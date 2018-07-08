Reaction - England reach World Cup semi-finals
Summary
- England beat Sweden to reach semi-finals
- Three Lions in last four for first time in 28 years
- England will play Croatia after they knock out hosts Russia on penalties
- France v Belgium (19:00 BST), Tuesday 10 July
- Croatia v England (19:00 BST), Wednesday 11 July
- GET INVOLVED: How did you follow England's quarter-final win? #bbcworldcup or text on 81111
Live Reporting
By Ben Collins and Steve Sutcliffe
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Post update
Right, thanks for joining us today. We're off to catch up on the Andrew Marr show.
Only joking. But seriously, who could have imagined 24 days ago, when the World Cup began, that we'd still be discussing England's participation and a semi-final.
Amazing.
Post update
And if you fancy soaking up a little more glory with some visual reminders of England's victory over Sweden in the World Cup quarter-final, have a look at these beauties.
Post update
Before we get going, here's a reminder of some of the best stuff knocking around on the BBC Sport website today:
Scratch that
Without being funny, I think if I was Luka Modric I'd consider paying the artist to scratch the mural currently being developed of him in Kazan.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar have all been honoured in such a fashion so far, in the same place. And all three have, erm...already gone home.
'Difficult, tight and demanding'
So what else has come out of the Croatian camp with England and a World Cup semi-final in view.
Well Real Madrid's Luka Modric, formerly of Tottenham of course expects "a very difficult, tight and demanding match."
"Every match at this World Cup is like that," he said.
We have to enjoy the moment, then prepare for England. We saw how good they are from dead balls so we will have to focus more on defending set-pieces because we conceded from a set-piece against Russia."
Post update
Since it's Sunday...
Penalty King?
So that's two penalty shootout wins from two for Croatia. And it takes some countries years to just win one. Ahem.
I know there's a new mojo around the England squad at the moment but these boys look like they're quite handy from 12 yards out don't they.
Wednesday is definitely not the time for the ultimate game of 'Penalty King'.
Wonderful ride for Russia
Patrick Jennings
BBC Sport in Russia
Now what of the hosts Russia, who feared a nightmare but lifted the nation's hopes before their last-eight exit. Over to you Patrick...
It has been a wonderful ride, but the remarkable World Cup run that set millions of people dreaming across Russia's 11 time zones is finally over.
There will always be the memories, and if it had to end at all then at least there was one final glorious moment that no Russian fan present in Sochi on Saturday will forget for the rest of their lives.
Perhaps the giddiest point of the host nation's trip into the quarter-finals came here, when defeat was still not an option and Mario Fernandes headed an equaliser against Croatia in the 115th minute.
Read more here.
Post update
Gareth's been out shopping...
Hierro to depart
Joking aside, we have some breaking news from Spain for you now....
The Spanish Football Federation have confirmed that Fernando Hierro will not continue in his role as sports director of the national side.
Hierro led Spain into the World Cup after head coach Julen Lopetegui was sacked after being named the new Real Madrid boss, two days before their opening match with Portugal.
Read more here.
Post update
Oh, it's a sea lion. Are you a Braintree resident Gary? I'd love to hear the story behind that one...
Get Involved
#bbcworldcup or text on 81111
Is that an otter, Gary?! I'm going to have to Google that...
Post update
Here Gareth, this is how it went down in Brighton...
'Some power left for the English'
Croatia remember them. Quite useful and England's World Cup semi-final opponents.
Red and white or black and grey checked shirts. Is it becoming any clearer yet......
Well they've had back-to-back games going to extra time and penalties but manager Zlatko Dalic says they still have some fuel in the tank for Wednesday.
"Of course there is some power left for the English," he said.
'It's an incredible feeling'
In terms of covering all bases, probably worth a quick recap on what the England manager Gareth Southgate had to say after yesterday's 2-0 victory over Sweden ensured a first World Cup semi-final since 1990. You can read his quotes here.
He starts with "it's an incredible feeling" - yep, we can empathise with that - before adding: "We knew it was going to be such a different game after having extra time and penalties against Colombia, with all the emotion and the energy.
"We had to withstand a lot of physical pressure but the resilience of the team was crucial.
"I hope everyone at home enjoys it because it's not often this happens."
Don't worry Gareth, they have!
All calm in the camp
The morning after the night before...
Get Involved
#bbcworldcup or text on 81111
Phil Broeders: If England actually win the World Cup then - quite simply - the internet will implode.
Niall Cook: The year is 2030. England go out of the world cup at the group stages. My daughter is in tears, she doesn't want to support England anymore. I sit her on my knee. "Let me tell you why it's worth the pain," I say "let me tell you about 2018..."
Andy Powell: Surely time for a Three Lions 2018: But I still see that save by Pickford and when Harry Kane scored, Maguire clearing the ball, and Gareth's waistcoat.
Nice work Andy. Let me dig out Ian Broudie's number for you
'He's done a wonderful job'
BBC Radio 5 live
And finally from Steve Bruce on Sportsweek: "I think it's the hardest part of the job these days, managing the egos. And I have to say congratulations to Gareth Southgate, the way he's conducted himself and the way he is. His demeanour, not everyone's like that, it's the total opposite to an Antonio Conte, if you like.
"Everybody has their own way and Gareth's is that calm and assured sort of way. The one thing he gained straight away is respect and hats off to him. Let's hope he can go all the way, but already he's done a wonderful job."
Where were you?
#bbcworldcup or text on 8111
Saleem: Surrounded by Swedish supporters at Olbia airport in Sardinia. I jumped up and yelled when we scored. The Swedes took it with grace.
Jules: In a tiny French bar in the village where I live. Locals more worried about England in final than Belgium in the semi.
'He strode around Wembley'
BBC Radio 5 live
Steve Bruce added on Sportsweek: "We played Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-finals [in 2014] and he strode around Wembley and caused us all sorts of problems. He was so composed, the way he handled the ball and stepped out from defence.
"We had to be a bit patient with him at Hull but he's a fantastic lad who always wants to do well. I couldn't be more delighted for him."