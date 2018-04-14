Premier League: Huddersfield secure late victory, Palace & Burnley win
Summary
- Ince with close-range finish for Huddersfield v Watford
- Zaha scores twice in five-goal thriller at Palace
- Wood and Long score for Burnley before Vardy for Leicester
- Jordan Ayew secures point for Swansea v Everton
Live Reporting
By Patrick Jennings
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Right then - that's all from me today. If you're just arriving now feel free to take it all in below.
You can head over here to join Jack Skelton for the rest of Liverpool v Bournemouth.
And later there's also the small matter of Tottenham v Manchester City of course - that starts at 19:45 BST.
So until the next, be seeing you!
'Three poor goals'
Crystal Palace 3-2 Brighton
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton manager Chris Hughton speaking to BBC MOTD:
"They were three poor goals from our point of view. What we will do is talk about the second half and the fact we gave ourselves a chance but it's almost impossible to turn it around when you give away the goals we gave away.
"We came here in good spirits, knowing the meaning of the game as regards to the fact it’s a derby and the points at stake. It’s about doing everything right.
"We had a problem with set-pieces earlier in the season, addressed it and since the West Brom game I don’t’ think we’ve conceded like that - so to concede especially Wilfried Zaha’s goal when we know the type of run he makes, is hard to take."
On Glenn Murray's late miss:
"These things happen, Glenn is always in them positions, that’s what you want when the going gets tough. Glenn will never shy away from that."
Needing a result against the top teams:
"We knew we’d have to get a result that nobody expected us to be able to get. We’ve put ourselves in this position and it’s down to us to get those points."
'We clung on'
Crystal Palace 3-2 Brighton
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson speaking to BBC MOTD:
"The first half performance was very commanding so it was disappointing to concede those two goals. They put pressure on us, got it in the box, got men forward. Luckily for us Wayne Hennessey had an outstanding game so when crosses eluded our defenders he was there.
"We clung on for a very important victory. The players' game management was better, we had a nervous moment on the bench in last minute, I was desperate for them to keep it in the corner, because you never know with footballers.
"It keeps us in, with four games to go, a chance of maintaining our Premier League status. We’ve come in after defeats and we’ve said we merited more so it was nice to come in with perhaps our opponents feeling that.
"Stoke and Southampton have got a game in hand, if they win the games the gap will be a lot less but the teams above us will have to start looking over their shoulders soon.
"If you’re not one of the top teams it’s pretty easy to lose three or four on the trot. We’ve been at the bottom all along so everything we do has been a bonus, whereas some of these teams have never thought about it."
'Football has been cruel to us'
Huddersfield 1-0 Watford
Watford
Watford manager Javi Gracia on MOTD:
On the result: "The last few games football has been cruel for us, in two games we have lost in added time, I think it was in a moment where Huddersfield dominated the first half, in the second half we felt better with more possession, but in the last moment conceded.
"I prefer to be focused on the next game to try and do better. It wasn't fair and we have to try and get points in the next game."
On the return of Craig Cathcart: "It is one of the positives we have in this moment, there are others but in this moment we need to recover the confidence and recover for the next game."
'A very emotional game'
Huddersfield 1-0 Watford
Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner speaking to MOTD:
On the win: "It was a fantastic finish, and a great afternoon for us. Very emotional, the game was very weary, not a lot of cleat-cut chances for both teams, both defended well and were very organised.
"I am pleased with our defensive shape. Then we have this magic moment and all the emotions come out and I am so pleased for the players and the fans who pushed us and I am glad we gave them something to celebrate."
On Tom Ince: "I am very pleased for him, he had a few opportunities over the season, he has tried and never gave up. This is his character, I'm pleased he gets the headline today."
On the celebrations: "This is what it is all about this game - about emotion. Everyone who supports Huddersfield knows how important this is for the history."
Are they safe?: "I have no idea, nobody knows. We need further points, the job isn't done, but with this performance, the players are very focused and sharp, we have good momentum and that is exactly what we need."
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or 81111 on text
Ed Quoththeraven: Palace-Brighton may not be a proper derby match, but it was as feisty, tense and hard-fought as any derby game should be. Even sweeter was Wilfried Zaha once again getting the better of Albion.
'Who knows - we will see'
Burnley 2-1 Leicester
Burnley
Burnley manager Sean Dyche speaking to Match of the Day: "It is a very difficult thing to put back-to-back wins together let alone five on the trot.
"The lads have worked hard. Leicester threw everything at us in the second half. They went for it - they threw as many bodies forward as they could but our keeper was outstanding today.
"Inevitably it's who will perform on the pitch but Nick Pope has certainly done himself no harm in front of the England manager. He was outstanding today.
"We took the game on. I was very pleased with the early part of the game. We know they are not going to lie down these teams - we are in the Premier League.
"Our story is still about getting as many points as we can get. The next game is the big game. We are in a strong set mentally because that's what winning does."
On potentially qualifying for the Europa League: "In five and a half years there has been a lot of work done here. We have had some tough times and some very good times.
"Who knows what it will bring but we will just wait and see."
'Burnley deserve Europa League'
Burnley 2-1 Leicester
Leicester City
Leicester manager Claude Puel speaking to Match of the Day: "We made things easy for the opposition.
"It was difficult after that start. We had a lot of chances in the first half and it was the same in the second half.
"We deserved a result at the end. It is difficult because we lose our run for the Europa League cup but congratulations to Burnley. They deserve it.
"They have been consistent in their play. There were a lot of battles in the beginning of the match. It was close but after the two goals it was surprising.
"It's difficult to accept but I repeat, Burnley deserve it. For us, it is important to finish well because it was a good journey. We want to finish strong for the fans. We deserve something at the end."
On Leicester's chances of Europa League football being over: "I think so yes. Of course there are games remaining but they (Burnley) now have a lot of chances.
"It is a team with solidity, strength and consistency. We played a good game but I hope my players keep a good mentality to finish strong in the Premier League."
'It was amazing man'
Crystal Palace 3-2 Brighton
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha speaking to Sky Sports:
"It was amazing man. Just having the supporters behind us makes a massive difference in a game like this. It was a crazy game that was end-to-end at times and I’m buzzing to just get the win.
"We literally had to go back to basics in the second half as it was too open in the first half. We could score but so could they. For the last couple of weeks it’s felt harsh to lose to last minute goals so it was a case pf holding on tight after the winner.
"We’ve played well for so many weeks and not seemed to get anything from it but if we play like that every week we’ll pick up plenty more points."
Here is Southampton's run-in: Leicester (a), Bournemouth (h), Everton (a), Swansea (a) and Manchester City (h).
Stoke's run-in: West Ham (a), Burnley (h), Liverpool (a), Crystal Palace (h) and Swansea (a).
West Brom? Well...let's just say it's not looking great for the Baggies from here.
There is a horse race on by the way - the Grand National is already under way!
You can follow it all over here.
'We didn't create enough but who cares'
Huddersfield 1-0 Watford
Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield winger Tom Ince:
On the late win: "It was massive, you could see at the end of the game. We deserved it, huffed and puffed a bit. It was a difficult game, Watford are not playing for anything and were happy to see it out. We didn’t create enough problems for them but who cares when opportunities like that at the end pop up,"
On his goal: "It was one of those games I knew I wouldn’t find space and run. Similar to against Stoke I was able to get into the box, maybe even better as I was slightly behind play, Zanka has done well and you have to gamble, you keep doing that and have a positive attitude."
What the manager said: "He said 'this is what miracle are about, make that happen'. My aim was to come on and effect the game, to have that finish means everything."
Do you smell safety?: "We don’t smell it, we believe in it. We have a massive game in the week after then the big boys. If we are safe by then great but have to keep working, hopefully take some confidence going into the home game next week."
FT: Huddersfield 1-0 Watford
I'm guessing Graham is referring to Huddersfield's horrendous run-in there - the Terriers play Everton, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal in their remaining four fixtures.
They are SEVEN points clear of safety after victory today.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or 81111 on text
Christy: Huddersfield Inc-ing their way to safety.
Graham: That late Huddersfield goal could be the nail in the coffin for Southampton. The Terriers are the only realistic chance Saints have to outrun for 17th place.
Unbeaten Barca break La Liga record
FT: Barcelona 2-1 Valencia
In Spain, Barcelona have just broken a La Liga record by stretching their unbeaten league run into a 39th game.
They beat Valencia 2-1 this afternoon and you can catch up on how it all unfolded over here.
'A battling point'
FT: Swansea 1-1 Everton
Everton
Everton boss Sam Allardyce:
"We've come here and got the lead and dug out a point. It was a battling point, no doubt.
"There are teams fighting at the bottom and Swansea showed a lot spirit.
"We held our own and it could have been a different story. I'm sure Swansea are saying they should have won it and perhaps they should but our keeper takes some beating.
"Wayne Rooney only had one shot today but his contribution in possession was better than our other midfield players today and I was pleased with him."
'We deserved more'
FT: Swansea 1-1 Everton
Swansea City
Swansea City boss Carlos Carvalhal:
"We played enough to win and we did enough to. We tried to help the players to win and made substitutions to do that.
"We were the better team on the pitch against an organised team who were very combative.
"We deserved more than what we achieved, we had a great game against Everton.
"This is a competition about points and it's important with three home games and two away, we believe we'll get the points to stay up.
"Like all teams we were lucky and the first goal in games like this is is important."
'Europe is definitely not sorted'
FT: Burnley 2-1 Leicester
Burnley goalscorer Chris Wood: "It's always nice to score but always better to get three points and it's nice we're still winning games.
"It shows a lot about our character. Hopefully there's a lot more to come. Europa League is definitely not sorted.
"We still have five games to come so we'll be looking to prepare for those just the same and hopefully...
FT: Burnley 2-1 Leicester
In case you didn't know this - seventh place looks really likely to be worth a Europa League spot this season. The only way it won't be is if Southampton nab it by winning the FA Cup.
The Clarets are looking comfortable. They've not been in Europe since 1967!
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or 81111 on text
DJ Monster: Five wins on the trot for Super Clarets. Fire up the EasyJet, Burnley are heading to a European team quite near somewhere you've heard of!
Other airlines are available, but maybe not if you're visiting Skopje.