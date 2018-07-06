England fan

Watch: World Cup - Sweden v England

  1. Sweden v England (15:00 BST), live on BBC One
  2. The winner will progress to a semi-final against Russia or Croatia
  3. Sweden beat Switzerland 1-0 in the previous round and have reached the last eight for the first time since 1994
  4. England overcame Colombia on penalties to reach this stage and haven't qualified for the semi-finals since 1990