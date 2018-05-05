Premier League: Everton strike late to draw with Southampton

Everton manager Sam Allardyce: "It was an anguishing performance to stand and watch the players.

"They have worked extremely hard from the day I have walked into the club and to now, But look at the record and the results they have achieved. We have nicked something out of it we didn't really deserve today.

"We didn't have much to play for other than to try to entertain the fans in the final home game and we haven't done that.

"The loss of Wayne Rooney, Theo Walcott, Gilfi Sigurdson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin - that's a lot. But the lads who stepped in, as hard as they tried, didn't match up to the levels of those other guys.

"Southampton will be really disappointed but that's the game. You have to play to the last minute and we did that. Our passes let us down.

"At the end of the day when you play at home you play to win and entertain the crowd. Our passes were going astray but I haven't seen that in a long, long time. The players will have to say to themselves it wasn't their best performance but they kept going.

"We have come a long way, but not with this performance, but with getting results. If we are going to get better, we need change."