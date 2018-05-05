West Brom v Tottenham

Summary

  1. West Brom will be relegated if they don't win
  2. Tottenham will confirm Champions League place if they win and Chelsea fail to win on Sunday

By Katie Falkingham

All times stated are UK

That's all from us after an incredible finish at The Hawthorns. West Brom live for now but they will still be relegated if Southampton beat Everton in the 17:30 kick-off.

You can follow that match here while the rest of Saturday's Premier League reaction is here.

Cheerio for now.

Lap of honour

West Brom 1-0 Tottenham

Simon Stone

BBC Sport at The Hawthorns

Manager Darren Moore said he would take a decision at the end of the game whether his side went on an end of season lap of honour after the game.

I bet they will.

West Brom 1-0 Tottenham

What an afternoon. That was remarkable. Jake Livermore is the West Brom hero and every single Baggies player is giving him a hug.

I don't think anyone knows what to do, the players look shell-shocked. It's celebrations for now, and quite frankly, they deserve this moment.

FULL-TIME

West Brom 1-0 Tottenham

What. A. Finish. West Brom avoid the drop, but only for now. There are tears in the crowd.

All eyes will be on the Southampton game tonight. Should the Saints win, the Baggies are down.

They can't, can they?

West Brom 1-0 Tottenham

Simon Stone

BBC Sport at the Hawthorns

My colleague Pat Murphy worked out that West Brom needed eight results to go their way to stay up.

After a mad scramble in the Tottenham area, West Brom are still alive.

Chances are they won't be by next Sunday but nobody could have predicted they would get this far.

West Brom 1-0 Tottenham

The cameras have just panned to Darren Moore as the West Brom goal went in and he was as cool as a cucumber. Not a single muscle fibre flinched.

What a man.

West Brom 1-0 Tottenham

My word. Ben Foster has just had to make a brilliant save to deny a Tottenham goal.

What a climax this is proving to be.

Wow

West Brom 1-0 Tottenham

Simon Stone

BBC Sport at the Hawthorns

Incredible.

GOAL - West Brom 1-0 Tottenham

Jake Livermore

THE SCENES

INJURY TIME

West Brom 0-0 Tottenham

We'll have five minutes of additional time at The Hawthorns. West Brom need to score.

West Brom 0-0 Tottenham

How are the nerves, West Brom fans? My heart is going 10 to the dozen.

West Brom 0-0 Tottenham

Over the bar! Krychowiak goes so close just moments after stepping onto the pitch. He's at a bad angle but he does well given the circumstances.

West Brom 0-0 Tottenham

Penalty shout for Tottenham. Danny Rose is floored in the area but it's waved away.

At the other end, the ball is sent behind by Trippier and it's a corner. It's now or never.

West Brom 0-0 Tottenham

West Brom are throwing everything they can at this. Grzegorz Krychowiak is on.

Seconds later, Craig Dawson has to stretch to clear a chance, while Ahmed Hegazi looks to be struggling.

Time for a flutter

West Brom 0-0 Tottenham

Simon Stone

BBC Sport at the Hawthorns

Nacer Chadli has played once since December but Darren Moore has turned to the Belgian to try and inspire the goal West Brom are desperately searching for.

Replacing striker Jay Rodriguez might seem strange but the hosts have to get on the ball and Chadli is more likely to do it.

West Brom 0-0 Tottenham

Tottenham have a free-kick on the edge on the box but Kieran Trippier hits it straight at the wall.

West Brom need to find some last-minute urgency here, or their eight-year Premier League stay is over. Remarkably, Chris Brunt has been booked for time-wasting.

SUBSTITUTION

West Brom 0-0 Tottenham

Nacer Chadli comes on against his old side, replacing Jay Rodriguez.

Can he inspire his side in the closing stages of this game?

Lucas Moura has also come on for Tottenham, replacing Erik Lamela.

SUBSTITUTION

West Brom 0-0 Tottenham

We've had a couple of substitutions among all the drama going on.

For Spurs, Son Heung-min is on in place of Dele Alli, while West Brom have brought on Daniel Sturridge in the place of Salomon Rondon.

Dele Alli Substitution
Reuters

West Brom 0-0 Tottenham

West Brom very nearly had the goal they need - the man in on goal? Harry Kane.

What he was doing that far back is beyond me but he almost turns the ball past his own goalkeeper as he attempts to clear.

Calm down Allan

West Brom 0-0 Tottenham

Simon Stone

BBC Sport at the Hawthorns

West Brom team-mates have been pleading with defender Allan Nyom to calm down.

The Cameroon full-back might be furious with Danny Rose following that altercation but they know the Baggies cannot afford to play the rest of this game with 10 men.

Allan Nyom
Reuters

West Brom 0-0 Tottenham

It's all got a bit tense at The Hawthorns, if the tension wasn't quite palpable enough before.

Allan Nyom has finally calmed down a little bit but the tackles are flying here, there and everywhere as Tottenham continue to pile the pressure on the West Brom defence.

YELLOW CARD

Danny Rose (Tottenham)

It's handbags between Danny Rose and Allan Nyom. Nyom pulls Rose back by the shirt and they square up, leaving Nyom on the ground clutching his face.

Nyom gets up but he's not happy with Rose receiving just a yellow, he thinks it should be red. Probably would have been harsh.

Nyom receives a booking as well for dissent.

Allan Nyom
Reuters

West Brom 0-0 Tottenham

Erik Lamela goes close with a free-kick from a fair way out, it's a clean hit that is on target but an outstretched Ben Foster pushes it away for a corner.

Time is ticking.

West Brom 0-0 Tottenham

West Brom have a free-kick and captain Chris Brunt steps up to take it.

It drifts into the box and with it destined for the head of Ahmed Hegazi, who sneaks in around the back, it's cleared.

West Brom 0-0 Tottenham

Tottenham shout for handball in the box when Danny Rose attempts to put the ball in but it's waved away by the referee.

Spurs are taking their time, they're not forcing anything, but are definitely looking most likely to score right now.

Victor Wanyama has a shot but it's straight at Ahmed Hegazi.

West Brom's possession problem

West Brom 0-0 Tottenham

Simon Stone

BBC Sport at the Hawthorns

In theory, the longer this game goes on, the more West Brom will have to risk in order to get the goal they so desperately need.

The clear problem Darren Moore's side have is that they are hardly getting a touch of the ball in an area where they might threaten the Spurs goal.

If victory is going to come for the hosts, it will be a snatch and grab effort.

West Brom 0-0 Tottenham

Chance for Spurs. Slick interplay as they travel up the pitch sees Erik Lamela played in on goal, but Ben Foster makes himself big to smother the shot.

Spurs look as though they're starting to click into second gear now.

Ben Foster
Reuters

West Brom 0-0 Tottenham

West Brom desperately need to score here if they are to have any chance of beating the drop.

Draw or lose this game and they're down. The pressure is on.

CLOSE!

West Brom 0-0 Tottenham

Salomon Rondon, what a chance that was.

A ball into the box is missed by a Spurs defender, and it falls perfectly for Rondon, but he completely messes up his shot, barely touching the ball.

That could be very, very costly.

Salomon Rondon
Reuters

KICK-OFF

West Brom 0-0 Tottenham

The second half is under way and it's a big 45 minutes ahead for West Brom.

West Brom 0-0 Tottenham

The sun may be shining on The Hawthorns but that first half was a pretty dull affair. Spurs enjoyed 75% of the possession but had only two shots on target as West Brom's defence stood firm.

The Baggies started to put some pressure on their visitors as the first half drew to a close, so it will be interesting to see if they can continue that after the break.

It's the hope that kills you

West Brom 0-0 Tottenham

Simon Stone

BBC Sport at the Hawthorns

The agony on the faces of those West Brom fans was something to behold as their side had a couple of chances at the end of the first half.

They clearly appreciate the Baggies' efforts and gave them warm applause at half-time.

If only the revival had come a month earlier they would have had a realistic shot at survival.

As it is, it remains the longest of long shots.

HALF-TIME

West Brom 0-0 Tottenham

That's the whistle and it's half-time at The Hawthorns. Spurs have enjoyed the lion's share of possession but nothing can separate the teams as they go back down the tunnel.

West Brom have to stop Spurs from scoring - remember if they lose today, they'll be playing Championship football next season.

Possession
Opta

West Brom 0-0 Tottenham

It's end-to-end stuff now as Spurs have a spell in the West Brom box, but they just can't break their opponents down.

CLOSE!

West Brom 0-0 Tottenham

West Brom are piling the pressure on now, they've found their feet just before half-time and they've won a corner.

Matt Phillips whips it in and Ahmed Hegazi heads it just wide. What a chance that was, and West Brom know it.

Ahmed Hegazi
Reuters

CLOSE!

West Brom 0-0 Tottenham

Cleared off the line! Jay Rodriguez sneaks in behind the back of Victor Wanyama and heads towards goal, but it's cleared by Jan Vertonghen.

That's certainly got the crowd excited.

West Brom 0-0 Tottenham

Chances are still few and far between in this match, with Spurs unable to break down the West Brom defence.

Erik Lamela is the meat in a West Brom sandwich as he's brought down by two defenders on the edge of the box. He takes the resulting free-kick himself and blasts it straight at the wall.

Five minutes to go before half-time, can either team break the deadlock before the break?

'He is usually lethal from that position'

West Brom 0-0 Tottenham

Kevin Kilbane

Former Republic of Ireland winger on Final Score

Watching Harry Kane at the moment he doesn’t quite look sharp, and usually Harry Kane is lethal from that position.

Bale on the bench

West Brom 0-0 Tottenham

Simon Stone

BBC Sport at the Hawthorns

It is a measure of the task facing West Brom today that it was 2008 when they last defeated Tottenham at home.

Roman Bednar and Craig Beattie scored for the Baggies that day - and Gareth Bale was on the bench for the visitors.

West Brom 0-0 Tottenham

Toby Alderweireld is flat on his back in the West Brom half after a crunching tackle from James McClean.

McClean got the ball so the referee doesn't whistle, but the ball is put out of play as it becomes clear Alderweireld is in pain. He's back on his feet though and ready to crack on.

