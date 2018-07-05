World Cup - latest news & build-up to quarter-finals
- Last eight teams on final rest day before quarter-finals
- Best moments of the World Cup so far
Are you going out to Russia?
- How have you been filling your rest days?
The back pages
As you will have noticed from that back page, there is another major event happening right now.
No, I don't mean Love Island. I'm on about Wimbledon, and it's good to see the British contingent getting behind Gareth Southgate's men.
The back pages
The i has an injury doubt from the England camp, with Kyle Walker, Ashley Young, Dele Alli and Jamie Vardy all being assessed.
Who would be the biggest loss for Gareth Southgate?
Who'd have thought neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi would be playing in the quarter-finals?
It's been a crazy World Cup so far, but what have been your favourite moments?
Real Madrid consider Juventus bid for Ronaldo
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Our very own Simon Stone has added that Real Madrid are considering an offer of about 100m euros (£88m) from Juventus for Cristiano Ronaldo.
The back pages
As well as Harry Maguire's quotes, the Sun also reports on the latest transfer news at Real Madrid.
Here's our story on the Spanish giants denying they have agreed a deal to sign France forward Kylian Mbappe.
The back pages
This has to be the day's funniest back page...
The back pages
Now quotes from the Sweden camp, and apparently their captain Andreas Granqvist has had a dig at England.
The back pages
Back to the papers, and Harry Maguire saying England are 'fearless' features in a couple.
And apparently Eric Dier's winning penalty was his first spot-kick. Good effort. I'd quit while you're ahead, Eric!
England euphoria
Scillaci Ram: Here's hoping the growing euphoria in the England camp doesn't cloud England thinking. The reality is England's performance against Columbia dropped off alarmingly from the second half onwards. Forward movement on and off the ball became mediocreat best. Contrast that with the energy, skill and liveliness of the Luis Suarez/Edinson Cavani pairing for example. The reality is we are a long way from being WC winners...but we're all up for a miracle or two for sure!
Speaking of which, I'd like to hear from any of you still planning on going out to Russia.
When did you decide? When are you going out? And have you already got your visa/tickets sorted out?
The front pages
The Metro is helping to build the excitement before the game, with a story on how there's been a huge rise in the number of England fans flying out to Russia after the Three Lions made it into the knockout stage.
The front pages
The Sun is the only national with its front page dedicated to the World Cup, with the English public deciding how and where they are going to follow Saturday's quarter-final game with Sweden.
BBC One would be a good place to start...although the game is also live on BBC Radio 5 live.
Post update
Well, one thing we can do is have a look at today's newspapers and see how the British press is dealing with the come-down from England's last-16 win.
As you can imagine, much of the football coverage has retreated to the back pages, but not all of it.
Post update
I don't know about you but it feels kind of weird today. From the euphoria that followed England's penalty shootout victory over Colombia to what feels today like the calm before the quarter-final storm.
What are we to do with ourselves as we wait for the World Cup action to get back under way?
Post update
Good morning and thanks for joining me on the second and - thankfully - final rest day before the World Cup quarter-finals.