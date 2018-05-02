Listen: National League and National League North play-offs
Summary
- National League: Aldershot Town v Ebbsfleet United (19:00 BST)
- Winner will face Tranmere in semi-finals
- National League North: Kidderminster Harriers v Bradford Park Avenue (19:45 BST)
- Winner will face Brackley in the semi-finals
- National League North: Stockport County v Chorley (19:45 BST)
- Winner will face Harrogate Town in the semi-finals
- Southern League West: Evesham United v Swindon Supermarine (19:45 BST)
- Winner will face Wimborne Town or Didcot Town in the final
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Commentaries available
National League
Aldershot Town v Ebbsfleet United (19:00 BST) - BBC Surrey and BBC Radio Kent
National League North
Kidderminster Harriers v Bradford Park Avenue (19:45 BST) - BBC Hereford & Worcester
Stockport County v Chorley (19:45 BST) - BBC Radio Lancashire
Southern League West
Evesham United v Swindon Supermarine (19:45 BST) - BBC Hereford & Worcester