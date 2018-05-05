Climax of League One and League Two as it happened

And breathe. The regular season is now over in Leagues One and Two. Now we move on to the play-offs.

There was drama at either end in both divisions today, with Morecambe sealing their English Football League status at the expense of Barnet, whose three-season stay in League Two came to an end.

Rex Features

Wigan lifted the League One title with their victory at Doncaster, while Charlton wrapped up the final play-off spot.

Meanwhile, the biggest story of the day was Joe Thompson firing Rochdale to safety in League One, as Oldham and Northampton joined MK Dons and Bury in relegation to League Two.

On Sunday, we've got more final day action, this time in the Championship. We'll be bringing you all the action tomorrow.

For now, thank you for joining us.