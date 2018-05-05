Premier League: Everton strike late to draw with Southampton

Hugh Griffiths: Just like in 2005, Southampton's ability to concede late goals might just turn out to be their undoing.
Gray Mhango: Southampton were robbed.
Andrew Priestly: A Mark Hughes side falls victim to a late goal in added time, within added time a la Michael Owen in the 2009 Manchester derby...
Everton 1-1 Southampton
Southampton manager Mark Hughes has just been asked about the news of Sir Alex Ferguson's admission to hospital where he has undergone emergency surgery for a brain haemorrage.
"I heard some whispers and was hoping it wasn't true," said Hughes. "I wish him all the best."
BreakingSir Alex Ferguson in hospital
Some worrying news is just breaking.
Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson - who won 13 Premier League titles in his 26 years at the club - has undergone emergency surgery today
for a brain haemorrhage.
The procedure is understood to have gone well, but the 76-year-old needs a period of intensive care to optimise his
recovery.
Andy Rudd: 'Southampton are way ahead of Everton,' the words of Glen Hoddle, worst bit is there is some truth in that.
Dan Pinch: At least Saints fans can live with the good news that no one will be raiding the team for their best players in the off-season because they haven’t got any.
Ash: I was so hacked off by that late goal until I realised it changes nothing - win or draw today, a win at Swansea is the only result that matters now.
'I'm really upset with the officials'
Everton 1-1 Southampton
Southampton
Southampton manager Mark Hughes speaking to BT Sport: "We clearly haven't got what we deserved today. The referee has made a decision to give the free kick in the corner.
"He allows it to be taken from a false position then we're on the back foot, and we're down to 10 men too because of a decision he made and he has given free kicks when our lads didn't touch them.
"We were different class. We have got something out of the game though as we are out of the bottom three. We have a massive game for us coming up and that will probably determine who goes up and who goes down.
"We have done everything right in the game apart from the last moment and then it was given against us. I'm really upset with the officials today.
"We will be ready Tuesday. Swansea will know they are in a game. Other things got in the way of us getting three points today."
Tom: Arsene Wenger to Everton?
Dabsy: This is the most intriguing league in the whole world.
Kieron Duxbury:Thank you Southampton for preventing Everton winning and as a result now sending Burnley on a European tour! Proud as proudsville. Now lets try and pip Arsenal to sixth.
The tale of the table
Everton 1-1 Southampton
Tuesday evening? Any plans?
I wouldn't normally suggest neutrals scrub them in favour of Swansea v Southampton, but that game is going to be an absolute monster.
Turn on, tune in and chew your nails down to dust.
Southampton play Manchester City on the final weekend, while Swansea have Stoke at home.
You feel Saints have to win...
Drew: If you have a one and a half minute treatment for an injury in injury time, the time will be added on. Sorry Saints fans.
Andrew Timney: Extra minute came from injury stoppage to Cedric Soares. Nothing to do with the ref.
Chris: Mark Hughes moaning yet again. Meanwhile, the rest of the world wonders how on earth he is a Premier League manager!
'We need change'
Everton 1-1 Southampton
Everton
Everton manager Sam Allardyce: "It was an anguishing performance to stand and watch the players.
"They have worked extremely hard from the day I have walked into the club and to now, But look at the record and the results they have achieved. We have nicked something out of it we didn't really deserve today.
"We didn't have much to play for other than to try to entertain the fans in the final home game and we haven't done that.
"The loss of Wayne Rooney, Theo Walcott, Gilfi Sigurdson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin - that's a lot. But the lads who stepped in, as hard as they tried, didn't match up to the levels of those other guys.
"Southampton will be really disappointed but that's the game. You have to play to the last minute and we did that. Our passes let us down.
"At the end of the day when you play at home you play to win and entertain the crowd. Our passes were going astray but I haven't seen that in a long, long time. The players will have to say to themselves it wasn't their best performance but they kept going.
"We have come a long way, but not with this performance, but with getting results. If we are going to get better, we need change."
'I couldn't care less'
Everton 1-1 Southampton
Southampton
Southampton goalscorer Nathan Redmond: "We should have taken three points. I didn't think I made a foul in the corner and they took it forward another 20 yards.
"We tried to catch them on the break another couple of times but we're disappointed not to take three points and that it has been taken out of our hands.
"I couldn't care less if I score unless we stay in the Premier League. The gaffer told me to go on and try and get forward so that's what I tried to do.
"We need to take this point, albeit we should have had three and take it into the next two games.
'Everton fans want to see change'
FT: Everton 1-1 Southampton
Ronny Goodlass
Former Everton winger on BBC Radio Merseyside
The majority of Everton fans want to see change. We have got to start playing a brand of football that we want to see. It has been poor all season and it hasn't been nice to watch.
Tom: Delighted for West Brom but I think we can all understand Everton fans frustration this season... Except Bolton, every club Alladyce has ever forced his tactics upon. Dire. Dreadful. Unwatchable.
Jay: It's good that Mark Hughes knows how to handle goals his team concedes in time that shouldn't have been added (remember Michael Owen's goal?)
John: Saints “beaten” by the ref’s poor decisions
Europe, brace yourselves
FT: Everton 1-1 Southampton
The ramifications of this result are rumbling up and down the table.
It means that Burnley can publicly look forward to Europa League football next season.
And no London Stadium in the Championship next season with West Ham officially safe.
Where did that extra minute come from? Got to feel sorry for Southampton.
Mark Hughes is making that exact point in rather forceful terms to referee Jonathan Moss.
'Poor again'
FT: Everton 1-1 Southampton
Ronny Goodlass
Former Everton winger on BBC Radio Merseyside
Everton were poor again. Southampton posed a bigger a threat and there are a lot of empty seats in the stands. But Everton will take the point.
FULL-TIME
Everton 1-1 Southampton
Southampton are out of the relegation zone on goal difference, but they could have taken a far more decisive stride out of the drop zone with victory.
That goal is good news for Huddersfield who stay above the Saints, and West Brom whose slim, slim chances of survival would have been evaporated entirely with a Southampton win.
GOAL - Everton 1-1 Southampton
Tom Davies
Agony for Saints!
The travelling fans have their heads in their hands.
Tom Davies' deflected shot with almost the last kick of the match beats a horribly wrong-footed Alex McCarthy.
Everton 0-1 Southampton
Southampton are taking the ball to the corner, as far away from danger as they can manage.
But Everton have one last attack...
GREAT SAVE!
Everton 0-1 Southampton
A superb save from Alex McCarthy!
The Southampton goalkeeper is mobbed as he magnificently tips Leighton Baines shot over the bar.
That was top corner bound.
Everton 0-1 Southampton
Everton have a free-kick right on the edge and Wesley Hoedt has a yellow card after a rash foul on Seamus Coleman.
This could be massive...
Everton 0-1 Southampton
Alex McCarthy gathers a long ball in to eat up another few seconds for Southampton.
One minute to go.
James Pye: I think this season has shown us it’s very hard to be a consistent mid table team. The closest to it is Everton, and last season we would have said that Southampton and Stoke were, and maybe West Ham, and none of them have done well.
Aron Moore: Tactical masterclass from Sam. Takes attacker off for a defender... then 20 minutes later takes a defender off for an attacker.
Shuvam Sinha: So, apparently Big Sam keeps teams up. Not just his, but the opposition too. How magnanimous.
GREAT SAVE!
Everton 0-1 Southampton
You can see what Pep was getting at.
Nathan Redmond weaves past a couple of defenders as he comes in off the left flanks and rattles a shot straight at Jordan Pickford from a tight angle.
RED CARD - Southampton's Maya Yoshida
Everton 0-1 Southampton
Southampton are going to have to do this with backs to the wall and 10 men on the pitch.
Maya Yoshida - at the heart of their defence - walks after picking up a second booking for a trip on Oumar Niasse.
Desperate to see Saints stay up but don't see next season being any different to this one with Mark Hughes in charge. Decision makers at the top have had a poor season and a half.
Everton 0-1 Southampton
James Ward-Prowse's low curling free-kick is claimed sharply by Jordan Pickford.
Southampton sniffing a second to sign off on victory.
SUBSTITUTION
Everton 0-1 Southampton
Everton are leaving space at the back as they press further forward with Davy Klassen introduced at the expense of Phil Jagielka.
Nathan Redmond sends a shot skimming over the bar from an jet-speed counter-attack.
DJ: Can we keep West Brom, Stoke and whoever else up and just relegate Everton? Do us all a favour.
Andy Davis: For the amount of money Everton have spent this season they are shocking.
Agubata Odinaka: At this rate, any day Big Sam decides to announce his retirement from coaching, the whole world will surely heave a collective sigh of relief.
Everton 0-1 Southampton
Southampton fans chewing nails down to the cuticles as Leighton Baines stands over a free-kick from a prime spot out on the right flank.
They needn't have worried. It is easily cleared.
Ten to go.
'Everton standing off Redmond'
Everton 0-1 Southampton
Ronny Goodlass
Former Everton winger on BBC Radio Merseyside
Everton are standing too far off Nathan Redmond, and he shouldn't have that time and space. He's been dangerous since he has come on
YELLOW CARD
Everton 0-1 Southampton
Morgan Schneiderlin winning friends against his former club as he catches Shane Long and sees yellow.
SUBSTITUTION
Everton 0-1 Southampton
Shane Long trots on in place of Charlie Austin.
That is actually Southampton's second change after James Ward-Prowse sneaked on in place of Dusan Tadic a few minutes ago.
I'm stuck in Luton Airport waiting for a delayed flight, surely Big Sam's football can't be more boring than this?
Tom: Going to feel a bit sorry for West Brom if Southampton win!
Paul TJ French: West Brom's survival would be a thing of beauty to the neutrals. Not content with letting their own fans down however, Everton are now disappointing fans of football everywhere.
Kieron Duxbury: A very happy Claret here. Pleased to see Southampton winning, a move that secures seventh spot for Burnley and moves us into European football next season. Jelly and ice cream ready!
Everton 0-1 Southampton
Everton defender Phil Jagielka plays it cool as after his clearing header scrapes over his own bar by a matter of a couple of inches.
Always under control lads, he seems to be saying as he looks around nonchalantly.
'Everton have to pressure the Southampton goal'
Everton 0-1 Southampton
Ronny Goodlass
Former Everton winger on BBC Radio Merseyside
That's a better tempo and that is what Everton want. They need to keep pressure on the Southampton goal because it will get the fans behind them.
Everton 0-1 Southampton
Close!
Sam Allardyce runs his hands through his mane on the Everton bench after Oumar Niasse's clipped cross sneaks past the stretching Cenk Tosun.
Niasse's introduction seems to have pepped up the hosts' attack.
Get involved
Sir Alex Ferguson admitted to hospital
But the big news that will dominate the newsstands tomorrow morning is the admission of Sir Alex Ferguson - legendary former Manchester United manager - to hospital for emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage.
The entire football world and plenty more far beyond will be thinking of his family and wishing him all the best.
Elsewhere
A quick re-run of the big stories on the pitch today.
Stoke are DOWN after Crystal Palace's second-half comeback condemned them to the Championship.
West Brom SURVIVE to fight another day after a late winner puts Tottenham's top-four slot in jeopardy.
Southampton see two potentially vital points ebb away as Everton score with the final kick of their meeting.
MOTD running order
The Match of the Day running order has just landed fresh and warm on the BBC Sport fax machine.
Not really, it has been delivered via the silky tones of presenter Gary Lineker on the MOTD Facebook page.
It reads:
Stoke v Crystal Palace
Bournemouth v Swansea
West Brom v Tottenham
Everton v Southampton
Leicester v West Ham
Brighton v Manchester United
Watford v Newcastle
Martin Keown and Frank Lampard are Gary's company this evening.
Make sure you catch them at 22:20 BST on BBC One and online.
Everton 1-1 Southampton
'I'm really upset with the officials'
Everton 1-1 Southampton
Southampton
Tom: Arsene Wenger to Everton?
Dabsy: This is the most intriguing league in the whole world.
Kieron Duxbury:Thank you Southampton for preventing Everton winning and as a result now sending Burnley on a European tour! Proud as proudsville. Now lets try and pip Arsenal to sixth.
The tale of the table
Everton 1-1 Southampton
Tuesday evening? Any plans?
I wouldn't normally suggest neutrals scrub them in favour of Swansea v Southampton, but that game is going to be an absolute monster.
Turn on, tune in and chew your nails down to dust.
Southampton play Manchester City on the final weekend, while Swansea have Stoke at home.
You feel Saints have to win...
Drew: If you have a one and a half minute treatment for an injury in injury time, the time will be added on. Sorry Saints fans.
Andrew Timney: Extra minute came from injury stoppage to Cedric Soares. Nothing to do with the ref.
Chris: Mark Hughes moaning yet again. Meanwhile, the rest of the world wonders how on earth he is a Premier League manager!
'We need change'
Everton 1-1 Southampton
Everton
Everton manager Sam Allardyce: "It was an anguishing performance to stand and watch the players.
"They have worked extremely hard from the day I have walked into the club and to now, But look at the record and the results they have achieved. We have nicked something out of it we didn't really deserve today.
"We didn't have much to play for other than to try to entertain the fans in the final home game and we haven't done that.
"The loss of Wayne Rooney, Theo Walcott, Gilfi Sigurdson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin - that's a lot. But the lads who stepped in, as hard as they tried, didn't match up to the levels of those other guys.
"Southampton will be really disappointed but that's the game. You have to play to the last minute and we did that. Our passes let us down.
"At the end of the day when you play at home you play to win and entertain the crowd. Our passes were going astray but I haven't seen that in a long, long time. The players will have to say to themselves it wasn't their best performance but they kept going.
"We have come a long way, but not with this performance, but with getting results. If we are going to get better, we need change."
'I couldn't care less'
Everton 1-1 Southampton
Southampton
Southampton goalscorer Nathan Redmond: "We should have taken three points. I didn't think I made a foul in the corner and they took it forward another 20 yards.
"We tried to catch them on the break another couple of times but we're disappointed not to take three points and that it has been taken out of our hands.
"I couldn't care less if I score unless we stay in the Premier League. The gaffer told me to go on and try and get forward so that's what I tried to do.
"We need to take this point, albeit we should have had three and take it into the next two games.
'Everton fans want to see change'
FT: Everton 1-1 Southampton
Ronny Goodlass
Former Everton winger on BBC Radio Merseyside
The majority of Everton fans want to see change. We have got to start playing a brand of football that we want to see. It has been poor all season and it hasn't been nice to watch.
Tom: Delighted for West Brom but I think we can all understand Everton fans frustration this season... Except Bolton, every club Alladyce has ever forced his tactics upon. Dire. Dreadful. Unwatchable.
Jay: It's good that Mark Hughes knows how to handle goals his team concedes in time that shouldn't have been added (remember Michael Owen's goal?)
John: Saints “beaten” by the ref’s poor decisions
Europe, brace yourselves
FT: Everton 1-1 Southampton
The ramifications of this result are rumbling up and down the table.
It means that Burnley can publicly look forward to Europa League football next season.
And no London Stadium in the Championship next season with West Ham officially safe.
Mark Hughes is making that exact point in rather forceful terms to referee Jonathan Moss.
'Poor again'
FT: Everton 1-1 Southampton
Ronny Goodlass
Former Everton winger on BBC Radio Merseyside
Everton were poor again. Southampton posed a bigger a threat and there are a lot of empty seats in the stands. But Everton will take the point.
FULL-TIME
Everton 1-1 Southampton
Southampton are out of the relegation zone on goal difference, but they could have taken a far more decisive stride out of the drop zone with victory.
That goal is good news for Huddersfield who stay above the Saints, and West Brom whose slim, slim chances of survival would have been evaporated entirely with a Southampton win.
GOAL - Everton 1-1 Southampton
Tom Davies
Agony for Saints!
The travelling fans have their heads in their hands.
Tom Davies' deflected shot with almost the last kick of the match beats a horribly wrong-footed Alex McCarthy.
Everton 0-1 Southampton
Southampton are taking the ball to the corner, as far away from danger as they can manage.
But Everton have one last attack...
GREAT SAVE!
Everton 0-1 Southampton
A superb save from Alex McCarthy!
The Southampton goalkeeper is mobbed as he magnificently tips Leighton Baines shot over the bar.
That was top corner bound.
Everton 0-1 Southampton
Everton have a free-kick right on the edge and Wesley Hoedt has a yellow card after a rash foul on Seamus Coleman.
This could be massive...
Everton 0-1 Southampton
Alex McCarthy gathers a long ball in to eat up another few seconds for Southampton.
One minute to go.
James Pye: I think this season has shown us it’s very hard to be a consistent mid table team. The closest to it is Everton, and last season we would have said that Southampton and Stoke were, and maybe West Ham, and none of them have done well.
Aron Moore: Tactical masterclass from Sam. Takes attacker off for a defender... then 20 minutes later takes a defender off for an attacker.
Shuvam Sinha: So, apparently Big Sam keeps teams up. Not just his, but the opposition too. How magnanimous.
GREAT SAVE!
Everton 0-1 Southampton
You can see what Pep was getting at.
Nathan Redmond weaves past a couple of defenders as he comes in off the left flanks and rattles a shot straight at Jordan Pickford from a tight angle.
RED CARD - Southampton's Maya Yoshida
Everton 0-1 Southampton
Southampton are going to have to do this with backs to the wall and 10 men on the pitch.
Maya Yoshida - at the heart of their defence - walks after picking up a second booking for a trip on Oumar Niasse.
Everton 0-1 Southampton
James Ward-Prowse's low curling free-kick is claimed sharply by Jordan Pickford.
Southampton sniffing a second to sign off on victory.
SUBSTITUTION
Everton 0-1 Southampton
Everton are leaving space at the back as they press further forward with Davy Klassen introduced at the expense of Phil Jagielka.
Nathan Redmond sends a shot skimming over the bar from an jet-speed counter-attack.
DJ: Can we keep West Brom, Stoke and whoever else up and just relegate Everton? Do us all a favour.
Andy Davis: For the amount of money Everton have spent this season they are shocking.
Agubata Odinaka: At this rate, any day Big Sam decides to announce his retirement from coaching, the whole world will surely heave a collective sigh of relief.
Everton 0-1 Southampton
Southampton fans chewing nails down to the cuticles as Leighton Baines stands over a free-kick from a prime spot out on the right flank.
They needn't have worried. It is easily cleared.
Ten to go.
'Everton standing off Redmond'
Everton 0-1 Southampton
Ronny Goodlass
Former Everton winger on BBC Radio Merseyside
Everton are standing too far off Nathan Redmond, and he shouldn't have that time and space. He's been dangerous since he has come on
YELLOW CARD
Everton 0-1 Southampton
Morgan Schneiderlin winning friends against his former club as he catches Shane Long and sees yellow.
SUBSTITUTION
Everton 0-1 Southampton
Shane Long trots on in place of Charlie Austin.
That is actually Southampton's second change after James Ward-Prowse sneaked on in place of Dusan Tadic a few minutes ago.
Tom: Going to feel a bit sorry for West Brom if Southampton win!
Paul TJ French: West Brom's survival would be a thing of beauty to the neutrals. Not content with letting their own fans down however, Everton are now disappointing fans of football everywhere.
Kieron Duxbury: A very happy Claret here. Pleased to see Southampton winning, a move that secures seventh spot for Burnley and moves us into European football next season. Jelly and ice cream ready!
Everton 0-1 Southampton
Everton defender Phil Jagielka plays it cool as after his clearing header scrapes over his own bar by a matter of a couple of inches.
Always under control lads, he seems to be saying as he looks around nonchalantly.
'Everton have to pressure the Southampton goal'
Everton 0-1 Southampton
Ronny Goodlass
Former Everton winger on BBC Radio Merseyside
That's a better tempo and that is what Everton want. They need to keep pressure on the Southampton goal because it will get the fans behind them.
Everton 0-1 Southampton
Close!
Sam Allardyce runs his hands through his mane on the Everton bench after Oumar Niasse's clipped cross sneaks past the stretching Cenk Tosun.
Niasse's introduction seems to have pepped up the hosts' attack.