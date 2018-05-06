Wenger bids emotional farewell to Arsenal fans

So long and farewell from Arsene Wenger and likewise from us.
This live text is done, but there is only one day off before the Premier League is back.
Tuesday night, Swansea v Southampton, an absolute tightrope walk of a six-pointer for both teams.
See you there.
'We dominated the game but didn't create enough chances' - Robertson
FT: Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool
Liverpool
Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson: "The weather was warm for both teams which can play a part, but we did quite well in the game and its a scrappy goal for us to concede.
"At the end of the day I think we dominated the game but just couldn't create enough chances to score."
On Chelsea: "They made sure our front three couldn't have space and that showed, we couldn't get in the game and create the chances we normally create."
On being tired from midweek: "Of course Wednesday was tough but that's no excuse, the boys felt physically good to go.
"We've had four days to recover for this one, but now we've got a full week to prepare for Brighton and try to make sure we get a place in the top four because everything in this season has been leading up to that."
'It is impossible to feel nothing'
FT: Arsenal 5-0 Burnley
Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It is impossible to feel nothing unless you are completely robotic. It is 22 years of total commitment and togetherness. Overall I would like to thank everybody. I had the luxury of doing this job for 22 years at the same club and I am grateful for that.
"It is difficult to analyse this season for what this team has done. At home is has been championship stuff, but away from home it has not been enough. We also went to the League Cup final and Europa League semi-final.
On next season: "The fans may be lost at the start, but they will have a new manager but they can continue the work as the basics are here."
Liverpool agree £63m deal for Fekir- reports
According to reports in the French press, Liverpool have completed a £63m deal to sign Lyon's 24-year-old attack Nabil Fekir. And apparently they are also interested in Barcelona's winger Ousmane Dembele.
Jurgen Klopp has just been asked about the reports.
"During the game we agreed a deal? I would be surprised about that, he said.
"Who was the second name? Ousmane Dembele. He's on the market? Now I'm interested."
For what it is worth Lyon owner Jean-Michel Aulas has denied that Fekir is on his way.
Make of all that what you will.
'We had nothing to play for'
FT: Arsenal 5-0 Burnley
Burnley
Burnley manager Sean Dyche, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "I think Arsenal raised their performance considerably. After the results yesterday we suddenly had nothing to play for and that affects players, they need something on the game.
"Today Arsenal really turned up.
"It will be a different feel at home next weekend - our fans were great today and they know how good a season it has been.
"Arsene Wenger means a lot to the game, the only thing he'll be asking is if they could have done that more often. It's still quite fresh but in 10 years they'll probably be looking back ad thinking 'what an era'."
'In spite of a difficult season we're still alive' - Conte
FT: Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool
Chelsea
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte: "Today was a must-win game against a really good team, but it was a good game and a great show of will to keep our hope of finishing in the top four alive.
"I'm very happy for the players and the fans, they deserve this type of game and this win."
On Liverpool: "Liverpool is a team who are very dangerous and if you leave a lot of space behind the defensive line their players are impressive the way they attack the space, but also playing through the lines and in their combinations. They are a very good team so it's right to give them compliments."
On Olivier Giroud: "He brought a personality, he's an international player with a lot of experience and we needed this kind of player.
"Today he played a very good game and worked very hard without the ball, but I am pleased for the whole performance of the whole team."
On finishing in the top four: "As I said previously our target is to finish the season in the best possible way and to give the best satisfaction to all the fans. I think in spite of the difficult season we are still alive and are fighting until the end.
"In this league it's very tough and in the past, in the present and in the future, and it could be even more difficult in the future. You start the season with the six top teams and anything can happen. We have to prepare in the right way and try to make as few mistakes as possible."
Ibsy86: Shame considering all the abuse he got. Well done Arsene for sticking in there.
Tabyeesh: "I will always be an Arsenal fan. It is what unites us in every cell of our body, those dreams and worries”. Arsene Wenger. 06-May-2018.
Amen.
Cold Bean: Manager and longevity.
That's last time you'll hear those words in the premiership.
'I trust his strength'
Arsenal
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger speaks to Sky Sports about the health of Sir Alex Ferguson: "I'm concerned because last week we were together. I just have a message of support and I trust his strength and his optimistic character to get over that
very quickly and very well especially."
Elliott Gilmore: Arsene Wenger is simply world class. As a person, a manager and more importantly a Man! Arsenal should be forever grateful.
Jacob: Fair play to Burnley letting Arsenal play for Wenger today, you could have spoilt the party but took the shots like absolute legends you are. You deserve your place in Europe.
Where's Ozil
Mesut Ozil, by the way, is at the Emirates today.
The German international, who was unfit to play today, is on the pitch sporting a white cap with an enormous peak.
FT: Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool
Chelsea
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte speaking to MOTD: "For sure it's a big win, today this game was a must-win game for us and the only possibility to keep the top four open was to win and get the three points.
"We did this and we played a good game, we had great commitment from the players to follow the plan and great effort from the strikers.
"Now we have to recover well and play an important game on Wednesday against Huddersfield. We must be ready to get three points because it won't be easy."
On nullifying Liverpool's threat: "To have one week to work and focus on this game was very important for us, we have had the possibility to prepare this game in the right way.
"Usually we prepare every game in the tactical aspect, but things can change, but today we played a good game and I'm very happy for our fans because they deserve this win."
On Olivier Giroud: "We are talking about a intentional player, with great experience and with great personality. It's important for us to have a player like this with great experience because we are a young team without too much experience.
Khan Karn: Arsenal fans are terrible. If they had supported the team like today they would be in a much better position. Disgrace to their greatest ever.
Daniel Potter: Got to ask where have all the fans singing "one Arsene Wenger" because for the last three years all I've pretty much heard is "get out of our club!" Two faced Arsenal fans. You've got what you wanted. I hope you struggle for years to come.
Andrew Priestley: Even after the way he has been treated by large sections of the fan base, Arsene Wenger remains a classy, honourable man to the very end of his time at Arsenal Football Club. A gentleman of football.
Arsene's goodbye
A young fan, sat on his dad's shoulders, has a sign asking if he can have Arsene Wenger's tie as a momento.
He can!
Wenger strides over the hoarding to hand over the neckwear.
I don't want to see that on an online auction site later this evening young man.
'I hate the result' - Klopp
FT: Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool
Liverpool
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "I hate the result but the performance was good enough to get a good point. It's clear against Chelsea you have to avoid crosses, but the cross came in and it's difficult against Giroud, and that's the goal.
"Chelsea were strong but we did well and had a few good moments. But we weren't clinical enough. The performance was okay but the result was exactly the opposite of what we wanted."
On Chelsea: "They had quality and a defensive plan, they played with eight men around the ball, and two very good attacking players. The longer the game goes on, it gets more difficult, we didn't have space to cross.
"We had these moments towards the end, and these high balls into the box where we were a little bit unlucky. But you cannot go to Chelsea and be shocked when you lose against them.
On possibly being tired from midweek: "We don't have a big squad and we had injury problems, so when the boys that come back don't have rhythm
We have 11 or 12 players that have been playing constantly, so, now we have one full week [before the next game] and that helps massively."
On Salah: "It's completely normal for attacking players to be like this, normally he can deal with he very physical teams, but today he didn't do so well."
On having 'two cup finals left to play': "The obvious one (the Champions League final) is so far away we don't think about it and [Brighton] is a very important game for us, but we've had a few of them in the past and they haven't been too bad."
Arsene's goodbye
By the way, the camera briefly flicked to the club's majority shareholder Stan Kroenke in the stands during Arsene Wenger's speech to the crowd.
The American's face appeared on the jumbotron screens and was immediately greeted with jeers.
Somewhere a director orders a quick change of shot, but the minor diplomatic incident has already occured.
Wenger's goodbye
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger speaking to the Emirates Stadium: "Thank you for having me for such a long time but above all, I'm like you - I'm an Arsenal fan."
Arsene's goodbye
Arsene Wenger: "I would like to thank everyone at the club who makes this club so special.
"This group of players has special quality, not only on the pitch, but off it too. Support them next season, because they deserve it.
"I will miss you. Thank you for being such an important part of my life. I hope to see you soon."
Arsene's goodbye
Arsene Wenger starts making an address to the crowd, no notes, speaking about what the club means to him.
"I will always be an Arsenal fan. It is what unites us in every cell of our body, those dreams and worries," he says.
Arsene's goodbye
Legendary goalkeeper Bob Wilson is on the pitch and saying what Arsene Wenger means to him.
"Above all Arsene is a man who cares deeply about people and helping them be the best they can be. He is the greatest manager we have ever had," he says.
"Please give Arsene Wenger the biggest welcome you have."
The Frenchman will be presented with the special trophy that the club was awarded in recognition of his Invincibles seasons of 2003-04 to keep as a personal momento of his time at the club.
Briyan: I think Chelsea are delaying their Europa league spot just like West Brom are delaying their relegation.
Rob: Real Madrid must be licking their lips watching Liverpool today.
'Wenger deserves a great tribute' - Giroud
FT: Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool
Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud on Arsene Wenger: "Arsene Wenger deserves a great tribute for all he has achieved in his Arsenal career. I hope he finds a new challenge too, because I know he is still hungry to win competitions. I just want to pay tribute to him."
The long goodbye
The long list of farewells has started at the Emirates.
Sir Chips Keswick - the club's amusingly-named chairman - is on the pitch doling out commemorative little cannons to:
Vic Akers - long-serving kitman and the founder of the Arsenal Ladies team.
Alex Scott - Arsenal and England women's full-back, who is hanging up her boots at the end of this season
Per Mertesacker - immensely popular club captain who is retiring to take up a role with the academy
Arsene Wenger waits in the wings...
'Massive, massive result' - Hazard
FT: Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool
Chelsea
Chelsea goalscorer Olivier Giroud: "I know when Victor [Moses] doesn't cross the ball at first he's going to go on his right, so I had to be ready at the front post and luckily I finished it.
"David Luiz is a good friend, so I was very pleased to dedicate him this goal because he is going through a tough period and he is coming back."
Chelsea's Man of the Match Eden Hazard: "Massive, massive result. It is a big win so we can try to be in the top four at the end of the season. We want something big at the season, so when you win games like this it's good for the whole team.
"[Giroud] is easy to find on the pitch, when you are a small player like me, it's nice to have a target man like him. He missed a couple but in the end he scored and we won the game so it's okay.
"If we win our last two games I think we will make the top four, it is not in our own hands, but we will give everything.
Rate the players
You've still got until 30 minutes after the full-time whistle to rate the players from the Chelsea v Liverpool game.
It was a well managed victory for Chelsea. They got in front but they didn't try and get the second goal. It was below-par from Liverpool and on the day Chelsea probably deserved the win.
Sam: All this talk of parking the bus and pretty sure Chelsea have had as many shots as Liverpool. Brilliant defensive performance and clinical where they needed to be.
Amir: Liverpool's season in danger of finishing in a huge anticlimax. Need to win one of the two remaining games just qualify for next years Champions League.
Tight at the top
Chelsea, at home to Huddersfield on Wednesday and away to Newcastle on Sunday, would finish above Liverpool if they win both their remaining games and the Reds fail to beat Brighton at Anfield on the final day.
Tottenham are a point behind Liverpool and, like Chelsea, have a game in hand.
Newcastle and Leicester at home are Spurs' final games.
Bradley J: Want to know where this arsenal has been all season?
Where has this support all season? Fans get behind the team and they play better. Toxic attitude causes lack of motivation and performance.
Cal: If ever a match highlighted the gulf in class between the top six and the rest of the league... (Burnley are seventh).
Arsenal
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger speaks to Sky Sports about the health of Sir Alex Ferguson: "I'm concerned because last week we were together. I just have a message of support and I trust his strength and his optimistic character to get over that very quickly and very well especially."
Elliott Gilmore: Arsene Wenger is simply world class. As a person, a manager and more importantly a Man! Arsenal should be forever grateful.
Jacob: Fair play to Burnley letting Arsenal play for Wenger today, you could have spoilt the party but took the shots like absolute legends you are. You deserve your place in Europe.
Where's Ozil
Mesut Ozil, by the way, is at the Emirates today.
The German international, who was unfit to play today, is on the pitch sporting a white cap with an enormous peak.
FT: Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool
Chelsea
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte speaking to MOTD: "For sure it's a big win, today this game was a must-win game for us and the only possibility to keep the top four open was to win and get the three points.
"We did this and we played a good game, we had great commitment from the players to follow the plan and great effort from the strikers.
"Now we have to recover well and play an important game on Wednesday against Huddersfield. We must be ready to get three points because it won't be easy."
On nullifying Liverpool's threat: "To have one week to work and focus on this game was very important for us, we have had the possibility to prepare this game in the right way.
"Usually we prepare every game in the tactical aspect, but things can change, but today we played a good game and I'm very happy for our fans because they deserve this win."
On Olivier Giroud: "We are talking about a intentional player, with great experience and with great personality. It's important for us to have a player like this with great experience because we are a young team without too much experience.
Khan Karn: Arsenal fans are terrible. If they had supported the team like today they would be in a much better position. Disgrace to their greatest ever.
Daniel Potter: Got to ask where have all the fans singing "one Arsene Wenger" because for the last three years all I've pretty much heard is "get out of our club!" Two faced Arsenal fans. You've got what you wanted. I hope you struggle for years to come.
Andrew Priestley: Even after the way he has been treated by large sections of the fan base, Arsene Wenger remains a classy, honourable man to the very end of his time at Arsenal Football Club. A gentleman of football.
Arsene's goodbye
A young fan, sat on his dad's shoulders, has a sign asking if he can have Arsene Wenger's tie as a momento.
He can!
Wenger strides over the hoarding to hand over the neckwear.
I don't want to see that on an online auction site later this evening young man.
'I hate the result' - Klopp
FT: Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool
Liverpool
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "I hate the result but the performance was good enough to get a good point. It's clear against Chelsea you have to avoid crosses, but the cross came in and it's difficult against Giroud, and that's the goal.
"Chelsea were strong but we did well and had a few good moments. But we weren't clinical enough. The performance was okay but the result was exactly the opposite of what we wanted."
On Chelsea: "They had quality and a defensive plan, they played with eight men around the ball, and two very good attacking players. The longer the game goes on, it gets more difficult, we didn't have space to cross.
"We had these moments towards the end, and these high balls into the box where we were a little bit unlucky. But you cannot go to Chelsea and be shocked when you lose against them.
On possibly being tired from midweek: "We don't have a big squad and we had injury problems, so when the boys that come back don't have rhythm
We have 11 or 12 players that have been playing constantly, so, now we have one full week [before the next game] and that helps massively."
On Salah: "It's completely normal for attacking players to be like this, normally he can deal with he very physical teams, but today he didn't do so well."
On having 'two cup finals left to play': "The obvious one (the Champions League final) is so far away we don't think about it and [Brighton] is a very important game for us, but we've had a few of them in the past and they haven't been too bad."
Arsene's goodbye
By the way, the camera briefly flicked to the club's majority shareholder Stan Kroenke in the stands during Arsene Wenger's speech to the crowd.
The American's face appeared on the jumbotron screens and was immediately greeted with jeers.
Somewhere a director orders a quick change of shot, but the minor diplomatic incident has already occured.
Wenger's goodbye
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger speaking to the Emirates Stadium: "Thank you for having me for such a long time but above all, I'm like you - I'm an Arsenal fan."
Arsene's goodbye
Arsene Wenger: "I would like to thank everyone at the club who makes this club so special.
"This group of players has special quality, not only on the pitch, but off it too. Support them next season, because they deserve it.
"I will miss you. Thank you for being such an important part of my life. I hope to see you soon."
Arsene's goodbye
Arsene Wenger starts making an address to the crowd, no notes, speaking about what the club means to him.
"I will always be an Arsenal fan. It is what unites us in every cell of our body, those dreams and worries," he says.
Arsene's goodbye
Legendary goalkeeper Bob Wilson is on the pitch and saying what Arsene Wenger means to him.
"Above all Arsene is a man who cares deeply about people and helping them be the best they can be. He is the greatest manager we have ever had," he says.
"Please give Arsene Wenger the biggest welcome you have."
The Frenchman will be presented with the special trophy that the club was awarded in recognition of his Invincibles seasons of 2003-04 to keep as a personal momento of his time at the club.
Briyan: I think Chelsea are delaying their Europa league spot just like West Brom are delaying their relegation.
Rob: Real Madrid must be licking their lips watching Liverpool today.
'Wenger deserves a great tribute' - Giroud
FT: Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool
Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud on Arsene Wenger: "Arsene Wenger deserves a great tribute for all he has achieved in his Arsenal career. I hope he finds a new challenge too, because I know he is still hungry to win competitions. I just want to pay tribute to him."
The long goodbye
The long list of farewells has started at the Emirates.
Sir Chips Keswick - the club's amusingly-named chairman - is on the pitch doling out commemorative little cannons to:
Vic Akers - long-serving kitman and the founder of the Arsenal Ladies team.
Alex Scott - Arsenal and England women's full-back, who is hanging up her boots at the end of this season
Per Mertesacker - immensely popular club captain who is retiring to take up a role with the academy
Arsene Wenger waits in the wings...
'Massive, massive result' - Hazard
FT: Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool
Chelsea
Chelsea goalscorer Olivier Giroud: "I know when Victor [Moses] doesn't cross the ball at first he's going to go on his right, so I had to be ready at the front post and luckily I finished it.
"David Luiz is a good friend, so I was very pleased to dedicate him this goal because he is going through a tough period and he is coming back."
Chelsea's Man of the Match Eden Hazard: "Massive, massive result. It is a big win so we can try to be in the top four at the end of the season. We want something big at the season, so when you win games like this it's good for the whole team.
"[Giroud] is easy to find on the pitch, when you are a small player like me, it's nice to have a target man like him. He missed a couple but in the end he scored and we won the game so it's okay.
"If we win our last two games I think we will make the top four, it is not in our own hands, but we will give everything.
'Chelsea probably deserved the win'
Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool
Leon Osman
Former Everton midfielder on BBC Radio 5 Live
It was a well managed victory for Chelsea. They got in front but they didn't try and get the second goal. It was below-par from Liverpool and on the day Chelsea probably deserved the win.
Sam: All this talk of parking the bus and pretty sure Chelsea have had as many shots as Liverpool. Brilliant defensive performance and clinical where they needed to be.
Amir: Liverpool's season in danger of finishing in a huge anticlimax. Need to win one of the two remaining games just qualify for next years Champions League.
Tight at the top
Chelsea, at home to Huddersfield on Wednesday and away to Newcastle on Sunday, would finish above Liverpool if they win both their remaining games and the Reds fail to beat Brighton at Anfield on the final day.
Tottenham are a point behind Liverpool and, like Chelsea, have a game in hand.
Newcastle and Leicester at home are Spurs' final games.
Bradley J: Want to know where this arsenal has been all season? Where has this support all season? Fans get behind the team and they play better. Toxic attitude causes lack of motivation and performance.
Cal: If ever a match highlighted the gulf in class between the top six and the rest of the league... (Burnley are seventh).
FULL-TIME
Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool
The Blues breath life their top-four hopes alive.
Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool
Leon Osman
Former Everton midfielder on BBC Radio 5 Live
The pressure was there but Solanke has to hit the target.
CLOSE!
Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool
Liverpool fans hold their heads in the away section.
Dominic Solanke gets up to a Sadio Mane cross but, under heavy pressure from Antonio Rudiger, his header drifts wide.
FULL-TIME
Arsenal 5-0 Burnley
The final whistle blows and Arsene Wenger is straight down the tunnel.
But that is not a surprisingly downbeat send-off there is all sort of pomp and ceremony still to come.
FOUR MINUTES OF INJURY TIME
Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool
Any time left for Liverpool to pull something out of the fire?
Arsenal 5-0 Burnley
Henrikh Mkhitaryan leaves the ball buzzing like a tuning fork with a vicious drive that smacks the woodwork.
It has been a coconut shy for Arsenal at times.
Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool
Leon Osman
Former Everton midfielder on BBC Radio 5 Live
When you have shown standards like you have all season, it will be frustrating for Jurgen Klopp.
SUBSTITUTION
Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool
Alberto Moreno replaces James Milner in Liverpool's final change.
Davide Zappacosta comes on for the excellent Victor Moses in a Chelsea change.
Arsenal 5-0 Burnley
Arsenal are pressing for a sixth, but Pierre Emerick Aubameyang's square ball is just a little behind an on-bombing Aaron Ramsey.
And then Per Mertesacker wins a header in the opposition box to cheers, but there is no end product.
Tim: Got to love Arsenal. Always brilliant when it doesn't matter, always flakey when it does.
Alan: If Arsene had said he was going to leave at the beginning of the season, do you think Arsenal would have played this well all year?
Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool
Leon Osman
Former Everton midfielder on BBC Radio 5 Live
Hazard has been by far and away the best player on the field today.