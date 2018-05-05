Chelsea Ladies beat Arsenal Women in Women's FA Cup final - as it happened

Reuters

That's us done and dusted. Thanks for joining us. It wasn't a great first half, but the quality we so wanted came out in bundles in the second half.

Chelsea's goals - in front of a competition-record crowd of 45,423 at Wembley - were fabulous. And while Arsenal struggled to find their best form, they made a fight of it.

Click here for Tom Garry's match report.

Goodnight.