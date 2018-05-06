Relive the Championship season's final day

PA

Birmingham City manager Garry Monk told BBC Radio 5 live: "We understood that we were playing against one of the most in-form teams in the country, but since I've come in we've put the focus on ourselves.

"The players are much more capable than they've shown this season. The last thing I said was 'we need to finish this on our terms, rather than relying on someone else' and we've got the job done.

"There are huge clubs in this league and Birmingham's one of them. Everyone needs to learn from top to bottom from the mistakes that have been made, and they need to be corrected. That's why I've got a good feeling. I told them very clearly that I'll be relentless with that - the club should not be in this position and we need to put things in place going forward.

"It's a great club, it really is. Everyone's been together and we've fought through it. Now we need to build on it and take it away. Three of the last four seasons, the club's been fighting relegation - it can't be that way."