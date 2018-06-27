World Cup latest - Argentina survive & build-up to Germany's crunch game

And you're quite right.

Iceland failed in their attempt to reach the World Cup knockout stage for the first time as Croatia secured a late win to top Group D on maximum points.

Denmark joined France in the last 16 after playing out the first goalless draw of the tournament, which was greeted by boos at the final whistle.

Peru recorded their first win at a World Cup finals since 1978 as they beat Australia in the last match of the tournament for both sides.