament.
England 'missed a trick' with Zaha
Obviously Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha will not be one of those players.
But Chris Sutton believes England "missed a trick" by letting him slip through their fingers.
Winger Zaha, 25, represented England at Under-19s and Under-21s and even played in two international friendlies for the senior team, before opting to play for Ivory Coast - the country of his birth.
Who goes to the World Cup?
Tomorrow is the day for England manager Gareth Southgate to pick his 23 players for the 2018 World Cup.
Who should he select and who should he leave behind? We've studied the numbers for the potential candidates, as you can see with our in-depth feature here.
'Can't wait for this amazing experience'
Two-time Premier League champion Pablo Zabaleta is part of our team for the 2018 World Cup, and he has just tweeted about it...
LATEST GOSSIP
Spurs will listen to summer offers for Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld, 29, and 27-year-old England left-back Danny Rose. (Mirror)
Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, 31, will be left out of Gareth Southgate's 23-man England squad for the World Cup. (Sun)
Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, 26, will also miss out on a place in the England squad for Russia 2018 because of fears over his disciplinary record. (Mirror)
Everton boss Sam Allardyce says the future of 32-year-old former England striker Wayne Rooney will be decided by Wednesday. (Sky Sports)
The Toffees will sack Allardyce in the next 48 hours and are closing in on the appointment of former Watford boss Marco Silva. (Mirror)
Manchester United are ready to pay Napoli right-back Elseid Hysaj's £44m release clause this summer. The 24-year-old Albanian will become the seventh most expensive defender of all time. (Sun)
Swansea set to sign Liverpool's Dhanda
Swansea City are set to complete the signing of Liverpool Under-23 youngster Yan Dhanda.
Dhanda, 19, was the first player of Indian heritage to join the Reds on professional terms, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal in December 2015.
But the attacking midfielder is out of contract this summer and has had a medical with relegated Swansea.
Birmingham-born Dhanda has been at Liverpool since joining the club's academy from West Brom in July 2013. He scored for Liverpool's U23s against Swansea in August and also claimed a last-minute winner against Manchester City.
His last appearance included two goals in a 5-1 victory over Chelsea but Dhanda now hopes to make his first-team debut in the Championship with Swansea next season.
Italy 'mourning' after World Cup failure - Mancini
Less than a month to go until the festival of football, but Italy will be watching the party from the sidelines after failing to qualify for the World Cup - the first tournament they will miss since 1958.
"The failure to qualify for the World Cup caused mourning and this shows how important it is for our country," said new head coach Roberto Mancini. "Clubs should help the national team but respect is also required for their needs.
"If Italy have won the World Cup four times then it means that it can be done without the group training each day. Patience is needed with young players but I'm not worried.
"To be able to win something with Italy would be unique. Obviously, it won't be easy by any means but nothing is at this level."
Mancini open to Balotelli international recall
Roberto Mancini's appointment as Italy head coach could also be great news for striker Mario Balotellli.
The pair worked together in 2011-12 as Manchester City won the Premier League title, but 27-year-old Balotelli has been in the international wilderness since 2014.
He helped Italy reach the final of Euro 2012 and has played 33 times for his country, but has been ignored for the past three years, despite scoring 18 league goals for Nice in 2017-18.
"Even in difficult times, Italy can boast of having players of great quality. I will certainly also speak with Balotelli," said Mancini.
I'll take Italy back to the top - Mancini
Roberto Mancini, who won the Premier League title with Manchester City in 2011-12, is the new Italy manager and has today been talking at his first news conference since getting the job.
Italy have not qualified for the 2018 World Cup, but Mancini wants to take the four-time winners back to the top.
He said: "I want to be the head coach who brings Italy back to where we belong in Europe and in the world.
"To coach the national team is a reason to be proud for anyone. I think it's the right moment for me. It's a difficult time and there's a lot to do."
Chelsea Ladies aim for the league and cup double
It is a big night for Chelsea Ladies as they are aiming to clinch their second Women's Super League 1 title when they play at Bristol City tonight.
The London club will be crowned champions with a match to spare if they avoid defeat at Stoke Gifford Stadium. Emma Hayes' side are six points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who have two matches remaining, after City's 2-1 loss at Arsenal on Saturday.
That was coupled with a 2-1 win for Chelsea over Sunderland, which kept the Blues unbeaten in the league this term.
Lifting the title would complete a league and cup double - a feat they also achieved in 2015 - following their victory at Wembley in the Women's FA Cup final on 5 May. A point or better from Tuesday's game would also give them their fifth major trophy, all won since Hayes took charge in 2012.
New Bournemouth stadium 'a must' - Howe
Bournemouth will "never see the benefits of the Premier League era" unless they move to a new ground, says manager Eddie Howe.
The Cherries finished 12th in their third consecutive top-flight campaign and play in the 11,450-capacity Vitality Stadium.
In December, the club confirmed they intend to build a new stadium near their current home, within Kings Park.
"For me that's the only way we can go now," Howe told BBC Radio Solent.
"We must have a tangible, long-term thing to look back at and go 'that was what the Premier League did for us'.
"The training ground, the new stadium - that's where this club has to go for the long-term benefits, otherwise we will never see the benefits of the Premier League era."
BBC Sport 'announces' superstar World Cup signings
Watch this video to see who are the pundits for BBC Sport's coverage of this summer's World Cup.
Match of the Day's Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer "announce" BBC Sport's superstar World Cup signings.
Redknapp would like return to management
All this talk of managers for next season, but no one has mentioned Harry Redknapp yet.
Well, he is available.
The 71-year-old ex-West Ham, Portsmouth and Tottenham boss has been out of the game since being sacked by Birmingham City in September.
Redknapp, speaking to BBC Radio Solent to mark 10 years since Pompey's FA Cup win, said: "I could still do it. I still feel as good as ever and I wouldn't have a problem doing it.
"Given the opportunity to go in and build a team, I know I'd do well.
"I wasn't going to go back but I went in at Birmingham when I got a phone call with three games (of the 2016-17 season) to go. They'd won one in 25 but I took the chance, took the job, won two games and kept them up.
"I came back this year, brought some players in on transfer deadline week and before I'd been given the chance to give them a game, seven games into the season I was gone. It was a crazy situation."
'Why not Sean Dyche?'
Dyche to Arsenal? It is something Chris Sutton would be happy with.
Watch the clip below as he and Leon Osman discuss the managerial situation at Arsenal during last night's Monday Night Club on BBC Radio 5 live.
Can you name England's 2014 World Cup squad in three minutes?
It turned out to be a tournament to forget for England - but how many of Roy Hodgson's 23-man squad can you name? Test yourself against the clock and play along here.
This may prove to be a very frustrating three minutes. Good luck.
International newspapers
Sport (Spain)
La Liga champions Barcelona conceded five goals at the weekend so the Spanish press are speculating on who they can sign to tighten up at the back.
France Under-21 international Clement Lenglet, 22, is the man who Sport has gone for. He is already playing in La Liga with Sevilla and the paper says he would be available for 30m euros (£26.4m).
International newspapers
Corriere Dello Sport (Italy)
Transfer speculation dominates the front page of Italian sports newspaper Corriere dello Sport, who say Juventus want to sign Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, 25, from French champions Paris St-Germain.
The paper also reports that Liverpool are interested in bringing 19-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to Anfield from AC Milan, although PSG are also interested in signing the 6ft 5in keeper, who has won five caps for Italy.