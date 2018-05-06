El Clasico: Barcelona v Real Madrid - Bale rescues point

The coaching staff perform a guard of honor for the team
👏👏
🔵🔴 Força Barça!
Party time for Barcelona
Barcelona are rightly celebrating tonight. It's their first home game since winning La Liga - and their first home game since winning the Copa del Rey.
Also their first game at the Nou Camp since Andres Iniesta's summer departure was confirmed - and of course they have held Real Madrid with 10 men to move to within three games of an unbeaten La Liga season.
Not the best refereeing performance
Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid
The referee's performance is not going down well on the ol' social media. Luis Suarez probably committed a foul in the build-up to Lionel Messi's goal.
Marcelo should have had a penalty when he was brought down by Jordi Alba.
Gareth Bale should probably have been sent off before his goal.
And arguably Ivan Rakitic was onside before Suarez had a goal disallowed.
So take off Messi and Bale's goals - add on another Suarez one and presume that Real penalty would have been scored and we have, um, 2-2.
Rate the players
You can try out our player rater for El Clasico today. You can rate all 22 players, or just however many you want - any time during the match or for 30 minutes after full-time. And you can see every player's average score.
Quite an amusing sight at the end, with the Barca players
told to gather in the centre circle so the club can play some celebratory music
and spray confetti to celebrate the title they secured last week.
The players
look absolutely knackered and clearly just want to get back into the dressing
room rather than being kept hanging around. Midway through Jordi Alba wanders
towards the tunnel only to be sent back out there!
Now players are getting into the swing of it, singing and
dancing on a lap of honour to the unexpected soundtrack of AC/DC’s Highway to
Hell. Not the obvious song choice from the PA man.
I see from some screengrabs on Twitter, some people's phones are showing the goalscorers multiple times at the top of this page. I can assure you it did end 2-2 and nobody scored more than one goal! Not sure what's happened there.
Barcelona now extend their unbeaten La Liga record to 42 games - a run stretching back to last April.
Their final three games - as they look to become Spain's Invincbles - are Villarreal at home on Wednesday, Levante away next Sunday and then Real Sociedad on the final day.
Those teams sit sixth, 17th and 11th in the La Liga table respectively.
Andy West
Spanish football writer at Nou Camp
The reaction to the final whistle suggests the Barca fans
are more than happy with that result. They were just desperate to avoid losing
their unbeaten record to anyone other than Real, and claiming a draw despite
playing for 45 minutes with 10 men is a decent outcome – and the fair result
on the night too.
That was good, wasn't it?
Lots of people complaining about the play-acting and petulance, but that's El Clasico for you.
FULL-TIME
Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid
It's all over and Barcelona are three games away from an unbeaten season.
Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid
Sergio Ramos concedes a free-kick from the following corner.
Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid
Gareth Bale's shot is blocked, corner. Corner comes in and Nelson Semedo heads out for another.
Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid
Oh no. Barca have a chance to win it here as they break forward in numbers - it's about five on five, but Paulinho plays the wrong ball. A glorious chance.
Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid
Thirty seconds plus bits and pieces to go.
Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid
The centre-backs do come forward. Ivan Rakitic takes his time over this kick, it eventually comes in and Paulinho's shot is blocked. Now someone is offside.
Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid
Hoof, Barcelona boot the ball forward and Paulinho wins a corner. Good play. Will they send the big men up?
SUBSTITUTION
Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid
Barcelona make their final change. Luis Suarez comes off slowly. Must have been all those injuries he was suffering a few minutes ago...
Paco Alcacer replaces him.
INJURY TIME
Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid
Four minutes added on.
Ashish: Messi should quit Barca & become a freelance player.. He could play for any team every week thst meets his price.
Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid
Barcelona fans are singing but this game isn't over yet. Can they keep their unbeaten record going? Real would love to end it.
Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid
WOOOOOF. Luis Suarez, against my expectations, can play on - and then he's hacked down from behind again.
Paul from Cardiff: You have to wonder if Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale are mutually exclusive. Bale seems to come alive when Ronaldo's off the pitch for whatever reason.
Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid
Luis Suarez is getting treatment. He looks in pain - surely he won't be able to play on.
Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid
Luis Suarez is down injured, Ivan Rakitic tries to kick the ball out - but can't find touch. Real Madrid play on - why wouldn't they? The ball eventually goes out for a throw-in as home fans boo. But there was no reason for Real to kick the ball out.
SUBSTITUTION
Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid
Final change for Real Madrid as Mateo Kovacic replaces Toni Kroos in midfield.
Andres Iniesta looks like he can't watch on the bench. Maybe he's just listening to his 'learn Mandarin' app.
Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid
Marcelo crosses and Jordi Alba heads for a corner under pressure from Gareth Bale. Lucas Vazquez crosses and Gerard Pique heads for a corner.
Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid
Gerard Pique heads just wide from the following corner. This game could really go either way.
Just when you think Barcelona are hanging on, Lionel Messi almost puts them ahead again. He tries to curl one from the corner of the box but it's just wide.
He has another go - trying to beat Keylor Navas at his near post - but the keeper is equal to it.
Robert Gallacher: Great goal from Bale but how he's still on the pitch is beyond me - his tackling is totally reckless!
Colin Reardon: And another appalling decision by the ref! Clear foul on Marcelo. VAR next season can't come too soon!
Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid
Real play the corner short and Gerard Pique throws himself at Gareth Bale's shot. Could be a long finale for Barcelona.
Luka Modric fires over from outside the box. Funny how a goal can change the momentum of a game so much.
Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid
Corner to Real as Lucas Vazquez's cross is blocked.
Danny, in Oxford: Re: 65 mins - another similarity being that both Sergi Roberto and Beano were sent off because of the opposition making a meal of it. If only Barca were defending as well as Duberry did back then!
This guy knows...
YELLOW CARD
Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid
Gareth Bale hacks down Nelson Semedo - booked. Marcelo, pumped up after that penalty claim turned down, has a moan - booked.
PENALTY APPEAL
Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid
Marcelo goes down in the box and wants a penalty. Doesn't get it. That would not have gone down well after his role in Sergi Roberto's red card.
But having seen a replay, I think Jordi Alba catches him and doesn't win the ball. Could have been given.
Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid
I'm really not sure how this game is going to go now, either side could win. Lucas Vazquez crosses but it's held by Barca's keeper.
Cyprian, Tottenham: bet all the Bale haters feel stupid now
Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid
Real Madrid now have 16 minutes to end Barcelona's unbeaten La Liga season.
GOAL - Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid
Gareth Bale
Maybe he has a Real Madrid future after all. Gareth Bale has just crashed the equaliser in El Clasico.
Marco Asensio picks out the Wales international, who curls a sweet first-time shot from 20 yards which leaves Marc-Andre ter Stegen with no chance.
