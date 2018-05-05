Coleraine beat Cliftonville 3-1 in the Irish Cup final

As It Happened: Coleraine beat Cliftonville in cup final

Click on the icon to watch the Irish Cup Final

Summary

  1. Result: Cliftonville 1-3 Coleraine
  2. Darren McCauley scores superb opener
  3. Rory Donnelly nets Cliftonville equaliser
  4. Sub Aaron Burns restores Coleraine lead
  5. Eoin Bradley gets stoppage-time third

Live Reporting

By Michael Morrow

All times stated are UK

That's all folks

Cliftonville 1-3 Coleraine

There we are then, the 2017/18 season has drawn to a close with Coleraine lifting the Irish Cup.

What a year it has been for the Bannsiders, from the agony of missing out on the league title last week to the ecstasy of winning the cup for the first time in 15 years. As for Cliftonville, they'll no doubt be back amongst it next season looking to replicate Coleraine in bouncing back and turning a final defeat into a final win the very next season.

There is more local football to come this week in the shape of the semi-finals of the Europa League play-offs, which take place on Wednesday night. Coleraine's win means Glenavon's third place is good enough to see them qualify for next season's Europa League. Meanwhile Cliftonville will have to dust themselves off and prepare to take on Ballymena whilst Linfield play Glentoran in the other tie.

There's full coverage of those games on Radio Ulster along with score updates from the second leg of the Premiership play-off between Carrick Rangers and Newry City.

So commiserations Cliftonville and congratulations Coleraine. Thanks for joining us.

It's a blue and white day.

Family fortunes

Cliftonville 1-3 Coleraine

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney, with children Luca and Ava in his arms, savours his side's Irish Cup triumph.

Manager Oran Kearney guided Coleraine to victory in the Irish Cup final

Disappointment for Reds

Cliftonville 1-3 Coleraine

We are very disappointed, especially conceding that second goal in the fashion we did. We should have had a penalty in the second half but the referee, who to be fair was very good, missed it. That might have made a difference but it wasn't to be.

Barry GrayCliftonville manager on Radio Ulster's Sportsound

Stat of the day

Cliftonville 1-3 Coleraine

Aaron Burns is the sixth substitute to score in an Irish Cup final. Each time a sub has scored, their team has gone onto win.

Coleraine deserve this - Baxter

Cliftonville 1-3 Coleraine

I think it would have been a travesty if Coleraine didn't go away with silverware with year. They have been absolutely outstanding.

Stephen BaxterCrusaders manager on BBC2

Bradley clinches it

Cliftonville 1-3 Coleraine

Here's how Eoin Bradley made sure of Coleraine's victory with their third goal in stoppage-time.

Eoin Bradley seals it ... cue the celebrations

The cup is raised

Cliftonville 1-3 Coleraine

The Coleraine players make their way up the steps and the blue and white ribbons have been tied onto the trophy.

Their last loss? November 18. That's oh so impressive. Up goes the trophy, out comes the confetti.

Their sixth Irish Cup triumph, jubilant scenes for Coleraine players and fans.

Winning words

Cliftonville 1-3 Coleraine

I have won things before but to do it with a group and for this group beats everything - it is magic. Coleraine will not sleep for about a week. We were scarred last year and I am so delighted we have put that right

Oran KearneyColeraine manager on Radio Ulster's Sportsound

Birthday boy McConaghie over the moon

Cliftonville 1-3 Coleraine

It might take a few days sinking in but what a feeling. We missed out on this feeling last year and we didn't deserve it but I think we deserved it this year. What a performance from the boys. Coleraine has come out in its numbers today and thankfully we have some silverware to show for it.

Gareth McConaghieColeraine Man of the Match

FULL-TIME

Cliftonville 1-3 Coleraine

Coleraine have done it! They are the Irish Cup champions. Despite not being at their best today, few can argue that they don't deserve a major trophy given the season that they have had.

Cliftonville got themselves level through Rory Donnelly having fallen behind to a Darren McCauley stunner. Aaron Burns' 78th minute winner was the decisive moment before Eoin Bradley's late goal sealed it.

The wait goes on for Cliftonville, but it's bliss for the Bannsiders.

Irish Cup Result
BBC Sport
Irish Cup Result

FULL-TIME

Cliftonville 1-3 Coleraine

Coleraine are the Irish Cup champions. Cue tears from Oran Kearney.

GOAL

Cliftonville 1-3 Coleraine

They have done it. Eoin Bradley seals the deal deep into stoppage time. Cliftonville are pushing men forward and they get caught out, Bradley picks the ball up on halfway and drives forward before beautifully chipping over Neeson.

It's Coleraine's day, the Irish Cup is headed to the north coast.

Into stoppage time

Cliftonville 1-2 Coleraine

We are into four minutes of stoppage time. Four minutes for the Bannsiders to hold on or four minutes for Cliftonville to find a goal.

Burns restores Coleraine's lead

Cliftonville 1-2 Coleraine

Substitute Aaron Burns punishes poor Cliftonville defending to put Coleraine into a 78th-minute 2-1 lead.

Aaron Burns fires the Bannsiders into a 2-1 lead

Cliftonville going for broke

Cliftonville 1-2 Coleraine

Barry Gray has a last throw of the dice, bringing Shane Grimes and Ruairi Harkin on for Garry Breen and Levi Ives.

Garrett stings the hands of Chris Johns from distance but the Coleraine keeper is equal to it.

Mullan to the rescue

Cliftonville 1-2 Coleraine

Cliftonville look for an instant reply again as Gormley gallops down the right and puts in a low cross. Rory Donnelly looks favourite to reach it in the middle but Adam Mullan stretches out a leg to get there first.

GOAL

Cliftonville 1-2 Coleraine

Super-sub Aaron Burns gives Coleraine the lead with 13 minutes to go.

It's not one that Cliftonville defenders will want to see again. A low ball is played down the middle and Eoin Bradley just helps it on it's way for Burns who runs through as defenders appear to stand still. It's a one-on-one and Burns keeps his head to calmly slot past Neeson.

Time ticking on

Cliftonville 1-1 Coleraine

Into the final 20 minutes and neither side is dominating. Chris Curran and Joe Gormley have had snap-shots that have been easily dealt with by Chris Johns whilst Eoin Bradley is still happy to run the channels at the other end.

Stephen Garrett comes on for skipper Curran, who passes the armband onto Garry Breen.

Reds' rapid reply

Cliftonville 1-1 Coleraine

Cliftonville responded to going behind by equalising through Rory Donnelly just six minutes later.

Rory Donnelly equalises for Cliftonville

Bannsiders' breakthrough

Cliftonville 1-1 Coleraine

See how Darren McCauley's spectacular strike gave Coleraine the lead early in the second half.

Darren McCauley gives Coleraine the lead

Windsor comes to life

Cliftonville 1-1 Coleraine

Richard Petrie

BBC Sport NI at Windsor Park

Windsor Park has been transformed into a cauldron of noise as both sets of supporters urge their teams on to greater efforts after a dramatic start to the second half.

Darren McCauley's wonder strike brought the Coleraine fans to life and then it was the turn of the Cliftonville fans to rise to their feet and acclaim Rory Donnelly's equaliser.

All sides of the ground are now going through their respective repertoire of club songs in a bid to give their side an edge - the North Stand bedecked in red and white - the other three sides of the ground awash with blue and white.

Kearney looks to the bench

Cliftonville 1-1 Coleraine

Jamie McGonigle is replaced by Aaron Burns on the hour mark as Oran Kearney looks to mix it up a bit. The pace of the game in this second half has been significantly better and it's turned into the game we expected to see between two free-scoring sides.

GOAL

Cliftonville 1-1 Coleraine

Coleraine's lead didn't last long. Rory Donnelly levels it up.

It is another brilliant goal as a goal kick is touched down into Conor McDonald's path beautifully by Joe Gormley. McDonald takes it in his stride and runs across the box before dragging it low across goal for Donnelly to arrive and finish from two yards out.

This game has come to life, and it is brilliant.

GOAL

Cliftonville 0-1 Coleraine

Screamer. This game needed a spark, and we've just got it.

Aaron Traynor and Ciaron Harkin play a neat one-two on the left and Traynor picks out a lovely cross, low to Darren McCauley at the edge of the box. The forward still has so much work to do as the ball is bouncing, he keeps his head down and strikes across the ball, it sails into the top corner.

His 20th goal of the season, and probably his best.

Cliftonville 0-0 Coleraine

Richard Petrie

BBC Sport NI at Windsor Park

Both sets of supporters can be fairly happy with their sides' first-half efforts as they head for their half-time refreshments after an entertaining first half.

Coleraine followers in particular can take solace from the fact that their side are still well in the game, given that they trailed Linfield 2-0 at the same stage 12 months ago.

The Bannsiders want to avoid becoming the ninth side to lose consecutive Irish Cup finals - Crusaders were the last club to suffer that fate in 2011 and 2012.

All to play for in the second half...

Back underway

Cliftonville 0-0 Coleraine

Here we go then. 45 minutes for one of these teams to assert their authority or else it's extra-time and maybe even penalties.

Nerves playing their part - Jeffrey

Cliftonville 0-0 Coleraine

Cliftonville started very brightly and Coleraine were very nervy. Then Coleraine got back into it but there wasn't any pattern of play, there wasn't any fluency and it was very bitty. There were a lot of long balls and these are two very good attacking sides, but you have to remember this is an Irish Cup final and nerves do play a part.

David JeffreyBallymena United manager on BBC2

HALF-TIME

Cliftonville 0-0 Coleraine

This game is yet to materialise into the attacking game we had hoped for. Cliftonville started on top and Joe Gormley, Rory Donnelly and Jay Donnelly all had sights at goal.

Stephen Dooley was forced off the field with an ankle injury but substitute Ian Parkhill has provided a bright spark since coming on. Jamie McGonigle and Eoin Bradley have both had very decent chances.

It's in the balance.

Irish Cup final half-time score
BBC Sport
Irish Cup final half-time score

Into stoppage time

Cliftonville 0-0 Coleraine

Six minutes of stoppage time at the end of this half as a result of that Dooley injury.

We're now up to five yellows as Jamie McGonigle takes out Tomas Cosgrove with a challenge.

Missed opportunities

Cliftonville 0-0 Coleraine

For all Cliftonville's possession, the best chances have fallen to Coleraine. McGonigle has lost a bit of confidence over the last few weeks.

Liam BeckettRadio Ulster co-commentator

Coleraine start to apply pressure

Cliftonville 0-0 Coleraine

Jamie Harney is the next man to go in the book following a late challenge on Brad Lyons, it gives Coleraine a free-kick, dead central from about 25 yards out. Eoin Bradley strikes it but it really is very poor and into the wall.

The ball is recycled well though and Parkhill delivers another cross, Jamie McGonigle should score with his header at the back post, but it bounces just widet. Big opportunity.

McCauley not far away

Cliftonville 0-0 Coleraine

Darren McCauley is about half an inch away from opening the scoring as Parkhill's cross finds the Coleraine player on his own three yards out but he just can't get up to meet the ball in the air.

The injury stoppage has somewhat disrupted Cliftonville's early flow.

Injured Dooley carried off

Cliftonville 0-0 Coleraine

Stephen Dooley is down and seems to be in considerable pain. He was brought down by Cliftonville skipper Chris Curran who was duly given a yellow card.

On comes the stretcher for Dooley, it looks like he landed awkwardly as opposed to the ankle injury being a direct result of Curran's challenge. Ian Parkhill is getting ready to come on.

Oran Kearney is using the break to have a chat with a few of his players.

Coleraine struggling

Cliftonville 0-0 Coleraine

Coleraine can't get into any sort of rhythm at all as we pass the 20 minute mark. Adam Mullan joins his skipper in the book after bringing down Jay Donnelly.

Plenty of time to go, but Coleraine have hardly had their feet on the ball.

Corner chaos

Cliftonville 0-0 Coleraine

A heavy collision and another decent chance come from a Cliftonville corner. Jamie Harney and Aaron Traynor collide in the air, Harney stays down but is back on his feet now. The ball drops to Joe Gormley just inside the area and he drills his half-volley into the ground. Plenty of power on the shot but it bounces just over the bar.

Early nerves

Cliftonville 0-0 Coleraine

Richard Petrie

BBC Sport NI

Both managers are looking animated on the sideline - Oran Kearney and Barry Gray and their respective coaching teams busily barking out the orders and gesticulating to their players from inside (and outside) the technical areas in these early stages.

There's plenty of tension in the air - both sets of supporters offering their encouragement as their respective teams go in search of the opening goal.

Cliftonville on top - Morgan

Cliftonville 0-0 Coleraine

Chris Morgan

BBC2 NI co-commentator

Cliftonville will be reasonably pleased with how this game has started. They aren't all over Coleraine by any stretch but they look a little bit more assured in possession.

Early chances coming

Cliftonville 0-0 Coleraine

Levi Ives swings in a free kick which is met by a leaping Jay Donnelly. His downward header is powerful but wide of the goal. Lively start to this one.

Oh so close

Cliftonville 0-0 Coleraine

It's been all Cliftonville in the early stages but Coleraine nearly score with their first foray into opposition territory!

The Reds were very nearly the masters of their own downfall as Brian Neeson and Jamie Harney go for the same ball, it drops loose to Eoin Bradley whose left footed snap-shot from the left of the box lands on the roof of the empty net.

Reds start well

Cliftonville 0-0 Coleraine

Cliftonville have started brightly and a loose touch from Brad Lyons nearly opens the door for Rory Donnelly. The striker's first touch is a bit heavy and keeper Chris Johns is out quickly to clear the danger.

Moments later Coleraine skipper Stephen O'Donnell receives the first booking for a challenge on Donnelly.

