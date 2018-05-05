Bournemouth v Swansea City

Steve Cook is named as the sponsors' man of the match.
His defensive partner Nathan Ake may not have any room left in his kit bag for any more awards - picking up SIX player-of-the-year gongs earlier this afternoon.
And it looks like Bournemouth may give an emotional late return to Tyrone Mings, who has missed most of the season with injury...
Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea
Steve Claridge
Ex-Premier League striker on BBC Radio 5 live
This has been nowhere near the open game we saw in the first half because Eddie Howe has changed things slightly. Swansea haven't had the creativity to break Bournemouth down.
'Phenomenal save by Fabianski'
Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea
Shay Given
Ex-Newcastle goalkeeper on Final Score
That's a phenomenal save by Fabianski because he has no right to save it. It's six yards out and he just flew himself across the goal. He's managed to get the ball over the bar and it could be massive in the scheme of things.
INJURY TIME
Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea City
Three added minutes.
'Bournemouth comfortable'
Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea
Steve Claridge
Ex-Premier League striker on BBC Radio 5 live
Swansea have not been convincing in this second half. At no stage in the first half did I think Bournemouth were comfortable but they have been in this second half.
CLOSE!
Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea City
What a save by Lukasz Fabianski to deny Callum Wilson a certain goal.
Can Swansea take advantage?
Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea City
Mark Mitchener
BBC Sport at Vitality Stadium
The substitutions have been like a managerial chess match - first Swansea go to a back four with an extra midfielder, then Narsingh is sent on to patrol down the right - while Bournemouth then revert to a back four and introduce Gosling to bolster central midfield.
The home fans must be thinking Bournemouth should be home and dry by now, considering the chances they have spurned. With two substitutions left, might Eddie Howe consider a late cameo for Jermain Defoe - surely the man most likely to bury a late chance?
YELLOW CARD
Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea City
Andy King takes one for team with a foul on Joshua King as Bournemouth broke forward.
SUBSTITUTIONS
Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea City
Luciano Narsingh is on in place of Ki Sung-yueng for Swansea.
For Bournemouth, Dan Gosling is on, with Marc Pugh making way.
Back four for the home side now with Swansea playing with three up top.
CLOSE!
Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea City
Nathan Ake heads straight at Lukasz Fabianski form a corner. Anywhere else and it would be 2-0.
SUBSTITUTION
Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea City
Mike van der Hoorn is off and Andy King is on. Change of formation for the visitors.
Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea City
Momentum is with Bournemouth as we head into the final 20 minutes.
Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea City
Mark Mitchener
BBC Sport at Vitality Stadium
Brightly coloured boots used to be a useful distinguishing mark in player identification - but no longer. Tammy Abraham's introduction means a full half-dozen of Swansea's current XI are wearing predominantly bright orange footwear.
Having sent Jermain Defoe to warm up a few minutes ago, Eddie Howe has recalled all his substitutes to the home dug-out. Bournemouth are having plenty of possession down their left-hand side, with Charlie Daniels and Marc Pugh linking up well, as they've done since their League One days.
YELLOW CARD
Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea City
Alfie Mawson has his name taken.
Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea
Steve Claridge
Ex-Premier League striker on BBC Radio 5 live
The tempo of the game has just gone a little bit for Swansea. It is the period where they have looked the least dangerous.
'Good to see players in the away end'
Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea City
Shay Given
Ex-Newcastle goalkeeper on Final Score
Leroy Fer and Leon Britton are sat with the Swansea fans in the away end today, and it's always good to see. I sat with the Celtic fans in the away end once and it was a cracking atmosphere
SUBSTITUTION
Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea City
Tammy Abraham replaces Nathan Dyer for Swansea and joins the Ayew brothers up top.
CLOSE!
Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea City
Steve Cook should make it two for Bournemouth but his header from Joshua King's cross is over the crossbar.
YELLOW CARD
Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea City
Mike van der Hoorn is rightly called back by Kevin Friend after a foul on Callum Wilson earlier.
Looking at the replay, it's a fair cop as van der Hoorn hauls down Wilson off the ball.
Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea City
That's enough for Carlos Carvalhal. Tammy Abraham is being prepared.
'Swansea don't need to panic'
Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea City
Steve Claridge
Ex-Premier League striker on BBC Radio 5 live
I don't think Swansea need to panic here. A draw would be a good result. Everton is a really tough place for Southampton to go.
YELLOW CARD
Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea City
Joshua King takes a quick free-kick and Kevin Friend is not ready. King has his name taken.
When Mr Friend is finally happy, Lukasz Fabianski has to be on his toes to push the ball over his crossbar.
Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea City
Tammy Abraham warming up for Swansea. How long will Carlos Carvalhal leave this?
They have had their chances but Swansea need to take one.
Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea City
Ian Dennis
Radio 5 live senior football reporter
I have never known a press box give out so much cake than here at Bournemouth. I feel like I am on Test Match Special.
CLOSE!
Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea City
Jordan Ayew tests Asmir Begovic inside the first minute of the second half.
Dipping effort from the edge of the area looked to be creeping in the bottom corner and Begovic is down quickly to deal with the danger.
KICK-OFF
Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea City
And we are back under way in the sunshine.
No changes from either manager.
'Swansea will feel unjust to be behind'
Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea
Steve Claridge
Ex-Premier League striker on BBC Radio 5 live
These two sides have played pretty similarly. They are looking for space in the middle and then using pace in behind. They have both had really good chances. Swansea might feel a little unjust to be behind at half-time
The big winners in all of this so far? Southampton.
As it stands they will have the chance to leapfrog Swansea and escape the bottom three if they can beat Everton in the 17:30 BST kick-off.
'Swansea look lively'
Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea
Steve Claridge
Ex-Premier League striker on BBC Radio 5 live
It is not a forlorn hope for Swansea. They look lively and look like they have goals in them. You feel the next goal will be absolutely vital.
Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea City
Mark Mitchener
BBC Sport at Vitality Stadium
That minute of first-half stoppage time offered a possible preview of the second half - it featured the attack-minded Cherries duo Joshua King tackling back and Marc Pugh throwing himself into a defensive header (with all hands to the proverbial pump) as Swansea pressed forward, before Bournemouth nearly broke to score on the counter-attack.
Make no mistake, Swansea are going to have to go for broke in the second half - their goal difference is already worse than Southampton's - so we can expect an open, attacking second period.
Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea City
Swansea have had more of the ball in the final third, but it's Bournemouth who have the goal.
HALF-TIME
Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea City
Ryan Fraser's goal separates the sides and if it stays the same Bournemouth will be sure of Premier League football next season. They only needed a point to be sure of that before kick-off, but it's always nice to end a run of four straight league defeats. It would only be a second win in 11 matches for the Cherries.
For Swansea, they must take something from today. Jordan Ayew should have pulled them back level soon after Bournemouth took the lead but he scuffed his shot wide from six yards.
Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea City
Mark Mitchener
BBC Sport at Vitality Stadium
What a difference a week makes.
Last Saturday at Southampton, Bournemouth attempted a similar free-kick routine from the other side of the penalty area - only for the referee to get in the way of Simon Francis' shot, earning himself an ear-bashing from the Cherries skipper that featured on Match of the Day 2's "2 Good, 2 Bad" segment.
But this time, the execution is perfect and Ryan Fraser - the Premier League's smallest player at just 5ft 4ins - has cut the Swans down to size with his sixth goal of the season.
'Well-worked free-kick'
Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea City
Steve Claridge
Ex-Premier League striker on BBC Radio 5 live
There was a little deflection but it was a well-worked free-kick.
Fraser doesn't lash at the ball. He side-footed it with pace.
CLOSE!
Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea City
Swansea should be level.
Andre Ayew plays in Jordan Ayew and he is through on goal six yards out but scuffs his shot wide.
GOAL - RYAN FRASER
Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea City
Andrew Surman rolls the ball from the free-kick across the edge of the penalty area for Ryan Fraser.
The shot looks like it's going straight at Lukasz Fabianski, but Alfie Mawson's head sends the ball into the corner.
YELLOW CARD
Bournemouth 0-0 Swansea City
Martin Olsson seems to have said something he shouldn't to referee Kevin Friend.
Bournemouth 0-0 Swansea City
Free-kick for Bournemouth right on the edge of the penalty area after a foul on Callum Wilson by Alfie Mawson. We are talking inches.
Bournemouth 0-0 Swansea City
Half an hour gone. Both sides have had chances but we are still goalless.
It's enough for Bournemouth, but Swansea really need more.
Jordan Ayew sends an effort sailing over the crossbar for the visitors. The scoreline won't change with efforts like that. Needs to be about six foot lower.
