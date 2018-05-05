Climax of League One and League Two as it happened
- Rochdale beat Charlton to stay in League One
- Oldham draw at Northampton to send both sides down
- Wigan crowned League One champions after beating Doncaster
- Charlton seal final play-off place; Plymouth finish seventh
- Barnet relegated from League Two despite beating Chesterfield 3-0
- Morecambe's 0-0 draw at Coventry seals safety for Shrimps
- Coventry & Lincoln claim final play-off places; Mansfield miss out
By Jay Freeman, Brent Pilnick and Katie Whyatt
And so we face the final curtain..
And breathe. The regular season is now over in Leagues One and Two. Now we move on to the play-offs.
There was drama at either end in both divisions today, with Morecambe sealing their English Football League status at the expense of Barnet, whose three-season stay in League Two came to an end.
Wigan lifted the League One title with their victory at Doncaster, while Charlton wrapped up the final play-off spot.
Meanwhile, the biggest story of the day was Joe Thompson firing Rochdale to safety in League One, as Oldham and Northampton joined MK Dons and Bury in relegation to League Two.
On Sunday, we've got more final day action, this time in the Championship. We'll be bringing you all the action tomorrow.
For now, thank you for joining us.
Reaction - 'I'm absolutely made up'
FT: Coventry 0-0 Morecambe
Morecambe's goalless draw against Coventry means the Shrimps retained their League Two status for next season.
Jim Bentley's side knew a win at the Ricoh Arena would keep them safe, while a draw would also be enough provided Barnet didn't beat Chesterfield by a seven-goal margin. The Bees managed three.
Bentley said: "Everyone knows how I feel about the club, and we let ourselves down last week [with defeat at home to Barnet].
"It’s been in our hands and we got the job done today so I’m absolutely made up for everyone associated with the club.
"I said last week about Wembley [promotion via the 2007 Conference play-off final] being my highlight. This is definitely my second highlight since I’ve been at the club."
Let's have the final word of the day from Morecambe manager Jim Bentley...
Reaction - 'We'll need to be better in the play-offs'
FT: Lincoln 1-1 Yeovil
Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley has admitted the Imps will need to up their game in the League Two play-offs before they take on Exeter in the semi-finals.
The Imps booked their top-seven spot with a tense 1-1 draw against Yeovil.
In the end, Lincoln could have afforded to lose as Mansfield were held at home by Crawley - but Cowley was still concerned by their first-half performance.
“We’ll need to be a lot better than we were today,” conceded Cowley. “We were very tentative and our execution in the first half was very poor.
“We were taking loads of risks in our defending third but none in their defending third. We rectified a few things at half-time and we found a way.”
Reaction - 'It was a rubbish game'
FT: Coventry 0-0 Morecambe
A goalless draw against Morecambe gave Coventry City the point the point they needed to secure a League Two play-off place.
The Sky Blues, relegated from the third tier last season, will play Notts County in their play-off semi-final.
"It was a rubbish game, but in fairness it was all we expected," said Coventry boss Mark Robins. "I'm pleased that we've managed to do the first part of it - now we've got to learn from the experiences we've had and that we're just about to undertake.
"It's all good experience in terms of the building blocks, and the young players in the team have got to take it in their stride. It's how people handle the experience of the play-offs.
"I don't think there's any need to go into the analytical side of things [from today's game] - it is what it is. I think there were a few tired legs and minds out there after the end of a long season."
League Two headlines
Before we shut up shop for today, let's have a quick reminder of what happened in League Two earlier and grab a bit more reaction...
'Magnificent' Dale squad hailed by boss Hill
FT: Rochdale 1-0 Charlton - Dale survive
Rochdale manager Keith Hill tells Sky Sports:
"It means a lot.
"I said I'd never as a manager celebrate surviving relegation, but the way we've done it, we came up with a plan 16 games ago and we've executed it.
"I'm really pleased about it, it's for all the honest people, who work at this football club, the supporters and the players - they've been magnificent.
"It's been a 60-game season and I'd like to thank all the players for what they've done this season."
Celebrations as Wigan win League One
FT: Doncaster 0-1 Wigan
FT: Rochdale 1-0 Charlton
Amazing scenes at Spotland as the crowd spill onto the pitch. Rochdale have done it and they are staying in League One at the expense of local rivals Oldham.
There are flares and everything!
ROCHDALE REMAIN IN LEAGUE ONE
FT: Rochdale 1-0 Charlton
Oldham Athletic's 2-2 draw at Northampton Town means both of those sides are relegated to League Two and Rochdale remain in League One!
What a story it's been for Keith Hill's side, who were 11 points adrift of safety in February. They've held Tottenham Hotspur to a draw in the FA Cup and set up a Wembley replay and now they've gone against the odds to stay up!
Joe Thompson, who has recovered from cancer twice and came back earlier this season, scored the goal that has kept them in the division.
What a victory, what a story!
BreakingOLDHAM & NORTHAMPTON RELEGATED
FT: Northampton 2-2 Oldham
Oldham can't find a late winner and they are relegated to League Two.
Northampton's fate is also sealed, although they needed a hatful of goals today to have a sniff of staying up.
There will be celebrations elsewhere in Greater Manchester - Rochdale have pulled off a miracle to survive.
OLDHAM NEED A WINNER TO SURVIVE
Northampton Town 2-2 Oldham Athletic
We are well into five minutes of stoppage time at Sixfields.
Oldham need to find a late winner if they are to stay in League One after Rochdale's 1-0 win over Charlton.
FULL-TIME
Gillingham 5-2 Plymouth Argyle
A hat-trick from Tom Eaves and singles from Josh Parker and Elliott List sees Gillingham end the season on a high and end any outside chances Plymouth had of making the play-offs.
FULL-TIME
Rochdale 1-0 Charlton
It's all over at Spotland and Rochdale have beaten Charlton.
But Dale's League One status rests on the full time result between Northampton and Oldham.
There are six minutes still to play at Sixfields and it's 2-2, which means Oldham are down as it stands and Rochdale are staying up.
FULL-TIME
Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Oxford United
Goals from Darragh Lenihan and Jack Payne in each half ensure Blackburn end the season with a win and end the season in second place.
BreakingWIGAN ARE LEAGUE ONE CHAMPIONS
FT: Doncaster 0-1 Wigan
It's all over at the Keepmoat and Wigan Athletic are League One champions for the second time in three seasons.
A tremendous campaign for Paul Cook's side is capped off with a victory at Doncaster Rovers courtesy of Will Grigg's second-half goal.
GOAL: Gillingham 5-2 Plymouth Argyle
Elliott List (90 mins)
Gillingham end the season with a five-star performance - Elliott List gets his second goal in as many games - the only two he's ever scored.
He chases onto a long ball and finishes well from a tight angle.
Northampton Town 2-2 Oldham Athletic
Matt Grimes almost breaks every heart in Oldham - the Northampton Town midfielder's 30-yard free kick needs an excellent save from Johny Placide.
Both sides still heading to League Two as it stands......
Elsewhere...
This is a nice touch on what has been a miserable season for bottom side Bury.
George Miller has just scored to make it 2-2 at AFC Wimbledon. The Shakers were 2-0 down.
Not too much to report elsewhere.
#squirrelgate
Doncaster 0-1 Wigan
The Keepmoat squirrel returns..
Rochdale 1-0 Charlton
Rochdale aren't so much protecting their one-goal lead as they are trying to build on it!
Brad Inman sends a corner into the box, Ryan Delaney almost heads it home but he can't quite connect and it falls for Steve Davies but Charlton keeper Ben Amos is on hand to scoop up his shot.
10 minutes to hang on.
Michael Byrne: Come on blow the whistle everywhere!! Sat in the dark in Abu Dhabi following on everything I can after my stream stopped working!! #upthedale
Rochdale have to hold on for 10 or so minutes and hope Oldham don't find a winner. Tense.
GOAL Gillingham 4-2 Plymouth Argyle
Graham Carey (77 mins)
Graham Carey heads in a consolation goal for the Pilgrims.
The skillful Irishman - who is Argyle's top scorer - isn't known for his aerial prowess, but he was there to head in off the post for his 16th goal of the season.
GOAL: Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Oxford United
Jack Payne (77 mins)
Jack Payne sees his shot deflect past Simon Eastwood, having only just come on as substitute.
It matters little in Blackburn's title hunt mind with Wigan also winning.
Northampton Town 2-2 Oldham Athletic
Oldham have gone close to taking the lead again - and being safe from relegation.
Substitute Craig Davies heads over Wilfried Moimbe's cross - a great chance to score.
As it stands Oldham are down as Rochdale are leading Charlton - the Latics have to win to stay up.
GOAL: Doncaster 0-1 Wigan
Will Grigg (75 mins)
This is as stylish a solo effort as you will see.
Will Grigg picks up possession and goes on a run into the Doncaster box and cool as you like, he plays a low shot into the goal and Wigan must be on their way to the League One title.
As it stands in League One...
Champions - Wigan
Promoted - Blackburn
Play-offs - Shrewsbury, Rotherham, Scunthorpe, Charlton
Relegated - Oldham, Northampton, MK Dons, Bury
Still around 20 minutes left for things to change - especially in the relegation zone.
Gillingham 4-1 Plymouth Argyle
Tweet of the day from Plymouth Argyle....
GOAL: Rochdale 1-0 Charlton
Joe Thompson (70 mins)
Absolute scenes!
Could this be the goal that keeps Dale in League One? What a story this could be!
Joe Thompson, who returned earlier this season after recovering from cancer for a second time, thumps a low shot past Ben Amos and through a sea of Charlton players to put Rochdale ahead with 20 minutes to go.
Doncaster 0-0 Wigan
There are 4,103 Wigan Athletic supporters who have made the trip to Doncaster.
And they are in fine voice after that Oxford goal!
Elsewhere...
Not a lot of goals about in the games with little on them.
But here's a surprise - already-relegated MK Dons have just taken the lead at third-placed Shrewsbury through Kieran Agard's penalty.
There have been a couple of second-half goals at Scunthorpe who are drawing 1-1 with Bradford.
Rotherham lead Blackpool, while AFC Wimbledon, Fleetwood and Portsmouth are also ahead.
GOAL Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Oxford United
James Henry (66 mins)
Is the title heading to Wigan? Rovers have conceded and are now two points off the Latics with a vastly inferior goal difference.
Johnathan Obika's shot, but he gets the rebound and rebound and crossed in for James Henry to head past David Raya.
Rochdale 0-0 Charlton
Do you reckon Rochdale can sense they desperately need a goal?
Callum Camps unleashes a shot from outside the box to try and put Dale in front but Charlton keeper Ben Amos gets down low to dive and push the ball away.
GOAL: Northampton Town 2-2 Oldham Athletic
Thomas Haymer (55 mins)
Now the relagtion fight gets tasty....
Oldham, as it stands, are safe after Thomas Haymer heads in Jack Byrne's free kick at the back post.
It's getting very exciting at the bottom now - Oldham are one point above Rochdale, who are drawing 0-0 with Charlton.
Northampton Town 2-1 Oldham Athletic
Squaky bum time for Oldham fans - goalkeeper Johny Placide drops a Matt Grimes effort, but it goes just outside the post and away for a corner.
As it stands both sides are still going down.
Beck Herd: Living in New Zealand, up at 4:30am to watch the dale try and avoid the drop. UP THE DALE!
Rochdale 0-0 Charlton
Rochdale aren't resting on their laurels even though they're safe as it stands.
Harrison McGahey sends a free-kick into the box and Calvin Andrew latches on to head goalwards but Charlton keeper Ben Amos is on hand to save.
Gillingham 4-1 Plymouth Argyle
The Gills are not relenting here. A depleted Argyle side is being battered right now.
This time Josh Parker drives into the box and has a shot blocked, but Callum Reilly can only hit the side netting from the rebound.
Doncaster 0-0 Wigan
Better play from champions-elect Wigan.
Nick Powell's free-kick hits the wall and bounces back to himself. He plays the ball over towards the onrushing Michael Jacobs but he is flagged offside.