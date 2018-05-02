Listen: National League and National League North play-offs

Summary

  1. National League: Aldershot Town v Ebbsfleet United (19:00 BST)
  2. Winner will face Tranmere in semi-finals
  3. National League North: Kidderminster Harriers v Bradford Park Avenue (19:45 BST)
  4. Winner will face Brackley in the semi-finals
  5. National League North: Stockport County v Chorley (19:45 BST)
  6. Winner will face Harrogate Town in the semi-finals
  7. Southern League West: Evesham United v Swindon Supermarine (19:45 BST)
  8. Winner will face Wimborne Town or Didcot Town in the final

National League

Aldershot Town v Ebbsfleet United (19:00 BST) - BBC Surrey and BBC Radio Kent

National League North

Kidderminster Harriers v Bradford Park Avenue (19:45 BST) - BBC Hereford & Worcester

Stockport County v Chorley (19:45 BST) - BBC Radio Lancashire

Southern League West

Evesham United v Swindon Supermarine (19:45 BST) - BBC Hereford & Worcester

