Watch: World Cup - Brazil v Belgium

  1. Brazil v Belgium (19:00 BST), BBC One
  2. The winner will progress to a semi-final against Uruguay or France
  3. Brazil beat Mexico 2-0 in the previous round and have won the competition on five occasions, more than any other side
  4. Belgium overcame Japan to qualify for the last eight and have only reached this stage twice before