Premier League and FA Cup news
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- Pep Guardiola to face media for first time since Manchester City title win (13:30 BST)
- Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Chelsea's Antonio Conte also up for interview
- FA Cup semi-finals: Man Utd v Spurs (Saturday), Chelsea v Southampton (Sunday)
- Five Premier League games over Saturday and Sunday
Live Reporting
By Elizabeth Hudson and Matthew Henry
All times stated are UK
I am going to change the team - Mourinho
Manchester United v Tottenham (Saturday, 17:15 BST)
Manchester United face Tottenham on Saturday, bidding to reach the FA Cup final.
Manager Jose Mourinho rested a number of first team players in their 2-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League in midweek and the Portuguese has suggested he will again make changes at Wembley.
“I would say that every player on the pitch was positive and made themselves available for [the FA Cup semi-final on] Saturday,” he said on the performance against Bournemouth," Mourinho said.
“I wouldn’t say phenomenal. I think all of them played well and they told me they want to play [against Tottenham]. Obviously I am going to change the team, I am not going to repeat this team.
“I gave a rest to [Nemanja] Matic, I gave a rest to Antonio Valencia, with the objective of at least having a couple of players fresh. But all of the players told me they are here and they want [to play].”
Aguero to miss rest of the season
Manchester City
Bad news - but not unexpected with Pep Guardiola confirming Sergio Aguero will be out for the remainder of Manchester City's matches after knee surgery.
"Four or five weeks. He will fight to be ready for the World Cup," says Guardiola. "He is in Barcelona. First part of rehabilitation will be there."
Wenger deserves great tribute - Conte
Chelsea v Southampton (Sunday, 15:00 BST)
Chelsea
More tributes for Arsene Wenger, this time from Chelsea manager Antonio Conte.
"I think we must pay tribute to Arsene Wenger for his career," the Italian said.
"He and (Sir Alex) Ferguson, we are talking about the last two managers to stay for such long time at a club. 22 years for Arsenal, it is great. It is fantastic and a fantastic story. He won a lot with the club and for that reason he deserves a great tribute.
"As a manager he had a great influence on football. He tried to play good football, play creative football and offensive football. He deserves a great tribute.
"He deserves great respect. Not only Arsenal support but the whole world of football. We are talking about one of the best managers in the world."
"We will have to be at our best"
West Brom v Liverpool (Saturday, 12:30 BST)
After picking up a surprise win at Old Trafford last weekend, there is no rest for West Brom interim manager Darren Moore whose side visit Anfield in Saturday's lunchtime match.
But Moore is enjoying his opportunity in the spotlight.
"The biggest thing that fills me with joy is how everyone at the club has pulled together and supported me in this role. It's been great," he says.
"All our energy is on the game on Saturday against Liverpool. It's all about taking one game at a time. It's a tough game against a good team and we will have to be at our very best to get a result."
I hope Wenger doesn't retire - Mourinho
Manchester United
Jose Mourinho has been speaking about Arsene Wenger in his news conference before Manchester United's FA Cup semi-final with Tottenham on Saturday.
United play Arsenal on Sunday, 29 April in the Premier League.
"I am really happy for him," Mourinho said. "I am pretty sure that we as a club, and especially because Mr Wenger and Arsenal were for many years the biggest rivals of Sir Alex's era, will show Mr Wenger the respect he deserves."
Mourinho has had a number run-ins with Wenger and famously labelled the Frenchman as a "specialist in failure."
"It is not about regret. It happened," Mourinho said on the issues.
"What matters for me is the way I respect the person, the professional and the career.
"I always say for some the memory is short but the real football people don't have short memories. If he is happy with the decision I am really happy and I hope he doesn't retire form football."
Injured duo to return for Baggies
West Brom v Liverpool (Saturday, 12:30 BST)
West Brom caretaker manager Darren Moore will welcome back Jonny Evans and Hal Robson-Kanu for Saturday's game and he is now focused on what happens over the remainder of the season.
"It was a good win at Manchester United last week. We achieved it by everyone playing their part and being together," he says.
"We can't change what has happened before. We are just looking to the future now and the remaining games. I was delighted for Jay [Rodriguez] to score the winner at Old Trafford in what had been a difficult week."
Pep Guardiola news conference
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Only one story being discussed today, which feels a bit odd given this will be the first time Pep Guardiola has spoken in public since Manchester City were confirmed as Premier League champions.
"We respect West Brom"
West Brom v Liverpool (Saturday, 12:30 BST)
Liverpool
With Saturday's game against West Brom, plus the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Roma at Anfield on Tuesday, Klopp said that he does not have the chance to rest players against the Baggies.
"We have to line up really strong and we always respect the intensity of the season, but we respect West Brom and the competition," he said.
"We know we need points to be in the top four and it will be difficult. They got four points since changing manager but they did really well and deserved it.
"Now they have a home game and want to show they believe in their little last chance and we need to be at our best in that game. Afterwards we will think of Roma."
"We don't have to change anything"
West Brom v Liverpool (Saturday, 12:30 BST)
Liverpool
Let's look back for a moment and earlier today we heard from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp who has played down Mo Salah's Golden Boot ambitions, insisting the striker's main aims are a top-four spot and reaching the Champions League final.
Salah is on 30 goals for the campaign and in pole position to deny Tottenham's Harry Kane (26) the accolade of Premier League top-scorer for a third straight season.
"The main target for Mo as well is to finish in the Champions League spots and go to the final," insists the German.
"We have to play normal football and if Mo is at his best he will be a goal threat. We don't have to change anything."
It is a weekend where two FA Cup semi-finals will be decided - Manchester United against Spurs on Saturday with Chelsea taking on Southampton on Sunday - both games at Wembley.
There are also five Premier League games - two on Saturday and three more on Sunday.
Let's see what they have to say.
There's an action-packed news conference schedule over the next hour or so.
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will be speaking about their FA Cup semi-finals this weekend in the next few minutes and we'll also be hearing from Pep Guardiola, Rafael Benitez, David Moyes and Paul Lambert soon.
Busy busy!
Good afternoon. Unless you've been fast asleep in the garden you'll already be aware that manager Arsene Wenger has announced he is leaving Arsenal at the end of the season.
You can follow all of the latest reaction to that huge news here.
But here we are going to focus on the news conferences of a host of managers who are speaking before another Premier League and FA Cup semi-final weekend.
Hello. Not missed anything have I? It has been a lazy, sunny Friday morning, right?