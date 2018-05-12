Europa League play-off final
Summary
- Cliftonville beat Glentoran 3-2
- Rory Donnelly (2) and Joe Gormley for Cliftonville
- Robbie McDaid & Curtis Allen net for Glens
- Europa place worth around £200,000
By Michael Morrow
All times stated are UK
That's all folks
Cliftonville 3-2 Glentoran
A reminder that the Europa League qualifying round draw is on 19 June.
That's that then. I have a feeling we will be talking about the 2017/18 Irish Premiership season for many years to come. It's been utterly compelling from the first day until the last, and Cliftonville have grabbed the final European spot.
Thanks for joining us today and indeed all season, it's been quite something. Let's do it all again from August - see you then.
McDaid pulls one back
Cliftonville 3-2 Glentoran
Robbie McDaid grabbed one back for the Glens with 10 minutes remaining.
Donnelly doubles Reds advantage
Cliftonville 3-2 Glentoran
Watch Rory Donnelly finish off a fine counter-attacking move to put Cliftonville 2-0 up midway through the second half.
Referee played key role in result - Harding
Cliftonville 3-2 Glentoran
'We believed we would win it' - Donnelly
Cliftonville 3-2 Glentoran
Gray delights in "absolutely crazy" win
Cliftonville 3-2 Glentoran
FULL-TIME
Cliftonville 3-2 Glentoran
It was not the plain sailing it looked to be with 10 minutes left but Cliftonville have won and will be in the Europa League qualifying round one draw on 19 June.
A game fit to close the curtain on this season.
The £200,000 cheque is Cliftonville's.
Talking points
Cliftonville 3-2 Glentoran
Cliftonville have been the better team today and looked in control before McDaid nabbed one back. However there are question marks over their first goal and whether Breen should have been sent off when he brought down McDaid and conceded a penalty.
The Glens looked out of it, pulled themselves back to level terms with a three-and-a-half minute blitz only for Joe Gormley (who else?) to go up the other end and restore the Reds' lead.
We are into time added on.
Three minutes plus stoppage time
Cliftonville 3-2 Glentoran
Who knows how this might end, predict nothing, expect anything. Cliftonville and about three minutes plus injury time away from a European berth but Glentoran may have something to say about that.
GOAL
Cliftonville 3-2 Glentoran
Joe Gormley. Oh my goodness. This season is something else.
Rory Donnelly's initial effort was blocked but the ball is recycled to Gormley who hammers home. Wow.
GOAL
Cliftonville 2-2 Glentoran
Gary Breen brought down Robbie McDaid for the spot-kick. Up steps Curtis Allen, we are level. Oh my, where did this come from?
PENALTY
Cliftonville 2-1 Glentoran
WOW. PENALTY GLENTORAN.
GOAL
Cliftonville 2-1 Glentoran
Out of nowhere, Robbie McDaid pulls one back. This was not looking on the cards as Brian Neeson has been untroubled for the majority of this match but his defence seemed to stop and McDaid found himself alone from six yards out and made no mistake.
10 minutes to go, grandstand finish anyone?
Morris keeps the Glens in it
Cliftonville 2-0 Glentoran
What a brilliant double-save by Elliot Morris. Curran slides through Rory Donnelly who thinks he is in for a hat-trick but Morris dives low to keep it out, Gormley is following up and looks like he will just tap it into the empty net but Morris somehow gets back up to thwart Gormley's effort.
Will that wake Glentoran up?
GOAL
Cliftonville 2-0 Glentoran
Fine counter-attacking move and Rory Donnelly has his and Cliftonville's second. It's fantastic play from Chris Curran who takes the ball on the edge of his own box and slides a lovely pass through to Joe Gormley on the left. Gormley's left-footed cross to the back post is inch perfect to the onrushing Donnelly who snatches at his first attempt but gets a second bite of the cherry and finishes from close range.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Cliftonville 1-0 Glentoran
Big chance as Jamie Harney rises highest to meet a Cliftonville corner, his header is going wide but Joe Gormley is there and should really score from a few yards out as he diverts his team-mate's effort towards goal with a header of his own, but it clips off the bar and goes over.
Attacking intent
Cliftonville 1-0 Glentoran
The old cliche 'the next goal is crucial' certainly rings true here and both sides know it. Curtis Allen can't wrap his foot around a 25-yard free kick as it sails wide whilst Conor McDonald's daisy-cutter at the other end doesn't trouble Elliot Morris as it goes round the other side of the post.
Back underway
Cliftonville 1-0 Glentoran
The second 45 minutes begin with no changes from either side.
Gormley's disallowed goal
Cliftonville 1-0 Glentoran
Joe Gormley thought he had doubled his side's lead but the referee blew the whistle to chalk it off.
Thoughts?
HALF-TIME
Cliftonville 1-0 Glentoran
Two big talking points in the half as Rory Donnelly's goal separates the sides at the break.
Should the goal have stood? Should Joe Gormley's effort have been disallowed?
Well it wouldn't be right if this season ended with a boring game, would it?
More drama - disallowed goal
Cliftonville 1-0 Glentoran
Another talking point. Gormley has the ball in the back of the net, the linesman does not put his flag up but the referee whistles and the goal is disallowed.
The ball fell into Gormley's path when Jay Donnelly's strike was deflected. It hit off a Glens players which meant Gormley would have been onside, perhaps the ref thought it came off a Cliftonville player last.
The big talking point
Cliftonville 1-0 Glentoran
Here is the goal which put Cliftonville into the lead against Glentoran.
What is your hand ball verdict - should it have been allowed to stand?
Deliberate or not?
Cliftonville 1-0 Glentoran
For clarity, the handball rule is that it is only an offence if the player deliberately moves their hand towards the ball. We'll have the video of the goal up here for you very soon and you can make your own mind up, but it did bounce up very quickly so Donnelly may not have known an awful lot about it.
Unsavoury scenes
Cliftonville 1-0 Glentoran
There's a yellow card in the aftermath for Willie Garrett as protestations continue. An object, looks like a bottle, is thrown from the crowd and hits the top of Conor McDonald's head, thankfully not making a full-on connection. Ridiculous behaviour by someone in the stands.
As play gets back underway it's clear that both teams have been fired up by that goal.
GOAL
Cliftonville 1-0 Glentoran
Rory Donnelly opens the scoring but Glentoran players are furious. The ball bounces up off the artificial pitch in the box and seems to hit Donnelly's hand - there is a moment of hesitation from every player other than Donnelly who fires it hard, low and through Elliot Morris. The Glens are seething and they have a case, but Cliftonville won't care, they lead.
Golden chance for Allen
Cliftonville 0-0 Glentoran
Curtis Allen has scored many goals this year that were much more difficult than this chance. Garry Breen completely mishits an attempted back-pass and it drops straight into the path of Allen who only has Brian Neeson between him and the goal, but he completely scuffs his effort and it rolls tamely into Neeson's arms.
At the other end Gormley gets to the ball first at the near post but blazes it over the bar.
Reds front line looking lively
Cliftonville 0-0 Glentoran
Unsurprisingly Joe Gormley and the Donnelly brothers look like they could cause a few problems today. Gormley skies a shot over the bar having momentarily found himself in behind the Glens defence on the left of the box.
Still awaiting our first real chance but it's a lively opening.
Early stoppage
Cliftonville 0-0 Glentoran
Nasty fall straight from kick-off as Rory Donnelly goes up for a header and lands right on the base of his neck. He looks in real pain but after several minutes of treatment he is thankfully able to walk off the pitch and looks ok to continue.
And we're off
Cliftonville 0-0 Glentoran
The teams are out at a sun-soaked Solitude and the fans are in fine voice as we get underway for the season's final 90 minutes.
Team news
Cliftonville v Glentoran
Gary Breen replaces Shane Grimes in Cliftonville's only change from their midweek side. The Glens make two changes as Steven Gordon and Peter McMahon drop out for Dylan Davidson and Nathan Kerr.
High stakes on the season's final day
Cliftonville v Glentoran
The final loose end in what has been a truly remarkable Irish Premiership season is about to be tied up as Cliftonville host Glentoran with a Europa League qualifying spot up for grabs.
The Reds quickly forgot about their Irish Cup final disappointment as they put Ballymena to the sword with an impressive 4-0 win in the play-off semi-final.
It was a rather less straightforward evening for the Glens as they fought back from two down against rivals Linfield to claim a famous 4-3 win at Windsor Park.
A berth in the 19 June draw for the first qualifying round is worth an estimated £200,000 - so the stakes are high for this one.
Two years ago they met in the Europa League play-off final and Cliftonville triumphed on that day. This season deserves to go out in style, let's hope for one more classic encounter today.