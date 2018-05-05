As It Happened: Coleraine beat Cliftonville in cup final

There we are then, the 2017/18 season has drawn to a close with Coleraine lifting the Irish Cup.

What a year it has been for the Bannsiders, from the agony of missing out on the league title last week to the ecstasy of winning the cup for the first time in 15 years. As for Cliftonville, they'll no doubt be back amongst it next season looking to replicate Coleraine in bouncing back and turning a final defeat into a final win the very next season.

There is more local football to come this week in the shape of the semi-finals of the Europa League play-offs, which take place on Wednesday night. Coleraine's win means Glenavon's third place is good enough to see them qualify for next season's Europa League. Meanwhile Cliftonville will have to dust themselves off and prepare to take on Ballymena whilst Linfield play Glentoran in the other tie.

There's full coverage of those games on Radio Ulster along with score updates from the second leg of the Premiership play-off between Carrick Rangers and Newry City.

So commiserations Cliftonville and congratulations Coleraine. Thanks for joining us.

It's a blue and white day.