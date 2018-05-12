League Two play-offs: Lincoln and Exeter draw goalless first leg - as it happened

Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley told Sky Sports:

"I thought we were in the ascendancy in the second half.

"We have a difficult three weeks with injuries and fatigue in the group, so we've done well to get to these levels.

"We'll take the draw and move on to Thursday now. "

On striker Matt Rhead:

"We feel that Matt never gets the protection he deserves, he's a big boy but he keeps getting fouled.

"In combat and aerial duals it's not easy, but we'd like more protection for him that's for sure."