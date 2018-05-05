Stoke relegated with defeat by Crystal Palace

More from Stoke manager Paul Lambert, speaking to Match of the Day: "We lacked a bit more quality at the top end of the pitch. If the lads had been playing the way the did for me all season they probably wouldn't be in this position.
"I love it here it's brilliant. It's probably not too dissimilar to Glasgow where I'm from; a hard-working place and we have to bounce back up now.
"The club is too big not to and it's got the right infrastructure in place to do it."
Lambert - 'This club has to bounce back'
Stoke City 1-2 Crystal Palace
Stoke City
Stoke manager Paul Lambert speaking to MOTD: "It's difficult to sum up my emotions because it's not long after the game and your emotions are up and down but I can't have asked for more effort.
"We lost out way in the second half but can't ask for more commitment. They've gave us everything in the last 15 games. I wish I wasn't here because that would mean they'd be in a far better and more stable position.
"But the story of the 15 games I've been here for has been exceptional effort and commitment.
The club is in a good position to rebuild and either way they had to rebuild.
"The supporters have backed us to the hilt and I feel it for them. Even after the game they waited to cheer us on."
Watch: Hodgson on Palace survival and Stoke relegation
FT: Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
Click play below to watch the typically classy interview from Roy Hodgson after Crystal Palace beat Stoke City to seal their Premier League survival but also relegate their opponents.
Lambert on Stoke's relegation
FT: Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
Stoke City
Stoke manager Paul Lambert, speaking to Sky Sports: "My emotions are up and down. You will probably not get a true reflection of the feelings on it. It is a tough afternoon. I am feeling for everyone connected with the club.
"The season starts in July and August. When teams don't get results you can be sleep-walking into positions you don't want to be in. We never had enough. Since I came in the lads have given everything but we came short. It is a chance to rebuild.
"It is difficult to come in mid-January to try to assess the team and I had a chat with the players on what went wrong, try to rectify it. No one can point a finger at the effort of the players we lacked quality up top."
Hodgson: 'Now we'll try for top 10'
Stoke City 1-2 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
Roy Hodgson said he will ask his side, who are 11th in the table, to aim for a top half finish by winning their remaining game:
"To get over 40 points is good. I've been celebrating with a small C all week because I couldn't see us getting caught even though we weren't totally safe mathematically.
"We could, if we're really ambitious, try to get a place in the top 10 now and that would be an achievement and a half. Seeing the effort we put in, we weren't out run or out fought, especially after securing your status the week before, I'm really proud.
"I regard it as a good achievement. Any credit must be shared though.
"At times our medical staff have been snowed under with all our injuries but they've got the players out on the field."
Since beating Huddersfield in his first Premier League match in charge, the Potters have collected just seven points from 13 games under Lambert.
They have also failed to win any of the four Premier League matches they’ve gone in at half-time ahead under him.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111
So where does the blame for Stoke's relegation lie? The players? Mark Hughes for his time in charge at the start of the season? Paul Lambert for his 14 games in the second half of the campaign?
I never saw it coming - Hogdson on Palace staying up
FT: Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson MOTD:"After seven games, or after 11 games with four points, I never saw it coming.
"I was hoping it would be a low-scoring year in terms of points for the lower sides and we'd just scrape over the line.
"But we came here, basically safe, I couldn't see us going down with 38 points, so I think it was a great show of character from us to come here and play really well.
"It's probably the thing I'm most proud of, it's not easy having that euphoria from last week, and then come to a place like this where they're fighting for their lives and put on a performance like we did. I would have been disappointed if we hadn't got the win following the performance we put in."
On Stoke going down: "Paul Lambert's said come and have a drink with us, but it's a hard one because you don't know what to say. So, I feel a lot of empathy for Stoke today, because I don't think they could have done anymore, they came up against a team who weren't willing to lie down, who put in a top, top performance."
FT: Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
How about this for a stat.
Crystal Palace are the first top-flight team
since Liverpool in the 1899-1900 season to avoid relegation despite losing
their first seven matches of the season.
Hodgson - 'Sympathy and empathy for Stoke'
Stoke City 1-2 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson speaking to Sky Sports about his team's performances: "They deserve all the credit after a difficult first half. They played exactly how we thought they would and asked questions of our back four.
"They stopped us playing the football we would have liked but we showed courage and played better in the second half.
"They dropped a bit deeper in the second half and it was a very good performance by us.
On Stoke's relegation: "I'm proud of the team not just today but all season but I feel a lot of sympathy and empathy for Stoke., Any joy I feel is measured by looking at the faces of the Stoke players who gave everything today but they cam up against a team that wasn't prepared to lay down.
"We're dangerous on the counter attack with the type of players we possess."
We never felt we were down - McArthur
FT: Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace goalscorer James McArthur: "It's extra special coming back [from a goal down], because it's a tough place to come - I thought we played outstandingly.
"You take any goal no matter how it comes, but we are able to create a lot of chances in the second half, and I think we deserved it.
On being mathematically safe: "We never felt we were down, even after those first seven games. There's always been a lot of quality in the dressing room, and we had a lot of bad injuries, at bad times, so to have come out now we're all absolutely delighted."
On Roy Hodgson: "Since the manager came in, he's brought a lot of calmness and experience, we're all delighted with how far we've come."
FT: Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
An interesting tweet from Patrick van Aanholt. He has apologised to Stoke's fans for scoring the winning goal which has relegated them to the Championship.
'We will come back'
FT: Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
Stoke City
More from Stoke captain Ryan Shawcross: "We got hit on the break a few times. It's a great club this and we will come back.
"The goal was my fault. Sometimes you make mistakes and they cost you. The club have got a lot of big decisions to make.
"If we can keep our better players we've got a good chance. It'll be difficult and we need to let this sink in but hopefully we will come back stronger."
We've not been good enough - Shawcross
Stoke City 1-2 Crystal Palace
Stoke City
Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross following the club's relegation: "It's difficult obviously but it's not one just about game. It's over a season and we've not been good enough all season.
"Ultimately it's down to the players: we've not been good enough. The fans have been brilliant today, a tough result and they're still cheering us.
"Since the gaffer has come in we've had a right go and been in every game. But for whatever reason we've not got the goals we needed and that cost us."
FT: Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
Roy Hodgson has to be up there for manager of the season. He's done a brilliant job.
He is typically classy in his post-match interview, expressing his sympathy for Stoke despite his side sealing survival.
He also says any credit that comes his way should be shared with his full coaching and backroom team.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111
Matt: I wonder how often a team is the first to be relegated from the Premier League without being bottom of the table?
Scott: Fair play to all of the Stoke fans who remained. Day full of emotion for them but class at the death.
Chelsea: So. No more cold, windy Wednesday nights at Stoke in the English top flight?
Pity
Palace secure safety
FT: Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
It will get a little forgotten due to Stoke's relegation but this win for Crystal Palace confirms their survival for another season with a game to go which is absolutely remarkable.
Remember Frank de Boer? Sacked after four games of the season?
Palace lost all of their first seven games and did not score in any of them.
'No depth and no quality'
FT: Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
Steve McClaren
Ex-England manager on BBC Radio 5 live
Stoke were never going to hold on once the game got stretched because they have got no bench, no depth and no quality.
FT: Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
Captain Ryan Shawcross is the man to front up for the post-match interviews for Stoke.
He was a member of the squad when Stoke were promoted to the Premier League.
We'll have quotes for you in a sec but unsurprisingly he is gutted.
Stoke are relegated
FT: Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
To avoid any doubt Stoke are relegated despite still being three points behind 17th-placed Swansea with a game left.
That is because Swansea and Southampton play in midweek so one of those teams will definitely go beyond 33 points which is the maximum points total Stoke can achieve.
'You understood why Stoke are down'
FT: Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
Steve McClaren
Ex-England manager on BBC Radio 5 live
It's not about that one mistake by Ryan Shawcross, it's about the whole season. It's about what happened from pre-season to now. The process hasn't been right. The simple fact is, looking at the two teams today, you understand why Palace have stayed up and why Stoke have gone down. Stoke have no quality apart from Shaqiri. If you're relying on Peter Crouch at 37-years-old to keep you up, then you're in trouble.
Stoke are relegated
FT: Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
The Stoke players are doing a lap of appreciation, applauding the fans. The ground is still around 65% full and they are getting plenty of applause back.
They have given everything today and in the last few weeks but were just not good enough.
Stoke are relegated
FT: Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
Jack Butland is in tears on the pitch.
The home fans come together for a chant of "City 'till I die".
'You end up where you deserve'
FT: Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
Steve McClaren
Ex-England manager on BBC Radio 5 live
Stoke didn't have enough over 38 games and you end up where you deserve. The squad is not good enough which has been proven today. Palace came here and dominated from start to finish, despite conceding first.
STOKE RELEGATED FROM THE PREMIER LEAGUE
Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
As ever it's a strange atmosphere inside the ground. Half of the fans are applauding their team's efforts and the other half are sitting with their heads in their hands.
BreakingSTOKE RELEGATED FROM THE PREMIER LEAGUE
Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
Stoke's 10-year stay in the Premier League is over.
Moritz Bauer is flat on his back with his shirt over his head. Xherdan Shaqiri just stands on the halfway line motionless with his hands on his hips.
FULL-TIME
Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
All over!
Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
That was the chance, the final chance for Stoke City.
Xherdan Shaqiri crosses from the left and finds the head of Ryan Shawcross but the ball balloons over.
About 40 seconds left. Stoke need to score or they are relegated.
Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
Ramadan Sobhi brings the ball forward for Stoke but is dispossessed. Two minutes for the hosts to find a goal.
Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
The Stoke fans are leaving the ground. There are red empty seats everywhere. Their side's 10-year stay in the Premier League is coming to an end.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111
James: Stoke have been terribly mismanaged. They have had some of the most exciting prospects from Bayern, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and yet they still struggle
Andy: Unfortunately I can't think of a better person for Stoke to bring on at this stage than Peter Crouch
Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
It is almost silent at the bet365 Stadium. The only fans singing are the Palace fans in the away end.
FIVE minutes are added but the Stoke fans know the game is probably done. They don't even give any encouragement as the board goes up.
Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
So Stoke MUST find a goal in these closing minutes or they are down. Erik Pieters gets a booking for an awful forearm into the face of Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Could have/should have been worse.
'It's the goal we were waiting for'
Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
Steve McClaren
Ex-England manager on BBC Radio 5 live
Palace have got stronger and stronger as the game has worn on. It was only a matter of time before they scored, but it's happened off a mistake by Ryan Shawcross. It's the goal we were waiting for, but unfortunately for Stoke, it's gone the wrong way.
GOAL Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
Patrick van Aanholt
That could be the goal that sends Stoke City down.
Palace break again and Ryan Shawcross desperately sticks out a leg to try and intercept but only diverts the ball inot the path of Patrick van Aanholt. The Dutchman takes a touch and slots under Jack Butland.
The fans look close to tears in the Potteries.
Stoke 1-1 Crystal Palace
Poor delivery from Xherdan Shaqiri. A complete waste.
Stoke 1-1 Crystal Palace
Corner to Stoke...
Stoke 1-1 Crystal Palace
Badou Ndiaye is living dangerously. Stoke are desperate to win the ball back but he's way too eager. He fouls Loftus-Chek in the centre-circle, moments after getting booked.
Paul Lambert is waving his arms on the touchline, encouraging his players to give more.
'There is another goal in this game'
Stoke 1-1 Crystal Palace
Steve McClaren
Ex-England manager on BBC Radio 5 live
Palace are just opening up Stoke now. The manager can only manoeuvre with the squad he has got. Hodgson has brought a proven goalscorer on in Benteke but Stoke are readying an 18-year-old to try and save their club. But I do think there is another goal in this game.
Live Reporting
By Matthew Henry
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Goodbye
FT: Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
That is all from me.
Stoke City's 10-year stay in the Premier League is over. They are relegated. You can read more in our match report of today's game.
But who will join Stoke in being relegated from the top-flight? There is still an awful lot to be sorted out this afternoon with West Brom, Swansea and Southampton all in action.
Follow the 15:00 BST kick-offs here.
I love it here - Lambert
FT: Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
Stoke City
More from Stoke manager Paul Lambert, speaking to Match of the Day: "We lacked a bit more quality at the top end of the pitch. If the lads had been playing the way the did for me all season they probably wouldn't be in this position.
"I love it here it's brilliant. It's probably not too dissimilar to Glasgow where I'm from; a hard-working place and we have to bounce back up now.
"The club is too big not to and it's got the right infrastructure in place to do it."
Lambert - 'This club has to bounce back'
Stoke City 1-2 Crystal Palace
Stoke City
Stoke manager Paul Lambert speaking to MOTD: "It's difficult to sum up my emotions because it's not long after the game and your emotions are up and down but I can't have asked for more effort.
"We lost out way in the second half but can't ask for more commitment. They've gave us everything in the last 15 games. I wish I wasn't here because that would mean they'd be in a far better and more stable position.
"But the story of the 15 games I've been here for has been exceptional effort and commitment. The club is in a good position to rebuild and either way they had to rebuild.
"The supporters have backed us to the hilt and I feel it for them. Even after the game they waited to cheer us on."
Watch: Hodgson on Palace survival and Stoke relegation
FT: Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
Click play below to watch the typically classy interview from Roy Hodgson after Crystal Palace beat Stoke City to seal their Premier League survival but also relegate their opponents.
Lambert on Stoke's relegation
FT: Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
Stoke City
Stoke manager Paul Lambert, speaking to Sky Sports: "My emotions are up and down. You will probably not get a true reflection of the feelings on it. It is a tough afternoon. I am feeling for everyone connected with the club.
"The season starts in July and August. When teams don't get results you can be sleep-walking into positions you don't want to be in. We never had enough. Since I came in the lads have given everything but we came short. It is a chance to rebuild.
"It is difficult to come in mid-January to try to assess the team and I had a chat with the players on what went wrong, try to rectify it. No one can point a finger at the effort of the players we lacked quality up top."
Hodgson: 'Now we'll try for top 10'
Stoke City 1-2 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
Roy Hodgson said he will ask his side, who are 11th in the table, to aim for a top half finish by winning their remaining game:
"To get over 40 points is good. I've been celebrating with a small C all week because I couldn't see us getting caught even though we weren't totally safe mathematically.
"We could, if we're really ambitious, try to get a place in the top 10 now and that would be an achievement and a half. Seeing the effort we put in, we weren't out run or out fought, especially after securing your status the week before, I'm really proud.
"I regard it as a good achievement. Any credit must be shared though.
"At times our medical staff have been snowed under with all our injuries but they've got the players out on the field."
Since beating Huddersfield in his first Premier League match in charge, the Potters have collected just seven points from 13 games under Lambert.
They have also failed to win any of the four Premier League matches they’ve gone in at half-time ahead under him.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111
So where does the blame for Stoke's relegation lie? The players? Mark Hughes for his time in charge at the start of the season? Paul Lambert for his 14 games in the second half of the campaign?
I never saw it coming - Hogdson on Palace staying up
FT: Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson MOTD:"After seven games, or after 11 games with four points, I never saw it coming.
"I was hoping it would be a low-scoring year in terms of points for the lower sides and we'd just scrape over the line.
"But we came here, basically safe, I couldn't see us going down with 38 points, so I think it was a great show of character from us to come here and play really well.
"It's probably the thing I'm most proud of, it's not easy having that euphoria from last week, and then come to a place like this where they're fighting for their lives and put on a performance like we did. I would have been disappointed if we hadn't got the win following the performance we put in."
On Stoke going down: "Paul Lambert's said come and have a drink with us, but it's a hard one because you don't know what to say. So, I feel a lot of empathy for Stoke today, because I don't think they could have done anymore, they came up against a team who weren't willing to lie down, who put in a top, top performance."
FT: Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
How about this for a stat.
Crystal Palace are the first top-flight team since Liverpool in the 1899-1900 season to avoid relegation despite losing their first seven matches of the season.
Hodgson - 'Sympathy and empathy for Stoke'
Stoke City 1-2 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson speaking to Sky Sports about his team's performances: "They deserve all the credit after a difficult first half. They played exactly how we thought they would and asked questions of our back four.
"They stopped us playing the football we would have liked but we showed courage and played better in the second half.
"They dropped a bit deeper in the second half and it was a very good performance by us.
On Stoke's relegation: "I'm proud of the team not just today but all season but I feel a lot of sympathy and empathy for Stoke., Any joy I feel is measured by looking at the faces of the Stoke players who gave everything today but they cam up against a team that wasn't prepared to lay down.
"We're dangerous on the counter attack with the type of players we possess."
We never felt we were down - McArthur
FT: Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace goalscorer James McArthur: "It's extra special coming back [from a goal down], because it's a tough place to come - I thought we played outstandingly.
"You take any goal no matter how it comes, but we are able to create a lot of chances in the second half, and I think we deserved it.
On being mathematically safe: "We never felt we were down, even after those first seven games. There's always been a lot of quality in the dressing room, and we had a lot of bad injuries, at bad times, so to have come out now we're all absolutely delighted."
On Roy Hodgson: "Since the manager came in, he's brought a lot of calmness and experience, we're all delighted with how far we've come."
FT: Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
An interesting tweet from Patrick van Aanholt. He has apologised to Stoke's fans for scoring the winning goal which has relegated them to the Championship.
'We will come back'
FT: Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
Stoke City
More from Stoke captain Ryan Shawcross: "We got hit on the break a few times. It's a great club this and we will come back.
"The goal was my fault. Sometimes you make mistakes and they cost you. The club have got a lot of big decisions to make.
"If we can keep our better players we've got a good chance. It'll be difficult and we need to let this sink in but hopefully we will come back stronger."
We've not been good enough - Shawcross
Stoke City 1-2 Crystal Palace
Stoke City
Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross following the club's relegation: "It's difficult obviously but it's not one just about game. It's over a season and we've not been good enough all season.
"Ultimately it's down to the players: we've not been good enough. The fans have been brilliant today, a tough result and they're still cheering us.
"Since the gaffer has come in we've had a right go and been in every game. But for whatever reason we've not got the goals we needed and that cost us."
FT: Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
Roy Hodgson has to be up there for manager of the season. He's done a brilliant job.
He is typically classy in his post-match interview, expressing his sympathy for Stoke despite his side sealing survival.
He also says any credit that comes his way should be shared with his full coaching and backroom team.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111
Matt: I wonder how often a team is the first to be relegated from the Premier League without being bottom of the table?
Scott: Fair play to all of the Stoke fans who remained. Day full of emotion for them but class at the death.
Chelsea: So. No more cold, windy Wednesday nights at Stoke in the English top flight? Pity
Palace secure safety
FT: Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
It will get a little forgotten due to Stoke's relegation but this win for Crystal Palace confirms their survival for another season with a game to go which is absolutely remarkable.
Remember Frank de Boer? Sacked after four games of the season?
Palace lost all of their first seven games and did not score in any of them.
'No depth and no quality'
FT: Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
Steve McClaren
Ex-England manager on BBC Radio 5 live
Stoke were never going to hold on once the game got stretched because they have got no bench, no depth and no quality.
FT: Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
Captain Ryan Shawcross is the man to front up for the post-match interviews for Stoke.
He was a member of the squad when Stoke were promoted to the Premier League.
We'll have quotes for you in a sec but unsurprisingly he is gutted.
Stoke are relegated
FT: Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
To avoid any doubt Stoke are relegated despite still being three points behind 17th-placed Swansea with a game left.
That is because Swansea and Southampton play in midweek so one of those teams will definitely go beyond 33 points which is the maximum points total Stoke can achieve.
'You understood why Stoke are down'
FT: Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
Steve McClaren
Ex-England manager on BBC Radio 5 live
It's not about that one mistake by Ryan Shawcross, it's about the whole season. It's about what happened from pre-season to now. The process hasn't been right. The simple fact is, looking at the two teams today, you understand why Palace have stayed up and why Stoke have gone down. Stoke have no quality apart from Shaqiri. If you're relying on Peter Crouch at 37-years-old to keep you up, then you're in trouble.
Stoke are relegated
FT: Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
The Stoke players are doing a lap of appreciation, applauding the fans. The ground is still around 65% full and they are getting plenty of applause back.
They have given everything today and in the last few weeks but were just not good enough.
Stoke are relegated
FT: Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
Jack Butland is in tears on the pitch.
The home fans come together for a chant of "City 'till I die".
'You end up where you deserve'
FT: Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
Steve McClaren
Ex-England manager on BBC Radio 5 live
Stoke didn't have enough over 38 games and you end up where you deserve. The squad is not good enough which has been proven today. Palace came here and dominated from start to finish, despite conceding first.
STOKE RELEGATED FROM THE PREMIER LEAGUE
Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
As ever it's a strange atmosphere inside the ground. Half of the fans are applauding their team's efforts and the other half are sitting with their heads in their hands.
BreakingSTOKE RELEGATED FROM THE PREMIER LEAGUE
Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
Stoke's 10-year stay in the Premier League is over.
Moritz Bauer is flat on his back with his shirt over his head. Xherdan Shaqiri just stands on the halfway line motionless with his hands on his hips.
FULL-TIME
Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
All over!
Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
That was the chance, the final chance for Stoke City.
Xherdan Shaqiri crosses from the left and finds the head of Ryan Shawcross but the ball balloons over.
About 40 seconds left. Stoke need to score or they are relegated.
Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
Ramadan Sobhi brings the ball forward for Stoke but is dispossessed. Two minutes for the hosts to find a goal.
Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
The Stoke fans are leaving the ground. There are red empty seats everywhere. Their side's 10-year stay in the Premier League is coming to an end.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111
James: Stoke have been terribly mismanaged. They have had some of the most exciting prospects from Bayern, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and yet they still struggle
Andy: Unfortunately I can't think of a better person for Stoke to bring on at this stage than Peter Crouch
Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
It is almost silent at the bet365 Stadium. The only fans singing are the Palace fans in the away end.
FIVE minutes are added but the Stoke fans know the game is probably done. They don't even give any encouragement as the board goes up.
Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
So Stoke MUST find a goal in these closing minutes or they are down. Erik Pieters gets a booking for an awful forearm into the face of Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Could have/should have been worse.
'It's the goal we were waiting for'
Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
Steve McClaren
Ex-England manager on BBC Radio 5 live
Palace have got stronger and stronger as the game has worn on. It was only a matter of time before they scored, but it's happened off a mistake by Ryan Shawcross. It's the goal we were waiting for, but unfortunately for Stoke, it's gone the wrong way.
GOAL Stoke 1-2 Crystal Palace
Patrick van Aanholt
That could be the goal that sends Stoke City down.
Palace break again and Ryan Shawcross desperately sticks out a leg to try and intercept but only diverts the ball inot the path of Patrick van Aanholt. The Dutchman takes a touch and slots under Jack Butland.
The fans look close to tears in the Potteries.
Stoke 1-1 Crystal Palace
Poor delivery from Xherdan Shaqiri. A complete waste.
Stoke 1-1 Crystal Palace
Corner to Stoke...
Stoke 1-1 Crystal Palace
Badou Ndiaye is living dangerously. Stoke are desperate to win the ball back but he's way too eager. He fouls Loftus-Chek in the centre-circle, moments after getting booked.
Paul Lambert is waving his arms on the touchline, encouraging his players to give more.
'There is another goal in this game'
Stoke 1-1 Crystal Palace
Steve McClaren
Ex-England manager on BBC Radio 5 live
Palace are just opening up Stoke now. The manager can only manoeuvre with the squad he has got. Hodgson has brought a proven goalscorer on in Benteke but Stoke are readying an 18-year-old to try and save their club. But I do think there is another goal in this game.