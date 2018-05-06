Wenger bids emotional farewell to Arsenal fans

Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "I hate the result but the performance was good enough to get a good point. It's clear against Chelsea you have to avoid crosses, but the cross came in and it's difficult against Giroud, and that's the goal.

"Chelsea were strong but we did well and had a few good moments. But we weren't clinical enough. The performance was okay but the result was exactly the opposite of what we wanted."

On Chelsea: "They had quality and a defensive plan, they played with eight men around the ball, and two very good attacking players. The longer the game goes on, it gets more difficult, we didn't have space to cross.

"We had these moments towards the end, and these high balls into the box where we were a little bit unlucky. But you cannot go to Chelsea and be shocked when you lose against them.

On possibly being tired from midweek: "We don't have a big squad and we had injury problems, so when the boys that come back don't have rhythm

We have 11 or 12 players that have been playing constantly, so, now we have one full week [before the next game] and that helps massively."

On Salah: "It's completely normal for attacking players to be like this, normally he can deal with he very physical teams, but today he didn't do so well."

On having 'two cup finals left to play': "The obvious one (the Champions League final) is so far away we don't think about it and [Brighton] is a very important game for us, but we've had a few of them in the past and they haven't been too bad."