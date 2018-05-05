West Brom beat Spurs and Swansea lose on dramatic afternoon

BBC Sport The table as it stands - with Southampton 0-0 at Everton

It would be one of the greatest ever survival stories. Against all the odds.

There is only one way West Brom can stay up. This is what has to happen:

Today: Southampton must not beat Everton (they are currently 0-0, the table above reflects that).

Tuesday: Swansea and Southampton must draw in their meeting in Wales.

Next Sunday: On the final day, Swansea must lose at home to Stoke, and Southampton must lose at home to Manchester City.

West Brom have to win at Crystal Palace in their final match. And over all of this, the Baggies must improve their goal difference to be better than Swansea's, and possibly better than Southampton's, too.

We say possibly, because if Southampton lose to Everton today, and the rest of the scenario above goes West Brom's way, their comparative goal difference won't come into it.

So. It's a complicated picture. Over to you Baggies...