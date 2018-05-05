West Brom v Tottenham

That's all from us after an incredible finish at The Hawthorns. West Brom live for now but they will still be relegated if Southampton beat Everton in the 17:30 kick-off. You can follow that match here while the rest of Saturday's Premier League reaction is here. Cheerio for now.
Lap of honour
West Brom 1-0 Tottenham
Simon Stone
BBC Sport at The Hawthorns
Manager Darren Moore said he would take a decision at the end of the game whether his side went on an end of season lap of honour after the game.
I bet they will.
West Brom 1-0 Tottenham
What an afternoon. That was remarkable. Jake Livermore is the West Brom hero and every single Baggies player is giving him a hug.
I don't think anyone knows what to do, the players look shell-shocked. It's celebrations for now, and quite frankly, they deserve this moment.
FULL-TIME
West Brom 1-0 Tottenham
What. A. Finish. West Brom avoid the drop, but only for now. There are tears in the crowd.
All eyes will be on the Southampton game tonight. Should the Saints win, the Baggies are down.
They can't, can they?
West Brom 1-0 Tottenham
Simon Stone
BBC Sport at the Hawthorns
My colleague Pat Murphy worked out that West Brom needed eight results to go their way to stay up.
After a mad scramble in the Tottenham area, West Brom are still alive.
Chances are they won't be by next Sunday but nobody could have predicted they would get this far.
West Brom 1-0 Tottenham
The cameras have just panned to Darren Moore as the West Brom goal went in and he was as cool as a cucumber. Not a single muscle fibre flinched.
What a man.
West Brom 1-0 Tottenham
My word. Ben Foster has just had to make a brilliant save to deny a Tottenham goal.
What a climax this is proving to be.
Wow
West Brom 1-0 Tottenham
Simon Stone
BBC Sport at the Hawthorns
Incredible.
GOAL - West Brom 1-0 Tottenham
Jake Livermore
THE SCENES
INJURY TIME
West Brom 0-0 Tottenham
We'll have five minutes of additional time at The Hawthorns. West Brom need to score.
West Brom 0-0 Tottenham
How are the nerves, West Brom fans? My heart is going 10 to the dozen.
West Brom 0-0 Tottenham
Over the bar! Krychowiak goes so close just moments after stepping onto the pitch. He's at a bad angle but he does well given the circumstances.
West Brom 0-0 Tottenham
Penalty shout for Tottenham. Danny Rose is floored in the area but it's waved away.
At the other end, the ball is sent behind by Trippier and it's a corner. It's now or never.
West Brom 0-0 Tottenham
West Brom are throwing everything they can at this. Grzegorz Krychowiak is on.
Seconds later, Craig Dawson has to stretch to clear a chance, while Ahmed Hegazi looks to be struggling.
Time for a flutter
West Brom 0-0 Tottenham
Simon Stone
BBC Sport at the Hawthorns
Nacer Chadli has played once since December but Darren Moore has turned to the Belgian to try and inspire the goal West Brom are desperately searching for.
Replacing striker Jay Rodriguez might seem strange but the hosts have to get on the ball and Chadli is more likely to do it.
West Brom 0-0 Tottenham
Tottenham have a free-kick on the edge on the box but Kieran Trippier hits it straight at the wall.
West Brom need to find some last-minute urgency here, or their eight-year Premier League stay is over. Remarkably, Chris Brunt has been booked for time-wasting.
SUBSTITUTION
West Brom 0-0 Tottenham
Nacer Chadli comes on against his old side, replacing Jay Rodriguez.
Can he inspire his side in the closing stages of this game?
Lucas Moura has also come on for Tottenham, replacing Erik Lamela.
SUBSTITUTION
West Brom 0-0 Tottenham
We've had a couple of substitutions among all the drama going on.
For Spurs, Son Heung-min is on in place of Dele Alli, while West Brom have brought on Daniel Sturridge in the place of Salomon Rondon.
West Brom 0-0 Tottenham
West Brom very nearly had the goal they need - the man in on goal? Harry Kane.
What he was doing that far back is beyond me but he almost turns the ball past his own goalkeeper as he attempts to clear.
Calm down Allan
West Brom 0-0 Tottenham
Simon Stone
BBC Sport at the Hawthorns
West Brom team-mates have been pleading with defender Allan Nyom to calm down.
The Cameroon full-back might be furious with Danny Rose following that altercation but they know the Baggies cannot afford to play the rest of this game with 10 men.
West Brom 0-0 Tottenham
It's all got a bit tense at The Hawthorns, if the tension wasn't quite palpable enough before.
Allan Nyom has finally calmed down a little bit but the tackles are flying here, there and everywhere as Tottenham continue to pile the pressure on the West Brom defence.
YELLOW CARD
Danny Rose (Tottenham)
It's handbags between Danny Rose and Allan Nyom. Nyom pulls Rose back by the shirt and they square up, leaving Nyom on the ground clutching his face.
Nyom gets up but he's not happy with Rose receiving just a yellow, he thinks it should be red. Probably would have been harsh.
Nyom receives a booking as well for dissent.
West Brom 0-0 Tottenham
Erik Lamela goes close with a free-kick from a fair way out, it's a clean hit that is on target but an outstretched Ben Foster pushes it away for a corner.
Time is ticking.
West Brom 0-0 Tottenham
West Brom have a free-kick and captain Chris Brunt steps up to take it.
It drifts into the box and with it destined for the head of Ahmed Hegazi, who sneaks in around the back, it's cleared.
West Brom 0-0 Tottenham
Tottenham shout for handball in the box when Danny Rose attempts to put the ball in but it's waved away by the referee.
Spurs are taking their time, they're not forcing anything, but are definitely looking most likely to score right now.
Victor Wanyama has a shot but it's straight at Ahmed Hegazi.
West Brom's possession problem
West Brom 0-0 Tottenham
Simon Stone
BBC Sport at the Hawthorns
In theory, the longer this game goes on, the more West Brom will have to risk in order to get the goal they so desperately need.
The clear problem Darren Moore's side have is that they are hardly getting a touch of the ball in an area where they might threaten the Spurs goal.
If victory is going to come for the hosts, it will be a snatch and grab effort.
West Brom 0-0 Tottenham
Chance for Spurs. Slick interplay as they travel up the pitch sees Erik Lamela played in on goal, but Ben Foster makes himself big to smother the shot.
Spurs look as though they're starting to click into second gear now.
West Brom 0-0 Tottenham
West Brom desperately need to score here if they are to have any chance of beating the drop.
Draw or lose this game and they're down. The pressure is on.
CLOSE!
West Brom 0-0 Tottenham
Salomon Rondon, what a chance that was.
A ball into the box is missed by a Spurs defender, and it falls perfectly for Rondon, but he completely messes up his shot, barely touching the ball.
That could be very, very costly.
KICK-OFF
West Brom 0-0 Tottenham
The second half is under way and it's a big 45 minutes ahead for West Brom.
West Brom 0-0 Tottenham
The sun may be shining on The Hawthorns but that first half was a pretty dull affair. Spurs enjoyed 75% of the possession but had only two shots on target as West Brom's defence stood firm.
The Baggies started to put some pressure on their visitors as the first half drew to a close, so it will be interesting to see if they can continue that after the break.
It's the hope that kills you
West Brom 0-0 Tottenham
Simon Stone
BBC Sport at the Hawthorns
The agony on the faces of those West Brom fans was something to behold as their side had a couple of chances at the end of the first half.
They clearly appreciate the Baggies' efforts and gave them warm applause at half-time.
If only the revival had come a month earlier they would have had a realistic shot at survival.
As it is, it remains the longest of long shots.
HALF-TIME
West Brom 0-0 Tottenham
That's the whistle and it's half-time at The Hawthorns. Spurs have enjoyed the lion's share of possession but nothing can separate the teams as they go back down the tunnel.
West Brom have to stop Spurs from scoring - remember if they lose today, they'll be playing Championship football next season.
West Brom 0-0 Tottenham
It's end-to-end stuff now as Spurs have a spell in the West Brom box, but they just can't break their opponents down.
CLOSE!
West Brom 0-0 Tottenham
West Brom are piling the pressure on now, they've found their feet just before half-time and they've won a corner.
Matt Phillips whips it in and Ahmed Hegazi heads it just wide. What a chance that was, and West Brom know it.
CLOSE!
West Brom 0-0 Tottenham
Cleared off the line! Jay Rodriguez sneaks in behind the back of Victor Wanyama and heads towards goal, but it's cleared by Jan Vertonghen.
That's certainly got the crowd excited.
West Brom 0-0 Tottenham
Chances are still few and far between in this match, with Spurs unable to break down the West Brom defence.
Erik Lamela is the meat in a West Brom sandwich as he's brought down by two defenders on the edge of the box. He takes the resulting free-kick himself and blasts it straight at the wall.
Five minutes to go before half-time, can either team break the deadlock before the break?
'He is usually lethal from that position'
West Brom 0-0 Tottenham
Kevin Kilbane
Former Republic of Ireland winger on Final Score
Watching Harry Kane at the moment he doesn’t quite look sharp, and usually Harry Kane is lethal from that position.
Bale on the bench
West Brom 0-0 Tottenham
Simon Stone
BBC Sport at the Hawthorns
It is a measure of the task facing West Brom today that it was 2008 when they last defeated Tottenham at home.
Roman Bednar and Craig Beattie scored for the Baggies that day - and Gareth Bale was on the bench for the visitors.
West Brom 0-0 Tottenham
Toby Alderweireld is flat on his back in the West Brom half after a crunching tackle from James McClean.
McClean got the ball so the referee doesn't whistle, but the ball is put out of play as it becomes clear Alderweireld is in pain. He's back on his feet though and ready to crack on.