World Cup latest - news, gossip & build-up to the semi-finals

Manchester City are expected to complete the signing of Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez later this week.

A deal for the Algerian is still to be finalised. However, it is understood there are only a few minor issues to sort out and unless there is an unexpected hitch, Mahrez will be signed in time to join City’s three-match tour of the United States, which begins next week.

There has still been no resolution over Pep Guardiola’s other main summer transfer target, Jorginho.

The Italian midfielder is still thought likely to join City at some point.

City are due to return for pre-season medical checks today.

Only Leroy Sane, Claudio Bravo and Aymeric Laporte of the senior players in City’s first-team squad did not go to the World Cup.

The same is also true of goalkeeper Joe Hart, who still has a year left on his contract, but has no future at City under Guardiola.