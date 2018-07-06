Watch: World Cup - Sweden v England
Summary
- Sweden v England (15:00 BST), live on BBC One
- The winner will progress to a semi-final against Russia or Croatia
- Sweden beat Switzerland 1-0 in the previous round and have reached the last eight for the first time since 1994
- England overcame Colombia on penalties to reach this stage and haven't qualified for the semi-finals since 1990