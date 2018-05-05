Stoke relegated with defeat by Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson MOTD:"After seven games, or after 11 games with four points, I never saw it coming.

"I was hoping it would be a low-scoring year in terms of points for the lower sides and we'd just scrape over the line.

"But we came here, basically safe, I couldn't see us going down with 38 points, so I think it was a great show of character from us to come here and play really well.

"It's probably the thing I'm most proud of, it's not easy having that euphoria from last week, and then come to a place like this where they're fighting for their lives and put on a performance like we did. I would have been disappointed if we hadn't got the win following the performance we put in."

On Stoke going down: "Paul Lambert's said come and have a drink with us, but it's a hard one because you don't know what to say. So, I feel a lot of empathy for Stoke today, because I don't think they could have done anymore, they came up against a team who weren't willing to lie down, who put in a top, top performance."