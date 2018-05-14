Your Premier League awards - plus football news

Summary

  1. Your Premier League awards, including:
  2. Your surprise player of the season
  3. Your biggest disappointment
  4. Unsung hero
  Use #bbcfootball

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Your Premier League awards

Swansea fan
Empics

It's all over for another season.

The highs were high for the likes of Man City, Liverpool, Man Utd (largely), Tottenham and Burnley.

And the lows were really low - West Brom, Stoke and Swansea fans had a tough time of it.

However, we are not here to trawl through the season month by month, but what we will do is get you to nominate your candidates for our own award categories.

It's also an ideal opportunity for you to display your frustration/anger in the form of typed letters displayed on the BBC website.

Join in because what else is there to do on a Monday.

