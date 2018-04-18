Listen: Saturday's non-league football
RTL
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Commentaries available
All games kick-off at 15:00 BST unless stated
National League
Chester v Maidstone - BBC Radio Kent
Dover v Gateshead - BBC Radio Kent
Eastleigh v Macclesfield Town (12:30 BST) - BBC Radio Solent
Gusieley v Woking - BBC Radio Surrey
Hartlepool United v Torquay United - BBC Radio Devon
Leyton Orient v Wrexham - BBC Radio Wales
National League North
North Ferriby United v Kidderminster Harriers - BBC Hereford & Worcester
AFC Telford United v Gainsborough Trinity - BBC Radio Shropshire
Bradford Park Avenue v Harrogate Town - BBC Radio York
Southern Premier League
Hereford FC v Kettering Town - BBC Hereford & Worcester