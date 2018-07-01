Belgium fans

Watch: World Cup - Belgium v Japan

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Winners play either Brazil or Mexico in quarter-final
  2. Click the play icon to watch BBC One coverage
  3. Belgium won all three group games - beating England, Tunisia and Panama
  4. Get involved using #bbcworldcup