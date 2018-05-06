Relive the Championship season's final day
Summary
- Cardiff City promoted to Premier League with draw against Reading
- Barnsley and Burton relegated, Bolton safe after fighting back to beat Forest
- Head coach Jose Morais left Barnsley as Tykes dropped in League One
- Derby County claimed final play-off spot ahead of Preston
Live Reporting
By Tom Garry, Adam Williams and Katie Whyatt
Cardiff up, Barnsley and Burton down
Championship final day
Days like today are all about contrasts.
There are highs...
There are lows...
But it's always exciting.
Thanks for your company today. Join us again for the start of the play-offs on Thursday!
Play-off dates
Championship final day
Thought that was dramatic? It's not over yet!
Yes, Fulham, Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and Derby will contest the play-offs to decide who will be the third team to win promotion from the second tier.
Here are the all-important dates for those games:
Friday, 11 May (19:45 BST): Derby v Fulham
Saturday, 12 May (17:15 BST): Middlesbrough v Aston Villa
Monday, 14 May (19:45 BST): Fulham v Derby
Tuesday, 15 May (19:45 BST): Aston Villa v Middlesbrough
Saturday, 26 May: Final at Wembley
We'll have live text commentary of every match in the EFL play-offs on the BBC Sport website and app.
Cardiff City promoted
Championship final day
So Cardiff are promoted to the Premier League and are back in the top flight after four years away.
It will be Fulham v Derby and Aston Villa v Middlesbrough in the play-offs.
Burton and Barnsley relegated
Championship final day
Here's how the bottom of the table looks at the end of a draining afternoon...
Jordan Ramsden: Morais had to go for me. Better to act quickly and hopefully get a new face in ahead of the summer. Rebuild and come back stronger. We did so last time and we will do so again!!
Cardiff deserve more 'respect' - Bryson
FT: Cardiff 0-0 Reading
Cardiff midfielder Craig Bryson tells Sky Sports:
"Hopefully now this group of players at Cardiff will get some respect from the football world.
"Everyone's been talking about Fulham, but you can play football in many different ways."
Vydra wins Golden Boot
FT: Derby 4-1 Barnsley
Derby have one more thing to celebrate today - as well as securing a play-off place, striker Matej Vydra has clinched the Championship's Golden Boot award with his goal in the 4-1 win over Barnsley.
FT: Cardiff 0-0 Reading
Nigel Reo-Coker
Former West Ham midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
A large part of Neil Warnock's success is that personal touch, and I think that's something that's dying in the game.
With Neil Warnock, every club he's been at - you can see he has that personal connection with the players.
And having that - you inspire players to run the extra mile for you and play through the pain barrier, just because you have that personal relationship.
Clough: Burton will bounce back
FT: Preston 2-1 Burton
More from Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough on BBC Radio 5 live:
"The Championship's been brilliant for us over the past two seasons.
"To take this club to some special places when really what we're used to is non-league, has been great.
"We're back down to League One and that's all it is. We'll do everything in our power to get an honest side on the pitch and compete.
"We'll do it all in budget and come back determined to return to the Championship."
FT: Bolton 3-2 Nottingham Forest
Nigel Reo-Coker
Former West Ham midfielder on BBC Radio 5 live
How can Bolton avoid this kind of scenario next season? I think it comes with careful planning - they really have to get a plan together about what's next for them.
At the top of that club, it's been topsy-turvy for a while and it's a very difficult situation to manage.
You need to have a core of players there for the long term, who know the values of the club and the connection to the fans. Then you build around that core, and that's something they need to do.
Morais leaves relegated Barnsley
FT: Derby 4-1 Barnsley
Mark Clemmit
BBC Sport
Why was there a relegation clause in Jose Morais' contract at Barnsley? Well, the club have got big plans. In hiring him, they went for a route that was very different to getting the local lad.
Maybe they wanted to hedge their bets and make sure they had a way out. But he did inherit a very difficult situation.
Survival 'bigger than promotion', says Parkinson
FT: Bolton 3-2 Nottingham Forest
More from Bolton manager Phil Parkinson on BBC Radio 5 live:
"What a season it's been. To keep this club up on the last day is a bigger achievement than promotion from League One last year.
"There's been a transfer embargo and all sorts of off-field business that I don't want to go in to too much right now.
"I just want to pay tribute to the players and supporters who have kept going right through this season.
"Bolton has had tough times since coming out of the Premier League and we need to invest in this squad next year to ensure we're not in this sort of position next season."
FT: Cardiff 0-0 Reading
Michael Appleton
Leicester City assistant manager on BBC Radio 5 live
There's a reason out there why people don't like Neil Warnock - and it's because he's successful.
The easiest thing in life is to be critical. A lot of the time, we want to dislike someone because he's successful - whether it's coming from opposition managers, fans, whoever.
He has a unique style, and it's a style unique to him. And it wins games.
Clough 'devastated' to finish wrong end of last-day drama
FT: Preston 2-1 Burton
Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough tells BBC Radio 5 live:
"Absolutely devastated when you're so close to survival, it's nobody's fault but our own.
"I'm sure the end was exciting for the neutrals, but not for us sadly.
"We went out positive in the second half and ultimately, that's where it cost us. We went out to win the game and put everyone else around us out of it.
"But we knew that Bolton were capable of getting late goals and Forest couldn't deal with it sadly."
Burton relegated to League One
FT: Preston 2-1 Burton
Burton's loss at Preston meant the Brewers were unable to repeat their relative heroics of 2016-17, when they avoided relegation by a single point in what was their first season of second-tier football.
Nigel Clough’s side appeared doomed this term after a 5-0 home loss to Hull on 10 April left them bottom of the table, seven points below 21st place with just four matches remaining.
But consecutive victories against Derby County, Sunderland and Bolton followed to give Burton real hope of another escape.
They were outside the bottom three until the very closing stages of today's match, but Bolton's comeback against Nottingham Forest and then the concession of a late Louis Moult goal meant they would suffer a relegation for the first time in 41 years.
For former Derby and Sheffield United boss Clough, it is the first time he has suffered relegation in his 20-year managerial career, 14 seasons of which have been spent with Burton.
Blues 'need to build' on survival
FT: Birmingham 3-1 Fulham
Birmingham City manager Garry Monk told BBC Radio 5 live: "We understood that we were playing against one of the most in-form teams in the country, but since I've come in we've put the focus on ourselves.
"The players are much more capable than they've shown this season. The last thing I said was 'we need to finish this on our terms, rather than relying on someone else' and we've got the job done.
"There are huge clubs in this league and Birmingham's one of them. Everyone needs to learn from top to bottom from the mistakes that have been made, and they need to be corrected. That's why I've got a good feeling. I told them very clearly that I'll be relentless with that - the club should not be in this position and we need to put things in place going forward.
"It's a great club, it really is. Everyone's been together and we've fought through it. Now we need to build on it and take it away. Three of the last four seasons, the club's been fighting relegation - it can't be that way."
Morais departs relegated Barnsley
FT: Derby 4-1 Barnsley
Mark Clemmit
BBC Sport
Sympathies to Burton, but also to Barnsley. Probably, they've just sold one too many of their assets. So many of their players have departed so quickly.
I think the hand Paul Heckingbottom had to pick up - later Jose Morais - has probably been left a little too thin, for all the coffers have been swelled along the way.
Parkinson thrilled after great escape
FT: Bolton 3-2 Nottingham Forest
Bolton manager Phil Parkinson tells BBC Radio 5 live:
"Strange things happen on the last day and we knew had to keep going right until the end.
"It's funny what can happen when you need to get a goal in those situations.
"We were across what was happening elsewhere right through the afternoon and when we got the third goal, you could tell from the crowd's reaction what it meant and that we'd done it.
"Once we got the third goal, we had to batten down the hatches and defend a few corners as we knew absolutely anything could still happen."
Rob Davidson: Boro the form team heading in to the playoffs.
Ross Bone: I don’t think I’ve ever used the phrase “as it stands” as much as I have today. The Championship finale was absolutely incredible.
FT: Cardiff 0-0 Reading
Michael Appleton
Leicester City assistant manager on BBC Radio 5 live
I think we'll have to see a different Cardiff City in the Premier League next season. But Neil Warnock's been there before - he's a wily old fox. He knows how to win games.
Morais departs following Barnsley's relegation
FT: Derby 4-1 Barnsley
A statement from Barnsley reads:
"The club acknowledges the disappointment of relegation and shares the view of supporters that this has been a disappointing season of results.
"The aim is now to have a proactive summer both on and off the pitch, in order to gain promotion back to the Championship.
"Following a relegation clause within their contracts, the employment of Jose Morais, Dimas Teixeira and Joao Cunha has been terminated with immediate effect.
"Barnsley Football Club would like to place on record their thanks to Jose, Dimas and Joao for their efforts whilst in charge of the first team."
BreakingBARNSLEY SACK MORAIS
FT: Derby 4-1 Barnsley
Following their relegation to League One, Barnsley have sacked first-team boss Jose Morais.
Cardiff City promoted
FT: Cardiff 0-0 Reading
He's had his critics in the past, but Cardiff owner Vincent Tan can afford to celebrate today. His club are back in the big time.
Barnsley relegated to League One
FT: Derby 4-1 Barnsley
Heading down to League One are Barnsley after their defeat at Derby today.
Their second season back in the Championship took an unexpected twist at the start of February, when they were one point above the relegation zone, as manager Paul Heckingbottom left to take charge of Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.
The departure of Heckingbottom, who had overseen Barnsley’s promotion from League One in 2016 and guided them to a creditable 14th-place finish last term, “shocked” the club as it had come a few days after he had signed a new rolling contract at Oakwell.
Portuguese Jose Morais arrived as head coach, but only three more wins have followed.
And Sunday’s loss ensured that, despite Barnsley finishing above Wolves on goal difference in 2016-17, the Tykes will be playing two divisions below this season’s champions in August.
Morais, who worked under Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho at Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Chelsea, has stressed he is the right man to stay in charge, saying that relegation would “not be a failure”.
Cardiff City promoted
FT: Cardiff 0-0 Reading
Mark Clemmit
BBC Sport
I think we should extend our congratulations to Neil Warnock for becoming the first manager in English senior football to win eight promotions.
This is what has driven Warnock. He was talking about retirement about a decade ago - but this is what has motivated him. He's got his own style and it's not everybody's cup of tea, but he's got the job done.
Where's the grass gone?
FT: Cardiff 0-0 Reading
Dafydd Pritchard
BBC Sport Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium
Paul Humphreys: Can't wait to see Neil Warnock back in the Premier League for a month before the board sack him for some foreign manager! He is only good at getting teams in the Premiership and then struggles.
Simon Atkins: Garry Monk has done an outstanding job for us at Blues. Amazing result, hopefully we can carry this over into next year and avoid this happening again!
Peter: Mid-table mediocrity it may be, but Ipswich's final-day draw earns them East Anglian bragging rights vs Norwich. We'll take that.
FT: Bolton 3-2 Nottingham Forest
Michael Appleton
Leicester City assistant manager on BBC Radio 5 live
Phil Parkinson will probably see staying up as a bigger achievement than promotion last season. That squad were favourites to go up from League One, but they've navigated this season with transfer embargoes. It's not easy.
Here's the goal that kept you up, Bolton fans...
So how will Cardiff City fare next season in the Premier League?
Can Fulham recover from today's disappointment and go up via the play-offs?
Bolton supporters - what a finish to your season!
Burton and Barnsley fans - what next for your clubs after relegation?
Get in touch using #bbcefl on social media.
'My biggest achievement'
FT: Cardiff 0-0 Reading
Cardiff manager Neil Warnock tells Sky Sports: "It's the biggest achievement in my 38-year career by an absolute mile.
"I've got a great bunch of lads. It's such a fabulous achievement, because nobody gave us a chance.
"It's amazing. I've had some great promotions and great squads, but because of the circumstances when I came here - second from bottom - and we've built it all the way up.
"I've never known a week longer than this. I've not slept for longer than about three hours.
"At my age, you're not going to get many more chances. I owe [my wife] Sharon a lot.
"It's an amazing feeling for a manager to know that you brought that together."
Birmingham stay up, Fulham finish third
FT: Birmingham 3-1 Fulham
Robyn Cowen
BBC Radio 5 live
There's been a pitch invasion here as Blues celebrate staying up for another season, sealing their safety in style.
Fulham had gone 23 games without defeat before they met Garry Monk's side today - a win would have seen them promoted because of Cardiff's result. But now they'll have to try their luck via the play-offs.
'An incredible year'
FT: Cardiff 0-0 Reading
Cardiff City captain Sean Morrison tells Sky Sports: "It's been an incredible year. There have been ups and downs but we stuck together.
"We didn't perform as we could have done today but Birmingham have done us a favour.
"I can't even explain how happy I am right now.
"With minutes to go, when you hear it's 3-1, you've just got to thank your lucky stars."
FT: Bolton 3-2 Nottingham Forest
Derm Tanner on BBC Radio 5 Live: "There are amazing scenes in front of me. The pitch has been engulfed, I can see a 'we are staying up' sign - because Phil Parkinson's team are staying up in emphatic style. They were below the line at 12:30, but when it was needed, Parkinson's side delivered.
"There were moments of real despair around here today, then, with the season on the line, two goals in three minutes means this lot are happy, safe and will be in the Championship next season. After they were below the line for virtually all of the afternoon!"
BOLTON SURVIVE
FT: Bolton 3-2 Nottingham Forest
Similar scenes at the Macron Stadium where the home fans have streamed on to the pitch to celebrate arguably the greatest of great escapes.
They were inside the bottom three right up up until two minutes from the end of the 90 minutes, until two goals in a minute from David Wheater and Aaron Wilbraham.
Burton go down at their expense.
CARDIFF PROMOTED TO THE PREMIER LEAGUE
FT: Cardiff 0-0 Reading
You can scarcely see a blade of grass at the Cardiff City Stadium, as thousands of fans stream on to the pitch.
Neil Warnock looks emotionally exhausted, yet delighted. It's a record eighth promotion for him.
How it ended...
Championship final day
Elsewhere...
Championship final day
Patrick Bamford has given Middlesbrough a leveller right at the death in their game against Ipswich, moving Tony Pulis' side back up to fifth and giving them Aston Villa in the play-offs, with the leg at the Riverside up first.
Atdhe Nuhiu has completed his hat-trick from the spot to give Sheffield Wednesday their fifth of the afternoon against Norwich. Fernando Forestieri earned the spot-kick after being caught in the box.
Full-time
Birmingham 3-1 Fulham
It's not to be for Fulham. They'll have to settle for the play-offs. Their 23-game unbeaten runs ends.
BreakingCARDIFF CITY ARE PROMOTED
FT: Cardiff 0-0 Reading
A draw is enough for Cardiff - they're back in the Premier League!