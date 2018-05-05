As It Happened: Coleraine beat Cliftonville in cup final
By Michael Morrow
That's all folks
Cliftonville 1-3 Coleraine
There we are then, the 2017/18 season has drawn to a close with Coleraine lifting the Irish Cup.
What a year it has been for the Bannsiders, from the agony of missing out on the league title last week to the ecstasy of winning the cup for the first time in 15 years. As for Cliftonville, they'll no doubt be back amongst it next season looking to replicate Coleraine in bouncing back and turning a final defeat into a final win the very next season.
There is more local football to come this week in the shape of the semi-finals of the Europa League play-offs, which take place on Wednesday night. Coleraine's win means Glenavon's third place is good enough to see them qualify for next season's Europa League. Meanwhile Cliftonville will have to dust themselves off and prepare to take on Ballymena whilst Linfield play Glentoran in the other tie.
There's full coverage of those games on Radio Ulster along with score updates from the second leg of the Premiership play-off between Carrick Rangers and Newry City.
So commiserations Cliftonville and congratulations Coleraine. Thanks for joining us.
It's a blue and white day.
Family fortunes
Cliftonville 1-3 Coleraine
Coleraine boss Oran Kearney, with children Luca and Ava in his arms, savours his side's Irish Cup triumph.
Disappointment for Reds
Cliftonville 1-3 Coleraine
Stat of the day
Cliftonville 1-3 Coleraine
Aaron Burns is the sixth substitute to score in an Irish Cup final. Each time a sub has scored, their team has gone onto win.
Coleraine deserve this - Baxter
Cliftonville 1-3 Coleraine
Bradley clinches it
Cliftonville 1-3 Coleraine
Here's how Eoin Bradley made sure of Coleraine's victory with their third goal in stoppage-time.
The cup is raised
Cliftonville 1-3 Coleraine
The Coleraine players make their way up the steps and the blue and white ribbons have been tied onto the trophy.
Their last loss? November 18. That's oh so impressive. Up goes the trophy, out comes the confetti.
Their sixth Irish Cup triumph, jubilant scenes for Coleraine players and fans.
Winning words
Cliftonville 1-3 Coleraine
Birthday boy McConaghie over the moon
Cliftonville 1-3 Coleraine
FULL-TIME
Cliftonville 1-3 Coleraine
Coleraine have done it! They are the Irish Cup champions. Despite not being at their best today, few can argue that they don't deserve a major trophy given the season that they have had.
Cliftonville got themselves level through Rory Donnelly having fallen behind to a Darren McCauley stunner. Aaron Burns' 78th minute winner was the decisive moment before Eoin Bradley's late goal sealed it.
The wait goes on for Cliftonville, but it's bliss for the Bannsiders.
FULL-TIME
Cliftonville 1-3 Coleraine
Coleraine are the Irish Cup champions. Cue tears from Oran Kearney.
GOAL
Cliftonville 1-3 Coleraine
They have done it. Eoin Bradley seals the deal deep into stoppage time. Cliftonville are pushing men forward and they get caught out, Bradley picks the ball up on halfway and drives forward before beautifully chipping over Neeson.
It's Coleraine's day, the Irish Cup is headed to the north coast.
Into stoppage time
Cliftonville 1-2 Coleraine
We are into four minutes of stoppage time. Four minutes for the Bannsiders to hold on or four minutes for Cliftonville to find a goal.
Burns restores Coleraine's lead
Cliftonville 1-2 Coleraine
Substitute Aaron Burns punishes poor Cliftonville defending to put Coleraine into a 78th-minute 2-1 lead.
Cliftonville going for broke
Cliftonville 1-2 Coleraine
Barry Gray has a last throw of the dice, bringing Shane Grimes and Ruairi Harkin on for Garry Breen and Levi Ives.
Garrett stings the hands of Chris Johns from distance but the Coleraine keeper is equal to it.
Mullan to the rescue
Cliftonville 1-2 Coleraine
Cliftonville look for an instant reply again as Gormley gallops down the right and puts in a low cross. Rory Donnelly looks favourite to reach it in the middle but Adam Mullan stretches out a leg to get there first.
GOAL
Cliftonville 1-2 Coleraine
Super-sub Aaron Burns gives Coleraine the lead with 13 minutes to go.
It's not one that Cliftonville defenders will want to see again. A low ball is played down the middle and Eoin Bradley just helps it on it's way for Burns who runs through as defenders appear to stand still. It's a one-on-one and Burns keeps his head to calmly slot past Neeson.
Time ticking on
Cliftonville 1-1 Coleraine
Into the final 20 minutes and neither side is dominating. Chris Curran and Joe Gormley have had snap-shots that have been easily dealt with by Chris Johns whilst Eoin Bradley is still happy to run the channels at the other end.
Stephen Garrett comes on for skipper Curran, who passes the armband onto Garry Breen.
Reds' rapid reply
Cliftonville 1-1 Coleraine
Cliftonville responded to going behind by equalising through Rory Donnelly just six minutes later.
Bannsiders' breakthrough
Cliftonville 1-1 Coleraine
See how Darren McCauley's spectacular strike gave Coleraine the lead early in the second half.
Windsor comes to life
Cliftonville 1-1 Coleraine
Richard Petrie
BBC Sport NI at Windsor Park
Windsor Park has been transformed into a cauldron of noise as both sets of supporters urge their teams on to greater efforts after a dramatic start to the second half.
Darren McCauley's wonder strike brought the Coleraine fans to life and then it was the turn of the Cliftonville fans to rise to their feet and acclaim Rory Donnelly's equaliser.
All sides of the ground are now going through their respective repertoire of club songs in a bid to give their side an edge - the North Stand bedecked in red and white - the other three sides of the ground awash with blue and white.
Kearney looks to the bench
Cliftonville 1-1 Coleraine
Jamie McGonigle is replaced by Aaron Burns on the hour mark as Oran Kearney looks to mix it up a bit. The pace of the game in this second half has been significantly better and it's turned into the game we expected to see between two free-scoring sides.
GOAL
Cliftonville 1-1 Coleraine
Coleraine's lead didn't last long. Rory Donnelly levels it up.
It is another brilliant goal as a goal kick is touched down into Conor McDonald's path beautifully by Joe Gormley. McDonald takes it in his stride and runs across the box before dragging it low across goal for Donnelly to arrive and finish from two yards out.
This game has come to life, and it is brilliant.
GOAL
Cliftonville 0-1 Coleraine
Screamer. This game needed a spark, and we've just got it.
Aaron Traynor and Ciaron Harkin play a neat one-two on the left and Traynor picks out a lovely cross, low to Darren McCauley at the edge of the box. The forward still has so much work to do as the ball is bouncing, he keeps his head down and strikes across the ball, it sails into the top corner.
His 20th goal of the season, and probably his best.
Cliftonville 0-0 Coleraine
Richard Petrie
BBC Sport NI at Windsor Park
Both sets of supporters can be fairly happy with their sides' first-half efforts as they head for their half-time refreshments after an entertaining first half.
Coleraine followers in particular can take solace from the fact that their side are still well in the game, given that they trailed Linfield 2-0 at the same stage 12 months ago.
The Bannsiders want to avoid becoming the ninth side to lose consecutive Irish Cup finals - Crusaders were the last club to suffer that fate in 2011 and 2012.
All to play for in the second half...
Back underway
Cliftonville 0-0 Coleraine
Here we go then. 45 minutes for one of these teams to assert their authority or else it's extra-time and maybe even penalties.
Nerves playing their part - Jeffrey
Cliftonville 0-0 Coleraine
HALF-TIME
Cliftonville 0-0 Coleraine
This game is yet to materialise into the attacking game we had hoped for. Cliftonville started on top and Joe Gormley, Rory Donnelly and Jay Donnelly all had sights at goal.
Stephen Dooley was forced off the field with an ankle injury but substitute Ian Parkhill has provided a bright spark since coming on. Jamie McGonigle and Eoin Bradley have both had very decent chances.
It's in the balance.
Into stoppage time
Cliftonville 0-0 Coleraine
Six minutes of stoppage time at the end of this half as a result of that Dooley injury.
We're now up to five yellows as Jamie McGonigle takes out Tomas Cosgrove with a challenge.
Missed opportunities
Cliftonville 0-0 Coleraine
Coleraine start to apply pressure
Cliftonville 0-0 Coleraine
Jamie Harney is the next man to go in the book following a late challenge on Brad Lyons, it gives Coleraine a free-kick, dead central from about 25 yards out. Eoin Bradley strikes it but it really is very poor and into the wall.
The ball is recycled well though and Parkhill delivers another cross, Jamie McGonigle should score with his header at the back post, but it bounces just widet. Big opportunity.
McCauley not far away
Cliftonville 0-0 Coleraine
Darren McCauley is about half an inch away from opening the scoring as Parkhill's cross finds the Coleraine player on his own three yards out but he just can't get up to meet the ball in the air.
The injury stoppage has somewhat disrupted Cliftonville's early flow.
Injured Dooley carried off
Cliftonville 0-0 Coleraine
Stephen Dooley is down and seems to be in considerable pain. He was brought down by Cliftonville skipper Chris Curran who was duly given a yellow card.
On comes the stretcher for Dooley, it looks like he landed awkwardly as opposed to the ankle injury being a direct result of Curran's challenge. Ian Parkhill is getting ready to come on.
Oran Kearney is using the break to have a chat with a few of his players.
Coleraine struggling
Cliftonville 0-0 Coleraine
Coleraine can't get into any sort of rhythm at all as we pass the 20 minute mark. Adam Mullan joins his skipper in the book after bringing down Jay Donnelly.
Plenty of time to go, but Coleraine have hardly had their feet on the ball.
Corner chaos
Cliftonville 0-0 Coleraine
A heavy collision and another decent chance come from a Cliftonville corner. Jamie Harney and Aaron Traynor collide in the air, Harney stays down but is back on his feet now. The ball drops to Joe Gormley just inside the area and he drills his half-volley into the ground. Plenty of power on the shot but it bounces just over the bar.
Early nerves
Cliftonville 0-0 Coleraine
Richard Petrie
BBC Sport NI
Both managers are looking animated on the sideline - Oran Kearney and Barry Gray and their respective coaching teams busily barking out the orders and gesticulating to their players from inside (and outside) the technical areas in these early stages.
There's plenty of tension in the air - both sets of supporters offering their encouragement as their respective teams go in search of the opening goal.
Cliftonville on top - Morgan
Cliftonville 0-0 Coleraine
Chris Morgan
BBC2 NI co-commentator
Early chances coming
Cliftonville 0-0 Coleraine
Levi Ives swings in a free kick which is met by a leaping Jay Donnelly. His downward header is powerful but wide of the goal. Lively start to this one.
Oh so close
Cliftonville 0-0 Coleraine
It's been all Cliftonville in the early stages but Coleraine nearly score with their first foray into opposition territory!
The Reds were very nearly the masters of their own downfall as Brian Neeson and Jamie Harney go for the same ball, it drops loose to Eoin Bradley whose left footed snap-shot from the left of the box lands on the roof of the empty net.
Reds start well
Cliftonville 0-0 Coleraine
Cliftonville have started brightly and a loose touch from Brad Lyons nearly opens the door for Rory Donnelly. The striker's first touch is a bit heavy and keeper Chris Johns is out quickly to clear the danger.
Moments later Coleraine skipper Stephen O'Donnell receives the first booking for a challenge on Donnelly.