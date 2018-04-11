Champions League: Best action & reaction from Real's stunning late win over Juve

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, speaking to BT Sport: "It was crazy. Both teams played well but we forgot to score. We deserved more than to 2-0 down in the first half because we had a lot of chances.

"We fought until the end, created chances but scored very late. We had a bad start of course but after that we had 20-25 very good minutes. We had chances to score.

Was it a penalty? "I think so. He is coming in from behind, touched him first with his hand and led with his feet. I didn't see it from my view in the game but on television I would say yes."