League Two play-offs: Lincoln and Exeter draw goalless first leg - as it happened

So it's honours even at Sincil Bank, while Tranmere are back in the EFL after a wait of three years. BBC Sport will bring you all the action of each and every EFL play-off game live, and next up is the Championship play-off fixture between Middlesbrough and Aston Villa - click here for more.
By Brent Pilnick
FT: Lincoln City 0-0 Exeter City
FULL-TIME
Boreham Wood 1-2 Tranmere
It's all over!
James Norwood's late goal has ensured Tranmere Rovers will return to the English Football League!
Micky Mellon has run onto the pitch and there are jubilant scenes!
Owen Phillips
BBC Sport at Sincil Bank
Both sets of fans seem relatively happy as they applaud their men off.
Lincoln undoubtedly had the better of things in the second half and their supporters acknowledge that effort.
Exeter probably edged the first period and Jordan Stokcley should have scored. But a 0-0 draw has to be a good result for the Grecians?
Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley told Sky Sports:
"I thought we were in the ascendancy in the second half.
"We have a difficult three weeks with injuries and fatigue in the group, so we've done well to get to these levels.
"We'll take the draw and move on to Thursday now. "
On striker Matt Rhead:
"We feel that Matt never gets the protection he deserves, he's a big boy but he keeps getting fouled.
"In combat and aerial duals it's not easy, but we'd like more protection for him that's for sure."
FULL-TIME
FT: Lincoln City 0-0 Exeter City
It's all over at Sincil Bank. An entertaining first leg but ultimately neither side were able to break down the other.
The second leg on Thursday will have to produce a winner somehow, but both sides will still fancy their chances.
Lincoln City 0-0 Exeter City
Lincoln defender Scott Wharton has taken a knock and comes off for Sean Long.
GOAL: Boreham Wood 1-2 Tranmere
James Norwood (80 mins)
Could this be the goal that takes Tranmere Rovers back into the English Football League?
James Norwood rises high and nods into the bottom corner from Connor Jennings' inswinging cross.
They've got 10 minutes to hold on.
Lincoln City 0-0 Exeter City
The fourth official indicates we will have three minutes of stoppage time.
Can either side get a late winner here?
Lincoln City 0-0 Exeter City
Exeter look like they are shutting up shop.
Troy Archibald-Henville comes on at the back in place of impressive midfielder Ryan Harley.
Lincoln City 0-0 Exeter City
Lincoln boss Danny Cowley rolls the dice and makes a double substitution.
Tom Pett comes on for Eliott Whitehouse while Ollie Palmer replaces Harry Anderson as the Imps try and get a goal in the final few minutes.
Boreham Wood 1-1 Tranmere
Big chance for Tranmere! James Norwood comes about two inches away from connecting on to Connor Jennings' low delivery.
Had he have connected with that, it could have been game over for Boreham Wood.
Lincoln City 0-0 Exeter City
Owen Phillips
BBC Sport at Sincil Bank
Suddenly the tempo has dropped a bit, both on the pitch and in the stands.
With less than 10 minutes to play, the fear of conceding a goal may well begin to weigh heavy on the minds as the legs start to tire.
There seems to be a little bit more caution and not quite so many players busting a gut to get into the box in open play.
Lincoln City 0-0 Exeter City
Ten minutes to go - can either side get the breakthrough?
It's got a bit ragged in the past few minutes, but neither side will want to concede now.
Boreham Wood 1-1 Tranmere
Bruno Andrade comes close to doubling his tally for the afternoon and putting Boreham Wood into the lead.
His free-kick is well palmed away by Tranmere keeper Scott Davies, however.
Lincoln City 0-0 Exeter City
With only one change by either side so far this game is starting to open up a bit as legs begin to tire.
A goal for either side could well be huge in the course of who makes it to Wembley in 16 days' time.
Lincoln City 0-0 Exeter City
We do have our first change and it is Exeter City.
Experienced striker Robbie Simpson comes on for central midfielder Hiram Boateng, it looks like Exeter are going for it.
Expect Jake Taylor to drop back into the middle of midfield.
Lincoln City 0-0 Exeter City
Still no changes with less than 20 minutes to go. But Paul Tisdale is holding court with his four other coaches so expect an Exeter change soon.
Lincoln City 0-0 Exeter City
Into the final quarter of this League Two play-off first leg. Can either side get a goal?
Lincoln City 0-0 Exeter City
Owen Phillips
BBC Sport at Sincil Bank
The Lincoln fans have raised the decibel levels as the players have raised the performance on the pitch.
The din has barely stopped in the second half and Matt Rhead was so close to putting the Imps ahead with a textbook towering far-post header.
Exeter then respond and go close through Ryan Harley and Jake Taylor, sparking the away supporters into life.
It's been much better in the second half - on and off the pitch.
Lincoln City 0-0 Exeter City
Great save from Lincoln's Ryan Allsop.
Ryan Harley blasts a low shot in from 20-odd yards, Allsop can't hold it and Jake Taylor shoots from close range, but the Imps' stopper is able to tip it around the post.
Perhaps Taylor should have played it back across the face of goal?
The best chance for Exeter this half.