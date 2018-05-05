Leicester City v West Ham

Summary

  1. Leicester have won only two of past 11 Premier League matches
  2. A win could see West Ham safe this weekend

Live Reporting

By Steve Sutcliffe

All times stated are UK

Leicester City 0-2 West Ham

Thanks for joining me this afternoon.

To stay ahead of all the latest developments head to the main BBC Sport Premier League live here.

Leicester City 0-2 West Ham

Well that really was comfortable for West Ham. They more than merited their victory with Leicester well out of sorts.

FULL-TIME

Leicester City 0-2 West Ham

Leicester City 0-2 West Ham

Wes Morgan
PA

Not a lot as it turns out as the seconds tick down on another Leicester defeat.

Leicester City 0-2 West Ham

Two efforts on target in two minutes for Leicester.

This time Yohan Benalouane forces Adrian to save with a header. Whatever next.

Leicester City 0-2 West Ham

There's a huge ironic cheer as Adrien Silva fires Leicester's first shot on target. It never looked likely to beat Adrian though.

Leicester City 0-2 West Ham

A lap of celebration for the season is planned at the end of the match.

At the moment I'm not sure how many Leicester supporters will want to stick around for that.

'No chance for Hamer'

Leicester 0-2 West Ham

Kevin Kilbane

Former Republic of Ireland winger on Final Score

The free-kick comes in and Leicester clear it at first. But as it comes out Mark Noble hits it on the volley and it's a brilliant strike. No chance for Ben Hamer because he hits it so cleanly.

SUBSTITUTION

Leicester City 0-2 West Ham

Marko Arnautovic makes way for Edimilson Fernandes. The West Ham forward was walking a little gingerly as he left the pitch.

SUBSTITUTION

Leicester City 0-2 West Ham

Andy Carroll is on for West Ham to replace Manuel Lanzini. Just what the Leicester centre-backs need!

Leicester City 0-2 West Ham

Marko Arnautovic wriggles clear inside the Leicester penalty area and looks well placed to add a third goal but defender Harry Maguire intervenes at the expense of a corner.

All too easy for the visitors at the moment.

Leicester City 0-2 West Ham

Aside from a couple of corners there has been absolutely no reaction from Leicester to that Mark Noble goal.

It all looks rather flat for the hosts, who look consigned to their fate.

GOAL - Leicester City 0-2 West Ham

Mark Noble

Mark Noble
Reuters

Mark Noble take a bow.

West Ham send a free-kick into the Leicester penalty area from the right and when it is cleared Noble returns it with interest - smashing a volley in off the left-hand post from just over 20-yards out.

Leicester City 0-1 West Ham

Leicester go close via Harry Maguire. His effort flies over the crossbar from the edge of the West Ham penalty area but that is much better from the hosts.

SUBSTITUTION

Leicester City 0-1 West Ham

Double change for Leicester as Kelechi Iheanacho and Demarai Gray enter the fray to replace Fousseni Diabate and Hamza Choudhury.

That's all three changes made for the hosts.

Leicester City 0-1 West Ham

Big chance for West Ham to go two goals ahead but Marko Arnuatovic can't pick out Manuel Lanzini at the back post. It would've been a tap-in.

Leicester City 0-1 West Ham

Riyad Mahrez
Getty Images

It looks as though Leicester, who were booed off at half-time have had the Claude Puel hairdryer.

They are on the front foot now and showing the sort of urgency that they should have started with.

YELLOW CARD - Aaron Cresswell (West Ham)

Leicester City 0-1 West Ham

It is just a yellow. The Leicester fans aren't happy and Aaron Cresswell looks a little fortunate with that punishment.

Leicester City 0-1 West Ham

Aaron Cresswell looks to be in big trouble here. He's just fallen on the ball and grabbed it with Leicester forward Jamie Vardy ready to run clear towards goal. What will the referee do?

KICK-OFF

Leicester City 0-1 West Ham

West Ham emerged early from the tunnel while Leicester make a change, with Aleksandar Dragovic replacing Vicente Iborra for the second half.

'Lucky to be staying on'

Leicester 0-1 West Ham

Kevin Kilbane

Former Republic of Ireland winger on Final Score

The referee Chris Kavanagh is in a really good position. I don’t think Marko Arnautovic catches Harry Maguire but he has had a swing at him. If the referee sees it he is very lucky to be staying on.

Leicester City 0-1 West Ham

Marko Arnautovic's booking appears to be the main talking point at the break.Should he have seen a red card for a flailing arm in Harry Maguire's direction?

With that in mind I'd just like to bring in Kevin Kilbane again....

'Arnautovic shows good strength'

Leicester 0-1 West Ham

Kevin Kilbane

Former Republic of Ireland winger on Final Score

Leicester were looking for a foul but Marko Arnautović shows good strength and awareness before pulling it back to Joao Mario for a tap in.

Leicester off the pace

Leicester City 0-1 West Ham

A couple of Leicester players were complaining when Marko Arnautovic teed up Joao Mario for West Ham's goals but they are going to need to do a lot better in the second period.

Arthur Masuaku was allowed to run 40-yards or so unchallenged to deliver the ball into the box and that sort of typified the first-half.

HALF-TIME

Leicester City 0-1 West Ham

That was a difficult first 45 minutes for the hosts who have struggled to contain Manuel Lanzini and generally been off the pace. West Ham more than merit their lead.

Leicester City 0-1 West Ham

More danger from West Ham but Manuel Lanzini's left-footed shot finds the side netting from a tight angle.

Will they rue these missed opportunities later?

YELLOW CARD - Marko Arnautovic (West Ham)

Leicester City 0-1 West Ham

A little bit of afters from Marko Arnautovic who goes in the book for lashing out at Harry Maguire.

Leicester City 0-1 West Ham

First attempt on goal for Leicester. But Fousseni Diabate drags his effort wide from 20-yards.

GOAL - Leicester City 0-1 West Ham

Joao Mario

Joao Mario
Reuters

It has been coming. Moments before Marko Arnautovic had smashed an effort against the crossbar and he is the architect of the goal.

The Austrian forward brings down the ball at the far post and pokes it back across goal where Joao Mario is waiting to steer it in from close range.

Leicester are not happy though. They feel Christian Fuchs was fouled by Arnautovic in the build-up to that.

Leicester City 0-0 West Ham

Good save from Ben Hamer who is out quickly to block Marko Arnautovic off as the forward tries to slip the ball under him from an angle on the left-hand side of the penalty area.

That all came from Manuel Lanzini though who is appears to be in the groove this afternoon.

Leicester City 0-0 West Ham

First little bit of work for the West Ham goalkeeper Adrian, who comes and claims a cross extremely competently with Jamie Vardy prowling.

That's the sum of Leicester's attacking so far though.

Leicester City 0-0 West Ham

It might be the heat or it might be the unfamiliar Leicester line-up but they really do look disjointed and seem content to stand off West Ham who are passing the ball around them.

There is no sign so far of any sort of response from last weekend's 5-0 defeat at Crystal Palace. Manager Claude Puel looks far from happy.

Leicester City 0-0 West Ham

It really is all West Ham at the moment. They are monopolising possession and Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy have hardly had a look in.

Vardy's managed three touches for Leicester in the opening 17 minutes.

Leicester City 0-0 West Ham

Now it's Pablo Zabaleta careering in at the back post but his diving header goes well wide from Arthur Masuaku's cross.

Leicester City 0-0 West Ham

Wes Morgan (L) vies with West Ham United"s Austrian midfielder Marko Arnautovic
Getty Images

David Moyes will be quietly satisfied by his team. West Ham have settled rather nicely and Manuel Lanzini is proving particularly elusive.

The Argentine goes close to an opening goal but his shot deflects away off the shin of Marko Arnautovic.

Leicester City 0-0 West Ham

A sniff of a chance for West Ham but Manuel Lanzini sees his shot blocked and the hosts are able to smuggle the ball to safety when it falls to Pablo Zabaleta.

Leicester City 0-0 West Ham

A smattering of outfield players on both teams are shielding their eyes from the sun each time the ball goes in the air but neither keeper has bothered with a hat.

Let's hope that impaired vision doesn't contribute to a goal.

KICK-OFF

Leicester City 0-0 West Ham

It really does look like a glorious day in Leicester. I almost felt sorry for Claude Puel's players who sported warm-up tops as they came out.

West Ham, wearing claret and blue shirts, kick off.

Leicester City v West Ham (15:00 BST)

There's every chance this could be quite a compelling afternoon with both teams capable of scoring and shipping goals in equal measure.

Leicester conceded five at Crystal Palace last Saturday while West Ham let four in at home to Champions Manchester City the day after.

David Moyes' team have scored more goals on their travels than at home this term but have conceded 42 on the road, more than any other Premier League club away from home.

Leicester are within four points of Everton in eighth and are targeting a top eight finish for only the second time since 1999-00.

Who will prevail? We shall see. The teams are on the pitch.

Lawro's prediction

Leicester City v West Ham (15:00 BST)

Mark Lawrenson

Former Liverpool defender

The vultures are circling around Leicester boss Claude Puel and he desperately needs a home win before the end of the season - his side have not managed that in the league since the middle of January.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v singer James Bay.

