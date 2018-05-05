Leicester City v West Ham

There's every chance this could be quite a compelling afternoon with both teams capable of scoring and shipping goals in equal measure.

Leicester conceded five at Crystal Palace last Saturday while West Ham let four in at home to Champions Manchester City the day after.

David Moyes' team have scored more goals on their travels than at home this term but have conceded 42 on the road, more than any other Premier League club away from home.

Leicester are within four points of Everton in eighth and are targeting a top eight finish for only the second time since 1999-00.

Who will prevail? We shall see. The teams are on the pitch.