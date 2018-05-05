Chelsea Ladies beat Arsenal Women in Women's FA Cup final - as it happened
Summary
- Chelsea Ladies beat Arsenal Women to win Women's FA Cup for second time
- Ramona Bachmann (2) and Fran Kirby with goals for Chelsea
- Vivianne Miedema tapped in for Arsenal to make it 2-1
By Owen Phillips
Bye from Wemberleee
Arsenal Women 1-3 Chelsea Ladies
That's us done and dusted. Thanks for joining us. It wasn't a great first half, but the quality we so wanted came out in bundles in the second half.
Chelsea's goals - in front of a competition-record crowd of 45,423 at Wembley - were fabulous. And while Arsenal struggled to find their best form, they made a fight of it.
Goodnight.
'Chelsea's front three were fabulous'
FT: Arsenal Women 1-3 Chelsea Ladies
Rachel Brown-Finnis
Ex-England goalkeeper on BBC One
The lack of experience in that Arsenal team showed when Chelsea took the lead. Arsenal didn't have a response.
The big players did not shine for whereas it was the complete reverse for Chelsea. Their front three were absolutely fabulous.
'Arsenal will have regret'
FT: Arsenal Women 1-3 Chelsea Ladies
Alex Scott
Arsenal Ladies & former England international on BBC One
This sums it the game nicely...
The Arsenal players will be feeling this. They will be going off the pitch thinking 'I could have done better', and Chelsea felt that two years ago.
They didn't want that feeling again.
FT: Arsenal Women 1-3 Chelsea Ladies
Tom Garry
BBC Sport at Wembley
Before the game, Arsenal's Kim Little said this final could be a "great showcase" for the women's game.
And the finishing we saw today from Ramona Bachmann and Fran Kirby certainly highlighted the quality at the top of the Women's Super League currently.
And, while it wasn't a particularly memorable first half, I'd say that's by far the best second half that this final has seen since moving to Wembley in 2015.
Chelsea keep double hopes alive
Arsenal Women 1-3 Chelsea Ladies
Victory sees Chelsea claim their fourth piece of major domestic silverware, all of which have come under Emma Hayes’ tenure, since the former Arsenal assistant coach took charge in 2012.
The Blues’ second FA Cup adds to their 2015 league title and their triumph in 2017’s one-off, transitional spring series.
They could yet claim a double this term, with four matches remaining in Women’s Super League One and only goal difference separating them with leaders Manchester City.
WATCH: Kirby strike seals Blues win
FT: Arsenal Women 1-3 Chelsea Ladies
This was some way to wrap up the win.
Fran Kirby's curling effort was an absolute peach.
'I had a feeling we would win'
FT: Arsenal Women 1-3 Chelsea Ladies
Chelsea forward Fran Kirby, told BBC Sport:
"We were disappointed to let them get a goal as we dominated the whole game," said the first Football Writers' Association's Women's Footballer of the Year winner and the PFA Women's Player of the Year.
"It's great to win individual awards but the main ones are those you win with your team. I've been looking forward to this day since we got through against Manchester City and I had a feeling we were going to win."
WATCH: Bachmann doubles Chelsea's lead
FT: Arsenal Women 1-3 Chelsea Ladies
....and Bachmann's second goal wasn't bad either.
WATCH: Bachmann puts Blues ahead
FT: Arsenal Women 1-3 Chelsea Ladies
Two-goal Ramona Bachmann played down her efforts.
But her contribution was massive. The first goal was a cracker.
'To win is the best feeling'
FT: Arsenal Women 1-3 Chelsea Ladies
Player of the match Ramona Bachmann told BBC Sport:
"It's an amazing feeling. Every footballer dreams of playing at Wembley and to win is the best feeling.
"I haven't scored much this year. It doesn't matter who scores as long as we score the goals but it was an amazing feeling to score in front of so many people."
'Arsenal undone by sheer class'
FT: Arsenal Women 1-3 Chelsea Ladies
Alex Scott
Arsenal Ladies & former England international on BBC One
The Chelsea players showed up today.
Arsenal were undone by sheer individual class with the likes of Fran Kirby, Ramona Bachmann and Ji So-Yun.
I am struggling going through this Arsenal team to name any outstanding players.
FT: Arsenal Women 1-3 Chelsea Ladies
Katie Chapman, who was outstanding, lifts the trophy aloft.
It's the 10th time she's been an FA Cup winner in her career,. Incredible
There is one happy bunch of Chelsea players. The whole squad are there. Injured stars like Karen Carney and those who didn't make the cut, like England international Gemma Davison.
'One Step Beyond' by Madness is next on the playlist. Chelsea Women are one step closer to a League and FA Cup double.
Chelsea FA are one step closer to an FA Cup double. Can the men's team emulate the women's side in a couple of weeks?
FT: Arsenal Women 1-3 Chelsea Ladies
Chelsea's players are making their way up to the Royal Box.
A nice touch as Gilly Flaherty, who was on the bench and didn't get on, leads the way.
Manager Emma Hayes, who is 33 weeks pregnant, watches on proudly.
'The best team won'
FT: Arsenal Women 1-3 Chelsea Ladies
Sue Smith
Former England forward on BBC One
The best team has won on the day.
Chelsea came out in the second half a different side. They upped the intensity and the pace of the play.
Romona Bachmann clearly said 'I am gonna take this game by the scruff of the neck', and that is exactly what she did with a couple of moments of brilliance.
Both teams have international class but it's who turn up on the day and Chelsea's did.
FT: Arsenal Women 1-3 Chelsea Ladies
Arsenal's players make their way up the steps to collect their runner-up medals.
It's a heavy, slow trudge when you are not taking the big prize.
FT: Arsenal Women 1-3 Chelsea Ladies
Tom Garry
BBC Sport at Wembley
The Chelsea flags are all waving in their half of the stands behind the goal, as the Blues' overjoyed team all celebrate together.
It's hugs all round for the Chelsea players.
Manager Emma Hayes - 33 weeks pregnant - is on the turf for the first time today, with a broad smile on her face.
Arsenal are - dejectedly - walking across to their own fans to applaud them, but their mood is far more sombre. It's Chelsea's day.
FT: Arsenal Women 1-3 Chelsea Ladies
Scenes of pure joy on the faces of the Chelsea players and all of their squad who join in the celebrations.
'Blue Is the Colour', Chelsea's song from the 70s, plays out around Wembley, followed by 'The Liquidator'.
This means a lot of the Blues who have their second Women's FA FA Cup success in their history.
Chelsea are the Women's FA Cup winners
FT: Arsenal Women 1-3 Chelsea Ladies
Chelsea fully deserved that.
Two lovely goals from Ramona Bachmann and arguably an ever better finish from Fran Kirby and it's a comfortable Blues win.
Arsenal Women 1-3 Chelsea Ladies
The game is as good as done.
Chelsea's Fran Kirby takes the ball into the corner and wins a corner. And then another one. A minute to play.
Arsenal Women 1-3 Chelsea Ladies
Commendable chasing from striker Beth Mead, who has been excellent in a below-par Arsenal display.
She steams back to stop Erin Cuthbertt running in on goal.
Arsenal Women 1-3 Chelsea Ladies
Sari Van Veenendaal is forced to make a late save from Eni Aluko, who would have dearly loved to get a goal.
The Arsenal keeper untidily pushes away Aluko's near-post strike.
Player of the match
Arsenal Women 1-3 Chelsea Ladies
Sue Smith
Former England forward on BBC One
Katie Chapman has been briliant, Ji So-Yun in the middle of the park and Fran Kirby.
But I've got to go for Ramona Bachmann, I think she has been outstanding.
You wanted a moment of brilliance to change the game and she offered that twice.
Arsenal Women 1-3 Chelsea Ladies
We enter injury time.
There are five minutes of that. Just about enough time to get two goals?
The problem is Arsenal haven't really threatened much in the previous 90 minutes.
Arsenal Women 1-3 Chelsea Ladies
Two minutes and not much injury time to play.
Surely Arsenal cannot come back from this?
Meanwhile. BBC summariser Sue Smith gives the player-of-the-match award to two-goal Ramona Bachmann.
It's hard to argue with that.
Arsenal Women 1-3 Chelsea Ladies
Tom Garry
BBC Sport at Wembley
What a season Fran Kirby is having.
The PFA Women's Player of the Year, and the first ever Football Writers' Association women's footballer of the Year.
And now she appears to have settled the cup final with a really super strike.
Arsenal Women 1-3 Chelsea Ladies
Almost a fourth for Chelsea as Erin Cuthbert fizzes a shot just wide.
SUBSTITUTION
Arsenal Women 1-3 Chelsea Ladies
A standing ovation for two-goal Chelsea striker Ramona Bachmann.
She has been magnificent.
No respite for the Gunners. Eni Aluko is on.
SUBSTITUTION
Arsenal Women 1-3 Chelsea Ladies
Katie McCabe and Danielle Carter - Arsenal's FA Cup matchwinner in 2016 - are on. Emma Mitchell and Lisa Evans come off.
It's now or never for Arsenal.
'Just perfect technique'
Arsenal Women 1-3 Chelsea Ladies
Sue Smith
Former England forward on BBC One
That's exactly what Chelsea needed.
Fran Kirby found that little pocket of space, good first touch and that is just perfect technique, curling it into the bottom corner.
Arsenal Women 1-3 Chelsea Ladies
Is that a penalty. It looked like a decent shout at first glance but was it outside the area?
Arsenal sub Heather O'Reilly goes down right on the edge of the box but it looks like it was a tangle of legs and nothing more.
GOAL: Arsenal Women 1-3 Chelsea Ladies
Fran Kirby
Quick as you like and is that now game over?
It's an absolute pearler from Fran Kirby.
Her sixth goal of the FA Cup campaign and Arsenal's good work is undone.
Kirby cuts in from the right, shifts the ball to her left foot and curls the ball into the far corner.
A wonderful finish.
SUBSTITUTION
Another Chelsea substitution.
Drew Spence was looking a bit tired and comes off.
Scotland international striker Erin Cutherbert gets her chance.
GOAL: Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea
Vivianne Miedema
Now it is game on.
Beth Mead has been Arsenal's standout attacking threat.
She does brilliantly to get free on the left, run all the way towards goal and pull the ball back to Vivianne Miedema, who bobbles the ball home from eight yards
SUBSTITUTION
Arsenal Women 0-2 Chelsea Ladies
Chelsea make their first change of the afternoon.
Maria Thorisdottir gets her taste of Wembley action, with Joanna Andersson making way. It's a like-for-like replacement on the left flank.
Arsenal Women 0-2 Chelsea Ladies
Chelsea are dictating the tempo and it all seems very simple at the the moment.
One goal will change all that of course.
Arsenal threaten briefly on the left, but the imposing figure of Millie Bright is quick to track back and boot the ball out for a throw-in.
Arsenal Women 0-2 Chelsea Ladies
Tom Garry
BBC Sport at Wembley
Chelsea's forward players are producing their dynamic best in this second half and Emma Hayes' side are enjoying the rewards.
Bachmann, Kirby, and Ji - fed by the energetic Drew Spence in attacking midfield - are all so dangerous when they're in this kind of form. They've all had superb seasons.
Now Arsenal are in trouble because no side has managed to even score against Chelsea in this competition yet this season, let alone score twice. The Blues have also only let in nine goals in 14 league games. Ominous.
SUBSTITUTION
Arsenal Women 0-2 Chelsea Ladies
Arsenal make the first change of the match.
Dominique Janssen comes off and is replaced by Heather O'Reilly.
Arsenal need to go for it now. Just over 25 minutes left.
'Bachmann is running the show'
Arsenal Women 0-2 Chelsea Ladies
Sue Smith
Former England forward on BBC One
Ramona Bachmann was good in the first half but she has come out completely running the show.
She cuts in onto her left and there is only one thing on her mind and again Arsenal keeper Sari van Veenendaal has no chance.
Arsenal Women 0-2 Chelsea Ladies
Maren Mjelde gets across her marker but her header is comfortably saved by Arsenal keeper Sari van Veenendaal.
Arsenal Women 0-2 Chelsea Ladies
Chelsea now have a free-kick in a dangerous position out wide.
A third would wrap it up...