Premier League and FA Cup news

Manchester United face Tottenham on Saturday, bidding to reach the FA Cup final.

Manager Jose Mourinho rested a number of first team players in their 2-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League in midweek and the Portuguese has suggested he will again make changes at Wembley.

“I would say that every player on the pitch was positive and made themselves available for [the FA Cup semi-final on] Saturday,” he said on the performance against Bournemouth," Mourinho said.

“I wouldn’t say phenomenal. I think all of them played well and they told me they want to play [against Tottenham]. Obviously I am going to change the team, I am not going to repeat this team.

“I gave a rest to [Nemanja] Matic, I gave a rest to Antonio Valencia, with the objective of at least having a couple of players fresh. But all of the players told me they are here and they want [to play].”