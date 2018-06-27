Lionel Messi

World Cup latest - Argentina survive & build-up to Germany's crunch game

Summary

  1. Messi scores to help Argentina stay in World Cup
  2. Argentina legend Diego Maradona health updates
  3. Group F - South Korea v Germany & Mexico v Sweden 15:00 BST
  4. Group E - Serbia v Brazil & Switzerland v Costa Rica 19:00

By Greg O'Keeffe

All times stated are UK

    Video caption: World Cup 2018: Pure Peruvian emotion after historic victory
    And you're quite right.

    Iceland failed in their attempt to reach the World Cup knockout stage for the first time as Croatia secured a late win to top Group D on maximum points.

    Denmark joined France in the last 16 after playing out the first goalless draw of the tournament, which was greeted by boos at the final whistle.

    Peru recorded their first win at a World Cup finals since 1978 as they beat Australia in the last match of the tournament for both sides.

    There were other games yesterday! I hear you exclaim.

  5. 'I love you Rojo’

    BBC Monitoring

    The world through its media

    Argentine President Mauricio Macri joined in the celebrations, Tweeting on his account:

    “Thanks boys! I love you a lot, dear Rojo!!”

    Faith restored?

    Argentine fans and media seem to have recovered their faith in the team, judging by the media reports.

    “Everything that was said prior to this match was left behind: the team is among the best 16 teams of the World Cup and on Saturday [30 June] it will play against a contender like France,” Infobae website said.

  6. ‘Messidependency’

    Messi flag
    Messi flag

    Sports commentator Sergio Danishewsky, writing for Clarin, said the Argentine squad’s “Messidependency” could not be denied.

    “That’s it. End of the discussions and polemics. Whether you like it or not: The Argentine national team was and is Messidependent," he wrote in his opinion piece.

    "It was so on the road that took it to the World Cup, it was so each time that it couldn’t dissimulate his absence and it was so again in Saint Petersburg on the evening in which hope was reborn, if not of being champions of the world, at least of not returning empty-handed and before time.

  7. Messi ‘breaks spell’

    “Leo broke the spell,” Argentine sports newspaper Ole wrote of Messi’s first goal of the tournament.

    “Messi came up with a great goal to end the 699-minute drought of not having scored in the World Cup,” Ole said. “He got the bad spell off his back,” the newspaper added.

    “You shouldn’t have to suffer like this!” Argentine TV channel Todo Noticias (TN) told its viewers.

  8. Post update

    The hyperbole is easy with some players. Supernatural sounds over the top until you add context, pressure, and timing.

  9. 'I hope he doesn't do something stupid'

    "He was, in my opinion and many others,the greatest footballer that ever lived," said Smith who has represented about 200 footballers including Claude Makelele, Petr Cech and Freddie Ljungberg.

    "An intense God-given talent. On top of that when he was born God sprinkled some special dust on him," he said.

    "He could walk in a room, all of 5ft 2, and heads would turn no matter who he us.

    "He is a lovely guy which is why I find this sad.

    "I understand why people criticise him but in his heart he's a warm, caring guy.

    "I just hope he one day doesn't do something stupidly excessive and something silly happens.

    "He's an embodiment of living life."

    Maradona
    Copyright: gett
  10. 'A high energy guy who doesn't sleep'

    Maradona
    Copyright: Getty Images

    "It doesn't surprise me - Diego is a really high energy guy and has always been that way," said Maradona's former agent Jon Smith.

    "When I was with him in the 80s and 90s he was high on life but his problem at the moment is he doesn't sleep so he takes these sleeping pills and if he interacts with other substances during the day such as alcohol it has an effect on him.

    "He quite enjoys being a parody of himself at times."

  11. Post update

    Maradona's former agent, a Brit called Jon Smith is speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live now and it's really interesting.

    Updates to follow.

  13. Post update

    Messi tweet
    Copyright: Silvanaridruejo/Twitter
  15. Post update

    Daily Mail
    Copyright: Daily Mail
  16. How the international media reacted

    Messi is still alive, was the headline on AS in Spain.

    AS
    Copyright: AS
  18. Post update

    Anyway the night belonged to the current team, and Maradona's successor in the insanely gifted national icon stakes.

  19. He's OK though

    "I want to tell everyone that I am fine," his Instagram post read.

    "I was checked by a doctor and he recommended me to go home before the second half, but I wanted to stay because we were risking it all. How could I leave?"

    Read more here.

  20. Post update

    Maradona
    Copyright: Diego Maradona/Instagram
    Image caption: Diego Maradona has been at all of Argentina's 2018 World Cup games

    It may all have got a bit much for the former Argentina player and manager mind you.

    The 57-year-old shared this pic, which shows him receiving medical treatment, on his Instagram account.

