England 2-0 Costa Rica - reaction and your World Cup XI
Summary
- Rashford opens scoring with 20-yard stunner
- Welbeck heads in from Alli cross
- Alexander-Arnold makes England debut
- Pope comes on as sub for debut
- England begin World Cup campaign against Tunisia on 18 June
- Costa Rica in Brazil's group at World Cup
England 2-0 Costa Rica
England have conceded just three goals in their last 10 games, as many as they shipped in the game directly before that (3-2 v France in June 2017).
Allan Thomas: Southgate should send Sterling back to Manchester and take his passport off him - Marcus Rashford surely has to start.
Steve Holland: Plenty of comment about positive development of England under Gareth Southgate, but am I the only one to see the correlation between England's development and Chelsea's decline over the same period?
England have a 4% chance of winning the World Cup, according to Gracenote. That's lower than Peru's chances.
Nick: Reckon Rashford has done enough tonight to get in ahead of Sterling. Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire; Trippier, Dier, Loftus-Cheek, Rose; Alli; Kane, Rashford.
'We won't progress with just the 11 players to play Tunisia'
FT: England 2-0 Costa Rica
England
Asked about the possibility of starting with Marcus Rashford in Volgograd, Southgate added: "We could go through 11 of those on the basis of what we saw tonight - and that’s critical because we won't progress on 11 players chosen in the first game. We need that competition but I'm delighted with our preparation and I feel positive about our platform leading into the tournament."
'I told them I was expecting mistakes tonight'
FT: England 2-0 Costa Rica
England
England manager Gareth Southgate told BBC Radio 5 live: "We made 10 changes and maintained the momentum with what we are doing. Everyone knew their roles and the collective effort of the group shows a really good mentality. That is optimised by the three lads that have been with us on standby with their outstanding professional attitude."
Asked about the booing of Man Utd players, Southgate joked: "If you come to Leeds as a Man Utd player you have to move pretty quickly. I'm delighted for Marcus (Rashford) and he is desperate to do well for his club and for us.
"I told them I was expecting mistakes tonight and if we are not, then we are not being creative enough, but if we are, then we get moments like that goal tonight. He is a wonderful striker of the ball from distance."
'Competition for places is always there'
FT: England 2-0 Costa Rica
England
Asked about the prospect of starting against Tunisia, Marcus Rashford said: "That competition for places is always there and you always want to perform to the best of your ability regardless of what game is coming up next.
"If you're in the team you want to stay and if you're not, you want to get into it, so that determination will never change."
Asked about boos from some supporters, he said: "I genuinely didn’t hear them. Right now we are here playing for England and I’m sure everyone wants us to do well."
'Rashford plays better in an England shirt'
FT: England 2-0 Costa Rica
Chris Waddle
Ex-England winger on BBC Radio 5 live
Rashford played as a number 10 today and not a number nine, so that's what we should judge him on. His movement and his first touch was great and I just think he has the ability to go past players and score goals.
He does it with an end product, which is the difference. If you look at Raheem Sterling, he gives the ball away a bit more in easy positions and I think Rashford plays better in an England shirt. Even though Rashford is younger, he’s more consistent.
Adam Butler: Pickford - Maguire, Cahill, Walker - Rose, Henderson, Dier, Alexander-Arnold - Rashford - Kane, Vardy (3-4-1-2).
'We know we can hurt anyone'
FT: England 2-0 Costa Rica
England
Asked how England will cater for their opponents, England midfielder Jordan Henderson told BBC Radio 5 live: "Of course you have got to look at the opposition and where you can hurt them.
"Overall we know if we perform to the standards we are capable of, we can hurt anyone. We have prepared well but we have still got more to do before the first game."
Your final player ratings are in. Marcus Rashford was your man of the match with an average rating of 8.12. He was a long way clear of second-placed Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was 6.66.
Ian Smith was joint top of the Costa Ricans with 5.25. Excellent work.
Asked about the possibility of playing at a World Cup, Trent Alexander-Arnold said: "Obviously I have been chosen in the squad to play if needed. It's an incentive to work hard in training and try your best to try and get in the team."
Asked about being presented his shirt by Prince William, he said:"It's not bad being presented with your shirt by a member of the Royal Family. I feel unique and blessed. We found out in the morning that he was going to see us at training, and I didn’t know I was going to get presented the shirt by him."
'It was a dream come true'
FT: England 2-0 Costa Rica
England
England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold told BBC Radio 5 live: "It was a dream come true to make my England debut tonight. It's hard to put into words how it feels to represent your country.
"It was quite nerve-racking and you play this day in your head over and over and it's never as dramatic as you think it will be. I tried to see it as a another game but it was hard to do that.
"The lads have made it easy for me to settle in. This season has been something else but I'm grateful for the opportunity to play in these big games. I never thought I'd make my England debut this year but here we are."
'I might have to sleep on it'
England 2-0 Costa Rica
More from England boss Gareth Southgate.
Asked if he knew his starting line-up to face Tunisia on 18 June, he told ITV: "I might sleep on it!"
Southgate added: "If it's complicated, it's in a really good way. We need options. We seem to have got through the two games without serious injuries and we have given ourselves a really good platform."
'Rashford played with a real swagger'
England 2-0 Costa Rica
England boss Gareth Southgate, speaking to ITV: "What pleased me most is that Marcus Rashford enjoyed his football tonight. He played with a real swagger. He's a Manchester United player and he got booed at the start and cheered off at the end.
"We have got great competition for places throughout the team - you saw that tonight."
Pressed on whether Rashford would start against Tunisia, Southgate added: "I thought today his link-up was good. It was a wonderful strike for the goal and he worked incredibly hard for the team.
"He had a difficult end to the season having to play on his own as a number nine at times. He is still filling out - we sometimes forget how old he is [20]."
James Harding: Stones always has a mistake in him, needs to be dropped! Pickford, Walker, Cahill, Maguire, Trippier, Sterling, Henderson, Lingard, Rose, Rashford, Kane.
That's a pretty attacking team!
Sam: I'm genuinely excited about England at the World Cup. I must be very unwell.
Chris: The fact that Sterling and Kane were not brought on means they will start the tournament. I cannot understand the negatively from some of the people following the game. The team delivered. Rashford was excellent and Welbeck does what he always does in an England shirt....SCORE!
James: Against Panama, by the way, start Lingard, Sterling and Rashford up front. Watch those Panama defenders crumble against that pace.