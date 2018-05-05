West Brom beat Spurs and Swansea lose on dramatic afternoon

Southampton are trying to move out of the relegation zone away to Everton and you can follow that game here.
How can West Brom stay up?
It would be one of the greatest ever survival stories. Against all the odds.
There is only one way West Brom can stay up. This is what has to happen:
Today: Southampton must not beat Everton (they are currently 0-0, the table above reflects that).
Tuesday: Swansea and Southampton must draw in their meeting in Wales.
Next Sunday: On the final day, Swansea must lose at home to Stoke, and Southampton must lose at home to Manchester City.
West Brom have to win at Crystal Palace in their final match. And over all of this, the Baggies must improve their goal difference to be better than Swansea's, and possibly better than Southampton's, too.
We say possibly, because if Southampton lose to Everton today, and the rest of the scenario above goes West Brom's way, their comparative goal difference won't come into it.
So. It's a complicated picture. Over to you Baggies...
'It's better to play with Deeney'
FT: Watford 2-1 Newcastle
Watford
Andre Gray speaking to Match of the Day: "It's better for me [to play with Troy Deeney]. You could see in the first half we linked well and played off each other. We created a lot of good opportunities.
"We were denied by the goalkeeper a couple of times and there was the penalty as well. You could see what we can do together and hopefully we can do more.
"We've only got ourselves to blame for being in this position but it was important got a result today and we managed to do that."
'I love that effort'
FT: Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea
Bournemouth
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "It was a tough game but I'm really pleased with the clean
sheet. One-nil is always dangerous but we defended really well.
"Physically from the
boys it was a great shift. We started at
a high tempo but we didn’t get the early goal to match that. Our keeper made some
good saves and then we got in front and dug in."
On Ryan Fraser's goal: "It was off the cuff and the
players used their initiative and I love that. There was a vacancy on the edge of the box and fair play to the players for seeing that.
"We would have liked to
score the second goal but we weren't under much pressure and we defended well.
This is such a difficult league and you see the size of the clubs that are
still down there fighting relegation. It's a huge effort from all of the staff to retain our status.
"If you
look at the starting XI many of them were with us in League One and I love that
effort they’ve shown me all the way through. My wish is to build the infrastructure
of the club, the new stadium and training ground and I hope we can secure
that for our club."
'There is belief we can stay in this division'
FT: Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea
Swansea City
Swansea defender Connor Roberts: "Any defeat is tough to take. Today we weren't great, but we deserved to draw in the end. If we score in the first half it gives us a lot
more confidence and we are not chasing the game but it's gone now and we have
to move on.
"Now it’s a massive two games coming up and we have to try and get the points on Tuesday. We can't go into the next game on a downer and worry that we are going
to concede, we have to go for it. There is always confidence and belief we can
stay in this division. The fans will always be behind us at the Liberty, and even today when we were struggling you could still feel the fans."
'I think there was a sending off'
FT: Leicester 0-2 West Ham
Leicester City
Leicester boss Claude Puel speaking to Match of the Day: "It was a tough game for us. We started without a lot of confidence because we had young players played.
"Things like referee's decisions can give a boost to the other team - I think it was a sending off [Puel doesn't specify which particular incident].
"We have to find some freshness and strong mentality and to give the performance for our fans. We would like to thank our fans because it's been a tough period and they keep their support.
"Sometimes there's tough periods without a good performance. It's normal that we can have some negative activity. My only pre-occupation is to try and find good things to finish strong.
"It's not the time to discuss about the summer. Now it's just to try and finish the last two games."
'I want to look up the table'
FT: Leicester 0-2 West Ham
West Ham United
West Ham boss David Moyes speaking to Match of the Day: "The first half performance was excellent, at times it was as well as we've played. We just lacked a final bit to get us in and get another goal.
"The team is more than capable of winning lots of games. We defended better than we did in other games which gave us a good chance.
"It was a great goal from Mark Noble, he epitomises much about West Ham. He's been there every week for us and he deserves it. He's got that in his locker.
"Marko Arnautovic has been terrific since I came in. He's always close to a goal. All season I've been really pleased with him.
"Winning matches changes things and it changes the mood of the supporters but I thought the supporters were great today.
"I feel as if I want to look up the table and win the last two games. I'm told we're not officially safe but overall we have to try and finish up the league."
'Not good enough'
FT: Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
Joel Coady: Darren Moore and WBA single handedly killing accumulators every week. He's done some job though to be fair.
Danso: West Brom don't you dare think about it...
'I am not upset or angry, only disappointed'
FT: West Brom 1-0 Tottenham
Tottenham Hotspur
Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, speaking to BBC Sport: "Of course I am disappointed. We are in a race to be in top four and play in the Champions League next season and that defeat disappoints us. It is a certainly a bad feeling after the game.
"We dominated the game. We created enough chances but didn't score. In the end West Brom have quality and physical condition at set pieces and can create problems for any team. If you do not score you put at risk the game.
"I am not upset or angry only disappointed because we created chances and did not score. We need to be clinical."
'I won't be watching Saints'
FT: West Brom 1-0 Tottenham
West Bromwich Albion
Darren Moore on the possibility of being relegated by Southampton in the late kick-off: "I won't be watching the games. All I am worried about is what we do at West Bromwich Albion. We worked hard in the week, came up against an excellent team and have come out with a good result.
On his position as caretaker manager: "Everyone talks about my position. The club asked me to take charge for the six games. That was game five and we go on to game six next week. Whatever happens outside I can't control, we have to keep working and then when the season finishes we will sit down and see where the football club will go."
'We wanted some pride'
FT: West Brom 1-0 Tottenham
West Bromwich Albion
West Brom caretaker manager Darren Moore: "It was a pulsating game, up against a very good team who asked us a lot of questions. We trusted the commitment of the players and needed to play a tight game because of the quality Spurs possess.
"It worked in the end and we got the goal. I am really pleased we got the goal, clean sheet and got the win.
"We have been on this road for four, nearly five weeks. We wanted to get some pride and commitment back. The supporters have been excellent. I am the one up here but it is we as a football club - the supporters, staff and officials - and through hard work and commitment results are coming."
'We have a big opportunity on Tuesday'
FT: Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea
Swansea City
Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal: "There was one crucial moment of the game when they scored.
After that we had two or three chances to score. The game was balanced and we
created chances but we knew before the game that the first goal was important.
After that goal, Bournemouth blocked the spaces and were more comfortable with chances to counter attack. We
brought some players on to have an impact on the game and help the attack but there wasn’t much
space. Bournemouth deserved the victory.
"We tried to fight but
we have two more games and a big opportunity on Tuesday. The game will start 0-0 and when everything is in your hands you must believe. If someone had said when I first took over that we would have it in our hands at this stage, I would've taken it."
Matthew Noble: If Darren Moore keeps West Brom up then he should get manager of the season for his miracle... goes to show if he had two or three more games they would probably be the team to stay up easily... least he's given them respectability to their situation.
Saints could seal Baggies' fate
Everton v Southampton (17:30 BST)
A crucial match is about to get underway at Goodison Park. Victory for Southampton will confirm relegation for West Brom.
It would also move the Saints out of the relegation zone and level on points with Huddersfield.
West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster: "It was just a battle. We knew Tottenham's quality and we would spend time under a lot of pressure. The lads really put their hearts on the line and were brilliant. We know we are a threat at set pieces and we managed to nick one. It keeps us going for another week.
"Once you get stuck in a rut, I don't anyone really believed it (that West Brom could survive). All the momentum was drained out of us. Everyone will say fair play Darren Moore. He has instilled that work ethic, we had that before but confidence wasn't there.
"With the confidence we have now and the momentum, it is a miracle we have got to the last week, if it does go that far we will go with full confidence we can do it.
"Six weeks ago I had us resigned to be relegation. I accepted our fate was inevitable. Fair play to Darren Moore and the coaches. The mental side is 50-50 with the fitness."
'Today was not good'
FT: West Brom 1-0 Tottenham
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino: "In football you can dominate but you need to be clinical in front of goal and today wasn't good. I am very disappointed because we lost the game. Still, we have it in our hands to be in the top four.
"We knew how they would play. If you want to be in the top four and challenge for the big things, you need to score in these games.
"It is in our hands. If we are not able to win the next two games we do not deserve to qualify for the Champions League."
The picture at the top
It's all in Liverpool and Tottenham's hands but Chelsea could indeed still seal a Champions League spot...
Liverpool: Chelsea (a), Brighton (h)
Tottenham: Newcastle (h), Leicester (h)
Chelsea: Liverpool (h), Huddersfield (h), Newcastle (a)
Chris Adams: Never mind Manager of the Month, Darren Moore deserves a knighthood!
Shamsheer: Spurs lost.
Do you need any other reason to beat Liverpool tomorrow?
Come on Chelsea, win at any cost tomorrow.
Nico Lennon: The other thing the West Brom result has done is to very much open the door to Chelsea finishing in the top four. If they beat Liverpool tomorrow they'll only be 2 points behind Spurs with 2 games to play.
Stoke relegated, West Brom cling on
In case you missed it earlier, Stoke became the first team to be relegated from the Premier League this season after they lost 2-1 to Crystal Palace in the early kick-off.
It has been 10 years since they were last in the Championship and they led 1-0 at half-time.
West Brom have kept their hopes alive for a few more hours but they will go down if Southampton beat Everton this evening.
'Embarrassing for us'
Watford 2-1 Newcastle
Newcastle United
Ayoze Perez speaking to Match of the Day: "We didn't play well at all in the first half. It was embarrassing for us. It wasn't good enough. That's now three defeats in a row.
"At the end we pushed them back but we couldn't score. We've got another two games to make it look better but today wasn't good enough.
"But we have to think positive, we've still got two more games and we're in the same position we were in before. It's getting tighter and if we want to finish in that position we have to push a bit more.
"We could have made that position safe before and now the other teams are pushing because they want that position. But there's two more to play and hopefully we can pick up the points."
Women's FA Cup final
BBC One
A reminder - you can watch the Women's FA Cup final on BBC One and online this afternoon - kick-off is at 17:30 BST. Arsenal v Chelsea.
Follow build-up to the match at Wembley over here.
It's set to be a record crowd.
FT: Leicester 0-2 West Ham
At Leicester there is also a series of presentations and speeches going on. Many of the players have got their families with them on the pitch as they walk around the ground.
A strange atmosphere though - the vast majority of fans have left already. They were bad today.
Claude Puel looks a worried man.
'Best I've scored'
Leicester 0-2 West Ham
West Ham United
West Ham captain Mark Noble: "After the last two results to come here against Leicester, sometimes when you're safe you play a bit free. That was the opposite today. We should have been clear in the first half.
"I don't know what happened to be honest.
"That's the best I've scored for sure, especially with what's involved with this game. Sometimes they've dropped to me and the defenders are on you. It could have gone anywhere but it's hit the post and gone in.
"I hope on Thursday night against Man Utd we can perform like that but we want to try and finish as high as we can."
FT: West Brom 1-0 Tottenham
Darren Moore is on the pitch at The Hawthorns, addressing the West Brom fans with a microphone in hand.
"We need everyone again for the final week of the season. Together we will go to the last game of the season," he says.
He gets a huge ovation from the crowd before the players set off for a lap of appreciation.
They could be down in a matter of hours - but still there is belief.
The run-in
Huddersfield: Man City (a), Chelsea (a), Arsenal (h)
Swansea: Southampton (h), Stoke (h).
Southampton: Everton (a) Swansea (a), Man City (h)
West Brom: Crystal Palace (a)
Results under Darren Moore
What a job caretaker manager Darren Moore has done at West Brom to keep their hopes alive.
He's currently out on the pitch with a microphone addressing the fans at The Hawthorns.
Here's the results they have had in his five games in charge:
West Brom 1-0 Tottenham
Newcastle 0-1 West Brom
West Brom 2-2 Liverpool
Manchester United 0-1 West Brom
West Brom 1-1 Swansea
'We will keep battling'
FT: West Brom 1-0 Tottenham
West Bromwich Albion
West Brom goal scorer Jake Livermore: "I don't know what to say. We will just keep battling until the end. It has not been due to lack of effort and the last few weeks have proved that. We have got that never say die attitude back and you never know what we can do.
"It is difficult when you look at table, it is not a good read but all we can do is take it game by game.
"Darren Moore and his staff, all of the staff mean an awful lot to us. They are with us every kick."
'To get over that 40-point line is massive'
FT: Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea
Bournemouth
Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser, speaking to BBC Sport: "To get over that 40-point line is massive. We made
it hard for ourselves over the last few matches and each time we didn't win was one step closer to relegation, so we're glad to have got over the line. It was like a pre-season match with the heat so we tried to keep the ball and make them run as
much as we could."
Asked about his goal from the set-piece, Fraser said: "We hadn’t practiced it on the training ground but it fell to
me and luckily enough it went in."
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111
Alex Clark: I really fear for Huddersfield you know. Saints to beat Swansea, but Swansea to beat Stoke. Huddersfield won't get any points from their remaining fixtures surely?
Tim Blake: Darren Moore 10 points from 5 games Alan Pardew 8 points from 18 games.
James Stevenson: If there’s one club that doesn’t know when it’s beaten it’s West Brom. They can’t pull off the greatest escape can they? Whether they do or they don’t positives to take into next season now.
FT: West Brom 1-0 Tottenham
There are scenes of jubilation at the Hawthorns and yet West Brom could still face relegation today.
If Southampton beat Everton (17:30 BST), then West Brom are down.
But they have won more Premier League games in five matches under Darren Moore (3) than in 18 of Alan Pardew's games in charge (1).
FT: Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea
It is all about Tuesday night now for Swansea - when they host Southampton.
Saints can climb above them with victory at Everton in the 17:30 BST kick-off today.
If Mark Hughes' side do win, West Brom would be down despite another heroic performance this afternoon.
'Foster the hero'
West Brom 1-0 Tottenham
Pat Murphy
5 live Sport
In previous months West Brom would have been rolled over. Ben Foster was the hero.
They are still in it.
FT: Leicester 0-2 West Ham
A big step towards Premier League safety for the Hammers. They go over to salute their fans in the far corner. Jubilant scenes.
FULL-TIME
West Brom 1-0 Tottenham
What an incredible result for West Brom. They are still alive and kicking in the Premier League.
FULL-TIME
Leicester 0-2 West Ham
FULL-TIME
Watford 2-1 Newcastle
It's all over at Vicarage Road. Watford are safe.
CLOSE!
West Brom 1-0 Tottenham
Substitute Fernando Llorente's header is powered towards goal but Ben Foster gets his hands on it.
Everyone at the Hawthorns stopped breathing.
FULL-TIME
Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea
Eddie Howe's team are safe.
'What a story'
West Brom 1-0 Tottenham
Kevin Kilbane
Former Republic of Ireland winger on Final Score
They have got that many bodies in the area that it was a total scramble before the ball goes in. What a story this is.
Right, that is all from us for today. But there's still plenty going on.
'Not good enough'
FT: Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
Joel Coady: Darren Moore and WBA single handedly killing accumulators every week. He's done some job though to be fair.
Danso: West Brom don't you dare think about it...
Matthew Noble: If Darren Moore keeps West Brom up then he should get manager of the season for his miracle... goes to show if he had two or three more games they would probably be the team to stay up easily... least he's given them respectability to their situation.
Saints could seal Baggies' fate
Everton v Southampton (17:30 BST)
A crucial match is about to get underway at Goodison Park. Victory for Southampton will confirm relegation for West Brom.
It would also move the Saints out of the relegation zone and level on points with Huddersfield.
You can follow that match live here.
Here's a reminder of how they will both line-up:
'We put our hearts on the line'
FT: West Brom 1-0 Tottenham
West Bromwich Albion
The picture at the top
It's all in Liverpool and Tottenham's hands but Chelsea could indeed still seal a Champions League spot...
Chris Adams: Never mind Manager of the Month, Darren Moore deserves a knighthood!
Shamsheer: Spurs lost. Do you need any other reason to beat Liverpool tomorrow? Come on Chelsea, win at any cost tomorrow.
Nico Lennon: The other thing the West Brom result has done is to very much open the door to Chelsea finishing in the top four. If they beat Liverpool tomorrow they'll only be 2 points behind Spurs with 2 games to play.
Read the full match report on that game here.
'Embarrassing for us'
Watford 2-1 Newcastle
Newcastle United
FT: Leicester 0-2 West Ham
At Leicester there is also a series of presentations and speeches going on. Many of the players have got their families with them on the pitch as they walk around the ground.
A strange atmosphere though - the vast majority of fans have left already. They were bad today.
Claude Puel looks a worried man.
'Best I've scored'
Leicester 0-2 West Ham
West Ham United
FT: West Brom 1-0 Tottenham
Darren Moore is on the pitch at The Hawthorns, addressing the West Brom fans with a microphone in hand.
"We need everyone again for the final week of the season. Together we will go to the last game of the season," he says.
He gets a huge ovation from the crowd before the players set off for a lap of appreciation.
They could be down in a matter of hours - but still there is belief.
The run-in
Results under Darren Moore
What a job caretaker manager Darren Moore has done at West Brom to keep their hopes alive.
He's currently out on the pitch with a microphone addressing the fans at The Hawthorns.
Here's the results they have had in his five games in charge:
'We will keep battling'
FT: West Brom 1-0 Tottenham
West Bromwich Albion
'To get over that 40-point line is massive'
FT: Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea
Bournemouth
FT: West Brom 1-0 Tottenham
There are scenes of jubilation at the Hawthorns and yet West Brom could still face relegation today.
If Southampton beat Everton (17:30 BST), then West Brom are down.
But they have won more Premier League games in five matches under Darren Moore (3) than in 18 of Alan Pardew's games in charge (1).
FT: Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea
It is all about Tuesday night now for Swansea - when they host Southampton.
Saints can climb above them with victory at Everton in the 17:30 BST kick-off today.
If Mark Hughes' side do win, West Brom would be down despite another heroic performance this afternoon.
'Foster the hero'
West Brom 1-0 Tottenham
Pat Murphy
5 live Sport
In previous months West Brom would have been rolled over. Ben Foster was the hero.
They are still in it.
FT: Leicester 0-2 West Ham
A big step towards Premier League safety for the Hammers. They go over to salute their fans in the far corner. Jubilant scenes.
FULL-TIME
West Brom 1-0 Tottenham
What an incredible result for West Brom. They are still alive and kicking in the Premier League.
FULL-TIME
Leicester 0-2 West Ham
FULL-TIME
Watford 2-1 Newcastle
It's all over at Vicarage Road. Watford are safe.
CLOSE!
West Brom 1-0 Tottenham
Substitute Fernando Llorente's header is powered towards goal but Ben Foster gets his hands on it.
Everyone at the Hawthorns stopped breathing.
FULL-TIME
Bournemouth 1-0 Swansea
Eddie Howe's team are safe.
'What a story'
West Brom 1-0 Tottenham
Kevin Kilbane
Former Republic of Ireland winger on Final Score
They have got that many bodies in the area that it was a total scramble before the ball goes in. What a story this is.