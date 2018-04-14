Premier League: Huddersfield secure late victory, Palace & Burnley win

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson speaking to BBC MOTD:

"The first half performance was very commanding so it was disappointing to concede those two goals. They put pressure on us, got it in the box, got men forward. Luckily for us Wayne Hennessey had an outstanding game so when crosses eluded our defenders he was there.

"We clung on for a very important victory. The players' game management was better, we had a nervous moment on the bench in last minute, I was desperate for them to keep it in the corner, because you never know with footballers.

"It keeps us in, with four games to go, a chance of maintaining our Premier League status. We’ve come in after defeats and we’ve said we merited more so it was nice to come in with perhaps our opponents feeling that.

"Stoke and Southampton have got a game in hand, if they win the games the gap will be a lot less but the teams above us will have to start looking over their shoulders soon.

"If you’re not one of the top teams it’s pretty easy to lose three or four on the trot. We’ve been at the bottom all along so everything we do has been a bonus, whereas some of these teams have never thought about it."