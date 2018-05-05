Watford v Newcastle

That's it from the final match of the season at Vicarage Road, as Watford secure their Premier League status for another season.
'We'll see if the club respects my contract'
Watford 2-1 Newcastle
Watford
Watford manager Javi Gracia on MOTD: "It was very important for the club to stay in the Premier League for another year. Now we have another chance to get more points against Manchester United and finish in the best position in the Premier League the club has ever got.
"We'll see after the last game if the club respects my contract or will speak with me. But I'm proud to be with this club and I'm happy here."
'We had more luck than we've had'
Watford 2-1 Newcastle
Watford
Watford manager Javi Gracia on MOTD: "We played better in the first half. We could have killed the game and missed a penalty.
"After that, Newcastle played better and created chances to draw the game but today we were a bit more lucky than in the last games, where we didn't have it. I'm very pleased to achieve the objective today and proud of my players.
"Many times we have lost points [late on] and today was an important game. We needed the points and the players showed a good attitude, character and desire, and for that I'm very happy."
'They looked on holiday'
Watford 2-1 Newcastle
Newcastle United
Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez on MOTD: "I'm not too worried [about three straight defeats]. The main thing was to stay up and we did it.
"We have to start with focus and more concentration. The players looked on holiday [in the first half] but they came back.
"Now we'll see what happen in the next games. The players have done a great job through the season and they've not been doing that recently. But we have two games left and we'll see if they can do that again."
'We weren't in the game'
Watford 2-1 Newcastle
Newcastle United
Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez on MOTD: "We were not in the game in the first half. We made too many mistakes and the penalty decision was a surprise. It could have been 3-0.
"Second half the team showed more of what we have seen for the majority of the season - mentality, they worked hard and created chances, but we didn't quite do enough to equalise."
'Playing with Troy is better for me'
Watford 2-1 Newcastle
Watford
Andre Gray on MOTD: "It's better for me [to play with Troy Deeney]. You could see in the first half we linked well and played off each other. We created a lot of good opportunities. were denied by the goalkeeper a couple of times and there was the penalty as well. You could see what we can do together and hopefully we can do more.
"We've only got ourselves to blame for being in this position but it was important got a result today and we managed to do that."
'We dug in and got the result'
Watford 2-1 Newcastle
Watford
Andre Gray on MOTD: "It was a game of two halves in difficult conditions. It was hot out there and your energy was taken away quickly.
"We got out of the blocks quickly, created chances and were on top in the first half. We were gassed out second half but we dug in and got the result."
'We have to push a bit more'
Watford 2-1 Newcastle
Newcastle United
Ayoze Perez on MOTD: "They could have scored three goals in the first half so it's clear we are doing things wrong.
"But we have to think positive, we've still got two more games and we're in the same position we were in before. It's getting tighter and if we want to finish in that position we have to push a bit more.
"We could have made that position safe before and now the other teams are pushing because they want that position. But there's two more to play and hopefully we can pick up the points."
'It was embarrassing for us'
Watford 2-1 Newcastle
Newcastle United
Ayoze Perez on MOTD: "We didn't play well at all in the first half. It was embarrasing for us, it wasn't good enough. That's now three defeats in a row.
"At the end we pushed them back but we couldn't score. We've got another two games to make it look better but today wasn't good enough."
Party time
Watford 2-1 Newcastle
There's a festival atmosphere at Vicarage Road as the Watford players do a lap of honour to thank the fans for their support this season.
Will Hughes is a particular favourite, with home fans chanting 'Hughesy for England', before the end-of-season awards are handed out.
Reaction to follow
Watford 2-1 Newcastle
This is a third straight defeat for Newcastle but they remain 10th in the Premier League, level with Crystal Palace after their win at Stoke earlier.
But stay here for reaction to today's game at Vicarage Road, which has edged Watford back up to 13th in the table.
Scenes at the Hawthorns
Watford 2-1 Newcastle
FULL-TIME
Watford 2-1 Newcastle
Newcastle keep pumping the ball into the box but fail to pick out one of their own men.
And that's enough for Watford as the final whistle goes, giving them victory in their last home game of the season and securing their place in the Premier League for next season.
Perez pressing
Watford 2-1 Newcastle
Ayoze Perez brushes off Jose Holebas down the right to whip in a cross but it's too close to keeper Orestis Karnezis at his near post.
INJURY TIME
Watford 2-1 Newcastle
Four minutes are indicated for injury time before Matt Ritchie's corner is well taken by Orestis Karnezis.
Pressure building
Watford 2-1 Newcastle
Ayoze Perez then forces a corner down the right and Matt Ritchie's inswinger is headed behind for another corner.
Merino goes close
Watford 2-1 Newcastle
Watford are happy to sit back now, but Newcastle eventually create an opening for Florian Lejeuene down the right.
His cut-back finds substitute Mikel Merino about 14 yards out but his sidefooted effort is blocked for a corner, from which Watford break.
SUBSTITUTION
Watford 2-1 Newcastle
Last change for Newcastle and they're desperate to salvage a point. Forward Mikel Merino comes on for midfielder Mohamed Diame.
Wait goes on for Richarlison
Watford 2-1 Newcastle
Watford break and the through-ball is on for Abdoulaye Doucoure. He waits for Richarlison to make his run but despite looking right across the line, he still strays offside. Had he just edged back a yard he'd have been clean through on goal.
Free-kick for Watford
Watford 2-1 Newcastle
Another welcome breather for Watford as they earn a free-kick 35 yards out. They clip it into the box but Christian Kabasele's tame header is easy for Martin Dubravka.
SUBSTITUTION
Watford 2-1 Newcastle
Goalscorer Andre Gray comes off for Richarlison, whose goal drought is even longer than the one Gray had been on!
It's 26 games since the Brazilian scored...against West Ham in November.
Lifeline for Newcastle?
Watford 2-1 Newcastle
Alistair Bruce-Ball
BBC Radio 5 live
Well that goal was totally out of keeping with the rest of
Newcastle's performance so far today - a wonderful first-time pass from Shelvey
to release Manquillo on the right hand-side, a deep cross to the far post and a
beautifully delicate first-time finish from Perez to get Newcastle back in the
game. Where did that come from?
HITS THE WOODWORK
Watford 2-1 Newcastle
Almost a second goal for Ayoze Perez.
Newcastle win a corner on the left and Jonjo Shelvey plays it low towards the near post, where Perez's flick with the outside of his right boot goes wide off the outside of the post.
YELLOW CARD
Watford 2-1 Newcastle
Watford are starting to feel the pressure. Jose Holebas is booked for time wasting as the Hornets prepare to take the free-kick.
Gayle goes close
Watford 2-1 Newcastle
Jonjo Shelvey picks out Dwight Gayle's run behind the Watford defence but the striker is unable to get it under control and get a shot away before the Hornets recover...and the offside flag then goes up anyway.
Watford breather
Watford 2-1 Newcastle
Watford earn some respite as Etienne Capoue's 25-yard shot is deflected wide for a corner, which is easily cleared by Newcastle.
'Good response'
Watford 2-1 Newcastle
Shay Given
Ex-Newcastle goalkeeper on Final Score
Rafa Benitez must have gone round the team at half-time and given them a bit of a rocket up the backside because they weren’t good enough. Good
response through Perez.
SUBSTITUTION
Watford 2-1 Newcastle
Another strange substitution as full-back Javier Manquillo, who has been causing problems down the right this half, is replaced by DeAndre Yedlin.
Magpies go close
Watford 2-1 Newcastle
Watford almost concede an own goal as Adrian Mariappa heads Javier Manquillo's right-wing cross towards his own goal but Orestis Karnezis reacts sharply to make a low save.
After suggesting Arsenal have no 'cojones', Troy Deeney has missed penalties against the Gunners and today against Newcastle...
Troy Deeney's recent penalty form shows a big lack of cojones.
Watford close to officially sealing a 4th successive season in the Premier League now. Despite their changes every season, credit where credit is due, they are really punching above their weight.
SUBSTITUTION
Watford 2-1 Newcastle
Another change for Watford as Javi Gracia tries to shore things up. Now striker Troy Deeney makes way for defender Adrian Mariappa.
YELLOW CARD
Watford 2-1 Newcastle
Ayoze Perez nicks the ball past Christian Kabasele on the right wing and the defender brings him down before being shown a yellow card.
The free-kick sees Florian Lejeune put it harmlessly wide at the far post.
SUBSTITUTION
Watford 2-1 Newcastle
And Watford's Javi Gracia makes an immediate change as Roberto Pereyra comes off for Gerard Deulofeu.
Seems a strange one, as Pereyra has made one and scored one, but after all that hard work maybe he's tiring!
GOAL - Watford 2-1 Newcastle
Ayoze Perez
Newcastle are back in it as Watford allow Javier Manquillo room to whip in a cross from the right.
Ayoze Perez drifts off his man to steer the ball back across goal and just inside the far post. Game on!
Pereyra blazes over
Watford 2-0 Newcastle
A Watford free-kick into the box is headed clear and Roberto Pereyra blazes over from the edge of the box.
SUBSTITUTION
Watford 2-0 Newcastle
Jacob Murphy replaced Matt Ritchie in the starting line-up but has hardly justified his inclusion. He makes way for Ritchie.
Subdued second half
Watford 2-0 Newcastle
It's been a slow start to the second half, with Martin Dubravka just catching a Watford free-kick with ease.
Kenedy's been quiet
Watford 2-0 Newcastle
Considering Kenedy has had such a big impact on Newcastle's revival in 2018, the left-sided Chelsea loanee hasn't posed much of a threat so far today.
At half-time Rafa Benitez no doubt told the Magpies to get the Brazilian more involved in the second half.
KICK-OFF
Watford 2-0 Newcastle
Newcastle get the second half started at Vicarage Road.
Live Reporting
By Ben Collins
All times stated are UK
Get involved
After suggesting Arsenal have no 'cojones', Troy Deeney has missed penalties against the Gunners and today against Newcastle...
